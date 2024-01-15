Maria's Diner
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Fresh Guacamole - Small$4.99
- Fresh Guacamole- Large$6.99
- Chile con Queso- Small$4.99
- Chile con Queso- Large$6.99
- Chile con Queso with Meat- Small$7.49
- Chile con Queso with Meat- Large$9.49
- Taquitos de Carne Deshebrada$8.99
- Sopes$6.99
thick tortilla with chorizo, potatoes and beans topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Sopes with meat$8.99
- Nachos Plain$7.99
- Nachos with Meat$9.99
- Steak Nachos$10.99
- Shrimp Nachos$11.99
- Small Salsa$3.99
- Large Salsa$5.99
Quesadillas
- Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Steak Quesadilla$9.99
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$8.99
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Shredded Beef Quesadilla$8.99
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Adobada$9.99
Tacos
- 2 Soft Tacos Plate$10.99
fajita beef/chicken, carnitas or adobada meat, your choice of flour or corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- 2 Seafood Tacos Plate$11.99
grilled shrimp or fish, your choice of flour or corn tortillas, topped with cabbage and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans
- 3 Crispy Tacos Plate$9.99
ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese, served with rice, beans and sour cream
- Flautas$9.99
3 crispy rolled up tacos filled with shredded beef or chicken, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Soups and Salads
- Pozole- Small$5.99
pork and hominy soup served with tostadas
- Pozole- Large$8.99
pork and hominy soup served with tostadas
- Caldo de Res- Small$5.99
beef and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
- Caldo de Res- Large$8.99
beef and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
- Caldo de Pollo- Small$5.99
chicken and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
- Caldo de Pollo- Large$8.99
chicken and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
- Caldo Tlalpeno- Small$5.99
shredded chicken in a chipotle based broth with rice, avocado, and cheese, flour or corn tortillas
- Caldo Tlalpeno- Large$8.99
shredded chicken in a chipotle based broth with rice, avocado, and cheese, flour or corn tortillas
- Menudo- Small$5.99
beef belly and feet with hominy in a red chile based broth, flour or corn tortillas
- Menudo- Large$8.99
beef belly and feet with hominy in a red chile based broth, flour or corn tortillas
- Caldo de Camaron- Small$6.99
shrimp and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
- Caldo de Camaron- Large$9.99
shrimp and vegetable soup, flour or corn tortillas
- Chicken Mexican Salad$9.99
Chicken on top of a bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese, and avocado
- Steak Mexican Salad$12.49
Steak on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese and avocado
- Shrimp Mexican Salad$12.49
Shrimp on top of a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, Mexican cheese and avocado
- Taco Salad$8.99
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Steak Taco Salad$11.49
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with steak, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Shrimp Taco Salad$11.49
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Cactus Salad$8.99
Cactus, onions, cilantro, tomato, Mexican cheese, avocado with chicken or steak
Steak Plates
- Carne Asada$13.99
Steak served with grilled onions and a chile toreado, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas
- Carne Asada con Camarones al Ajo$15.99
Steak with grilled onions, jalapeno, and garlic seasoned shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas
- Carne Asada a la Tampiquena$16.99
Steak with 1 cheese enchilada topped with mole, served with sautéed poblano peppers and onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, flour or corn tortillas.
