Market Fresh - Crowley
Market Fresh - Crowley 803 W Hutchinson Ave
Appetizers
Mozzarella sticks (5)
$7.00
Nachos w/peppers
$4.99
Regular French Fry
$2.99
Entrees
Hamburger combo (fries)
$8.99
Fried Pork Chop w/fries
$6.99
Catfish Basket
$10.99+
BBQ Hamburger
$5.00
3 Wings
$6.99
Hot link
$7.00
Plate lunch
$9.99
Fish special
$5.99
Salads
Green Salad
$5.99
Ceasar Salad
$5.99
Pasta
$6.99
Side Orders
Chicken wings
$10.00
Red Beans
$5.95+
Gumbo
$6.50+
Macaroni and Cheese
$6.99
Green Beans
$5.99
Fried okra
$5.99
Mash potato
$5.99
Subs/Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Cheese Steak
Sausage PoBoy
Turkey BLT
Fried Chicken Breast Blt
Drinks
Beer
Miller Lite
$2.00
Bud Lite
Coor’s Lite
Sammy’s beer
Heineken
$2.00
Milwaukee’s Best
Smirnoff Ice
$2.00
Olde English
$2.00
Dos Equis
$2.00
Mike’s Hard Lemonade
Soda
Coke
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00
Dr. Pepper
Coke Zero
Sprite Zero
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Retail
Shirts
Special Shirt
$5.99
Breakfast
Biscuits
Plain
$1.50
Market Fresh - Crowley Location and Hours
(210) 385-0511
803 W Hutchinson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 8AM
All hours
