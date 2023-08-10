LATE NIGHT MENU 7PM TO MIDNIGHT FRI -SAT

SMASH TACO

$11.95

FRESH GROUND CHUCK PATTY TOPPED WITH MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE , TOMATO, GUAC AND SOUR CREAM. JALAPENOS ON THE SIDE.

10 CHICKEN WINGS

$14.95

SERVED WITH 2PC CELERY.

LOCO BURGER

$13.95

TWO FRESH GROUND PATTIES WITH MONTEREY JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GRILLED ONIONS AND BACON TOPPED OFF WITH OUR LOCO SAUCE.

LOADED FRIES

$9.95

FRENCH FRIES SMOTHERED WITH OUR SIGNATURE QUESO SAUCE, GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND TOPPED OFF WITH CHIPOTLE RANCH.

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SEASONED FRIES

$4.00

Appetizers

APPETIZER QUESADILLA

$9.95

A large flour tortilla filled with cheese and garnished with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes.

Walking Tacos

$9.95

Deconstructed tacos made right in the bag of chips. Choice of Doritos or Fritos.

Empanadas

$7.95

Our seasoned com mixture stuffed with beef and potatoes, cooked in vegetable oil until golden brown!

Guacamole Con Totopos

$13.95

Mexican avocados with spices, cilantro and Spanish onions served with tortilla chips.

TAQUITOS

$11.95

Homemade rolled tacos, fried to a crisp with the choice of beef or chicken and Monterrey jack cheese. Topped off with our creamy cilantro garlic sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato and cilantro.

Mariachi's Cheese Dip

$8.95

Creamy dip made with Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese and a touch of ranchero sauce.

Mexican Pizza

$11.95

Picture this! A crispy flour tortilla topped with ranchero sauce, ground beef, peppers,onions and tomatoes. Add grilled chicken breast or steak for an additional $2.

Nachos Mariachi

$12.95

Add chicken or beef chunks to the Nachos Supreme.

Nachos Supreme

$10.95

Refried beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

MARIACHI STREET CORN

$6.95

Grilled corn tossed with mayonnaise, Mexican crema, lime juice and spices.

Mexican Specialties

La Tampiqueña

$31.95

Marinated skirt steak grilled perfectly. Served with a cheese enchilada and garnished with sour cream

Carnitas Mexicanas

$17.95

Your choice of chicken, steak, pork loin or cochinitas cooked and served alongside four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes

Chimichanga

$13.95

A crispy flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken and Monterrey jack & cheddar cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream

Enchiladas Tijuana

$12.95

Two soft corn tortillas filled with chicken or beef chunks, topped with your choice of ranchera or green tomatillo sauce and cheese, then garnished with sour cream

Cuban Specialties

Pechuga De Pollo

$17.95

Boneless breast of chicken marinated and grilled. Garnished with chopped onions and parsley.

Lechon Asado

$17.95

(sorry, the recipe is in the vault) lean tender shredded pork is marinated with 110 ingredients. Slowly roasted until tender. Topped with onions. Unbelievable

Chicharrones De Pollo

$17.95

Cubes of marinated chicken breast, fried and topped with seasoned grilled onions

Masas De Puerco

$17.95

Cubes of pork marinated in lemon, and garlic, and fried to a crisp. Topped off with grilled onions

Palomilla Steak

$17.95

Tender Cuban-style steak grilled to your liking

Empanizado

$18.95

Lightly breaded palomilla steak or chicken breast quickly fried. Served with chopped onions and parsley

SALADS & BOWLS

Taco Salad

$15.95

A tortilla bowl filled with shredded iceberg, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, your choice of chicken or beef and garnished with sour cream

Fajita Explosion

$15.95

Sautéed onions, peppers, and tomatoes on top of iceberg lettuce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and flour tortilla chipotle ranch dressing on the side.

Mexican Cobb

$18.95

Romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped bacon, grilled chicken, ham, tomatoes, cucumber, sliced eggs, black beans, corn, and a slice of avocado. Served with our own avocado ranch dressing.

Mariachi Chopped Salad

$15.95

Let's chop away... a mixture of iceberg and spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, spanish olives, cucumber, avocado, garbanzos, carrots, and shredded cheese. Tossed in our own house vinaigrette

Cuban Bowl

$14.95

White rice, Black beans, carefully cooked and chopped pork chunks (Masas de puerco), sweet plantains and tostones. Topped with our signature garlic sauce. Also available with chicken chunks.

CHICKEN AVOCADO BOWL

$15.95

Avocado, chickpeas, cabbage, pico de gallo, white rice, black beans and some spring mix come together in this healthy and flavorful bowl for a great meal, garnished with our signature creamy avocado sauce and cilantro.