- Steak Ranchero$11.99
- Stk En Salsa Roja$11.99
- Stk Salsa Verde$11.99
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas for 1$12.99
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
- Steak Fajitas for 1$14.99
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas for 1$15.99
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
- 2 Meat Fajitas for 1$18.99
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
- 3 Meat Fajitas for 1$19.99
Served with rice, beans, cold sides, and flour or corn tortillas
- 2 Meat Fajitas for 2$22.99
2 plates of rice, beans, cold sides, two orders of tortillas
- 3 Meat Fajitas for 2$30.99
2 plates of rice, beans, cold sides, two orders of tortillas
Pork Plates
- Carne de Puerco en Chile Verde$11.99
Marinated pork meat covered in our homemade tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Carne de Puerco en Salsa Roja$11.99
Marinated pork meat covered in our homemade guajillo salsa (sun dried pepper sauce) served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Carne de Puerco en Mole$12.99
Marinated pork covered in Mole Oaxaqueno, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Carnitas$11.99
Fried marinated pork served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Plates
Seafood
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
7 large shrimp in cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado, served with saltine crackers
- Garlic Grilled Tilapia$12.99
Grilled with garlic, served with rice, tomato, lettuce, onion, pico de gallo and lime
- Devil Shrimp$13.99
7 shrimp plated in a spicy devil sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado
- Grilled Shrimp$13.99
7 seasoned grilled shrimp served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchiladas$7.99
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$8.99
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Shredded Beef Enchiladas$8.99
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Shredded Chicken Enchiladas$8.99
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Steak Enchiladas$10.99
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$11.99
2 enchiladas topped with chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Dinners
- 1\2dztamales$6.24
- Barbacoa Plate$10.99
tender, seasoned beef served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour or corn tortillas
- Bean Chalupa Dinner$7.99
2 chalupas topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- Bean Memelas$6.49
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Cheese Chile Relleno$8.99
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Chicken Tamale Dinner$7.49
2 homemade tamales filled with meat, jalapenos, onion, and tomato, topped with your choice of chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans
- Fajita Chicken Chalupa Dinner$10.99
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- Fajita Chicken Chile Relleno$11.99
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Huarache$6.99
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Grilled Chicken Memelas$7.49
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Ground Beef Chalupa Dinner$10.99
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- Ground Beef Chile Relleno$10.99
- One Dozen Tamal$12.00
- Pork Tamale Dinner$7.49
2 homemade tamales filled with meat, jalapenos, onion, and tomato, topped with your choice of chile con queso, chile gravy, red sauce, or green sauce, served with rice and beans
- Shredded Beef Chalupa Dinner$10.99
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- Shredded Beef Chile Relleno$10.99
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Shredded Beef Huarache$6.99
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Shredded beef Memelas$6.99
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, meat, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Shredded Chicken Chalupa Dinner$10.99
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno$10.99
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Shredded Chicken Huarache$6.99
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Shredded Chicken Memelas$6.99
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Shrimp Chile Relleno$13.99
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Steak Chalupa Dinner$11.99
2 chalupas topped with meat, bean, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- Steak Chile Relleno$12.99
1 battered,stuffed poblano pepper, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, served with rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Steak Huarache$7.99
1 oval-shaped tortilla with beans and meat topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Steak Memelas$7.99
2 thick, round tortillas with ground pork skin covered with beans, tomato & Cotija cheese, served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Ground Beef Huarache$6.99
Tortas
- Chicken Torta$7.99
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
- Carnitas Torta$7.99
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
- Adobada Torta$7.99
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
- Barbacoa Torta$7.99
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
- Steak Torta$8.99
Mexican bun filled with meat, beans, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & avocado, served with fries and pickled jalapenos
- Breakfast Torta$7.99
Burritos
- Steak Burrito$9.99
filled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, sauteed onion, bell pepper, rice and beans. Topped with your choice of queso, gravy, red or green sauce.
- Chicken Burrito$9.99
filled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, sauteed onion, bell pepper, rice and beans. Topped with your choice of queso, gravy, red or green sauce.
- Shredded Beef Burrito Grande$8.99
filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.
- Shredded Chicken Burrito Grande$8.99
filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.
- Ground Beef Burrito Grande$8.99
filled with mozzarella cheese, rice, and beans.
- Veggie Burrito$6.99
filled with mozzarella, sauteed onions, bell pepper, rice and beans.
