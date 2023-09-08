Maria's Tex Mex Dacula 831 Auburn Rd #700
Dinner
Dips
Appetizers
3 Way Maria's Queso Dip
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp covered with cheese dip, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Guacamole Dip
Maria's Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made with avocado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, mango, and queso
Chicharrón De Queso
Grilled cheese filled with grilled steak or chicken, poblano peppers, and onions. Side of spicy sauce. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Queso Poblano
Grilled panela cheese served over a bed of salsa verde topped with poblano pepper strips, roasted corn, and sour cream. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Flautas
Four rolled crispy corn tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and cream
Empanadas
Three fried empanadas, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Side of chipotle cream sauce
8 Pieces Chicken Wings
Served your choice of mild, hot, and BBQ
15 Pieces Chicken Wings
Served your choice of mild, hot, and BBQ
Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Fajitas for Two
3 Way Fajitas for one
3 Way fajitas for 2
For One Ultimate Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas
For Two Ultimate Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas
Sopas
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, with shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Cooked with bell peppers and onions, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Spring Salad
Spring mix with avocado, tomatoes, and jicama. Side of mango citrus dressing
Tropical Salad
Spring mix, orange slices, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro dressing
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Brisket Quesadilla Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
With grilled bell peppers and onions
Ultimate Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
Tacos & More
Three Street Tacos
All tacos served with rice and black beans or charro beans and topped with onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, and a side of spicy sauce. Corn or flour tortillas
Classic Chimichanga
Deep-fried flour tortilla covered with cheese dip and served with rice, black beans or charro beans, and salad
Cantina Bowl
Grilled steak or chicken served with rice, black beans, lettuce, roasted corn, avocado, and drizzled chipotle dressing
Tamales Chilangos
Three lightly fried chicken or pork tamales, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado
Combos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Bandera
Three enchiladas, one with carnitas with salsa verde, one chicken with cheese dip and one beef with red sauce served with rice and refried beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, queso fresco, and sour cream served with rice and refried beans
Enchiladas De Mole
Three chicken enchiladas with mole sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
Nachos
Burritos
Special Burrito
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with burrito sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and your choice of rice or refried beans
Burrito Al Carbón
Grilled skirt steak burrito topped with cheese dip, a side of rice and refried beans
Maria's Big Burrito
Grilled steak & chicken, rice, black, grilled beans, bell peppers, and onions topped with cheese dip and drizzled chipotle BBQ sauce. Your choice of rice or fries
Fajita Burritos
Grilled onions and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and a side of rice and salad
Brisket Burrito
Covered with half cheese dip, half salsa verde, a side of rice, and salad
Carnitas Burrito
Covered with half cheese dip and half with salsa verde, a side of rice, and salad
Seafood
Three Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp cooked in adobo sauce with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese, topped with chipotle cream sauce. Served with a side of rice, zucchini, and squash
Maria's Shrimp
Bacon-wrapped grilled shrimp served on a bed of creamy chipotle sauce and a side of rice and spring mixed salad with tomatoes, queso fresco, and Maria's dressing on the side
Shrimp Cocktail
Cooked shrimp chilled in citrus tomato juice, mixed pico de gallo, and avocado slices
Maria's Tilapia
Tilapia fillet blackened on the grill, drizzled with chipotle cream, topped with three shrimps with a side of rice and grilled zucchini squash
Shrimp Poblano Asado
Poblano pepper filled with shrimp, pico de gallo, mushrooms, shredded cheese, and wrapped on your choice of grilled chicken or steak and topped with chipotle creamy sauce and a side of rice and grilled zucchini squash
Salmon Tropical
Grilled salmon topped with grilled shrimp covered with pico de gallo, served with rice and spring mixed salad, tomatoes, queso fresco, and Maria's dressing on the side
Tilapia Huasteca
Tilapia fillet over a bed of cactus leaves topped with pasilla sauce, rice, avocado slices, and vegetables
Camarones Al Ajillo
Giant shrimp cooked in garlic mojo sauce with a touch of pasilla peppers served with rice and fresh avocado
Camarones a La Crema
Jumbo shrimp sauté with onions and mushrooms in sour cream sauce and white sauce served with rice, beans, tomato, and avocado
Chicken
Pollo Fiesta
Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese dip and pico de gallo on top, served with your choice of rice and beans or salad (lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese
Pollo Divorciado
Grilled chicken breast covered with poblano peppers, roasted corn, and mushrooms, covered with salsa verde, pasilla sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice and black beans or charro beans
Pollo Mole
Grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds, served with rice and black beans
Poblano Relleno
Poblano pepper light battered topped with red sauce and sour cream served with rice and black beans. Your choice of beef, cheese, or chicken
Arroz Con Pollo
Rice topped with grilled chicken, diced onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, and avocado slices
Steaks
Cochinita Pibil
Pork marinated with achiote seeds and citrus juices, baked with banana leaves and served with rice, black beans, or charro beans, and habanero sauce
Mexico City Asada
Thin grilled steak topped with a sunny-side-up egg, served with chilaquiles in tomatillo sauce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream and a side of rice and black beans or charro beans
Tampiqueña
Thin steak served with Mexican rice, black beans or charro beans, grilled poblano pepper, onions, grilled panela cheese, mole cheese enchilada, and guacamole
Puntas Aztecas
Beef tips cooked with cactus, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and ranchero sauce (lightly hot) served with rice and black beans or charro beans
Carnitas*
Fried pork chunks served with rice and black beans or charro beans with a side of pico de gallo and habanero sauce
Molcajete
A steaming volcanic pot filled with our fresh-green tomatillo sauce, grilled onion, tomatoes, nopal (cactus leaf), and slices of avocado and panela cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, or charro beans
Desserts
Sopapilla
Birthday Sopapilla
Tres Leches
A delicious sponge cake, soaked in three different milks: evaporated condensed and heavy cream
Maria's Brownie Sundae
Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, and caramel salsa
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in bread crumbs, chocolate, and caramel drizzle
Flan
Caramel custard
Mexican Churros
Doughnuts-like sticks, a mix of sugar and cinnamon, and chocolate dip