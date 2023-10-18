Marie Callender’s 043 - Sacramento
WHOLE PIES
WHOLE PIES
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream ava
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping.
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
With thick sliced peaches.
Tart and refreshing rhubarb baked in our flaky golden crust.
Cheesecakes
Quiche
PIE SALE
Cream Pies
Specialty Pies
Fruit Pies
DRINKS
Beverages
FOOD
Appetizers
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Fresh avocado, pico de gallo, spicy chipotle ranch dressing layered and topped with Cajun grilled shrimp. Served chilled with crispy tortilla chips.
Onion-battered green beans fried to a crisp, golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices. Served with spicy chipotle ranch dressing.
Crispy, golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Crispy battered cauliflower served with buffalo sauce.
Soups & Chili
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Original Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Comfort Classics
Home-Style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with caramelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon® Dijon. Served over fettuccine noodles with a dollop of sour cream.
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness, topped with a cabernet beef reduction. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Fillet Delightful Dishes Item Calories 570 Prepared in your choice of two styles: lemon pepper-crusted or Cajun. Served with fresh seasonal vegetables and herb rice.
NEW! Honey Ginger Glazed Salmon Delightful Dishes Item Grilled salmon fillet brushed with a house-made honey ginger glaze, atop rice and served with seasonal vegetables.
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
NEW! Top Sirloin & Shrimp* Seasoned and seared 6 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter and paired with a Cajun-spiced skewer of tender shrimp. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Seasoned and seared 10 oz. steak topped with house-made roasted garlic butter. Served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables. Includes a slice of pie!* *Excludes fresh fruit and cheesecake.
Salads
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
“Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine, carrots, green onion, red cabbage and kohlrabi with sesame dressing, crispy wontons and spicy thai peanut sauce.
Sandwiches
Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Our famous original recipe meatloaf piled high with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled parmesan sourdough.
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Burgers
Crisp lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, a crispy onion ring, BBQ sauce, mayonnaise and melted cheddar cheese.
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Grilled parmesan sourdough piled high with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, aged American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Thick and juicy plant based burger layered with house garlic sauce, caramelized onion jam and crispy kale on a toasted classic bun.
Tacos
Calories 510 Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Street Tacos Delightful Dishes Item Calories 470 Grilled chicken breast inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
Veggie Tacos Vegetarian** Grilled red onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, red bell peppers, zucchini and our three cheese blend inside soft corn tortillas. Topped with roasted corn, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo. Served with black beans. No additional side included
Kids Menu
Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.
Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit for fries at no additional charge.
Our kids favorite Kraft Macaroni and cheese served with garlic bread.
Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Two mini burgers served with fries. Want cheese? Just ask!
PAIR & SHARE
SLICE PIE & DESSERTS
SLICE PIE
Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
Real vanilla and a dash of nutmeg accent this rich egg custard.
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Layers of rich lemony custard with a sour cream topping - light and refreshing.
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde
'No Sugar Added' Apple Contains natural fruit sugars.
'No Sugar Added' Razzleberry® Contains natural fruit sugars.
With thick sliced peaches.
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Tart and refreshing rhubarb.
Party Platters and Family Meals
Classic Family Meals
Hand-carved roasted turkey served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with house-made giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables and tangy cranberry sauce
Slow-baked with 100% Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Tender chunks of chuck roast slow-simmered for full flavor and tenderness and topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Home-style Beef Stroganoff Tender beef sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a demi-glace red wine beef sauce, with carmelized onions and a hint of Grey Poupon Dijon. Served over fettuccine needles with a dollop of sour cream.
Your choice of 4 mini chicken pot pies, 4 shepherd's pies, or 2 of each. Includes fresh salad and cornbread.
Starter Platters
Taco Platters
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp nestled inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation
Croissant Sandwich Platters
Boxed Lunches
Salad Platters
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, thick applewood smoked bacon, avocado, diced roma tomatoes, green onions and chopped hard-boiled egg.
Soups - Chili - Cornbread
Potato Cheese, Hearty Vegetable or Soup of the Day. Serves 4-6 people. 64 oz. portion. *Requires 2 hours advance notice.
