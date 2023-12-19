Market on Broadway 95 Broadway
Deli
Deli Sides
- Chicken Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
- Apricot Almond Chicken Salad
- Curry Chicken Salad
- Tuna Salad
- Potato Salad
- Egg Salad
- BBQ Pulled Pork
- Classic Italian$10.00
Mortadella, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone
- Spicy Italian$10.00
Pepperoni, Hot Capicola, Ham, Salami, Fresh Mozz
- Turkey Bacon Guac$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Guacamole, Chipotle Cheese, Chipotle Mayo
- Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz$12.00
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Glaze
- Roast Beef, Fresh Mozz$10.00
Roast Beef, Fresh Mozzarella, Beef Gravy
- Veggie Marinated Artichokes$10.00
Veggie Marinated Artichokes, Spinach, Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Basil Aioli
- Chicken Cutlet$10.00
Chicken Cutlet, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Aioli
Deli Meat
Produce
- Potatos
- Fresh Brussel Sprouts$3.99
- Lemons
- Limes
- Plum Tomatoes
- Heirloom Tomatoes
- Squash
- Zuccini
- Asparagus
- Cauliflower
- Romaine
- Iceberg
- Bananas$0.99
- Apples
- Oranges
- Avocado$1.50
With a wide variety of applications on your menu, these Hass avocados will be a versatile addition to your kitchen. Hass avocados are the best variety for making guacamole. Impress your guests by serving your own guacamole recipe alongside tortilla chips, burritos, nachos, and other Tex-Mex favorites! Slice your avocados thin and serve them on toasts for a trendy breakfast option, or use them to add volume and value to your signature sandwiches. They're great for creating healthy smoothies, salads, or adding a creamy topping to grain and protein bowls!
- Celery$2.49
Dice this celery and mix it with diced carrots and onion to create mirepoix, a mix of aromatic ingredients that acts as a flavor base for hearty entrees such as soup, stews, and meat dishes, like coq au vin and pot roast. Celery is well known for accompanying baskets of wings, but can also be a great snack with dip, like paired with hummus or french onion dip.
- Broccolini$3.99
- Leeks$4.99
- Broccoli Rabe$5.99
- Fresh Garlic Bulbs$2.00
Meat
- Chicken Breast
- Marinated Chicken Breast
- NY Sirloin
- NY Sirloin (Choice)
- NY Sirloin (Upper Choice)
- NY Sirloin (Prime)
- Ribeye
- Ribeye (Choice)
- Ribeye (Upper Choice)
- Ribeye (Prime)
- Filet Mignon
- Filet Mignon (Choice)
- Filet Mignon (Prime)
- Burgers
- Wagu Burger
- Veal Chop
- Rack of Lamb
- Lamb Chops
- Pork Tenderloin
- Pork Chops
- Bacon
- Golfera Italian Spicy Salami$6.99
- Golfera Italian Salami$6.99
- Golfera Italian Truffle Salami$7.99
Market
Shelves
- DeCecco Orecchiette no. 91$2.99
- Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries in Syrup - 8oz 230gal$20.99
The Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries in Syrup is a deliciously sweet product. It comes in an 8-ounce jar, perfect for adding a fruity pop to desserts or cocktails.
- Pesto Sauce Traditional Basil by Polli - 6.7 Oz$4.99
This Polli Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce is a 6.7 oz jar of authentic Italian flavor. It's perfect for preparing quick and tasty pasta dishes or enhancing your meat and veggie recipes.
- Republic Of Vermont Maple Syrup$24.99
What is organic maple syrup? While it’s true that all maple syrup is maple tree sap that’s been boiled down to syrup, there are several very important factors that set organic maple syrup apart. The two largest pieces that are taken into account when certifying maple syrup as organic are forest management practices and food safety and traceability. Both of these elements combine to ensure that the certified organic maple syrup you enjoy has been produced in a manner that is not harmful to the forest ecosystem and is safe to consume.
- Republic of Vermont Honey$21.99
- Go Chia! Black Chia Seeds$9.99
Go Chia! Black Chia Seeds are a versatile addition to any diet. Add them to your smoothies, oatmeal, or salads for an extra boost of fiber and omega-3s.
