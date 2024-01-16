Mariscos La Marea - Garland
FOOD MENU
Para Comenzar
- Botana Norteña$14.99
4 nachos (2 beef, 2 chicken), 2 flautas, 1 chorizo quesadilla & pico de gallo
- Botana de Pulpo$15.99
Octopus stewed in chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Botana de Camaron$14.99
shrimp stewed in chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
- Botana Pulpo y camaron$15.99
- Camarones Frescos (6)$12.99
boiled shrimp with cora sauce on the side
- Camarones Frescos (12)$20.50
boiled shrimp with cora sauce on the side
- Nachos de Pollo$11.99
chicken nachos
- Nachos de Camaron o Fajita$13.99
fajita or shrimp nachos
- Quesadilla de Pollo$10.99
chicken quesadilla
- Quesadilla de Camaron o Fajita$13.99
shrimp or fajita quesadilla
- Alitas de Pollo / chicken wings (6)$10.99
Lemon Pepper - BBQ - Buffalo
- Alitas de Pollo / chicken wings (12)$21.99
Lemon Pepper - BBQ - Buffalo
- Ostiones Preparados (6)$14.99
oysters with ceviche, shrimps, avocado & pico de gallo
- Ostiones Preparados (12)$26.99
oysters with ceviche, shrimps, avocado & pico de gallo
- Ostiones en conchas (6)$12.99
oysters on half shell
- Ostiones en conchas (12)$24.99
oysters on half shell
- Queso Bowl with chips$6.99
- Guacamole Bowl with chips$7.99
Cocktails
- Coctel ‘La Marea’$16.99
shrimp, octopus, ceviche, scallops
- Coctel ‘Vuelve a la Vida’$16.99
shrimp, oyster, octopus & ceviche
- Coctel A La Campechana$16.99
shrimp & octopus
- Coctel de Camaron (Small)$8.99
shrimp cocktail
- Coctel de Camaron (Large)$14.99
shrimp cocktail
- Coctel de Ceviche (Small)$8.99
ceviche cocktail
- Coctel de Ceviche (Large)$14.99
ceviche cocktail
- Coctel de Pulpo (Small)$9.99
octopus cocktail
- Coctel de Pulpo (Large)$15.99
octopus cocktail
Tostadas
Carnes y Mariscos
- Carne Asada$16.99
grilled steak
- Bistek a la Mexicana$16.99
grilled steak with sauteed chopped jalapeños, tomato sauce, bell peppers & onions
- Bistek Ranchero$16.99
grilled steak with molcajete sauce, bell peppers, onions & cheese
- Carne Estilo Durango$17.99
grilled steak with fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, a la diabla sauce & cheese
- Carne Estilo San Luis$16.99
sliced grilled steak with a la diabla sauce & green onions
- Carne Tampiqueña$17.99
grilled steak with 2 enchiladas with red sauce and cheese on top
- Guiso de Pulpo$17.99
octopus sauteed a la diabla sauce with garlic & veggies
- Guiso de Mariscos$22.99
calamari, clams, crab leg, octopus, scallops, shrimp & tilapia sauteed with a la diabla sauce, garlic & veggies
- Pechuga ‘La Marea’$15.99
grilled chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms & bell peppers
- Pechuga a la Plancha$14.99
grilled chicken breast
- Pechuga Ranchera$15.99
grilled chicken breast with molcajete sauce, bell peppers, onions & cheese
- Milanesa de Res o Pollo$15.99
breaded steak or chicken
- Fajitas Mix (Pollo & Res)$19.99
chicken & beef fajitas
- Trio Fajitas ‘La Marea’$20.99
chicken, beef & shrimp fajitas
- Godorniz a la Plancha$16.99
grilled quail
- Burrito$12.99
shrimp, beef or chicken fajita burrito
- Parrillada$21.99
beef, chicken, shrimp, short ribs & sausage
- Parrillada para 2$43.99
- Pechuga rellena de Camaron$18.99
Chicken breast stuffed with shrimp, pico de gallo & cheese
Para disfrutar de 1 o 2 personas
- Boiled Combo Platter La Marea$29.99
Shrimp, crawfish, crab leg, black mussels, little clams, sausage, potatoes & corn cooked in a special ‘la marea sauce’
- Molcajete Marisqueño (1)$21.99
fried & grilled shrimp, fish fillets, beef & chicken and beef short ribs
- Molcajete Marisqueño (2)$43.99
fried & grilled shrimp, fish fillets, beef & chicken and beef short ribs
- Molcajete Cantinero (1)$21.99
beef & chicken fajitas, sausage, short ribs, cactus and grilled vegetables
- Molcajete Cantinero (2)$43.99
beef & chicken fajitas, sausage, short ribs, cactus and grilled vegetables
- Mariscada (1)$16.99
1 shrimp cocktails, 1 ceviche or shrimp tostada, 2 fish fillet, 2 fried shrimp & 2 grilled shrimp (for one)
- Mariscada (2)$30.99
1 shrimp cocktails, 1 ceviche or shrimp tostada, 2 fish fillet, 2 fried shrimp & 2 grilled shrimp (for one)
Caldos/ Soups
- Sopa de Mariscos / seafood stew$20.99
shrimp, fish, octopus, crab leg, scallops, chopped clam & black mussels
- Caldo de Pescado / fish soup$15.99
Caldo de Pescado / fish soup
- Caldo de Camaron / shrimp soup$15.99
Caldo de Camaron / shrimp soup
- Caldo Mixto / mix of shrimp and fish filet soup$16.99
mix of shrimp and fish filet soup
Pescados Enteros/ WHOLE FISH
Filetes/ FISH FILLETS
- Filete Tilapia$17.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Filete Bagre / Catfish$17.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Filete Bagre Relleno de Camaron/ Catfish stuffed with shripm$21.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Platillos de Camaron/ SHRIMP PLATES
- Alambre de Camaron / shrimp skewers$17.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones Rellenos / stuffed shrimp$17.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones Empanizados / breaded shrimp$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones a La Diabla / spicy shrimp$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones a La Mexicana / mexican style shrimp$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones Rancheros / ranchero style shrimp$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones a La Veracruzana / veracruz style shrimp$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones a La Plancha / grilled shrimp$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones Chipotle / chipotle shrimp$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo / garlic sauce$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
- Camarones al Ajillo / spicy garlic sauce$16.99
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Estilo Nayarit
- Camarones al Aguachile$18.99
Shrimp cooked in fresh lemon with our house special spicy red or green sauce. Served with avocado, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers.
