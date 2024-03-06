LA VILLITA LLC 2510 KENZIE TERRACE
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Tacos!
- Tacos Mexican Style/MEXICANO$3.25
Choice of meat, cilantro, onions, radish, and salsa
- Tacos American Style$3.75
Choice of meat, corn or flour tortilla, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
- Tacos De Guisado$3.99
Choice of our housemade guisados. Ask for our daily guisado
- Gluten Free Taco Bowl$12.99
- Quesabirrias$14.99
Tortas
- Pambazos!$15.99
2 pieces. Our Mexican sandwich bread grilled in our guajillo salsa. Filled a mixture of ground beef or shredded beef, potato, green salsa, lettuce, and tomato
- Torta Cubana$18.99
A Mexican bread filled with breaded chicken breast, chorizo, scramble eggs, sausage, ham, panela cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, and our chiles en vinagre
- Torta De Milanesa De Pollo$15.99
A Mexican bread filled with breaded chicken breast, panela cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, and our chiles en vinagre
- Tortas$13.99
A Mexican bread filled with your choice of meat, panela cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, and our chiles en vinagre
Platillos
- Burrito$12.99
Choice of meat, lettuce, rice, beans, sour cream, and cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped in our cheese dip
- Carne Asada Platillo$16.99
Grilled skirt steak accompanied with our house salad, rice, beans, Mexican onion, grilled jalapeño, and a grilled cactus leaf
- Carnitas Platillo$16.99
Pork carnitas accompanied with our house salad, rice, beans, Mexican onion, grilled jalapeño, and a grilled cactus leaf
- Chiles Rellenos!$15.99
Poblano peppers stuffed with queso fresco topped with red sauce accompanied with house salad, rice, and beans
- Chimichanga$11.99
Choice of meat, lettuce, rice, beans, sour cream, and cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped in our cheese dip
- Costillas De Res$18.99
Grilled beef ribs accompanied with our house salad, rice, beans, Mexican onion, jalapeño, and a grilled cactus leaf
- Enchiladas de mole$16.99
- Enchiladas Dinner$15.99
- Enchiladas Dinner$15.99
- Fajitas$15.99
- Fajitas$15.99
- Tamales$3.99
Choice of chicken with green salsa tamales or pork and red salsa tamales
- Mole Poblano De Pollo$18.99
Dark red-brown sauce made with over 20 ingredients accompanied with rice and beans
- Pechuga a La Plancha$16.99
Grilled chicken breast accompanied with house salad, radish, rice, and beans
- Platillo De Guisado$17.99
Your choice of daily special guisado accompanied rice and beans. Ask for our daily guisado
- Quesadilla$12.99
- TACO BOWL$11.99
Sides
- AGUACATE/AVACADO$2.00
- ARROZ/RICE$2.00
- CARNE/MEAT$6.00
- CEBOLLITAS/MEX ONIONS$2.50
- CHILE PICADO/CHOP JALAPENO$1.50
- CHILE RELLENO$4.99
- CHILES TOREADOS$1.99
- CHIPS & SALSA$2.99
- FRIJOLES/BEANS$2.99
- PAPAS FRITAS/FRIES$7.00
- SIDE CREMA/SOUR CREAM
- SINGLE ENCHILADA$4.99
- TORTILLAS$1.75
- TORTILLAS ECHAS A MANO/FRESH MADE TORTILLAS$3.75