- Feridies Gourmet Virgina Peanuts Salted 9 Oz$5.99
Feridies Gourmet Virginia Peanuts are a delicious and satisfying snack with just the right amount of salt. Packaged in a 9 oz container, these tasty nuts are perfect for on-the-go munching.
- Greek Yogurt Fudge Brownie Bar$1.99Out of stock
- Raw Walnuts$8.49
These are raw walnuts that haven't been roasted or salted; they're perfect for baking or adding to your favorite recipes. They're packed with healthy fats and a good source of protein, making them a delicious and healthy snack option.
- International Harvest, Meats Pistachio$10.49
The International Harvest Meats Pistachio is a gourmet treat guaranteed to excite your taste buds. They're fresh, crunchy and filled with rich, nutty flavor to satisfy your snack cravings.
- Sea Salt & Black Pepper Virginia Peanuts$6.99
These extra large Virginia peanuts have been seasoned with the perfect blend of sea salt and ground black pepper. If you have never had Virginia-type peanuts before, you'll be amazed at their large size, crunchy texture and delicious flavor. The dimension of each 9 oz. can is 4" x 3.25". Shelf-Life is approximately 1 year. OU Kosher Certified Non-GMO Project Verified.
- Greek Yogurt Coffee Chocolate Chip Bar$1.99Out of stock
- Greek Yogurt Caramel Chocolate Crunch Bar$1.99Out of stock
- Salted Pistachios$12.99Out of stock
- Greek Yogurt Vanilla Chocolate Crunch Bar$1.99Out of stock
- Chocolate Black Out Ice Cream Sandwich$3.99Out of stock
- Organic Pine Nuts$9.99Out of stock
- International Harvest's, Organic Coconut Oil$16.99
International Harvest's Organic Coconut Oil is a versatile cooking essential made from organically grown coconuts. Ideal for baking, stirring into recipes or using as a natural moisturizer, its pleasant coconut flavor and aroma enhances any dish.
- Strawberry Short Cake Ice Cream Sandwich$3.99Out of stock
- 229519 12 Oz Organic Dried Mango Slices$13.99
This is a 12-ounce package of organic dried mango slices. They're a tasty and nutritious snack that's perfect when you're on the go.
- Classic Ice Cream Sandwich$3.99Out of stock
- DeNigris Glaze Classic White$9.99
Here at De Nigris, we have developed a full line of glazes that take a fun twist on the classic balsamic flavor. The flavors are intense and the possibilities are endless!
- DeNigris Glaze Classic Original$8.99
Here at De Nigris, we have developed a full line of glazes that take a fun twist on the classic balsamic flavor. The flavors are intense and the possibilities are endless!
- Fratelli D'Amico Capers$2.99
Ingredients capers, water, wine vinegar, salt, antioxidant ascorbic acid.
- Le Fede Classic Marinara Sauce$6.99
- Le Conserva della Nonna Apricot Spread$6.99
Apricot Spread - Le Conserve della Nonna Quality and tradition enclosed in each jar of Apricot Spread. A preserve just like your Nonna would have made. Made with Italian fruit and Italian sugar. Ingredients: Apricot, sugar, water, pectin. Net weight: 330gr - 11.6oz Product of Italy
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil$9.99
La Fede Extra Virgin Olive Oil, First Cold Press Extra virgin is the highest quality olive oil classification. It has no defects and a flavor of fresh olives.
- San Guliano Extra Virgin Olive Oil 17 Oz$11.99
The San Guliano Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a 17 oz bottle directly imported from Italy. This oil is perfect for dressing salads, cooking, or even just for dipping bread.
- Gia Anchovy Paste$2.99
Made with carefully selected anchovies, Anchovy Paste by Gia is an easy, ready-made way to add their strong, salty taste to a huge variety of recipes, ranging from salad dressings to seafood sauces. Ingredients: Anchovies, salt, sunflower oil.