Tacos/Fajitas

Fajita Combo

$19.95

Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Fajita MAHI- MAHI

$21.95

Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Fajita Steak

$18.95

Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

fajitas All veggies

$15.95

Made with peppers onions , tomatoes ,broccoli, Colliflower, carrots, served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

fajitas Chicken

$17.95

Made with peppers onions & tomatoes served with flour tortillas, pico de gallo guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese

Taco Tuesday TACO

$2.00

Taco Tuesday Tostada

$1.00

Tacos Gringos

$12.95

Ground Beef or Shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Tacos HONEY CHIPOTLE

$14.95

Crispy chicken tossed in a honey-chipotle sauce. Topped with cabbage slaw garnished with our own chipotle sauce

Tacos MAHI- MAHI

$21.95

Grilled or fried (breaded) Mahi-Mahi topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro, and tomatoes. Chipotle ranch on the side

Tacos Senor

$16.95

Grilled chicken, steak, or pork loin topped with lettuce, cheese, and jalapeños

Burritos/Quesadillas

El Original Burrito

$12.95

Our flour tortilla is filled with chicken, beef, or veggies and topped with ranchera sauce and cheese. Garnished with sour cream

El Rey Burrito

$13.95

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef, yellow rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole. Served with a side of french fries. Topped with ranchera sauce and cheese

Too Loco Burrito

$19.95

Grilled chicken or skirt steak sautéed with onions, peppers and tomatoes, combined with fresh chopped tomatoes and lettuce, then wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with melted cheese and ranchera sauce

Marco's Burrito

$17.95

Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, yellow rice, refried beans, cheese and sour cream. Served with seasoned fries and chipotle sauce on the side.

Quesadilla Mariachi

$12.95

A large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken chunks, cheese, and garnished with sour cream

Quesadilla Chicken BLT

$16.95

Very simple, your classic BLT with grilled chicken and a touch of chipotle ranch. Served with french fries

Quesadilla Supreme

$17.95

Choice of chicken breast or steak grilled with green and red peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole, served with yellow rice and refried beans

Sandwiches & Burgers

El Mariachi Burger

$15.95

(best in broward) a mouth-watering 1/4 pound of Angus ground beef mixed with chorizo, cooked over an open-fire grill with Monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, black bean spread, and pico de gallo

Pan con Bistec

$15.95

Our palomilla steak on Cuban bread with garlic mayo spread. Topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy potatoes

Chicken Sandwhich

$15.95

Juicy chicken breast in our secret mojo sauce. Served on a cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, avocado, grilled onions, and drizzled with chipotle ranch

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Our home made lechon asado, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on toasted cuban bread

Chicken Chipotle BLT

$15.95

Perfectly seasoned chicken breast on a hoagie with garlic mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Drizzled with chipotle ranch.

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

A flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Paco El Taco

$8.95

Two tacos filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Fried crispy chicken tenders.

kids Burrito

$8.95

A flour tortilla filled with cheese and beans.

Desserts-Coffee-Drinks

Flan

$6.00
Fried Ice Cream

$8.95
Churros

$6.00

Our dough pastry fried and dusted in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate or dulce de leche.

LOADED CHURROS

$9.95
SWEET CHIMI

$9.95

Two flour tortilla filled with fresh strawberries , bananas and cheesecake filling. Finished off with cinnamon sugar, garnished with whipped cream and strawberry glaze.

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$4.50
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$4.50
Mexican Coke

$4.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$5.00

(Cuban Coffee with Milk) made with strong, brewed Cuban espresso, steamed whole milk, and sugar to taste.

ICED CAFE CON LECHE

$5.50

CAPUCCINO

$6.50

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CORTADITO

$4.50

Our espresso topped with an approximately equal amount of steamed milk.

SPRITE (CAN)

$3.00
COKE ZERO (CAN)

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

Side Orders

Side Cheese

$2.50

Side Sweet Plantains

$4.00
Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Large Black Beans

$4.50

Side Tostones

$4.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$6.50

Raw Onions

$1.50

SALSA

$4.50

SALSA VERDE

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side BOILED Yucca

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00
Side Fajita Toppings

$5.00

SIDE FAJITA VEGETABLES

$4.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

LG CILANTRO DRESSING 8oz

$8.00

Grill onions

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Limes

$1.50

SIDE MIXED VEGGIES

$5.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$4.50

SIDE RANCHERA SALSA

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

HOMEMADE CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

$4.95

Side Tamal

$4.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Yellow Rice

$3.00
Side Yucca Fries

$4.00

CILANTRO DRESSING 8oz

$7.95