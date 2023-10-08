Mario’s Tacos Restaurant
Drinks
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon Egg
Bacon Egg Cheese
Bacon Egg Bean
Bacon Egg Potato
Bacon Egg Potato Cheese
Potato Egg
Potato Egg Cheese
Potato Egg Bean
Bean Chorizo
Bean Cheese
Bean Egg
Chorizo Egg
Sausage Egg
Potato Chorizo
Todo Taco
Bean Bacon
Chorizo Egg Cheese
Chorizo Egg Bean
Chorizo Egg Potato
Sausage Egg Cheese
Breakfast Taco
Machacado
Migas
Nopal Egg
Nopal A La Mex
Potato Bacon
Potato Bacon Cheese
Ham Egg
Huevo A La Mexicana
Huevo Ranchero
Papa Ranchera
Chorizo Egg Bacon
Chorizo Egg Cheese Potato
Chorizo Egg Bean Potato
Chorizo Bean Bacon
Egg Taco
Sausage Egg Bacon
Sausage Egg Cheese Potato
Sausage Egg Bean Potato
Sausage Egg Bean
Sausage Egg Potato
Bacon Egg Bean Potato
Bacon Taco
Chilaquiles Taco
Potato Bacon Bean Cheese
Papa A la Mexicana
Breakfast Plates
Huevos Rancheros Plate
Eggs topped with homemade salsa ranchera.
Migas Plate
Scrambled eggs & fried migas mixed with onion, jalapeno, & tomato.
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Chorizo & egg mixed.
Nopal & Egg Plate
Nopal (cactus) & egg mixed with onion, jalapeno, & tomato.
Omelete Plate
Omelette filled with choice of protein cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, and tomato.
Chilaquiles Plate
Crispy migas mixed with egg & chilaquiles sauce. Topped with queso fresco.
Pancake Plate
Served with 2 pancakes. **plate does not come with beans **plate does not come with tortillas.
Todo Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Burrito
12" tortilla filled with choice of protein, beans, potato, egg, & cheese.
Omelete NO SIDES
Salads & Sandwiches
Fajita Salad
Choose between beef or chicken for your protein. The salad is made with a delicious mix of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, spinach, purple onion, cucumber, and cheese, and comes with a side of ranch.
Taco Bowl Salad
Enjoy the flavors of our freshly fried 12" tortilla bowl, loaded with beans, rice, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and purple onion.
Breakfast Sandwich
Enjoy a tasty sandwich made with your choice of protein and egg, along with both white and yellow cheese, served on fresh sourdough bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Enjoy a mouth-watering grilled chicken sandwich, complete with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread and paired with crispy French fries.
BLT Sandwich
Enjoy a classic BLT sandwich, topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread. Paired with french fries.
Cheeseburger
Enjoy a grilled beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, and layered with mayonnaise, served with crispy French fries, all on a toasted burger bun.
BLT Sandwich NO FRIES
Enjoy a classic BLT sandwich, topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread.
Cheeseburger NO FRIES
Enjoy a grilled beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, and layered with mayonnaise, all on a toasted burger bun.
Chicken Sandwich NO FRIES
Enjoy a mouth-watering grilled chicken sandwich, complete with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Menudo
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
This order comes with a bag of warm tortilla chips and a mildly spicy red salsa for dipping.
Chips & Queso
Your order will include a bag of freshly made tortilla chips and a bowl of hot queso that's perfect for dipping.
Nachos
Delicious nachos topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Delicious nachos topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, avocado, and sour cream.
Asada Fries
Enjoy crispy French fries, covered with savory asada, fresh pico de gallo, white cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Options for cheese of yellow or white. Enjoy your cheese quesadilla with fresh lettuce and tomato on the side.
Quesadilla Especial
Enjoy with a choice of either chicken or beef, paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Guacamole & Chips
Enjoy a bag of warm tortilla chips accompanied by a classic guacamole dip.
Bag of Chips
A bag of tortilla chips, fresh and warm.
Salsa
Enhance your meals with one of our three mouth-watering salsas, each packed with delicious ingredients.
Queso
Whether as a dip or a topping for your favorite dishes, savor the rich flavor of our hot queso.
Quesadilla especial ADD SIDES
Savor your meal with either juicy beef or tender chicken, served with crisp lettuce, tomato and sour cream. For a complete meal, it is served with a side of beans and rice.
Guacamole
Savor our classic guacamole as a dip or a tasty addition to your favorite dishes.
Lunch Tacos
Asada
Pastor
Barbacoa
Beef Fajita
Chicken Fajita
Guisada
Carnitas
Picadillo
Pollo A La Mex.
Beef A La Mex.
Chicharon
Beef Ranchero
Pollo Ranchero
Pollo Y Salsa Verde
Groundbeef & Potatoes
Shrimp Taco
Tripas Taco
Campechano
Chicharon Egg
Soft Taco
Mario's Burrito
Ground Beef Taco
Dinner Plates
Fajita Plate
Guisada Plate
Indulge in our tender beef, covered in a flavorful guisada sauce.
Barbacoa Plate
Slow-cooked, savory beef full of rich flavors, served with a side of onion, cilantro, and lime.
Trio Ranchero Plate
Savory red ranchero sauce grilled with beef, chicken, and shrimp.
Trio A La Mexicana Plate
Savor the delicious taste of beef, chicken, and shrimp, all cooked to perfection with pico de gallo.
Flautas Plate
Savor the flavor of three crispy fried chicken flautas, garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on top.
Picadillo Plate
Enjoy a delicious meal of grilled ground beef, potatoes, and pico de gallo, all cooked together to perfection.
Carnitas Plate
Indulge in a savory and flavorful pork cut, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo and a lime.
Chalupa Plate
2 delicious crispy tostadas topped with beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sourcream.
Crispy Taco Plate
2 flavorful crispy tacos filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sourcream.
Salsa Verde Enchiladas
Try our appetizing 2 cheesy chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and melted white cheese, garnished with a side of lettuce and tomato.
Enchiladas Plate
Enjoy two delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, topped with melted yellow cheese. Plate is accompanied by a side of lettuce and tomato.
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Savor the taste of two flavorful enchiladas filled and topped with melted yellow cheese. Plate is accompanied by a side of lettuce and tomato.
Pollo Ranchero Plate
Enjoy our homemade ranchero sauce with cooked chicken, served with a side of fresh lettuce and tomato.
Soft Taco Plate
Indulge in two soft tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce, tomato, cheese, and creamy sour cream.
Pound Barbacoa
Enjoy your barbacoa with your choice of vegetables, fresh lime, and warm tortilla choice.
1/2 Pound Barbacoa
Taquitos & Tortas
Mini Taquitos
Enjoy our delicious mini taquitos served on a bed of corn tortillas. Choose your preferred protein and we'll top it off with fresh veggies. Garnished with grilled onions, lime, and a grilled serrano pepper for that extra kick.
Mini Taquitos Plate
Enjoy our delicious mini taquitos served on a bed of corn tortillas. Choose your preferred protein and we'll top it off with fresh veggies. Garnished with grilled onions, lime, and a grilled serrano pepper for that extra kick. Accompanied by a side of rice and beans.
Torta
Experience our delicious torta, served with a side of crispy French fries. Select your preferred protein and we will garnish it with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and avocado to create a mouth-watering meal.
Gordita
Torta NO FRIES
Experience our delicious torta. Select your preferred protein and we will garnish it with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and avocado to create a mouth-watering meal.