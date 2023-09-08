Brunch Menu

Steak and Eggs

$45.00

New York steak, chimichurri, house potato, two eggs any style, served with chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Choice of green, red, or mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, red onion, cilantro, radish, and queso fresco served with house potatoes and refried beans

Brunch Enchiladas

$18.00

Green tomatillo creamy sauce, shredded chicken breast, jack cheese, sour cream, red onion, chipotle aioli, and cilantro, topped with a fried egg

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Crispy corn tortilla, red chunky sauce, pork chorizo, two eggs any style, sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, served with house potato and refried beans

French Toast

$16.00

Served with fresh berries, powder sugar, and dulce de leche sauce

House Pancakes

$14.00

Housemade pancakes topped with fresh fruit and maple syrup

Classic American

$18.00

Two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, house potatoes, toast

Chorizo Con Huevos

$18.00

Pork chorizo mix with scramble eggs, pico de gallo, refried beans and house potato, served with tortillas

Chile Verde Carnitas Breakfast

$22.00

Shredded slow-cooked pork carnitas, salsa Verde, topped with two fried eggs, served with refried beans and red chilaquiles

Carne Asada Deluxe

$26.00

Outside skirt, salsa Verde, two eggs any style, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo chilaquiles, sour cream, and house potatoes

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Scramble eggs, Cheddar cheese, guacamole, spring lettuce, cherry tomatoes

Breakfast Tacos

$18.00

Flour tortilla, marinated asada, melted cheese, chimichurri, pico de gallo, sour cream, sunny side up, or scrambled eggs

Menudo

$15.00

Served with corn tortillas

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Guacamole and Chips

$14.00

Fresh-made guacamole topped with pico de gallo & queso fresco served with salsa

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo or mango habanero served with fries and ranch dressing

Mariachi Loco Nachos

$18.00

Tortilla chips, refried beans, salsa Suiza, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar, and Monterey cheese topped with your choice of Asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, roasted veggies

Chicken Taquitos

$16.00

Served on a bed of spring lettuce, pickled onion, cotija cheese, sour cream, and chipotle mayo

Queso Fundido

$18.00

Hot skillet with melted Monterey cheese served with tortillas

Mucho Loco Fries

$18.00

Refried beans, suiza sauce, Cheddar & Monterey cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar, and Monterey cheese, topped with your choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, or roasted veggies

Ceviche Duo

$18.00

Shrimp ceviche and fish green ceviche served with tostadas and house aioli

Taqueria Loca

Crispy Avocado Tacos

$16.00

Deep-fried battered avocado, corn tortilla, queso fresco, pickled carrots, micro greens

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Corn tortilla, red onion, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans

Pollo Asado Tacos

$16.00

Corn tortilla, red onion, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans

Crispy Pork Belly Tacos

$18.00

Corn tortilla, red onion cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Grilled or battered, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle mayo, served with refried beans

Mariachi Taco Platter

$22.00

Choose 4 tacos with Monterey cheese, your choice of meat, cabbage, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served with refried beans and chiles toreados

House Burrito

$18.00

Your choice of meat, rice and beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, served with house fries

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Pastor Tacos

$18.00

Mariscos & Sushi

Shrimp Aguachile

$20.00

Lime-cured shrimp, red onion, cucumber, green Aguachile sauce, avocado, and cilantro served with tostadas and house aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Cooked shrimp, red onion, cucumber, tomato and cilantro, shrimp broth, avocado, served with tostadas and crackers

Poke Nachos

$18.00

Crispy wonton, roasted sesame, and chili oil marinade tuna, chopped avocado, sliced serrano, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Tuna Loco Roll

$18.00

Seaweed, inside crab imitation, cooked shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with yellowfin-tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, green onion

Fiesta Mariachi Roll

$18.00

Seaweed, inside crab imitation, cooked shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with crab mix imitation, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and green onion

Soup & Salads

Fiesta Loca Salad

$19.00

Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, corn kernel, cherry tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and Monterey cheese, ranch dressing, chopped avocado, served with garlic bread

House Salad

$14.00

Spring lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, queso fresco and cotija, sunflower seeds, choice of house vinaigrette, or ranch dressing

Sweet Corn Cream

$12.00

Sour cream and red onion served with toast

Caldo De Pollo

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken breast, carrots, squash, served with onion, cilantro, and corn tortillas

Entrées

Grilled Chicken Tampiquena

$32.00

Marinade chicken breast, cheese enchilada, refried beans & rice, grilled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chiles toreados, served with tortillas

Carne Asada Tampiquena

$34.00

Flap meat "Ranchera" style, cheese enchilada, refried beans & rice, grilled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chiles toreados served with tortillas

Salmón Zarandeado

$34.00

Served on mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted veggies, pickled onion, and micro greens

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$28.00

Sautée garlic shrimp, served with rice, beans, house salad, and tortillas

Enchiladas Suizas

$24.00

3 shredded chicken enchiladas, tomatillo creamy suiza style sauce, melted Monterey cheese, sour cream, pickled onion, and sesame seeds served with rice and refried beans

Cheese Enchiladas

$20.00

4 enchiladas, tomatillo creamy suiza style sauce, melted Monterey cheese, sour cream, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, served with rice and refried beans

Mole Enchiladas

$24.00

3 shredded chicken enchiladas, mole sauce, melted Monterey cheese, sour cream, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, served with rice and refried beans

Tomahawk Steak

$135.00Out of stock

Served grilled onions, chiles toreados, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce, flour or corn tortillas

Desserts

Churros and Ice Cream

$12.00

Dulce de leche stuffed churros, served with chocolate sauce, strawberries, and whipped cream

House Flan

$12.00Out of stock

Served with strawberries and whipped cream

Deep-Fried Ice Cream

$14.00Out of stock

Served with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & strawberries

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken nuggets

$10.00

Bean and cheese burrito

$10.00

2 kids asada tacos

$10.00

kids lemonade

$4.00

kids strawberry lemonade

$5.00

kids soda

$4.00

Kids apple juice

$4.00

kids horchata

$4.00

kids jamaica

$4.00

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice and beans

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Side of Meat

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Extra Meat

$4.00

Bar

Bottle beers

Modelo btl

$6.00

Draft beer

Modelo

$6.00

Soft drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Water

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Cucumber agua fresca

$7.00

Guava aguca fresca

$7.00

Mango agua fresca

$7.00

Strawberry lemonade

$7.00

Club soda

$4.00

Pinneaple juice

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Voss bottle water

$4.00

Mexican coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Refill- Jamaica

$2.00

Refill- Horchata

$2.00

Refill- Agua Frescas

$4.00