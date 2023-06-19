Marigold Catering

Breakfast

Platters

Marigold Pastry Platter

$45.00+

house-made and garnished with fresh berries

Fresh Baked Mini Croissant Platter

$54.00+

strawberry jam, orange marmalade, whipped honey butter

Savory Mini Croissant Platter

$69.00+

sliced ham & cheddar spiked boursin cheese spread

Hot Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

fried over hard egg, cheddar spiked boursin, bacon, tomato, ciabatta

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

chorizo, cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde

Seasonal Breakfast Tart

egg bake with seasonal vegetables, meat, and cheese on pastry crust

Breakfast Bowls

Fresh Fruit Salad

$59.00+

assorted melon, pineapple, citrus fruit, berries

Seasonal Yogurt Bowl

$50.00+

fruit compote, mixed toasted nuts

Maple & Chia Overnight Oats

$69.00+

fresh fruit, toasted coconut

Sandwich Platters

Turkey, Bacon, & Pesto Platter

$15.00

tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto; ciabatta

Ham & Gruyere Platter

$15.00

tomato, romaine, stone ground mustard, mayo; toasted sourdough

House Roasted Turkey Platter

$15.00

provolone, spring mix, aioli, tomato; toasted sourdough

Lemon Dill Chicken Salad Platter

$15.00

celery, scallion, tomato, spinach, mayo; toasted seed & grain bread

Grilled Sweet Corn, Avocado, & Black Bean Wrap Platter

$15.00

hominy corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, cucumber salsa, crushed tortilla chips, romaine; flour tortilla

Grilled Vegetable Platter

$15.00

Boursin, spring mix, stone ground mustard; toasted rosemary

Salumi Platter

$15.00

soppressetta, capitola, ham, garlic aioli, olive relish, provolone; grilled Italian loaf

Salad

Red Cabbage Slaw

$30.00+

red wine vinaigrette, fennel seeds

Green Cabbage Slaw

$35.00+

cilantro-citrus vinaigrette, cotija cheese, toasted pepita

Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese, & Grapefruit

$105.00+

pepita crusted orange goat cheese, radish, field mix, frisée, citrus zest, champagne vinaigrette

Chopped Romaine, Avocado, & Black Bean

$115.00+

La Cosecha, tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cotija, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch

Summer Strawberry Salad

$105.00+

candied pecans, spinach, gorgonzola, shaved red onion; spiced cider vinaigrette

Local Spring Mix

$30.00+

served with champagne vinaigrette

Boxed Lunches

Sandwiches & Handhelds (BOX)

Turkey, Bacon, & Pesto Boxed Lunch

$17.00

tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto, ciabatta (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)

Ham & Gruyere Boxed Lunch

$17.00

tomato, romaine, stone ground mustard, and mayo on sourdough bread (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)

House Roasted Turkey Boxed Lunch

$17.00

provolone, spring mix, aioli, tomato, sourdough (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)

Salumi Boxed Lunch

$17.00

soppressatta, capicola, ham, garlic aioli, olive relish, provolone; grilled Italian loaf (includes slaw, house made dessert and cutlery kit)

Lemon Dill Chicken Salad Boxed Lunch

$17.00

celery, scallion, tomato, spinach, mayo, toasted seed & grain bread (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)

Grilled Sweet Corn, Black Bean, & Avocado Wrap Boxed Lunch

$17.00

hominy corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, cucumber salsa, crushed tortilla chips & romaine wrapped in a flour tortilla (includes slaw, house made dessert and cutlery kit)

Grilled Vegetable Boxed Lunch

$17.00

boursin, spring mix, stone-ground mustard, rosemary (includes slaw, house made dessert and cutlery kit)

Salad (BOX)

Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese, & Grapefruit Salad Boxed Lunch

$17.00

crumbled goat cheese, radish, field mix, frisée, citrus zest; champagne vinaigrette (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)

Chopped Romaine, Avocado, & Black Bean Salad Boxed Lunch

$17.00

La Cosecha tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, tomato, cotija, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch

Summer Strawberry Salad Boxed Lunch

$17.00

candied pecans, spinach, gorgonzola, shaved red onion, spiced cider vinaigrette

Sweets

Desserts

Assorted Dessert Platter

$45.00+

Brownies & Bars

$2.50
Cinnamon Donut Muffin

$1.00
Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Beverage

Marigold Fresh Coast Roast Coffee Box

$25.00

Freshly brewed Anodyne coffee; includes cups, sugar, and cream

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice Gallon

$25.00
Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Coca Cola Can

$2.00
Evian Water Bottle

$1.50
La Croix Natural Sparkling Water Can

$2.50

Extras

Eco-friendly disposable plates, napkins, and utensils

$1.50