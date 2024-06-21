Mariachi Restaurant 14 Wilmington Avenue
Beverages
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Soda$3.00
- Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Virgin Margarita$10.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$8.00
- Virgin Mojito$8.00
- Btl Water$2.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Jarrito$4.00
- Mexican Coke$4.25
- Pelligrino$5.00
ENTREES
CHEF FAVORITES
- Carne Asada a la Mexicana
Charcoal grilled flank steak served with guacamole and rice$29.00
- Lengua al Vino
Slices of beef tongue in a rich Spanich sherry wine sauce$26.00
- Lomo Saltado
Sauteed strips of prime sirloin with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, green peppers, jalapenos and a special Perivuan sauce$28.00
- Masitas de Puerco
Cuban style morsels of pork, marinated in criolla sauce and roasted Sevilla’s bitter oranges$23.00
- Pato in Olive
Half of roasted duck topped with our sherry wine sauce and green olives$28.00
- Pechuga a la Parilla
Boneless grilled chicken breast seasoned with fresh lemon and herbs served on top of our homemade Durángo sauce$23.00
- Pollo Asado
Roasted boneless half chicken marinated in criolla sauce and topped with sweet Spanish onions$23.00
FAJITAS
- Steak Fajitas$29.00
- Chicken Fajitas$26.00
- Mixed Fajitas$28.00
- Shrimp Fajita$29.00
- Tia Juana Platter
Steak and Shrimp Fajita$28.00
- Tia Juana De Pollo
Chicken and Shrimp$27.00
- Trio Fajita
Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp$28.00
- Seafood Fajita
Lobster tail, Shrimp, and Scallops$38.00
- Spanish Parillada
Serves 2 - Grilled chicken breast, fajita steak, pork chop, Spanish chorizo topped with garlic, parsley and olive oil. Served on a sizzling platter$58.00
MARISCOS
- Fish Tacos$20.00
- Mariscada in Gulf Sauce
A combination of scallops, shrimp, squid, salmon and mussels cooked in a casserole with sherry wine and herbs$28.00
- Mariscos Saltados$27.00
- Paella de Mariscos
Our version of a Spanish delight; shrimp, mussels, squid, scallops, fish and clams sauteed with vegetables and served over saffron rice$29.00
- Pescado Acapulco
Fresh broiled Rainbow trout topped with shrimp, scallops and our Acapulco sauce$25.00
- Pescado Criollo
Rainbow trout topped with a peruvian tomato base sauce$24.00
- Salmon in Pacifico Sauce$27.00
- Pescado Frito$55.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seafood Enchiladas$27.00
- Seafood Fajita
Lobster tail, Shrimp, and Scallops$38.00
Platos Tipicos
Del Jardin
MARGARITAS
Glass
- Absolute Lime Margarita$13.00
- Blackberry Margarita$13.00
- Blue Margarita$13.00
- Casamigos Margarita$15.00
- Cucumber Margarita$14.00
- De La Casa$11.00
- Fruity Margarita$13.00
- Golden Margarita$14.00
- Italian margarita$14.00
- Jalapeno Margarita$15.00
- Millionaire Margarita$15.00
- Patron Margarita$13.00
- Peach Margarita$13.00
- Pomegranate Margarita$13.00
- Sangria Margarita$12.00
- Skinny Margarita$13.00
- Strawberry Margarita$13.00
Pitcher
- Pitcher Blue Margarita$45.00
- Pitcher Brazilian Margarita$45.00
- Pitcher Cucumber Margarita$52.00
- Pitcher De La Casa$40.00
- Pitcher Fruity Margarita$45.00
- Pitcher Golden Margarita$52.00
- Pitcher Italian Margarita$52.00
- Pitcher Jalapeno Margarita$52.00
- Pitcher Millionaire Margarita$52.00
- Pitcher Patron Margarita$52.00
- Pitcher Pomegranate Margarita$45.00
- Pitcher Sangria Margarita$45.00
- Pitcher Skinny Margarita$52.00
- Pitcher Casamigos$60.00
- Pitcher Premium$52.00
- 1\2 Pitcher De La Casa$20.00
CERVEZA
Imported
Domestic
Draft
COCKTAILS
Specialty Drinks
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Caipirinha$12.00
- Daiquiri$13.00
- Flavored Caipirinah$13.00
- Flavored Mojito$15.00
- Grapefruit Crush$14.00
- Grapefruit Paloma$14.00
- Malibu Bay Breeze$12.00
- Mango Ahumado$14.00
- Mango Madness martini$14.00
- Mariachi-tini$14.00
- Mariposa Rosada$14.00
- Mexican Mule$13.00
- Michelada$8.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$11.00