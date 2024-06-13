Skip to Main content
Mariscos culiacan sinaloa 5848 W 2nd St
5848 W 2nd St, Rio Linda, CA 95673
Aguachile
Cocteles
drinks
Ceviche
Aguachile
Aguachile Natural
$19.00
Aguachile Mixto
$23.00
Mango Aguachile
$20.00
Tocho Morocho
$25.00
Cocteles
coctel de camarón
$20.00
coctel de camarón con pulpo
$22.00
campechana
$25.00
drinks
Coca Cola
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Fanta
$4.00
Michelada Mix
$10.00
Ceviche
tostada de camaron
$5.00
tostada de pescado
$5.00
tostada mixta
$10.00
Mariscos culiacan sinaloa 5848 W 2nd St Location and Ordering Hours
(916) 595-1046
5848 W 2nd St, Rio Linda, CA 95673
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11:30AM
All hours
