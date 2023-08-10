Mariachi Xpress 1002 East Newport Center Drive
LATE NIGHT MENU 7PM TO MIDNIGHT FRI -SAT
SMASH TACO
FRESH GROUND CHUCK PATTY TOPPED WITH MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE , TOMATO, GUAC AND SOUR CREAM. JALAPENOS ON THE SIDE.
10 CHICKEN WINGS
SERVED WITH 2PC CELERY.
LOCO BURGER
TWO FRESH GROUND PATTIES WITH MONTEREY JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GRILLED ONIONS AND BACON TOPPED OFF WITH OUR LOCO SAUCE.
LOADED FRIES
FRENCH FRIES SMOTHERED WITH OUR SIGNATURE QUESO SAUCE, GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND TOPPED OFF WITH CHIPOTLE RANCH.
FRENCH FRIES
SEASONED FRIES
Appetizers
APPETIZER QUESADILLA
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and garnished with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes.
Walking Tacos
Deconstructed tacos made right in the bag of chips. Choice of Doritos or Fritos.
Empanadas
Our seasoned com mixture stuffed with beef and potatoes, cooked in vegetable oil until golden brown!
Guacamole Con Totopos
Mexican avocados with spices, cilantro and Spanish onions served with tortilla chips.
TAQUITOS
Homemade rolled tacos, fried to a crisp with the choice of beef or chicken and Monterrey jack cheese. Topped off with our creamy cilantro garlic sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato and cilantro.
Mariachi's Cheese Dip
Creamy dip made with Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese and a touch of ranchero sauce.
Mexican Pizza
Picture this! A crispy flour tortilla topped with ranchero sauce, ground beef, peppers,onions and tomatoes. Add grilled chicken breast or steak for an additional $2.
Nachos Mariachi
Add chicken or beef chunks to the Nachos Supreme.
Nachos Supreme
Refried beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.
MARIACHI STREET CORN
Grilled corn tossed with mayonnaise, Mexican crema, lime juice and spices.
Mexican Specialties
La Tampiqueña
Marinated skirt steak grilled perfectly. Served with a cheese enchilada and garnished with sour cream
Carnitas Mexicanas
Your choice of chicken, steak, pork loin or cochinitas cooked and served alongside four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes
Chimichanga
A crispy flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken and Monterrey jack & cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream
Enchiladas Tijuana
Two soft corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef chunks, topped with your choice of ranchera or green tomatillo sauce and cheese, then garnished with sour cream
Cuban Specialties
Pechuga De Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken marinated and grilled. Garnished with chopped onions and parsley.
Lechon Asado
(sorry, the recipe is in the vault) lean tender shredded pork is marinated with 110 ingredients. Slowly roasted until tender. Topped with onions. Unbelievable
Chicharrones De Pollo
Cubes of marinated chicken breast, fried and topped with seasoned grilled onions
Masas De Puerco
Cubes of pork marinated in lemon, and garlic, and fried to a crisp. Topped off with grilled onions
Palomilla Steak
Tender Cuban-style steak grilled to your liking
Empanizado
Lightly breaded palomilla steak or chicken breast quickly fried. Served with chopped onions and parsley
SALADS & BOWLS
Taco Salad
A tortilla bowl filled with shredded iceberg, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, your choice of chicken or beef and garnished with sour cream
Fajita Explosion
Sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes on top of iceberg lettuce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and flour tortilla chipotle ranch dressing on the side.
Mexican Cobb
Romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, grilled chicken, ham, tomatoes, cucumber, sliced eggs, black beans, corn, and a slice of avocado. Served with our own avocado ranch dressing.
Mariachi Chopped Salad
Let's chop away... a mixture of iceberg and spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, spanish olives, cucumber, avocado, garbanzos, carrots, and shredded cheese. Tossed in our own house vinaigrette
Cuban Bowl
White rice, Black beans, carefully cooked and chopped pork chunks (Masas de puerco), sweet plantains and tostones. Topped with our signature garlic sauce. Also available with chicken chunks.
CHICKEN AVOCADO BOWL
Avocado, chickpeas, cabbage, pico de gallo, white rice, black beans and some spring mix come together in this healthy and flavorful bowl for a great meal, garnished with our signature creamy avocado sauce and cilantro.
Tacos/Fajitas
Fajita Combo
Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
Fajita MAHI- MAHI
Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
Fajita Steak
Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
fajitas All veggies
Made with peppers onions , tomatoes ,broccoli, Colliflower, carrots, served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
fajitas Chicken
Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
Taco Tuesday TACO
Taco Tuesday Tostada
Tacos Gringos
Ground Beef or Shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Tacos HONEY CHIPOTLE
Crispy chicken tossed in a honey-chipotle sauce. Topped with cabbage slaw garnished with our own chipotle sauce
Tacos MAHI- MAHI
Grilled or fried (breaded) Mahi-Mahi topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro, and tomatoes. Chipotle ranch on the side
Tacos Senor
Grilled chicken, steak, or pork loin topped with lettuce, cheese, and jalapeños
Burritos/Quesadillas
El Original Burrito
Our flour tortilla is filled with chicken, beef, or veggies and topped with ranchera sauce and cheese. Garnished with sour cream
El Rey Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef, yellow rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole. Served with a side of french fries. Topped with ranchera sauce and cheese
Too Loco Burrito
Grilled chicken or skirt steak sautéed with onions, peppers and tomatoes, combined with fresh chopped tomatoes and lettuce, then wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with melted cheese and ranchera sauce
Marco's Burrito
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, yellow rice, refried beans, cheese and sour cream. Served with seasoned fries and chipotle sauce on the side.
Quesadilla Mariachi
A large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken chunks, cheese, and garnished with sour cream
Quesadilla Chicken BLT
Very simple, your classic BLT with grilled chicken and a touch of chipotle ranch. Served with french fries
Quesadilla Supreme
Choice of chicken breast or steak grilled with green and red peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole, served with yellow rice and refried beans
Sandwiches & Burgers
El Mariachi Burger
(best in broward) a mouth-watering 1/4 pound of Angus ground beef mixed with chorizo, cooked over an open-fire grill with Monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, black bean spread, and pico de gallo
Pan con Bistec
Our palomilla steak on Cuban bread with garlic mayo spread. Topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy potatoes
Chicken Sandwhich
Juicy chicken breast in our secret mojo sauce. Served on a cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, and drizzled with chipotle ranch
Cuban Sandwich
Our home made lechon asado, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on toasted cuban bread
Chicken Chipotle BLT
Perfectly seasoned chicken breast on a hoagie with garlic mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Drizzled with chipotle ranch.
Kids Menu
Desserts-Coffee-Drinks
Flan
Fried Ice Cream
Churros
Our dough pastry fried and dusted in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate or dulce de leche.
LOADED CHURROS
SWEET CHIMI
Two flour tortilla filled with fresh strawberries , bananas and cheesecake filling. Finished off with cinnamon sugar, garnished with whipped cream and strawberry glaze.
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE
Mexican Coke
CAFE CON LECHE
(Cuban Coffee with Milk) made with strong, brewed Cuban espresso, steamed whole milk, and sugar to taste.
ICED CAFE CON LECHE
CAPUCCINO
ESPRESSO
CORTADITO
Our espresso topped with an approximately equal amount of steamed milk.