- Scotti Buona idea Risotto Milanese$5.99
Milanese with saffron, Riso Scotti, Carnaroli Rice. Just add water, includes instructions, 7.4oz, 2-3 servings.
- Scotti Buona idea Risotto Porcino Mushroom$5.99
Porcino Mushroom, Riso Scotti, Carnaroli Rice. Just add water, Includes instructions 7.4oz, 2-3 servings.
- Scotti Buona idea Risotto Parmigiana$5.99
Parmigiana Riso Scotti, Carnaroli Rice. Just add water, Includes instructions 7.4oz, 2-3 servings.
- La Fede Polenta Rolls$5.99
Polenta (fully cooked cornmeal) is of traditional Northern Italian heritage and is a unique and delicate alternative to bread, pasta and rice.
- Polenta Valsugana$3.99
Quick and simple to prepare in 5 minutes. May be served soft, baked or fried with a drizzle of oil and your favorite cheeses and herbs. The Original Express Polenta.
- Scotti Arborio Rice$5.99
Arborio Risotto Rice, 1.1 lbs, superfino, product of Italy, chef selection, GF, non-GMO, vacuum packed, Riso Scotti.
- La Fede Tomato paste$1.99
- Roasted Peppers$4.49
Roasted red peppers have become a pantry staple in many of our kitchens, gracing everything from hummus to bruschetta and pureed soups.
- La Casa Del Grano Sa Fregala Sarda$7.99
Sa Fregula Sarda or fregola is a type of durum wheat pasta in the shape of the small, medium, or large round balls measuring between 2 and 6 millimetres, roasted in the oven and served with sauces, in broth, and with various condiments based on meat and fish. The name fregula comes from the Latin “ferculum”, i.e. crumb, fragment. They can be cooked like risotto, a pasta dish or used as the basis for a soup, and even in a cold summer salad. We can now reproduce the age-old manual procedure in our factory in which the irregular shaped balls are obtained by working the semolina in a terracotta bowl (known as a “sa scivedda”) and then, roasted in the oven. Cooking Time: 10 minutes Net Weight: 17.6 oz | 500g Product of Italy
- De Cecco Penne Rigate No.41 Pasta 16 Oz$2.99
De Cecco Penne Rigate No.41 is a 16-ounce box of high-quality Italian pasta. The penne's ridges cling brilliantly to any sauce you mix it with, crafting a memorable dining experience.
- De Cecco Cavatappi No.87 Pasta 16 Oz$2.99
- Cafe di Napoli Antica Tradizione$9.99
For an extra-dark roast made of Arabica and Robusta beans, try the Kimbo il Caffe di Napoli Antica Tradizione. The coffee produced from this roast is slightly acidic with notes of toasted bread and chocolate. The latter of which lingers as a slightly bitter aftertaste.
- American Roland Roland Couscous, 17.6 Oz$5.99
Simply add hot water, fluff and serve with your favorite veggies, seafood, chicken or meats, herbs and spices. Substitute stock for added flavor
- Serafina Chianti Aged Red Wine Vinegar$6.99
Made in north-central Italy, this beautiful red wine vinegar is a stunning result of fermenting high quality Chianti Wine then aging in wooden casks for a short period to create a tangy masterpiece with structure and body. Wonderful for making classic Italian vinaigrettes, potato salads, deviled eggs, and adding depth to pan sauces or soups.
- Villa Grimelli Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP - 8.5 Oz$25.99
The Villa Grimelli Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP is a high-quality, 8.5 oz bottle of vinegar. Sourced from Modena, Italy, this product will level up every dish with its rich, tangy flare.
- La Fede San Marzano D.O.P. Tomoto of Agro Sarnese-Nocerino Area$4.99
La Fede San Marzano D.O.P. Tomatoes are authentic Italian tomatoes that come from the Agro Sarnese-Nocerino Area. They're perfect for bringing a rich, flavorful classic Italian taste to your dishes.
- La Fede, Crushed Tomatoes$3.49
La Fede Crushed Tomatoes are a versatile pantry staple, robustly flavored and great for cooking. They are perfect to use in your favorite pasta sauce, soups, stews or pizza.
