Mariachi's Fine Mexican Food
FOOD
Appetizers
- Kids Queso$1.75
- Cup Queso$4.49
- Bowl Queso$6.99
- Choriqueso
Sautéed with onions, tomatoes, poblano pepper and chorizo served with salad, rice, guacamole and sour cream$10.99
- Mariachi's Appetizer
2 stuffed peppers, 2 cheese quesadillas, 2 chicken flautas, 2 bean nachos and 2 chicken nachos served with ranch and queso$13.95
- Shredded Chicken with Potatoes Stuffed Peppers
5 breaded jalapeño filled with seasoned chicken breast and Monterey Jack cheese served with ranch dressing$8.99
- Shredded Chorizo with Potatoes Stuffed Peppers
5 breaded jalapeño filled with seasoned chicken breast and Monterey Jack cheese served with ranch dressing$8.99
- Queso Flameado
Sautéed with onions, tomatoes, poblano pepper and ground beef served with salad, rice, guacamole and sour cream$10.49
- Wrapped Shrimp
5 grilled jumbo shrimp filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pepper wrapped in bacon served with charro beans, salad, sour cream and guacamole$17.95
- 7-Layer Dip
7 layers of goodness with beans, rice, queso, ground beef, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo$8.99
- Queso Botanero
Sautéed with onions, tomatoes, poblano pepper, bacon and shrimp with rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream$12.29
- Kid White Queso$2.25
- Cup White Queso$5.25
- Bowl White Queso$7.99
- Salsa$3.99
- Guac Salad$7.25
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$9.99
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$9.99
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$11.49
- Ground Beef Nachos$11.99
- Combination Nachos
1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef & 1 bean and cheese$10.99
- Fajita Nachos
Chicken, steak or combination fajita$13.99
- Nachos Supreme
Chicken or beef, a mound of chips with beans, chili con came, queso, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream$10.99
Salads
- Chicken Mango Salads
Grilled chicken, spring mix greens, spinach, green grapes, cranberries, glazed pecans, mango, with honey french dressing$13.99
- Shrimp Mango Salad
Shrimp, spring mix greens, spinach, green grapes, cranberries, glazed pecans, mango, with honey french dressing$14.99
- Taco Salad
Chicken, beef fajita or shrimp$10.99
- Vegetarian Platter
Served with cheese chili relleno, bean burrito topped with ranchero sauce and spinach quesadilla served with rice, salad and sour cream$14.99
- Diet Platter
Grilled lime chicken breast served with grilled vegetables and lime rice$12.99
- Tuesday Salad$12.49
- House Salad$2.99
Quesadillas
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Flameado
A grilled chicken breast seasoned with sautéed onion, bell peppers and Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice, salad, guacamole, sour cream and homemade style potatoes$13.99
- Chicken Ranchero
A grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade ranchero salsa served with rice, beans and salad$14.49
- Chicken Adobado
Grilled chicken breast strips sautéed in our homemade chipotle adobo sauce, served with rice and beans$14.49
- Mariachi's Chicken
A grilled chicken breast covered with bell pepper, onions and queso served with rice, charm beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream$14.49
- Chorizo Chicken
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled Mexican chorizo and Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice, salad, guacamole, sour cream, & homemade style potatoes$14.49
- Chicken Alla Parrilla
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with charro beans, rice, salad, potatoes, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream$13.99
- Chicken Tenders
5 chicken strips served with french fries, rice and salad$13.99
- Mushroom Chicken$13.99
- Chipotle Chicken$14.99
Two/ Three/ Trio Enchiladas
Burgers
- John's Picos Burger
Grilled ham, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, grilled onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese$10.99
- Felipe's Burger
Lettuce, American cheese, mayo, grilled onions and spicy sriracha sauce$11.49
- Super Wally's Burger
Double meat, mayo, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños$11.99
Dinner Combinations
- Combination #1
One cheese enchilada, one soft cheese taco, one tamale, one crispy beef taco and one guacamole tostada$13.49
- Combination #2
Two burritos (your choice of chicken or beef) topped with chili con carne and cheese$11.49
- Combination #3
Three tamales topped with chili con carne$12.49
- Combination #4
Supreme burrito (beef or chicken) covered with chili con carne and queso sauce, comes with guacamole and salad$12.49
- Combination #5
One cheese enchilada with chili, one cheese enchilada with queso sauce and a crispy beef taco$12.49
- Combination #6
One cheese enchilada with queso sauce, a tamale with chili and a crispy beef taco and guacamole tostada$13.49
- Combination #7
Two crispy beef tacos served with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes$10.49
- Combination #8
Two cheese enchiladas and a tamale covered with chili sauce$12.49
- Combination #9
Two beef fajita burritos covered with queso sauce$15.49
- Combination #10
Pico's burrito - Texas size flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, chicken or beef fajita, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream served with side of charro beans$13.99
Mariachi's Specialties
- Alambres
Shrimp, steak fajita or chicken fajita with bacon, poblano pepper, onions, tomatoes and Monterey cheese, served with refried beans, rice, salad, guacamole and sour cream$15.49
- Tacos Al Carbon
3 flour tortillas filled with grilled steak and Monterey cheese, served with refried beans, rice, salad, guacamole and pico de gallo$16.99
- Tacos Flameados
3 flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita cooked with bacon, poblano pepper, onions, tomatoes and Monterey cheese served with rice, charro beans, salad, guacamole and sour cream$16.49
- Mexican Chimichanga
