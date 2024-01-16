Marios Pizza & Pasta
LUNCH
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Pizza$12.95
One topping/ingredient included
- Lunch Calzone$12.95
One topping/ingredient included
- Half Sandwich$12.95
Your choice of turkey, ham or Italian combo on a hoagie with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and bouse-made Italian dressing. Served hot or cold
- Soup and Salad$10.95
- Lunch 4-Cheese Ravioli$12.95
Tender ravioli, ziti pasta, house-made marinara sauce, and garlic toast
- Lunch Buffalo Ravioli$12.95
Tender ravioli, ziti pasta, creamy tomato basil sauce, and garlic toast
- Lunch Spaghetti$11.95
With our house-made marinara. Add a meatball for 1.50
- Lunch Focaccia
FOOD
Appetizers
- Artichoke Dip$9.95
With green chilies & roasted red peppers
- Bruschetta Caprese$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato-basil relish, balsamic reduction, and sliced toasted baguette
- Italian Meatballs$9.95
3 housemade meatballs served with marinara, pesto Parmesan, & garlic toast
- Medium Focaccia$10.95
Pizza crust, white or whole wheat with olive oil, seasonings, mozzarella cheese, & your choice of marinara or dressing
- Large Focaccia$14.95
Pizza crust, white or whole wheat with olive oil, seasonings, mozzarella cheese, & your choice of marinara or dressing
- MED Garlic Loaf$6.95
Hoagie loaf with garlic oil & cheese served with a side of marinara
- LRG Garlic Loaf$9.95
Hoagie loaf with garlic oil & cheese served with a side of marinara
- Mini Focaccia$6.95
- Chicken Tenders$9.95
Soup & Salads
- Minestrone$5.95+
- Chili$5.95+
- Soup of the Day$5.95+
- Tossed Salad$6.95+
Iceberg lettuce & carrots topped with mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
- Pasta Salad$6.95+
Rotini pasta with black olives, tomatoes, & bell peppers. Topped with mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
- 1/2 and 1/2 Salad$6.95+
Iceberg lettuce & rotini pasta with black olives, tomatoes & bell peppers. Topped with mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
- Caesar Salad$6.95+
Tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan, & house-made croutons. Large entrée comes with a choice of chicken or steak. These items are cooked to order and can be served under-cooked or raw, consuming raw or under-cooked eggs and beef may increa
- Medium Italian Chop Salad$10.95
Red pepper, grape tomatoes, shallots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Parmesan, and salami on a bed of romaine & spinach served with our house Italian dressing
- Large Italian Chop Salad$13.95
Red pepper, grape tomatoes, shallots, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Parmesan, and salami on a bed of romaine & spinach served with our house Italian dressing
- Chicken Caesar$9.95+
- Large Dressing
- Small Dressing
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Il Devinci$10.95
Italian sausage patty, provolone cheese, pizza sauce, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.95
"As good as you'll find in Philly." - chef Danny with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, & American cheese
- Chicken Philly$13.95
"As good as you'll find in Philly." - chef Danny with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, & American cheese
- Italian Beef$13.95
Thinly sliced & chopped roast beef in Italian gravy with provolone & giardiniera relish - a Chicago specialty. Best eaten with a fork & knife
- Parm Grinder$12.95
Meatball or sausage with marinara, green pepper, onion, Parmesan, & provolone cheese
- Italian Hoagie$7.95+
Salami, Canadian bacon & pepperoni with tomato, green pepper, onion, lettuce, provolone cheese, & Italian dressing. Served hot or cold
- Reuben Panini$10.95
The classic on marble rye
- Turkey Pesto Panini$10.95
With roasted red pepper, spinach, & provolone on sourdough
- Mario's Burger$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and dressing. These items are cooked to order and can be served under-cooked or raw, consuming raw or under-cooked eggs and beef may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Patty Melt$13.95
Two ground beef patties, American cheese, dressing, & grilled onions on rye bread. These items are cooked to order and can be served under-cooked or raw, consuming raw or under-cooked eggs and beef may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Juicy Lucy$13.95
1/2-Pound burger stuffed with bacon & American cheese. These items are cooked to order and can be served under-cooked or raw, consuming raw or under-cooked eggs and beef may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Turkey hoagie$7.95+
- Ham Hoagie$7.95+
Specialty Pastas
Build Your Pasta
PIZZA
Chicago Style
Medium Traditional & Combo Pizza
Large Traditional & Combo Pizza
Choice Pies
- Marg Pie$10.95+
Tomato basil sauce, fresh tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
- Cheeseburger in Paradise$10.95+
1000 island dressing, hamburger, bacon, Cheddar, and onion garnished with lettuce, tomato, and chopped pickle
- The DPG$10.95+
Pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, spinach, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken$10.95+
Buffalo sauce, chicken, celery, bleu cheese, and mozzarella
- the Spicy Hawaiian$10.95+
Mob sauce, with bacon, Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, and onion
- Ten Club$10.95+
Chicken, bacon, tomato, fresh spinach, and ranch for dipping
- OG Cowboy$10.95+
Ranch dressing, steak, bacon, onion, and jalapeño
- Fancy Pig$10.95+
Garlic oil, ham, bacon, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
- Klassen Sink$10.95+
Mob sauce, house Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, bacon, green chilies, Cheddar, and mozzarella
- Chicken Caprese$10.95+
Avalanche sauce, fresh tomato, chicken, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction
- Sweet Lew$10.95+
Mob sauce, chicken, bacon, and jalapeños
- #12 Smokehouse$10.95+
Hickory honey BBQ sauce, smoked turkey, bacon, onion, and fresh tomato
- Other$10.95+
Calzones & Strombolis
- Huge Calzone$17.95
- Original Stromboli$15.95
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, mozzarella, American cheese, & marinara
- Vegetarian Stromboli$15.95
Onion, spinach, roasted red pepper, mushroom, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, & marinara
- Steak & Cheese Stromboli$15.95
Steak, mozzarella, onion, mushroom bleu cheese, & balsamic
- Mini Calzone$8.95