- Shrimp Burrito$11.99
- Chimichanga$9.99
Combination Dinners
Kids Meals
- Kids Soft or Crispy Taco Plate$3.99
meat choices: ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans
- Mini Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
served with rice and beans
- Kids Hot Dog$3.99
served with french fries
- Mini Burrito$3.99
filled with cheese and beans, served with rice and beans
- Kids Cheese Enchilada$3.99
Topped with queso or gravy, served with rice and beans
- Kids Nachos$3.99
chips with chile con queso
- add meat$1.50
A la Carte
- A la Carte Steak Taco$3.99
- A la Carte Chicken Taco$2.99
- A la Carte Adobada Taco$2.99
- A la Carte Carnitas Taco$2.99
- A la Carte Barbacoa Taco$2.99
- A la Carte Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.99
- A la Carte Grilled Fish Taco$3.99
- A la Carte Cheese Enchilada$2.49
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
- A la Carte Ground Beef Enchilada$2.99
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
- A la Carte Shredded Beef Enchilada$2.99
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
- A la Carte Shredded Chicken Enchilada$2.99
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
- A la Carte Steak Enchilada$3.99
with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
- A la Carte Pork Tamale$1.99
plain or with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
- A la Carte Chicken Tamale$1.99
plain or with gravy, queso, red or green sauce
- A la Carte Cheese Chile Relleno$4.99
- A la Carte Ground Beef Chile Relleno$6.99
- A la Carte Shredded Beef Chile Relleno$6.99
- A la Carte Shredded Chicken Chile Relleno$6.99
- A la Carte Steak Chile Relleno$7.99
- A la Carte Chicken Chile Relleno$7.99
- A la Carte Bean Chalupa$2.99
- A la Carte Meat Chalupa$4.49
- A La Carte CrispyTaco$2.99
- A la Carte Flauta$2.99
Sides
- Side of Rice$1.99
- Side of Beans$1.99
- Side of French Fries$2.99
- Side of Guacamole$1.99
- 2 oz side of Chile con Queso$2.49
- Side of Sour Cream$0.99
- Side of Shredded Cheese$0.99
- Side of Gravy$0.99
- Side of Onions$0.50
- Side of Jalapenos$0.50
- Side of Lime$0.50
- Side of Cilantro$0.50
- Side of Pico de Gallo$0.75
- Candy$0.50
- Gum$1.00
- pastelito$1.00
- open food$1.50
- aguacate$1.99
- Bell Pepper$0.50
- Side Ranchera$0.99
- Side Green Sauce$0.99
- Side of Tostadas$1.99
- Side of Tortilla$1.99
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Fiesta Breakfast$7.99
2 eggs made to order + bacon, sausage, ham or boudin; hashbrowns, potatoes or grits; pancakes, white or wheat toast, or a biscuit.
- French Fiesta$10.99
2 eggs made to order + bacon, sausage, or ham; hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits; 2 pieces of french toast
- Omlette$6.99
2 eggs scrambled with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and your choice of meat topped with shredded cheese. Served with either hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits.
- Breakfast Casserole$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns, bell peppers, onions, and your choice of meat.
- Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
- Huevos a la Mexicana$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with jalapeno, onions, and tomatoes, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$7.99
2 eggs cooked to order on top of 2 corn tortillas covered in our signature Ranchero sauce and veggies. Served with potatoes or rice and beans
- Huevos Divorciados$7.99
2 eggs cooked to order, 1 with red sauce, 1 with green sauce, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Migas$7.99
2 eggs scrambled with fried tortilla chips, jalapeno, onion, and tomato, served with potatoes or rice and beans
- Chorizo con Huevos$8.99
2 eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Breakfast Burrito$7.99
with egg, rice, beans, tomato, onion, and jalapenos, your choice of meat
- Machaca$9.99
2 eggs scrambled with shredded beef, served with potatoes or rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas
- Chilaquiles$6.99
fried tortilla chips topped with red or green sauce and mexican cheese
- Breakfast Taco$2.99
Choose 3 ingredients, $0.50 per extra ingredient
- Kids Breakfast$4.99
1 egg cooked to order + bacon, sausage, ham or boudin; hashbrowns, potatoes, or grits; 1 pancake, a biscuit, or white or wheat toast.
- No Meat Fiesta Breakfast add an egg$7.99
- Chilaquiles Bandera$7.99
Breakfast Sides
- Oatmeal$2.99+
- Grits$2.99
- French Toast$6.99
- Biscuit$1.99
- Biscuits and Gravy$3.99
- Toast$1.99
- Side of Meat$2.99
- Side of Potatoes$2.49
- Side of Hashbrown$2.49
- 1 Egg$1.25
- Breakfast Gravy$0.99
- Chips and Salsa w/ Breakfast$1.49
- 1 Pancake$2.49
- 2 Pancakes$4.99
- 1 piece bacon$1.99
- 1 piece sausage$1.99
- 1 piece toast$1.25
- 1 side of tortillas$1.99
- Side of Ranchera$0.99
- Side Salsa Verde$99.00
- Side Of Salsa Roja$0.99