Fajita beef or chicken, large flour tortilla covered with ranchero and sour cream salsa filled with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese served with rice and beans with salad, guacamole and sour cream$14.49
- Texas Chimichangas
2 small flour shells filled with your choice of chicken or beef, beans and is covered with queso sauce, topped with cheese and served with sour cream and guacamole$14.49
- Chicken Flautas
Served with charro beans, rice, salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$12.99
- Brisket Flautas
Served with charro beans, rice, salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$12.99
- Chili Relleno
Served with refried beans, rice and ranchero sauce$13.99
- Chili Relleno en Nogada
Topped with our homemade cream cheese sauce, green sauce and Monterey Jack cheese$14.49
- Mexican Taco Platter
3 corn tortillas filled with fajita steak, onions and cilantro served with charro beans and rice$12.99
- Fried Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef deep-fried and covered with queso sauce, sour cream and tomatoes$12.49
- Cup Tortilla Soup$6.99
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$10.49
- Bistec Alla Mexicana
House marinated Mexican steak grilled with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños, served with rice, beans and guacamole$14.49
- Stuffed Avocado$14.95
- Guiso de Res
Tender beef loin sautéed in our homemade red sauce, served with rice and beans$14.49
Pork Specialties
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Tender pork loin strips sautéed in our homemade tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans, garnished with salad$13.49
- Carnitas Adobadas
Tender pork loin strips grilled and sautéed in our chipotle adobado sauce, served with rice and beans, garnished with salad$13.49
- Pork Tips
Topped with Mexicana sauce, chipotle sauce or tomatillo sauce$13.49
Steaks
- Rib-Eye
Grilled and/or topped with ranchera, chipotle, Mexicana, chimichurri sauce or spicy garlic butter$22.99
- Carne Asada$16.99
- Rib-Eye Tampiquena
Served with one enchilada covered in ranchera sauce, rice, charro beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$23.99
Fajitas
- Fajita Set Up$6.99
- Fajitas for One
Chicken, beef, pork or combo grilled to perfection and served on a bed of onions and bell peppers$18.99
- Fajitas for Two
Chicken, beef, pork or combo grilled to perfection and served on a bed of onions and bell peppers$36.99
- Fajitas for Three
Chicken, beef, pork or combo grilled to perfection and served on a bed of onions and bell peppers$52.83
- For One Mariachi Parrillada
All four meats grilled to perfection and served on a bed of onions and bell peppers$19.99
- For Two Mariachi Parrillada
All four meats grilled to perfection and served on a bed of onions and bell peppers$39.99
- For Three Mariachi Parrillada
All four meats grilled to perfection and served on a bed of onions and bell peppers$57.99
- Mexican Fajitas
Chicken, beef, pork or shrimp grilled to perfection and covered in our homemade Mexican sauce$19.99
- Fajitas Chipotle
Chicken, beef, pork or shrimp grilled to perfection and covered in our homemade chipotle sauce$19.99
- Fajitas Monterey
Chicken, beef, pork or combo topped with crispy bacon and Monterey Jack cheese$20.49
- Vegetarian Fajitas$18.99
- Chorizo Fajitas$20.49
- Molcajete$21.99
Kids Menu
Seafood
- Fried Shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp fried and breaded served with french fries, salad and avocado slice$18.99
- Grilled Shrimp with Steamed Vegetables
Grilled to perfection with vegetables and served with rice and salad$17.99
- Grilled Shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp grilled to perfection served with rice, french fries, salad and avocado slice and cocktail sauce (and/or covered with chipotle, mexican, ranchera, or spicy diabla)$18.99
- Seafood Platter
1/2 fried breaded fillets, 2 stuffed peppers, 3 fried breaded shrimp, 3 grilled shrimp, small shrimp cocktail served with french fries, salad and avocado slice$21.99
- Fish Tacos
3 flour tortillas filled with fried breaded fillets sautéed in ranchero sauce with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese and tomatoes, served with rice and charm beans$14.99
- 7 Mares$20.99
- Fish Filet
Fried or grilled to perfection and/or covered with chipotle, Mexican, ranchera, or spicy diabla served with rice, french fries and salad$15.99
- Fish Filet with Steamed Vegetables
Grilled to perfection with vegetables served with rice and salad$15.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served in our homemade cocktail sauce$13.99
A La Carte
- 3 Pieces Enchiladas
Cheese, beef or shredded chicken with queso sauce, sour cream, tomatillo or ranchera sauce (burritos are served on flour tortilla)$8.99
- 3 Burritos
Cheese, beef or shredded chicken with queso sauce, sour cream, tomatillo or ranchera sauce (burritos are served on flour tortilla)$8.99
- 3 Pieces Tacos
Ground beef or shredded chicken$7.49
- 3 Pieces Tostadas
Beans, ground beef, shredded chicken or guacamole$7.99
- Enchilada$2.99
- Single Taco$2.99
- Chili Relleno*$9.99
- Mexican Taco$2.99
- Taco Carbon$3.99
- Taco Flameado$3.99
- Tostada$2.99
- single Mex Chimi$9.99
- 1 Piece Fish Taco$3.99
- Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Pico Jalapeños$0.75
- Avocado Slices$2.99
- Chopped Tomatoes$0.99
- Onions$0.99
- Guacamole$2.25
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Side Jalapenos$0.75
- Enchilada Sauce$1.49
- torreado$0.75
- fried burrito$8.99
- cheese$1.50
- Single tamale$2.99
- Single Flauta$2.50
Sides
Dessert
- Apple Pie Skillet$8.99
- 1 Piece Sopapilla
Fresh fried Mexican bread dredged with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon$2.25
- 3 Pieces Sopapilla
Fresh fried Mexican bread dredged with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon$6.99
- Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in sugar and deep-fried, topped with sweet crunchies in a sopapilla with honey$5.99
- Flan$5.99
- Cheesecake$4.99
- scoop ice cream$2.99
- Churros$6.99