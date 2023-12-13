Mario’s Bistro Brews 1342 Quaker Rd
Breakfast
- Case - Breakfast sandwich$7.95
All sandwiches in case
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Classic Whole egg, fried, Choice of bread, cheese, and bacon or sausage.
- Pizza 16"$4.50+
Pizza - Homemade Sauce and Dough - Pepperoni, mushroom and chees
- The Monster$9.50
2 whole eggs, fried, Thick slice of old-world pork roll (bologna), Bulky roll – toasted, Choice of cheese.
Lunch
- Antipasto$7.50+
Antipasto is the traditional first course of a formal Italian meal. Usually made of bite-size small portions and served on a platter from which everyone serves themselves, the purpose of antipasti is to stimulate the appetite.
- Bronx (NYC style Italian deli sandwich),$9.50+
Stacked with the finest Italian deli meats: prosciutto cotto, mortadella, capicola; olive tamponade, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, on a crusty fresh baked loaf.
- Build your own Panni$6.50+
Panino Fredo
- Chicken Club panini$6.50+
Chicken Club panini
- Fried bologna and onions$8.00
- Hot ham & cheese$6.50
Hot ham & cheese on rye
- Insalata - Salad - Large$6.00+
- La Mortadella sandwich$7.50+
Fresh-cut mortadella, sundried tomato, arugula, fresh mozzarella on a
- Meatball bomber$10.00
Homemade meatballs on a toasted roll with ricotta cheese, peppers and onions, red sauce and a sweet & spicy pepper jam
- Pizza 16"$4.50+
Pizza - Homemade Sauce and Dough - Pepperoni, mushroom and chees
- Sausage and peppers$10.00
Sausage and peppers
- Soup of the day$2.50+
Soup of the day
- Zucchini frittata$6.50
Zucchini frittata
Dinner Choice
- Seasonal salad$10.00
- Antipasta for 1$7.50
Antipast for 1
- Soup of the Day bowl$7.50
Soup of the Day -
- Arancini$10.00
Arancini are a traditional Sicilian street food made from cooked rice balls coated with breadcrumbs and deep-fried.
- Mario's Best Burger$14.00
Smash Burger!
- Personnal Piza 10'$12.00
- Dinner Salad$14.00
- Baked Pasta Dish of the Day$14.00
Calabrian baked pasta / Lasagna
- Light pasta dish$12.00
Light pasta dish with fresh sauce and fresh basil
- Meatballs in red sauce 2$6.00
Yes, homemade meatballs with Nonna watching for QA. She's 83
- Chicken cutlet breaded and fried$6.00
Breaded in House! We use our secret mix of breadcrumbs and other secrets
- Chicken Grilled$6.00
Grilled in a lemon butter sauce
- Beans and greens bowl$6.00
Homemade recipe with lots of beans and hardy greens
- Veggie Burger$4.00
Veggie Burger - No meat
- The Bronx whole$14.00
Bronx - All the Italian Meat - Prosciutto, Mortadella and Capicola - Italian Triangle Sandwich
- La Mortadella$12.00
All the most famous meat from Bologna - Mortadella Sandwich
- Cookie and Vannila Ice Cream$6.00
We grill a giant cookie and we add a huge scoop of Vanilla ice cream on top
- 2 Cannoli: Made ot order$6.00
Homemade filling with our Calabrese filling
- Arancini$10.00
Arancini are a traditional Sicilian street food made from cooked rice balls coated with breadcrumbs and deep-fried.
- Soup of the Day bowl$7.50
Soup of the Day -
- Antipasta for 1$7.50
Antipast for 1