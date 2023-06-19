Marigold Catering
Breakfast
Platters
Hot Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
fried over hard egg, cheddar spiked boursin, bacon, tomato, ciabatta
Breakfast Burrito
chorizo, cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde
Seasonal Breakfast Tart
egg bake with seasonal vegetables, meat, and cheese on pastry crust
Breakfast Bowls
Sandwich Platters
Turkey, Bacon, & Pesto Platter
tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto; ciabatta
Ham & Gruyere Platter
tomato, romaine, stone ground mustard, mayo; toasted sourdough
House Roasted Turkey Platter
provolone, spring mix, aioli, tomato; toasted sourdough
Lemon Dill Chicken Salad Platter
celery, scallion, tomato, spinach, mayo; toasted seed & grain bread
Grilled Sweet Corn, Avocado, & Black Bean Wrap Platter
hominy corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, cucumber salsa, crushed tortilla chips, romaine; flour tortilla
Grilled Vegetable Platter
Boursin, spring mix, stone ground mustard; toasted rosemary
Salumi Platter
soppressetta, capitola, ham, garlic aioli, olive relish, provolone; grilled Italian loaf
Salad
Red Cabbage Slaw
red wine vinaigrette, fennel seeds
Green Cabbage Slaw
cilantro-citrus vinaigrette, cotija cheese, toasted pepita
Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese, & Grapefruit
pepita crusted orange goat cheese, radish, field mix, frisée, citrus zest, champagne vinaigrette
Chopped Romaine, Avocado, & Black Bean
La Cosecha, tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cotija, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch
Summer Strawberry Salad
candied pecans, spinach, gorgonzola, shaved red onion; spiced cider vinaigrette
Local Spring Mix
served with champagne vinaigrette
Boxed Lunches
Sandwiches & Handhelds (BOX)
Turkey, Bacon, & Pesto Boxed Lunch
tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto, ciabatta (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)
Ham & Gruyere Boxed Lunch
tomato, romaine, stone ground mustard, and mayo on sourdough bread (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)
House Roasted Turkey Boxed Lunch
provolone, spring mix, aioli, tomato, sourdough (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)
Salumi Boxed Lunch
soppressatta, capicola, ham, garlic aioli, olive relish, provolone; grilled Italian loaf (includes slaw, house made dessert and cutlery kit)
Lemon Dill Chicken Salad Boxed Lunch
celery, scallion, tomato, spinach, mayo, toasted seed & grain bread (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)
Grilled Sweet Corn, Black Bean, & Avocado Wrap Boxed Lunch
hominy corn, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, cucumber salsa, crushed tortilla chips & romaine wrapped in a flour tortilla (includes slaw, house made dessert and cutlery kit)
Grilled Vegetable Boxed Lunch
boursin, spring mix, stone-ground mustard, rosemary (includes slaw, house made dessert and cutlery kit)
Salad (BOX)
Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese, & Grapefruit Salad Boxed Lunch
crumbled goat cheese, radish, field mix, frisée, citrus zest; champagne vinaigrette (includes slaw, house made dessert, and cutlery kit)
Chopped Romaine, Avocado, & Black Bean Salad Boxed Lunch
La Cosecha tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, tomato, cotija, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch
Summer Strawberry Salad Boxed Lunch
candied pecans, spinach, gorgonzola, shaved red onion, spiced cider vinaigrette