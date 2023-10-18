WHOLE PIES

Key Lime Pie
$14.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Chocolate Satin Pie
$14.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
$14.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Cream Cheese Pie
$14.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
$14.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream ava

Banana Cream Pie
$12.99

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

German Chocolate Cream
$12.99

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Cream Pie
$12.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Coconut Cream Pie
$12.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie
$12.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Pie
$12.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

Lemon Meringue Pie
$10.99

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Custard Pie
$10.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

French Apple Pie
$10.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

Apple Pie
$10.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Apple NS
$10.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Razzleberry NS
$12.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Cherry Pie
$10.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Razzleberry Pie
$10.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Pumpkin Pie
$12.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Peach Pie
$10.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Rhubarb Pie
$10.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Cheesecakes

Cheese Cake 9"
$44.99
Cheese Cake 6"
$23.99

Quiche

Quiche
$16.99

PIE SALE

Cream Pies

Custard Pie
$10.99

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Lemon Meringue Pie
$10.99

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Double Cream Lemon Pie
$12.99

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

Double Cream Blueberry Pie
$12.99

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Coconut Cream Pie
$12.99

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Cream Pie
$12.99

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

German Chocolate Cream
$12.99

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Banana Cream Pie
$12.99

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Specialty Pies

Key Lime Pie
$14.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Chocolate Satin Pie
$14.99

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
$14.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream ava

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
$14.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Cream Cheese Pie
$14.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Whip Cream - Pint
$4.00
Whipped Cream - Quart
$9.00

Fruit Pies

Rhubarb Pie
$10.99

Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.

Peach Pie
$10.99

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Pie
$12.99

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Pie
$10.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Cherry Pie
$10.99

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Razzleberry NS
$12.99

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple NS
$10.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie
$10.99

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

French Apple Pie
$10.99

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.

Pie Tin Return
-$0.50

DRINKS

Beverages

Bottle of Water
$1.99
Coke
$3.59
Coke Zero
$3.59
Diet Coke
$3.59
Fanta
$3.59
Fuze
$3.59
Mr. Pibb
$3.59
Root Beer
$3.59
Sparkling Water
$1.99
Sprite
$3.59
Water
Water to go
$0.25
Hot Chocolate
$3.29
coffee regular
$3.49
Decaf Coffee
$3.49
ICE TEA
$3.59
Gold Peak Passion Fruit Mango Iced Tea
$3.59
Arnold Palmer
$3.59
Water

FOOD

Appetizers

Appetizers Shareable bites to savor.
Crispy Chicken Tenders
$13.99

Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

Fresh Avocado and Shrimp Stack
$13.99

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.

Crispy Green Beans
$10.99

Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks
$10.99

Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Spicy Cauliflower
$11.99

Crispy battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce.

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Hearty Vegetable-Bowl
$8.99
Creamy Potato Cheese-Bowl
$8.99
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
$11.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Hearty Vegetable-Cup
$5.99
Creamy Potato Cheese-Cup
$5.99
Calendars Famous Chili-Cup
$6.99

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Creamy Potato Cheese Tureen
$15.99
Hearty Vegetable Tureen
$15.99
Chili Tureen
$19.99
Navy Bean Bowl
$8.99
Navy Bean Cup
$5.99
Navy Bean Tureen
$15.99

Original Pot Pie

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
$16.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
$15.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
$15.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Beef Stroganoff
$18.99

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.

Braised and Slow-Roasted Pot Roast
$20.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
$18.99

Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
$18.99

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Honey Ginger Salmon
$24.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item Calories 570 Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.

Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon
$24.99

NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf
$18.99

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Top Sirloin & Shrimp
$22.99

NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Fried Shrimp Dinner
$17.99
Fish & Chips
$17.99
Artichoke & Mushroom Chicken
$18.99
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
$16.99

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
$15.99

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
$15.99

Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

New York Strip Steak
$27.99

Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Includes a slice of pie!* *Excludes fresh fruit and cheesecake.

Salads

Soup, Salad and Quiche
$14.99

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Classic Cobb Salad
$14.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.

Dinner Salad
$6.99
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
$14.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
$14.99

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
$14.99

NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.

