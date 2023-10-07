MarkEat 8 2748 W 8th St #107
Calic Bagel
Stuffed Bagels
Loose Bagels
Plain
Crispy and chewy, individually handcrafted LA style bagels served fresh everyday. Rip & Dip by ordering cram cheese on the side!
Sesame
Everything
Jalapeno Cheddar
Cream Cheese
Plain CC Dip 8oz
Rip & Dip your Bagels! House Plain Cream Cheese Dip, 8 OZ
Scallion CC Dip 8oz
Rip & Dip your Bagels! Fresh Scallion Cream Cheese Dip, 8 OZ
Plain CC 4oz
House Plain Cream Cheese, 4 OZ
Bacon Scallion CC 4oz
Our popular chopped bacon and fresh scallion mixed cream cheese, 4 OZ.
Blueberry CC 4oz
Made with house blueberry jam, 4 OZ
Basil Sun-Dried Tomato CC 4oz
Wonderful mix of Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato in house cream cheese, 4 OZ
Fig Pecan CC 4oz
Fig & Pecan on a House Cream Cheese, 4 OZ
Jeju Hallabong CC 4oz
Half Jeju Hallabong, half House Cream Cheee, 4 OZ. Hallabong is type of regional tangerine only grown in Jeju Island of South Korea.
Sweet Corn CC 4oz
Sweet Corn on a House Cream Cheese, 4 OZ
Black Sesame CC x Rooted.Fare 4oz
@Rooted.fare Black Sesame Crunchy Butter x House Cream Cheese
Sandwiches (Soft Open)
LA Lox
Smoked salmon, dill, pickled onions, cucumbers, fried capers, scallion cream cheese - open face on a sesame seed bagel. Premium Atlantic salmon, cold smoked naturally with hickory wood.
Garden Sun
Heirloom Tomato, pickled onions, cucumbers, fried capers, lemon salt, pepper, basil sun-dried tomato cream cheese - open face on a sesame seed bagel.
Ktown not Philly
House marinated beef bulgogi, mozzarella, arugula, house spicy gochujang aioli - on a plain bagel. This is Ktown Cheese Steak on a perfectly crispy LA style bagel.
Beverages & Desserts
Nonalcoholic Beverages
Spring Water - The Mountain Valley
Sparkling Water - The Mountain Valley
Sparkling Water - San Pellegrino
Orange Juice Fresh
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Vintage Cola - Olipop
Classic Grape - Olipop
Orange Squeeze - Olipop
Hibiscus & Rose Premium Soda - Something & Nothing
Cucumber Premium Soda - Something & Nothing
Yuzu Premium Soda - Something & Nothing
Blood Orange Soda - A' Siciliana Sicilian
Limonata Soda - A' Siciliana Sicilian
Coffees
Americano
In partnership with certified organic, locally crafted fresh coffee - Los Angeles @groundwork / Iced 16oz / Hot 12oz
Latte
In partnership with certified organic, locally crafted fresh coffee - Los Angeles @groundwork / Iced 16oz / Hot 12oz
Classic Cold Brew Groundwork Bottle
Groundwork Certified Organic Cold Brew is steeped 24 hours for optimal flavor and is made without additives or preservatives. Ask team member for an ice cup if needed!
Nitro Classic Cold Brew Groundwork Can
Everything you love about cold brew, but with an added creamy texture that coffee and craft beer aficionados will love. Ask team member for an ice cup if needed!
Hot Brew Coffee - Black Magic Organic
Hot brew coffee, medium roast, notes of dark chocolate and red berry. In partnership with certified organic, locally crafted fresh coffee - Los Angeles @groundwork / Hot 12oz