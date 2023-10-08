Full Menu

Appetizer

Small Guacamole Dip

$9.95

Large Guacamole Dip

$12.95

Aguachile

$21.95

Shrimps in lime juice with tomato, lettuce, onions, avocado & spicy sauce

Small Ceviche

$13.95

Large Ceviche

$18.95

Botana De Camaron

$21.95

Camarones Originales

$21.95

Mini Nachos

$13.50

Super Nachos

$14.95

Small Frijol Con Queso

$8.95

Large Frijol Con Queso

$9.95

Mar & Mar

$35.00

Octopus, shrimp, fish, clams mussels & steamed rice

Burritos

Super Burrito

$15.45

Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Regular Burrito

$13.95

Any meat, rice, beans & salsa

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.95

Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Chimichanga

$15.95

Deep-fried burrito any meat, rice, beans with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, cheese & salsa

S Burrito lengua

$16.95

Tongue meat, rice, beans, sour cream guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

R Burrito lengua

$14.95

Tongue meat, rice, beans & salsa

S B De Chile Relleno

$14.95

Stuffed chile with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

R B De Chile Relleno

$13.95

Stuffed chile with rice, beans & salsa

Burrito Mojado

$16.95

Any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, salsa with melted cheese & mole sauce on the top

Prawn Super Burrito

$17.95

Super burrito de camaron - rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Prawn Regular Burrito

$15.45

Burrito regular de camaron - prawn, rice, beans & salsa

Prawn wet burrito

$18.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.45

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

$8.95

Prawn Chimi

$18.95

Combinations

3-Item Combo

$19.95

2 Crispy Tacos

$16.45

Enchilada De Camaron

$18.45

Tamal & Taco

$16.95

Chile Relleno & Taco

$18.45

Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$18.45

1 Tamal & 1 Enchilada

$16.95

Choice of meat

Flauta & Enchilada

$17.95

Flautas

$16.45

Choice of meat

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.95

Topped with green sauce

Tamales Dinner

$16.45

Choice of chicken or pork

Tacos Dinner

$16.45

Two soft tacos with choice of meat

Veggie Enchiladas

$16.45

Grilled veggies & cheese

Enchiladas

$16.95

Two enchiladas with choice of meat

Dinner Plates

Pollo Ranchero

$20.50

Chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce

Bistek Ranchero

$21.95

Beef steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & choice of hot or mild sauce

Alambres

$21.95

Beef steak, bell peppers onions, tomatoes & grilled bacon

Lengua Ranchera

$24.00

Pollo Al Pastor

$20.95

Chile Relleno

$17.50

Chile Verde

$20.50

Carnitas

$20.95

Chorizo

$20.50

Lengua

$24.00

En salsa verde

Pollo

$19.95

Pastor

$20.95

Carne Asada

$21.95

Pollo Asado

$19.95

Fajitas

Mixed Fajitas

$23.95

Prawn, steak & chicken fajitas grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Prawn Fajitas

$22.50

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Meals a La Carte

Tortilla Soup

$12.45

Super Tacos De Pescado

$16.45

Fish or shrimp taco, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa

Super Taco

$12.45

Any meat, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa

Veggie Taco

$11.95

Any beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & salsa

Two Crispy Tacos

$11.45

Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Tortas/Mexican Sandwich

$13.50

Any meat, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Taco Salad with Shrimp

$17.45

Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Veggie Taco Salad

$12.45

Choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, salsa, rice & grilled veggies

Taco Salad

$11.95

Any meat, choice of beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce & salsa

Two Tamales

$12.45

Chicken or pork tamales with melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with lettuce & salsa on the side

Chile Relleno

$12.45

Stuffed chile with mole sauce, sour cream on top, served with lettuce & salsa on the side

Two Enchiladas

$12.45

Two enchiladas with choice of meat & melted cheese, mole sauce & sour cream on top. Served with salsa and lettuce on the side

Super Tostada pescado

$16.95

Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Super Tostada camaron

$16.95

Beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Super Tostada

$12.45

Any meat, cheese, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Vegetarian Tostada

$11.45

Rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce & salsa

Nachos

Super Nachos

$14.95

Mini Nachos

$13.50

Regular Nachos

$10.00

Any beans, cheese & salsa

Vegetarian Nachos

$12.50

Any beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa

Prawn Nachos

$16.50

Any beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa

Quesadillas

Quesadilla De Maiz

$7.00

Two corn tortilla with cheese, lettuce & salsa on the side

Quesadilla De Harina

$9.50

Flour tortilla with cheese along with lettuce and salsa on the side

Quesadilla De Camaron

$16.50

Shrimp & cheese quesadilla in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side

Quesadilla Suiza De Maiz

$11.50

Any meat with cheese in a corn tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side

Quesadilla Suiza De Harina

$13.50

Any meat with cheese in a flour tortilla with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & salsa on the side

Seafood

Mar Y Mar

$35.00

Octopus, shrimps, fish, clams, mussels & steamed rice

Molcajete Marino

$38.95

Chicken, fish, shrimp, octopus & clams

Molcajete

$31.50

Chicken, beef, prawn, cactus, cheese & salsa

Tostada De Ceviche

$9.00

Caldo De pescado

$22.95

Caldo De Camaron

$23.95

7 Mares

$28.95

Campechana

$25.95

Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, octopus & ketchup

Cocktel De Camaron

$22.95

Prawn, avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro & ketchup

Mojarra

$21.95

Served with avocado & tomato

Pescado a La Diabla

$23.95

Grilled fish with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce

Pescado Ranchero

$23.95

Grilled with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Camarones Rancheros

