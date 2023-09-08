Dinner

Dips

Cheese Dip

$8.99

Bean Dip

$10.99

Beef Dip

$10.99

Chorizo Dip

$11.99

Chips and Salsa!

$2.00

First round is on the house! If you're hungry for a second bowl or want a bag to go

Chips and Salsa - Large

$7.50

Bowl of Chips

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Small Salsa Bowl

$2.00

Appetizers

3 Way Maria's Queso Dip

$12.99

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp covered with cheese dip, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Maria's Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

Freshly made with avocado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, mango, and queso

Chicharrón De Queso

$12.99

Grilled cheese filled with grilled steak or chicken, poblano peppers, and onions. Side of spicy sauce. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Queso Poblano

$9.99

Grilled panela cheese served over a bed of salsa verde topped with poblano pepper strips, roasted corn, and sour cream. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Flautas

$10.99

Four rolled crispy corn tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and cream

Empanadas

$8.99

Three fried empanadas, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Side of chipotle cream sauce

8 Pieces Chicken Wings

$10.99

Served your choice of mild, hot, and BBQ

15 Pieces Chicken Wings

$18.99

Served your choice of mild, hot, and BBQ

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.49

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Fajitas for Two

$30.98

3 Way Fajitas for one

$17.99

3 Way fajitas for 2

$32.99

For One Ultimate Fajitas

$18.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas

For Two Ultimate Fajitas

$36.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas

Sopas

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese, and tortilla strips

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, cheese, and tortilla strips

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell, with shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

Cooked with bell peppers and onions, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Spring Salad

Spring mix with avocado, tomatoes, and jicama. Side of mango citrus dressing

Tropical Salad

$8.50

Spring mix, orange slices, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro dressing

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$13.49

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.99

Brisket Quesadilla Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Fajita Quesadilla

With grilled bell peppers and onions

Ultimate Fajita Quesadilla

$18.99

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice

Tacos & More

Three Street Tacos

$14.99

All tacos served with rice and black beans or charro beans and topped with onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, and a side of spicy sauce. Corn or flour tortillas

Classic Chimichanga

Deep-fried flour tortilla covered with cheese dip and served with rice, black beans or charro beans, and salad

Cantina Bowl

Grilled steak or chicken served with rice, black beans, lettuce, roasted corn, avocado, and drizzled chipotle dressing

Tamales Chilangos

$14.99

Three lightly fried chicken or pork tamales, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado

Combos

Combo (Two Items)

$11.99

Combo (Three Items)

$13.99

Maria's Burger

$14.99

8 oz ground beef, lettuce tomato, onions, bacon, American cheese, and fries

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Bandera

$13.99

Three enchiladas, one with carnitas with salsa verde, one chicken with cheese dip and one beef with red sauce served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, queso fresco, and sour cream served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas De Mole

$13.99

Three chicken enchiladas with mole sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream, served with rice and refried beans

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Refried Bean Nachos

$7.99

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Fajita Nachos

All are served with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Burritos

Special Burrito

$13.99

Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with burrito sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and your choice of rice or refried beans

Burrito Al Carbón

Grilled skirt steak burrito topped with cheese dip, a side of rice and refried beans

Maria's Big Burrito

$16.99

Grilled steak & chicken, rice, black, grilled beans, bell peppers, and onions topped with cheese dip and drizzled chipotle BBQ sauce. Your choice of rice or fries

Fajita Burritos

Grilled onions and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and a side of rice and salad

Brisket Burrito

$15.99

Covered with half cheese dip, half salsa verde, a side of rice, and salad

Carnitas Burrito

$14.99

Covered with half cheese dip and half with salsa verde, a side of rice, and salad

Seafood

Three Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in adobo sauce with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese, topped with chipotle cream sauce. Served with a side of rice, zucchini, and squash

Maria's Shrimp

$18.99

Bacon-wrapped grilled shrimp served on a bed of creamy chipotle sauce and a side of rice and spring mixed salad with tomatoes, queso fresco, and Maria's dressing on the side

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Cooked shrimp chilled in citrus tomato juice, mixed pico de gallo, and avocado slices

Maria's Tilapia

$16.99

Tilapia fillet blackened on the grill, drizzled with chipotle cream, topped with three shrimps with a side of rice and grilled zucchini squash

Shrimp Poblano Asado

Poblano pepper filled with shrimp, pico de gallo, mushrooms, shredded cheese, and wrapped on your choice of grilled chicken or steak and topped with chipotle creamy sauce and a side of rice and grilled zucchini squash

Salmon Tropical

$18.99

Grilled salmon topped with grilled shrimp covered with pico de gallo, served with rice and spring mixed salad, tomatoes, queso fresco, and Maria's dressing on the side

Tilapia Huasteca

$16.99

Tilapia fillet over a bed of cactus leaves topped with pasilla sauce, rice, avocado slices, and vegetables

