Calic Bagel

Stuffed Bagels

Calic (Garlic)

Calic (Garlic)

$8.00

House signature, original garlic bagel! Garlic butter dipped and filled with garlic cream cheese on a hand-rolled bagel

Ham & Cheese Jalapeno

Ham & Cheese Jalapeno

$6.00

Ham & Cheese stuffed in a jalapeño cheddar bagel.

Butter Salt

Butter Salt

$4.00

Real premium butter inside with Maldon salt finish

Loose Bagels

Plain

Plain

$3.00

Crispy and chewy, individually handcrafted LA style bagels served fresh everyday. Rip & Dip by ordering cram cheese on the side!

Sesame

Sesame

$3.00

Crispy and chewy, individually handcrafted LA style bagels served fresh everyday. Rip & Dip by ordering cram cheese on the side!

Everything

Everything

$3.00

Crispy and chewy, individually handcrafted LA style bagels served fresh everyday. Rip & Dip by ordering cram cheese on the side!

Jalapeno Cheddar

Jalapeno Cheddar

$4.00

Crispy and chewy, individually handcrafted LA style bagels served fresh everyday. Rip & Dip by ordering cram cheese on the side!

Cream Cheese

Plain CC Dip 8oz

Plain CC Dip 8oz

$6.00

Rip & Dip your Bagels! House Plain Cream Cheese Dip, 8 OZ

Scallion CC Dip 8oz

Scallion CC Dip 8oz

$8.00

Rip & Dip your Bagels! Fresh Scallion Cream Cheese Dip, 8 OZ

Plain CC 4oz

Plain CC 4oz

$3.00

House Plain Cream Cheese, 4 OZ

Bacon Scallion CC 4oz

Bacon Scallion CC 4oz

$4.00

Our popular chopped bacon and fresh scallion mixed cream cheese, 4 OZ.

Blueberry CC 4oz

Blueberry CC 4oz

$4.00

Made with house blueberry jam, 4 OZ

Basil Sun-Dried Tomato CC 4oz

Basil Sun-Dried Tomato CC 4oz

$4.00

Wonderful mix of Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato in house cream cheese, 4 OZ

Fig Pecan CC 4oz

Fig Pecan CC 4oz

$4.00

Fig & Pecan on a House Cream Cheese, 4 OZ

Jeju Hallabong CC 4oz

Jeju Hallabong CC 4oz

$4.00

Half Jeju Hallabong, half House Cream Cheee, 4 OZ. Hallabong is type of regional tangerine only grown in Jeju Island of South Korea.

Sweet Corn CC 4oz

Sweet Corn CC 4oz

$4.00

Sweet Corn on a House Cream Cheese, 4 OZ

Black Sesame CC x Rooted.Fare 4oz

Black Sesame CC x Rooted.Fare 4oz

$4.00

@Rooted.fare Black Sesame Crunchy Butter x House Cream Cheese

Sandwiches (Soft Open)

LA Lox

LA Lox

$15.00

Smoked salmon, dill, pickled onions, cucumbers, fried capers, scallion cream cheese - open face on a sesame seed bagel. Premium Atlantic salmon, cold smoked naturally with hickory wood.

Garden Sun

Garden Sun

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato, pickled onions, cucumbers, fried capers, lemon salt, pepper, basil sun-dried tomato cream cheese - open face on a sesame seed bagel.

Ktown not Philly

Ktown not Philly

$14.00

House marinated beef bulgogi, mozzarella, arugula, house spicy gochujang aioli - on a plain bagel. This is Ktown Cheese Steak on a perfectly crispy LA style bagel.

Beverages & Desserts

Nonalcoholic Beverages

Spring Water - The Mountain Valley

Spring Water - The Mountain Valley

$3.00
Sparkling Water - The Mountain Valley

Sparkling Water - The Mountain Valley

$3.00
Sparkling Water - San Pellegrino

Sparkling Water - San Pellegrino

$4.00
Orange Juice Fresh

Orange Juice Fresh

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Vintage Cola - Olipop

Vintage Cola - Olipop

$3.50
Classic Grape - Olipop

Classic Grape - Olipop

$3.50
Orange Squeeze - Olipop

Orange Squeeze - Olipop

$3.50
Hibiscus & Rose Premium Soda - Something & Nothing

Hibiscus & Rose Premium Soda - Something & Nothing

$3.50
Cucumber Premium Soda - Something & Nothing

Cucumber Premium Soda - Something & Nothing

$3.50
Yuzu Premium Soda - Something & Nothing

Yuzu Premium Soda - Something & Nothing

$3.50
Blood Orange Soda - A' Siciliana Sicilian

Blood Orange Soda - A' Siciliana Sicilian

$3.50
Limonata Soda - A' Siciliana Sicilian

Limonata Soda - A' Siciliana Sicilian

$3.50

Coffees

Americano

Americano

$4.00

In partnership with certified organic, locally crafted fresh coffee - Los Angeles @groundwork / Iced 16oz / Hot 12oz

Latte

Latte

$5.50

In partnership with certified organic, locally crafted fresh coffee - Los Angeles @groundwork / Iced 16oz / Hot 12oz

Classic Cold Brew Groundwork Bottle

Classic Cold Brew Groundwork Bottle

$4.00

Groundwork Certified Organic Cold Brew is steeped 24 hours for optimal flavor and is made without additives or preservatives. Ask team member for an ice cup if needed!

Nitro Classic Cold Brew Groundwork Can

Nitro Classic Cold Brew Groundwork Can

$5.50

Everything you love about cold brew, but with an added creamy texture that coffee and craft beer aficionados will love. Ask team member for an ice cup if needed!

Hot Brew Coffee - Black Magic Organic

Hot Brew Coffee - Black Magic Organic

$3.50

Hot brew coffee, medium roast, notes of dark chocolate and red berry. In partnership with certified organic, locally crafted fresh coffee - Los Angeles @groundwork / Hot 12oz