- Ceviche de Camaron$18.99
Shrimp cooked in fresh lemon juice, with avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and cucumbers.
- Torre de Mariscos El Patron$23.99
Mixture of shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, chopped clams, and fish ceviche. Prepared on our house sweet or spicy Patron sauce.
- Las Coras (1)$17.99
Delicious shell shrimp, with our house special Coras sauce
- Las Coras (2)$35.99
Delicious shell shrimp, with our house special Coras sauce
- Copa del Mar$16.99
A delicious mix of sea food (shrimp, octopus, and oyster) cooked with our special Nayarit style sauce and cucaracha shrimp on top
- Las Cucarachas (1)$18.99
Delicious whole shrimp cooked and seasoned in our famous Nayarit sauce.
- Las Cucarachas (2)$32.99
Delicious whole shrimp cooked and seasoned in our famous Nayarit sauce.
- Chapuzon (1)$19.99
A delicious mixture of sea food (shrimp, octopus oyster) cooked with our Nayarit style sauce. Served with tomato and cucumber.
- Chapuzon (2)$39.99
A delicious mixture of sea food (shrimp, octopus oyster) cooked with our Nayarit style sauce. Served with tomato and cucumber.
- Camaron Zarandeado$20.99
Butterflied shell shrimp cooked on our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice and salad.
- Huachinango Zarandeado$25.99
Huachinango cooked on special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice & salad.
- Mar y Playa (1)$23.99
Crab legs, mussels, octopus, crab, little clam, scallops, whole shrimp and shell shrimp. Cooked in our Nayarit style sauce.
- Mar y Playa (2)$47.99
Crab legs, mussels, octopus, crab, little clam, scallops, whole shrimp and shell shrimp. Cooked in our Nayarit style sauce.
- Camarones Endiablados$19.99
Shrimp cooked in our endiablados spicy sauce. Served with rice, salad, bread & fresh seasoned slice potato.
Kids Menu
Side Orders
- (1) Cam emp EXTRA$2.50
- (1) Cam Plancha EXTRA$2.50
- (2) Tostadas SIDE$1.99
- (5) Cheese Sticks Orden$6.99
- Aguacate rebanado/ sliced avocado$4.99
- Arroz/ rice$3.50
- Chiles torreados(2)/ roasted jalapeños (2)$1.99
- Chips y salsa to go$2.99
- Crema o mantequilla/ cream or butter$1.75
- Frijoles refritos/ refried beans$3.50
- Guardicion/ setup of beans, rice & salad$4.99
- Pan bolillo/ white bread$3.50
- Papas fritas/ french fries$3.75
- Pata de jaiba SIDE$9.99
- Pico de gallo$1.99
- Salsa chips$0.50
- Salsa coras SIDE$4.99
- Salsa verde aguchile SIDE$4.99
- Salsa Zarandeados SIDE$4.99
- SIDE Slice Potatoe Seasoned$3.99
- Tortillas de harina$3.50
- Tortillas de maiz$3.50
- SIDE de limones$1.75
- Side Salsa Cremosa$3.99
- Side Salsa Cucarachas$4.99
NEW MENU - Para Botanear
- Ostiones El Jefe (6)$14.99
Oyster, shrimp, jalapeños with our special house sauce
- Ostiones El Jefe (12)$26.99
Oyster, shrimp, jalapeños with our special house sauce
- La Marea Balazzos (1)$3.00
Clamato shots, prepared with shrimp and chopped octopus (no alcohol)
- La Marea Balazzos (6)$18.00
Clamato shots, prepared with shrimp and chopped octopus (no alcohol)
- Chicharron de Pescado$16.99
Fried tilapia fillet seasoned with house spices. Served with green aguachile sauce
- Tostada Nayarit Mixta$9.99
Fish ceviche, octopus, shrimp, crab meat, scallops and clams. Marinated with our homemade sauce
- Sashimi de Atun$19.99
Slices of tuna smothered in our delicious Nayarit style spicy sauce
- Empanadas de Camaron$12.99
Shrimp empanadas with cheese
- Tostada Fabulosa$7.99
Fish ceviche tostada with mayonnaise and avocado
NEW MENU - Para Compartir con amigos o familia
- Botana El Jefe (for four)$75.99
Shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, cucaracha shrimp (whole shrimp with spicy sauce), chapuzon (shrimp, octopus, oyster with Nayarit sauce), fried octopus, mussels and 4 shrimp empanadas. Served with rice
- Molcajete El Volcan de Marisco$26.99
Crab legs, mussels, shrimp, octopus, scallops, crab meat and minced clam with our house spicy sauce (served hot)
- Pulpo Zarandeado$38.99
Grilled octopus cooked with our homemade sauce. Served with 3 grilled shrimp and fish ceviche mixed with mayonnaise
- Molcajete Guayabitos$24.99
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, minced clam, cooked with our special black sauce (served cold)
- Coco Sayulita$19.99
Coconut with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, octopus, chopped clams, cucumber all mixed with clamato, chamoy and our homemade sauce.