Chicken Caesar Salad
$13.99
Caesar Salad
$13.99
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
$14.99

“Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.

Thai Chicken Salad
$14.99

Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, honey mustard almond coleslaw or fresh fruit. Substitute onion rings for an additional charge. Add any topping to any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado. Add a Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Adult Grilled Cheese
$13.99
BLTA
$13.99
Grilled Ham Stack
$14.99

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
$13.99

Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.

Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
$13.99

Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
$13.99

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

Tuna Melt
$14.99

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, almond coleslaw or fresh fruit.
BBQ Bacon Supreme Burger
$15.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, a crispy onion ring, BBQ sauce, mayonnaise and melted cheddar cheese.

Callenders Cheeseburger
$13.99

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.

Original Burger
$12.49

Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

The Works Frisco Burger
$15.99

Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Traditional Frisco Burger
$13.99

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Plant Based Burger
$14.99

Thick and juicy plant based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted classic bun.

Chili Burger
$15.99

Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
$13.99

Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Chicken Street Tacos
$12.99

Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Calories 470 Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.

Veggie Tacos
$12.99

Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included

Kids Menu

Kids Golden Chicken Strips
$7.99

Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese
$7.99

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.

Kids Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
$7.99

Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.

Kids Drink
$2.79
Kids Penne Pasta
$7.99

Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.

Kids Slider Burgers
$7.99

Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!

PAIR & SHARE

2 For $45
$45.00
2 for $50
$50.00

SLICE PIE & DESSERTS

SLICE PIE

Apple Slice
$5.49

Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!

Banana Cream Slice
$5.49

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Cheesecake Slice
$7.49

Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.

Cherry Slice
$5.49

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Slice
$5.49

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Slice
$5.59

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Slice
$5.49

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Slice
$5.99

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

Custard Slice
$5.29

Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.

Double Cream Blueberry Slice
$5.59

Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.

Double Cream Lemon Slice
$5.59

Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.

French Apple Slice
$5.49

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Slice
$5.49

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice
$5.99

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Slice
$5.99

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice
$5.99

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.

Lemon Meringue Slice
$5.49

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde

No Sugar Apple Slice
$5.29

'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.

No Sugar Razzleberry Slice
$5.29

'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.

Peach Slice
$5.49

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Slice
$5.49

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Pumpkin Spice Slice
$5.99
Razzleberry Slice
$5.49

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

Rhubarb Slice
$5.49

Tart and refreshing rhubarb.

Fresh Strawberry Slice
$6.49

Party Platters and Family Meals

Classic Family Meals

Hand-breaded, crispy chicken breasts soaked in buttermilk,egg, cholula Hot Sauce and spices. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Roasted Turkey Dinner Platter
$79.99

Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce

Home-Style Meatloaf Dinner Platter
$79.99

Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Pot Roast Dinner Platter
$79.99

Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chicken & Broccoli Pasta Platter
$79.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.

Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Platter
$79.99

Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.

Family Pot Pie Meal
$69.99

Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.

Starter Platters

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation.
Crispy Chicken Tenders Platter
$44.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Chili, Cheese & Chips Platter
$39.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Taco Platters

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Grilled Shrimp Tacos Platter
$47.99

Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp nestled inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Grilled Chicken Tacos Platter
$47.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Croissant Sandwich Platters

Turkey, Ham Croissant Platter
$54.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Boxed Lunches

Minimum of 10 per order
Croissant Sandwich Boxed lunch
$16.99

Turkey or Ham on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato. Includes fresh fruit, pasta salad and a slice of pie. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Salad Platters

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Cobb Salad Platter
$49.99

A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, thick applewood smoked bacon, avocado, diced roma tomatoes, green onions and chopped hard-boiled egg.

Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
$49.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Southwest Avocado Salad with Chicken
$49.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Southwest Avocado Salad with Shrimp
$54.99

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation

Soups - Chili - Cornbread

*All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Soup & Cornbread
$29.99

Potato Cheese, Hearty Vegetable or Soup of the Day. Serves 4-6 people. 64 oz. portion. *Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Chili & Cornbread Platter
$39.99

*Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Full Pan of Cornbread
$19.99

*Requires 2 hours advance notice.

Quart of Soup
$15.99
Quart of Chili
$19.99
9" Cornbread
$9.99