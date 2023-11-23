Mariano's Ristorante 105 Main Street
Food Menu
Shareables
- Bruschetta$16.00
Grilled foccacia, tomato, basil, mozzarella, red onion, balsamic
- Antipasto$18.00
Prosciutto, olives, peppers, fig, fried feta, hot honey, pistachios, grilled foccacia
- Tuscan Wings$17.00Out of stock
Garlic, shallots, cherry peppers, tomato, rosemary, lemon
- Rollatini Melanzane$16.00
Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese blend, basil, marinara
- Meat-a-Balls$13.50
Hand-rolled family recipe, basil, marinara, ricotta, grilled foccacia
- Bolo Nachos$18.00
Fried pasta chips, bolognese, sausage, mozzarella or provolone blend, tomato, red onion, cherry peppers
- Scampi Skillet$19.00
Jumbo shrimp, lemon garlic butter, tomatoes, grilled foccacia
- Garlic Knots$15.00
Garlic butter, Parmesan, marinara
- Fried Brussels$13.00
Creamy feta dip, hot honey
- Onion Dip$15.00
Caramelized onions, shallots, garlic, cream cheese, Parmesan, chips
Mains
- Steak & Fries$29.00
Flank steak, shoestring fries, roasted garlic butter
- Salmon$25.00
Quinoa, spinach, tomato, brussels sprouts, red onion, balsamic glaze
- Shrimp Risotto$27.00
Arborio rice, jumbo shrimp, seasonal vegetables, Parmesan, herbs
- Weekly Catch$26.00
Chef's selection fish of the week
- Osso Bucco$32.00
Slow braised pork shank, potato gratin, seasonal vegetable
Salads
- Half Garden$6.00
Spring mixed, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, balsamic
- Garden$10.00
Spring mixed, tomato, cucumber, red onion, crouton, balsamic
- Half Caesar$6.00
Romaine, croutons, cheese blend, Caesar dressing
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine, croutons, cheese blend, Caesar dressing
- Half Roasted Beet$7.00
Spring mixed, roasted beets, apples, goat cheese, pistachios, honey dijon
- Roasted Beet$12.00
Spring mixed, roasted beets, apples, goat cheese, pistachios, honey dijon
- Half Strawberry Feta$7.00
Spinach, strawberries, red onion, candied walnuts, fried feta, balsamic
- Strawberry Feta$12.00
Spinach, strawberries, red onion, candied walnuts, fried feta, balsamic
Pastas
- CBA$25.00
Grilled chicken, broccoli, garlic Alfredo, rigatoni
- Marsala$26.00
Pan-seared chicken, mushrooms, shallots, marsala wine demi, linguini
- Bolognese$24.00
Slow cooked beef & pork, red wine, tomato sauce, cream, pappardelle
- Meat-a-Balls*$19.00
Family recipe hand-rolled, marinara, Parmesan, spaghetti
- Piccata$24.50
Pan-seared chicken, capers, lemon, garlic wine butter, cauliflower
- Parmigiana$25.00
Fried chicken or eggplant, marinara, mozzarella or provolone blend, linguini
- Pastability$10.00
SM Wood Fired Pizza
- SM Margherita Di Napoli$18.00
Red sauce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
- SM Grecian$18.00
Garlic oil, spinach, tomato, mozzarella or provolone blend, feta
- SM Formaggio$18.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, ricotta, Parmesan, pecorino
- SM Soprano$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, pepperoni, prosciutto, peppers
- SM Amanti Della Carne$20.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs
- SM Sweet Heat$19.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella or provolone blend, bacon, sausage, pineapple, cherry peppers, hot honey
- SM Cheeseburger$19.00
1000 island, mozzarella or provolone blend, Cheddar, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
- SM Godfather$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, ricotta, meatballs, pepperoni, caramelized onions
- SM Verdura$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, spinach, mushrooms, fried eggplant, artichoke, peppers, onion, basil
- SM Buffalo Chicken$18.00
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, grilled chicken, red onions, ranch
- SM BBQ Chicken$18.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, grilled chicken, caramelized onions
- SM BYO Pizza$14.00
LG Wood Fired Pizza
- LG Margherita Di Napoli$23.00
Red sauce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
- LG Grecian$23.00
Garlic oil, spinach, tomato, mozzarella or provolone blend, feta
- LG Formaggio$23.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, ricotta, Parmesan, pecorino
- LG Soprano$24.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, pepperoni, prosciutto, peppers
- LG Amanti Della Carne$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs
- LG Sweet Heat$24.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella or provolone blend, bacon, sausage, pineapple, cherry peppers, hot honey
- LG Cheeseburger$24.00