- Favols Strawberry Preserves$3.99
Favols Strawberry Preserves, 13.05 ounces. 100% Non-GMO. Slow cooking process at low temperatures. Natural fruit flavors, colors and textures. Produced in France with sustainable packaging.
- Favols Apricot Preserve$3.99
Favols Apricot Preserve, 13.05 oz., 100% Non-GMO. Slow cooking process at low temperature. Natural fruit flavors, colors and textures. Produced in France with sustainable packaging.
- Favols Orange Preserve$3.99
FAVOLS ORANGE PRESERVES 13.05 OUNCE. 100% NON-GMO. SLOW COOKING PROCESS AT LOW TEMPERATURES. NATURAL FRUIT FLAVORS, COLORS AND TEXTURES. PRODUCED IN FRANCE WITH SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING.
- Dream Pops-Dream Pop Crunch Cookie Dough$2.99
Chocolate Crunch Cookie Dough Bites Made from high quality products
- Dream Pops-Dream Pops Crunch Vanilla Sky$2.99
Chocolate Vanilla Crunch Sky Bites Made from high quality products
- Graza-Drizzle EVOO$19.99
EAT NEVER HEAT - Like a sprinkle of flaky salt or the squeeze of a good condiment, Drizzle adds a big pop of flavor right before you dig in. Made from olives that are picked early, when flavor is bold and antioxidants are highest. Drizzle’s flavors are sensitive, though, so keep it off the heat.
- Graza-Sizzle EVOO$16.99
Graza "Sizzle" Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Peak Harvest Cooking Oil. Single Farm Spanish EVOO. 25.3 FZ (750 ML) Squeeze Bottle
- Joyride-Zero Fruity Gummy Bears$1.99
Who doesn’t want it all? Bigflavor, unbelievable ingredients and absolutely ZEROSUGAR. Welcome to JOYRIDE.
- Joyride Zero-Red Licorice Twists$1.99
JOYRIDE Red Licorice Twists - Sugar Free Vegan Candy with 10g Net Carbs - Low Calorie Snack (Zero Sugar, 1.8oz (Pack of 8))
- Joyride-Zero Berry Gummy Guppies$1.99
JOYRIDE Low-Sugar Gummies - Keto Candy with 3g Sugar & 6g Net Carbs - Low Calorie Vegan Snack with No Sugar Alcohols (LOW Sugar Fruity Gummy Bears, 1.7oz (Pack of 8))
- Vista Hermosa-White Corn Totopos$3.99
Freshly baked tortillas have a very short lifespan, after some time they become dry and tough. In order not to waste them, the Maya and peoples throughout Mexico allow the tortillas to dry, then fry them making a delicious, crunchy corn snack. We make our totopos the same way as you would find in the markets of Mexico. We cut and carefully fry our fresh, organic corn tortillas in sunflower oil and then dust them with salt and chile powder -- never made from corn meal or corn flour.
- Vista Hermosa-Blue Corn Totopos$3.99
Freshly baked tortillas have a very short lifespan, after some time they become dry and tough. In order not to waste them, the Maya and peoples throughout Mexico allow the tortillas to dry, then fry them making a delicious, crunchy corn snack. We make our totopos the same way as you would find in the markets of Mexico. We cut and carefully fry our fresh, organic corn tortillas in sunflower oil and then dust them with salt and chile powder -- never made from corn meal or corn flour.
- Nantucket Crisps-Sconset Sea Salt 2oz$1.99
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Nantucket Crisps-Cisco Beach BBQ 2oz$1.99
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Nantucket Crisps-Madaket Sweet Onion 2oz$1.99
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Nantucket Crisps-Stubby's Jamaican Jerk 2oz$1.99
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Nantucket Crisps-Sconset Sea Salt 5oz$2.99Out of stock
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Nantucket Crisps-Cisco Beach BBQ 5oz$2.99
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Nantucket Crisps-Steps Beach Salt & Vinegar 5oz$2.99Out of stock
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Nantucket Crisps-Madaket Sweet Onion 5oz$2.99
As kids, we spent our summers on the beaches of Nantucket, surfing and boogie boarding, fueled by our favorite sandwiches and potato chips. Beach days turned into beach nights and barbecues with family and friends where we’d eat even more chips. To us, potato chips are part of the quintessential Nantucket experience. We created Nantucket Crisps so the spirit of those beach days can live on anytime and anywhere. Made in small batches, there’s a bit of salty breeze in every bite.
