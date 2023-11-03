Maria’s Gyro 22 E Chicago Avenue
Gyro Platters
Bowls
Pies
Salads
Pastitsio
Greek Burger
Beverages
Sides
- Greek Fries$4.50
Greek Fries with oregano
- Greek Fries w/Feta$5.50
Greek Fries topped with and oregano and feta
- 5 Dolmades$6.50
DOLMADES Stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs 5 pcs
- 3 Pitas w/ Olive Oil, Oregano, and Lemon$4.00
PITA Imported pita topped with olive oil and oregano and lemon (3 pc)
- 3 Chicken Tenders with fries$8.00
Chicken tenders with fries, 3 Chicken Tenders with fries
- 5 Pieces of Falafel$6.00
Sweets
Maria’s Gyro 22 E Chicago Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(331) 631-2717
Open now • Closes at 8PM