$23.95

Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers & tomato

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$23.95

Grilled prawns with garlic, bell peppers, onions, tomato & mild sauce

Camarones a La Diabla

$23.95

Grilled prawns with onions, bell peppers, tomato & extra hot sauce

Camarones a La Plancha

$23.95

Grilled prawns, bell peppers, onions, tomato & bacon

Camarones Originales*

$23.95

Seafood tacos

2 Tacos De Pescado

$17.00

Served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole

2 Tacos De Camaron

$17.00

Served with rice, beans, salad & guacamole

Taco pescado

$4.50

Tacos camaron

$4.50

Side Orders

tortilla M

$1.99

Mixed Rice & Beans

$8.00

Large - 12 Oz Beans

$7.50

Small - 8 Oz Beans

$6.00

Large - 12 Oz Rice

$6.50

Small - 8 Oz Rice

$5.00

Large - 12 Oz Guacamole

$12.95

Small - 8 Oz Guacamole

$9.95

torilla A

$1.99

Tacos

Taco Caveza

$4.25

Taco Lengua

$4.25

Taco Pollo

$3.25

Taco Pastor

$3.25

Taco Chorizo

$3.25

Taco Pollo A

$3.25

Taco Shredded beef

$3.25

Taco Groud beef

$3.25

Taco Carnitas

$3.25

Taco Asada

$3.25

Breakfast

Omelette

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Omelette with Meat

$15.00

Breakfast Burritos

Eggs & Steak Burrito

$13.00

Eggs & Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Eggs & Tocino Burrito

$13.00

Burrito Vegetariano with Eggs

$13.00
Eggs & Fries Burrito

$13.00

Hot Cakes

Hot Cakes Plain

$8.00

Hot Cakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Fresh Cheese & A Side of Fresh Fruit

$15.00

Waffles

Waffles Plain

$8.00

Waffles with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Fresh Cheese & a Side of Fresh Fruit

$15.00

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$17.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$15.00

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Bottled Coke

$4.50

Can Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.50

Mexican Drinks

Jarritos

$3.50

Sangriate

$3.50

Tehuacan

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

Fresa

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Horchata

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Bottle Beer

imported

$7.00

domestic

$6.00

Micheladas

$9.95

Super Michelada with Shrimp

$15.00

Draft beer

12 OZ

$7.00

32 OZ

$12.00

Cocktails Menu

Special Cocktail Menu (Un Poquito De Todo)

Cantarito

$16.00

Rim of tajin, choice of tequila, grape fruit, soda, oranges, lime and salt

Golden Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, lime, and salt - blended or on the rocks

Paloma

$13.00

House tequila, lime, salt, grapefruit juice and sparkling soda

Michelada

$9.95

Choice of beer, lime, salt, tajín and clamato juice

Margaritas

$10.00

Maria's Drinks

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Espolon Blanco tequila, orange juice, Grandina and ice

$16.00

Espolon Cazadores Blanco tequila, orange juice, lime, ice, and grapefruit soda

Sombrero

$13.00

Espolon Blanco tequila, Kahlua, Leche Evaporada Espumosa, and ice

Passion Paloma

$15.00

El Silencio Mezcal, passion fruit puree, and lime juice

Bloody Maria

$15.00

Fiero Habanero tequila, spices, tomato juice, lime juice, and ice

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Absolut vodka, tomato juice, spicy salsas and lime juice

Blue Lagoon

$12.00

Absolut vodka, lime juice, sugar, sprite, Curazao Azul and ice

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Bacardi Superior white rum, Absolut vodka, Espolon Blanco tequila, Ginebra, orange juice, and ice tea

Mai Tai

$13.00

Bacardi Superior White rum, Bacardi gold, Licor de Cassis, pineapple juice and ice

Piña Colada

$15.00

Bacardi Superior White rum, crema de coco, Jugopina, and Leche Evaporada frappe

Mango Tango

$15.00

Bacardi Superior White rum, strawberry and mango syrups, condense milk, and pineapple juice

Mezcal Negorni

$16.00

Ojo de Tigre Mezcal, Aperol, martini & vermouth, Ancho Reyes, and Ancho Chile

Electric Lemonade

$15.00

Skyy vodka, Midori melon licor, lemon juice and sugar

Blue Hawaiian

$16.00

Skyy vodka, Curazao Azul, coconut cream, and pineapple juice

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Absolut vodka, Fever Tree ginger beer, and lime juice

Mexican Mule

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco or El Silencio Mezcal, Fever Tree ginger beer and lime juice

Gin & Tonic

$15.00

Grey Whale gin and Fever Tree tonic or Grey Goose vodka

Choose Your Flavor Mojito

$15.00

Bacardi, lime juice, sugar, and mint

Pomarita

$13.00

Pomegranate liquor, Espolón Blanco, lime juice, and agave

Manhattan

$15.00

Maker's Mark bourbon, Vermot Dulce and cherry

Black Pearl

$15.00

Red Bull and Jägermeister