- Stiles Apiaries-Honey Bear 12oz$6.99
Perfectly delicious wildflower honey with no artificial colors or flavors. Nothing screams out "Honey" than the traditional honey bear bottle.
- Soom-Tahini 11oz$4.99
Soom Tahini is a super smooth flavorful Tahini which you can savor direct from the jar in your favorite recipes! This is the best Tahini we have ever tasted. Tahini /ta:’hi:ni/ (also tahina /ta:’hi:niə) is a paste made from toasted and ground sesame seeds. It is commonly used in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, and has been widely integrated into meatless, paleo and health-conscious menus. Tahini is a primary component in hummus and is highly regarded as a versatile ingredient in savory and sweet dishes. Soom Tahini is a healthful ingredient used by America’s top chefs in their award-winning culinary creations. Soom Tahini has been recognized as the “it” ingredient by premiere publications such as Bon Appetit magazine, and is on-point with major industry trends.
- Mountain Valley-Spring Water Still, glass 33.8oz$4.99
Twice named the best-tasting spring water in the world, there’s no other water like it. Bottled continuously at the same high quality, natural spring source for over 135 years, we offer the best spring water you can provide to your family.
- Mela Water-Watermelon Original 16.9oz$2.99
Mela Water Watermelon Juice Drink, Electrolytes & Antioxidants, Refreshing Hydration, Coconut Water Alternative, Vitamin C,16.9 fl oz
- Mela Water-Watermelon Passionfruit 16.9oz$2.99
Mela Water Watermelon Passionfruit Juice Drink, Electrolytes & Antioxidants, Refreshing Hydration, Coconut Water Alternative, Vitamin C,16.9 fl oz
- Granny Squibb Organic Iced Tea-Sally's Lemon 16oz$2.99
Sally’s Lemon was formulated from Granny Squibb’s original recipe and tastes exactly like it. It even fooled family and neighbors when it was first bottled! Sally’s Lemon Iced Tea is loaded with lemon juice, black tea, cane sugar, and a little mint. It’s still our most popular flavor.
- Granny Squibb Organic Iced Tea-Sally's Unsweetened Lemon 16oz$2.99
For those seeking a lemon iced tea with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners that is delicious and refreshing - we’ve got you! Our unsweetened iced tea contains lemon juice, black tea and a little mint. That's it!
- Granny Squibb Organic Iced Tea- Porter's Peach 16oz$2.99
We know Granny would have been proud to know our young friend Porter from Aquidneck Island, who keeps her giving spirit alive. At the age of 10, in response to the passing of a close family friend & family member, Porter started his own business, “Nothin’ But Carrot Cake” to raise money for cancer research. His Compassion & Social Entrepreneurial spirit inspired us to bring his idea, Porter’s Peach, to life, with a portion of proceeds going to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
- Granny Squibb Organic Iced Tea- Charlie's Cranberry 16oz$2.99
Named for Robin’s faithful hound, Charlie, our new cranberry iced tea has a distinctly New England taste that will be at home on a hot summer day or on your Thanksgiving table. We know Granny would be proud of this new recipe, and the pup it is named after. This might be our favorite flavor yet! SAVE THE BAY Part of the proceeds from each bottle of Charlie’s Cranberry sold go to Save The Bay, an organization that works tirelessly to improve the conditions of the Narragansett Bay. Narragansett Bay is the lifeblood of Rhode Island and plays a huge role in not only the health of our state itself, but the health of all of us.