Camarones Al Ajillo

$18.99

Giant shrimp cooked in garlic mojo sauce with a touch of pasilla peppers served with rice and fresh avocado

Camarones a La Crema

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp sauté with onions and mushrooms in sour cream sauce and white sauce served with rice, beans, tomato, and avocado

Chicken

Pollo Fiesta

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese dip and pico de gallo on top, served with your choice of rice and beans or salad (lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Pollo Divorciado

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with poblano peppers, roasted corn, and mushrooms, covered with salsa verde, pasilla sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice and black beans or charro beans

Pollo Mole

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds, served with rice and black beans

Poblano Relleno

$15.99

Poblano pepper light battered topped with red sauce and sour cream served with rice and black beans. Your choice of beef, cheese, or chicken

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.99

Rice topped with grilled chicken, diced onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, and avocado slices

Steaks

Cochinita Pibil

$18.99

Pork marinated with achiote seeds and citrus juices, baked with banana leaves and served with rice, black beans, or charro beans, and habanero sauce

Mexico City Asada

$18.99

Thin grilled steak topped with a sunny-side-up egg, served with chilaquiles in tomatillo sauce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream and a side of rice and black beans or charro beans

Tampiqueña

$18.99

Thin steak served with Mexican rice, black beans or charro beans, grilled poblano pepper, onions, grilled panela cheese, mole cheese enchilada, and guacamole

Puntas Aztecas

$18.99

Beef tips cooked with cactus, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and ranchero sauce (lightly hot) served with rice and black beans or charro beans

Carnitas*

$18.99

Fried pork chunks served with rice and black beans or charro beans with a side of pico de gallo and habanero sauce

Molcajete

$24.99

A steaming volcanic pot filled with our fresh-green tomatillo sauce, grilled onion, tomatoes, nopal (cactus leaf), and slices of avocado and panela cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, or charro beans

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.99

Birthday Sopapilla

Tres Leches

$6.75

A delicious sponge cake, soaked in three different milks: evaporated condensed and heavy cream

Maria's Brownie Sundae

$6.75

Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, and caramel salsa

Fried Ice Cream

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream rolled in bread crumbs, chocolate, and caramel drizzle

Flan

$6.75

Caramel custard

Mexican Churros

$6.75

Doughnuts-like sticks, a mix of sugar and cinnamon, and chocolate dip

Sides

4oz Brisket

$4.99

4oz Chicken

$4.99

4oz Chorizo

$3.50

4oz Ground Beef

$3.59

4oz Shredded Chicken

$3.59

4oz Steak

$5.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Half Avocado

$2.50

Regular Taco

$2.99

Side Arbol

$2.00

Side BBQ Side

$2.00

Side Burrito

$5.99

Side Burrito Sauce

$2.00

Side Chalupa

$5.99

Side Chippotle Side

$2.00

Side Cilanto

$2.00

Side Dressing

$2.00

Side Enchilada Salsa

$2.00

Side Fajitas Salad

$4.99

Side Fresh Jalapeño

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Habenero Sauce

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$2.00

Side of Black Beans

$2.50

Side of Charros Bean

$2.50

Side of Cheese Dip

$2.50

Side of Guac

$2.50

Side of Lettuce

$2.50

Side of Mushrooms

$2.50

Side of Pico

$2.00

Side of Refried Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Roasted Corn

$2.50

Side of Shrimp

$5.99

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Spinach

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Side of Zuk/Squa

$3.99

Side Onions

$2.00

Side Quesadilla

$5.99

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side Queso Panela

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Serrano Pepper

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Steak Burrito

$6.99

Side Suprem

$2.50

Side Sweet Plantains

$4.99

Side Tamal

$3.99

Side Tomatos

$2.00

Side Toreados

$5.99

Side Tostata

$4.99

Side Veggies

$5.99

Street Taco

$4.25

Taco Tuesday

$2.99

Kids

Kids Menu

Kids #1 Small Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids #2 Mini Nachos

$5.99

Kids #3 Mexi-Fingers

$5.99

Kids #4 Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids #5 My Enchilada

$5.99

Kids #6 Mini Burrito

$5.99

Kids #7 Pizza Kid

$5.99

Kids #8 Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids #9 Cheese Burger

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Aguas Frescas -

$5.99

Orange juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Soda water

$3.00

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

PROMOS

PROMO- FOOD

L Chimichanga

$8.99

L Burrito Supreme

$8.99

L Taco Salad

$8.99

L Spinach Quesadilla

$8.99

L Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

L 3 Mini Sopes

$8.99

PROMO- DRINKS

Promo- BTL Beer

$3.00

Promo- 3 Tequila Silver

$19.99

Promo- 16oz Margarita

$4.99

Promo- 20oz Margarita

$5.99

Promo- 27oz Margarita

$8.99

Promo- House Mixed Drink

$10.99

Promo-Premium Mixed Drink

$12.99