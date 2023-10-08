Maria’s Taco & Bar 288 Sunset Avenue
Full Menu
Appetizer
Small Guacamole Dip
Large Guacamole Dip
Aguachile
Shrimps in lime juice with tomato, lettuce, onions, avocado & spicy sauce
Small Ceviche
Large Ceviche
Botana De Camaron
Camarones Originales
Mini Nachos
Super Nachos
Small Frijol Con Queso
Large Frijol Con Queso
Mar & Mar
Octopus, shrimp, fish, clams mussels & steamed rice
Burritos
Super Burrito
Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Regular Burrito
Any meat, rice, beans & salsa
Vegetarian Burrito
Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito any meat, rice, beans with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese & salsa
S Burrito lengua
Tongue meat, rice, beans, sour cream guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
R Burrito lengua
Tongue meat, rice, beans & salsa
S B De Chile Relleno
Stuffed chile with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
R B De Chile Relleno
Stuffed chile with rice, beans & salsa
Burrito Mojado
Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, salsa with melted cheese & mole sauce on the top
Prawn Super Burrito
Super burrito de camaron - rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Prawn Regular Burrito
Burrito regular de camaron - prawn, rice, beans & salsa
Prawn wet burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito
Prawn Chimi
Combinations
3-Item Combo
2 Crispy Tacos
Enchilada De Camaron
Tamal & Taco
Chile Relleno & Taco
Chile Relleno & Enchilada
1 Tamal & 1 Enchilada
Choice of meat
Flauta & Enchilada
Flautas
Choice of meat
Enchiladas Suizas
Topped with green sauce
Tamales Dinner
Choice of chicken or pork
Tacos Dinner
Two soft tacos with choice of meat
Veggie Enchiladas
Grilled veggies & cheese
Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with choice of meat
Dinner Plates
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce
Bistek Ranchero
Beef steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce
Alambres
Beef steak, bell peppers onions, tomatoes & grilled bacon
Lengua Ranchera
Pollo Al Pastor
Chile Relleno
Chile Verde
Carnitas
Chorizo
Lengua
En salsa verde
Pollo
Pastor
Carne Asada
Pollo Asado
Fajitas
Meals a La Carte
Tortilla Soup
Super Tacos De Pescado
Fish or shrimp taco, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa
Super Taco
Any meat, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa
Veggie Taco
Any beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa
Two Crispy Tacos
Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Tortas/Mexican Sandwich
Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Taco Salad with Shrimp
Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Veggie Taco Salad
Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, salsa, rice & grilled veggies
Taco Salad
Any meat, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa
Two Tamales
Chicken or pork tamales with melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with lettuce & salsa on the side
Chile Relleno
Stuffed chile with mole sauce, sour cream on top, served with lettuce & salsa on the side
Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with choice of meat & melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with salsa and lettuce on the side
Super Tostada pescado
Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Super Tostada camaron
Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Super Tostada
Any meat, cheese, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Vegetarian Tostada
Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa
Nachos
Quesadillas
Quesadilla De Maiz
Two corn tortilla with cheese, lettuce & salsa on the side
Quesadilla De Harina
Flour tortilla with cheese along with lettuce and salsa on the side
Quesadilla De Camaron
Shrimp & cheese quesadilla in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side
Quesadilla Suiza De Maiz
Any meat with cheese in a corn tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side
Quesadilla Suiza De Harina
Any meat with cheese in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side
Seafood
Molcajete Marino
Chicken, fish, shrimp, octopus & clams
Molcajete
Chicken, beef, prawn, cactus, cheese & salsa
Tostada De Ceviche
Caldo De pescado
Caldo De Camaron
7 Mares
Campechana
Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, octopus & ketchup
Cocktel De Camaron
Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro & ketchup
Mojarra
Served with avocado & tomato
Pescado a La Diabla
Grilled fish with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce
Pescado Ranchero
Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers & tomato
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled prawns with garlic, bell peppers, onions, tomato & mild sauce
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce
Camarones a La Plancha
Grilled prawns, bell peppers, onions, tomato & bacon
Camarones Originales*
Seafood tacos
Side Orders
Tacos
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Hot Cakes
Waffles
Beverages
Mexican Drinks
Bottle Beer
Micheladas
Super Michelada with Shrimp
Draft beer
Cocktails Menu
Special Cocktail Menu (Un Poquito De Todo)
Margaritas
Maria's Drinks
Tequila Sunrise
Espolon Blanco tequila, orange juice, Grandina and ice
Cantarito*
Espolon Cazadores Blanco tequila, orange juice, lime, ice, and grapefruit soda
Sombrero
Espolon Blanco tequila, Kahlua, Leche Evaporada Espumosa, and ice
Passion Paloma
El Silencio Mezcal, passion fruit puree, and lime juice
Bloody Maria
Fiero Habanero tequila, spices, tomato juice, lime juice, and ice
Bloody Mary
Absolut vodka, tomato juice, spicy salsas and lime juice
Blue Lagoon
Absolut vodka, lime juice, sugar, sprite, Curazao Azul and ice
Long Island Iced Tea
Bacardi Superior white rum, Absolut vodka, Espolon Blanco tequila, Ginebra, orange juice, and ice tea
Mai Tai
Bacardi Superior White rum, Bacardi gold, Licor de Cassis, pineapple juice and ice
Piña Colada
Bacardi Superior White rum, crema de coco, Jugopina, and Leche Evaporada frappe
Mango Tango
Bacardi Superior White rum, strawberry and mango syrups, condense milk, and pineapple juice
Mezcal Negorni
Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Aperol, martini & vermouth, Ancho Reyes, and Ancho Chile
Electric Lemonade
Skyy vodka, Midori melon licor, lemon juice and sugar
Blue Hawaiian
Skyy vodka, Curazao Azul, coconut cream, and pineapple juice
Moscow Mule
Absolut vodka, Fever Tree ginger beer, and lime juice
Mexican Mule
Cazadores Blanco or El Silencio Mezcal, Fever Tree ginger beer and lime juice
Gin & Tonic
Grey Whale gin and Fever Tree tonic or Grey Goose vodka
Choose Your Flavor Mojito
Bacardi, lime juice, sugar, and mint
Pomarita
Pomegranate liquor, Espolón Blanco, lime juice, and agave
Manhattan
Maker's Mark bourbon, Vermot Dulce and cherry
Black Pearl
Red Bull and Jägermeister