1000 island, mozzarella or provolone blend, Cheddar, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle
- LG Godfather$24.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, ricotta, meatballs, pepperoni, caramelized onions
- LG Verdura$24.00
Red sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, spinach, mushrooms, fried eggplant, artichoke, peppers, onion, basil
- LG Buffalo Chicken$23.00
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, grilled chicken, red onions, ranch
- LG BBQ Chicken$23.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella or provolone blend, grilled chicken, caramelized onions
- LG BYO Pizza$17.00
Handhelds
- Burger$18.00
Twin 4 oz patties, bacon, Cheddar, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
- Tuscan Chicken Panini$16.50
Grilled chicken, peppers, red onion, fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, pesto, house focaccia
- Big Crunch Wrap$16.50
Fried eggplant, spinach, candied walnuts, cucumber, apple, goat cheese, honey dijon glaze
- Caprese Panini$15.50
Spring mixed, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil, house focaccia
- Mediterranean Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, spring mixed, olives, peppers, tomato, feta, red onion, balsamic glaze
- Fried Chicken$16.00
Breaded chicken, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Tequila
Bourbon / Scotch/ Whiskey
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Bulleit$12.00
Regular or rye
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Woodford$13.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Jack Daniel's$10.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Seagram's 7$9.00
- Canadian Club$9.00
- Glenlivet 12Yr$11.00
- Glenmorangie 10Yr$10.00
- Buchanan 12Yr$11.00
- Dalwhinnie 15Yr$12.00
Cordials
Wine List
Red
- Red Sangria$11.00
- BTL McManis Pinot Noir$36.00
California sweet cherry and red berry, light notes of vanilla and spice, soft and light
- BTL Trivento Reserve Malbec$36.00
Mendoza, Argentina. Sweet tannins, smooth finish, notes of plum and raspberry jam
- BTL Carpineto Dogajolo$40.00
Toscano IGT Italy. Full bodied, blackberry and raspberry with hint of coffee and chocolate
- BTL Chloe Merlot$44.00
- BTL Bell'Agio Chianti$36.00
- BTL Banfi Chianti Classico$46.00
- BTL Simi Cabernet$54.00
- BTL La Gerla Sang$48.00
- BTL Nebbiolo$58.00
- 6 Oz La Gerla Sangiovese$13.00
- 6 Oz Bell'Agio Chianti$10.00
- 6 Oz McManis Pinot Noir$10.00
- 6 Oz Carpineto Dogajolo$11.00
- 6 Oz Trivento Malbec$10.00
- 6 Oz Coastal Cabernet$8.00
- 9 Oz La Gerla Sangiovese$17.50
- 9 Oz Bell'Agio Chianti$14.00
- 9 Oz McManis Pinot Noir$14.00
- 9 Oz Carpineto Dogajolo$15.00
- 9 Oz Trivento Malbec$14.00
- 9 Oz Coastal Cabernet$11.00
White
- White Sangria$11.00
- Riunite Moscato Split$10.00
- BTL Villa Pinot Grigio$36.00
- BTL Verdicchio$44.00
- BTL KC Sauv Blanc$44.00
- BTL Sonoma Chard$54.00
- BTL Leitz Riesling$36.00
- 6 Oz Coastal Chard$8.00
- 6 Oz KC Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- 6 Oz Leitz Riesling$10.00
- 6 Oz Verdicchio$12.00
- 6 Oz Sonoma Chard$14.50
- 6 Oz Coastal Pinot Grigio$8.00
- 6 Oz Villa Pinot Grigio$10.00
- 9 Oz Coastal Chard$11.00
- 9 Oz KC Sauvignon Blanc$16.50
- 9 Oz Leitz Riesling$14.00
- 9 Oz Verdicchio$16.50
- 9 Oz Sonoma Chard$19.50
- 9 Oz Coastal Pinot Grigio$11.00
- 9 Oz Villa Pinot Grigio$14.00
Cocktail Menu
Signature Drinks
- MRG Espresso Martini$14.00
Vanilla vodka, baileys, kahlúa and espresso shaken and served up with a 3 coffee bean garnish
- Sophia Loren$15.50
Orange vodka, blood orange liqueur, pomegranate juice shaken and served in a sugar rimmed martini glass
- Sangrita$12.00
Tequila, St. Germaine, orange and pineapple juice topped with a house cabernet float served over ice in a wine glass
- Old Fashion$12.00
Your choice of bourbon or whiskey, muddled orange, cherry, and sugar, dash of bitters served in a rocks glass with craft ice topped with soda water
- Manhattan$13.00
Your choice of bourbon or whiskey, sweet vermouth, stirred and served in a martini glass with a luxardo cherry
- Negroni$12.00
Gin, sweet vermouth and campari served in a rocks glass with craft ice garnished with a orange
Seasonal Drinks
Beer Menu
Can
- Mighty Squirrel Gordgeous Pumpkin Ale$8.00
- 21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA$7.00
- Zero Gravity Little Wolf Pale Ale$7.00
- River Styx Typhon DIPA$12.00
- Lord Hobo Doomsauce Black DIPA$10.00
- Medusa Duchovni Pilsner$8.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Mich Ultra Seltzer$6.00
- Rotating Hard Cider$8.00
- Zero Gravity Rescue Club NA Beer$6.00