Mariachi Loco Grill & Cantina - Simi Valley 2345 Erringer Rd #100
Brunch Menu
Steak and Eggs
New York steak, chimichurri, house potato, two eggs any style, served with chilaquiles
Chilaquiles
Choice of green, red, or mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, red onion, cilantro, radish, and queso fresco served with house potatoes and refried beans
Brunch Enchiladas
Green tomatillo creamy sauce, shredded chicken breast, jack cheese, sour cream, red onion, chipotle aioli, and cilantro, topped with a fried egg
Huevos Rancheros
Crispy corn tortilla, red chunky sauce, pork chorizo, two eggs any style, sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, served with house potato and refried beans
French Toast
Served with fresh berries, powder sugar, and dulce de leche sauce
House Pancakes
Housemade pancakes topped with fresh fruit and maple syrup
Classic American
Two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, house potatoes, toast
Chorizo Con Huevos
Pork chorizo mix with scramble eggs, pico de gallo, refried beans and house potato, served with tortillas
Chile Verde Carnitas Breakfast
Shredded slow-cooked pork carnitas, salsa Verde, topped with two fried eggs, served with refried beans and red chilaquiles
Carne Asada Deluxe
Outside skirt, salsa Verde, two eggs any style, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo chilaquiles, sour cream, and house potatoes
Avocado Toast
Scramble eggs, Cheddar cheese, guacamole, spring lettuce, cherry tomatoes
Breakfast Tacos
Flour tortilla, marinated asada, melted cheese, chimichurri, pico de gallo, sour cream, sunny side up, or scrambled eggs
Menudo
Served with corn tortillas
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Guacamole and Chips
Fresh-made guacamole topped with pico de gallo & queso fresco served with salsa
Chicken Wings
Buffalo or mango habanero served with fries and ranch dressing
Mariachi Loco Nachos
Tortilla chips, refried beans, salsa Suiza, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar, and Monterey cheese topped with your choice of Asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, roasted veggies
Chicken Taquitos
Served on a bed of spring lettuce, pickled onion, cotija cheese, sour cream, and chipotle mayo
Queso Fundido
Hot skillet with melted Monterey cheese served with tortillas
Mucho Loco Fries
Refried beans, suiza sauce, Cheddar & Monterey cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar, and Monterey cheese, topped with your choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, or roasted veggies
Ceviche Duo
Shrimp ceviche and fish green ceviche served with tostadas and house aioli
Taqueria Loca
Crispy Avocado Tacos
Deep-fried battered avocado, corn tortilla, queso fresco, pickled carrots, micro greens
Carne Asada Tacos
Corn tortilla, red onion, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans
Pollo Asado Tacos
Corn tortilla, red onion, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans
Crispy Pork Belly Tacos
Corn tortilla, red onion cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans
Fish Tacos
Grilled or battered, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle mayo, served with refried beans
Mariachi Taco Platter
Choose 4 tacos with Monterey cheese, your choice of meat, cabbage, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served with refried beans and chiles toreados
House Burrito
Your choice of meat, rice and beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, served with house fries
Veggie Tacos
Pastor Tacos
Mariscos & Sushi
Shrimp Aguachile
Lime-cured shrimp, red onion, cucumber, green Aguachile sauce, avocado, and cilantro served with tostadas and house aioli
Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp, red onion, cucumber, tomato and cilantro, shrimp broth, avocado, served with tostadas and crackers
Poke Nachos
Crispy wonton, roasted sesame, and chili oil marinade tuna, chopped avocado, sliced serrano, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Tuna Loco Roll
Seaweed, inside crab imitation, cooked shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with yellowfin-tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, green onion
Fiesta Mariachi Roll
Seaweed, inside crab imitation, cooked shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with crab mix imitation, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and green onion
Soup & Salads
Fiesta Loca Salad
Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, corn kernel, cherry tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar and Monterey cheese, ranch dressing, chopped avocado, served with garlic bread
House Salad
Spring lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, queso fresco and cotija, sunflower seeds, choice of house vinaigrette, or ranch dressing
Sweet Corn Cream
Sour cream and red onion served with toast
Caldo De Pollo
Chicken breast, carrots, squash, served with onion, cilantro, and corn tortillas
Entrées
Grilled Chicken Tampiquena
Marinade chicken breast, cheese enchilada, refried beans & rice, grilled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chiles toreados, served with tortillas
Carne Asada Tampiquena
Flap meat "Ranchera" style, cheese enchilada, refried beans & rice, grilled onion, guacamole, pico de gallo, chiles toreados served with tortillas
Salmón Zarandeado
Served on mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted veggies, pickled onion, and micro greens
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sautée garlic shrimp, served with rice, beans, house salad, and tortillas
Enchiladas Suizas
3 shredded chicken enchiladas, tomatillo creamy suiza style sauce, melted Monterey cheese, sour cream, pickled onion, and sesame seeds served with rice and refried beans
Cheese Enchiladas
4 enchiladas, tomatillo creamy suiza style sauce, melted Monterey cheese, sour cream, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, served with rice and refried beans
Mole Enchiladas
3 shredded chicken enchiladas, mole sauce, melted Monterey cheese, sour cream, pickled onion, and sesame seeds, served with rice and refried beans
Tomahawk Steak
Served grilled onions, chiles toreados, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce, flour or corn tortillas