- Tate's Bakeshop- Oatmeal Raisin Paper Bag$5.99
Made with plump raisins & cinnamon Thin & crispy—tastes just like homemade Enjoy as a snack or dessert Certified kosher
- Tate's Bakeshop-Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Bag$5.99
So delicious you won't be able to tell the difference, these gluten free cookies are made with rice flour and offer a classic, buttery chocolate chip cookie flavor. These thin chocolate chip cookies are uniquely crispy and deeply delicious.
- Tate's Bakeshop-Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.99
The one that started it all, our signature Tate's Chocolate Chip cookie is just as delicious as it was back when our bake shop first opened in Southampton, NY in 2000. Crisp, buttery and unforgettable, you'll know with just one bite why these delectable treats were voted the #1 chocolate chip cookie in America. Yum!
- Tate's Bakeshop Double Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.99
Are you a chocolate lover? If chocolate makes you happy, take yourself on an amazing chocolatey experience with Tate's double chocolate chip cookies!
- Dram Adaptogenic-Sparkling Water-Mushroom Cola 12oz$2.99
DRAM Sparkling Cola is made with adaptogenic Mushrooms (for brain health). Contains no sugar, no calories and is made from organic plants.
- Dram Black Tea and Cardamom Seltzer 12oz Can$2.99
ALL NATURAL SPARKLING WATER A lightly energizing sparkling water infused with bright notes of cardamom, earthy black tea and a subtle hint of black pepper. Crafted in the Rocky Mountains using 100% organic and natural herbal bitters. NO preservatives, artificial color or so called “natural flavorings.”
- Pricklee Cactus Water-Tropical Mango Ginger 12oz$2.99
Tropical Mango Tropical Mango + Ginger 12 Pack Sip into the sunset. Sweet tropical mango, lightly spiced with real peruvian ginger. Sip into the sunset.
- Trētap- Lemon Lavender CBD 25mg-Sparkling Tree Water 11.5oz$5.99
Trētap is a refreshing, organic tree water beverage tapped straight from Vermont's maple trees. It serves as a healthy, low-sugar alternative to the usual afternoon soft drink, with a variety of natural fruit flavors to choose from.
- De La Calle: Tepache Grapefruit Lime, 12 Oz (2633378)$3.99
The De La Calle Tepache Grapefruit Lime is a refreshing, 12 oz fermented beverage inspired by a traditional Mexican recipe. It combines the tangy flavors of grapefruit and lime for a unique and invigorating drink.
- Tepache Pineapple Chili 12oz$3.99
Tepache Pineapple Chili is a unique, spicy pineapple drink with a hint of chili. It has a refreshing, tangy taste making it a perfect drink for those who love a kick of spice.
- Aqua viTea-Kombucha Peach Out 12oz$3.99
A delightful blend of juicy peach, refreshing mint and bubbly kombucha, this flavor will delight experienced kombucha lovers and rookies alike.
- Aqua viTea-Kombucha Hibiscus Ginger Lime 12oz$3.99
Floral lime and spicy ginger come together to awaken your taste buds in a way that is both exciting and refreshing.
- Aqua Seltzer- Raspberry Lime- Probiotic 12oz$2.99
A refreshing twist on an old favorite, Raspberry + Lime is bubbling over with natural flavors and beneficial probiotics. A delicious burst of raspberry with a bright twist of lime invite you to take that second (or third, or fourth) sip!
- Aqua Probiotic Seltzer Cucumber Mint$2.99
The Aqua Probiotic Seltzer in the refreshing Cucumber Mint flavor is the perfect drink for a healthy gut. It's a fizzy, sugar-free beverage that soothes your taste buds while also offering digestive benefits.
- LULUNA-Kombucha Blue Ginger 12oz$4.99
Craft kombucha made with fresh ingredients and traditional fermentation practices. #tastethedifference #farmtobottle
- LULUNA-Kombucha Elderflower Grapefruit 12oz$4.99
Craft kombucha made with fresh ingredients and traditional fermentation practices. #tastethedifference #farmtobottle
- Pricklee Cactus Water-Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus 12oz$2.99
Pricklee Wild Strawberry Cactus Water - Packed With Antioxidants, Electrolytes, Vitamin C - Natural Sports Drink for Immunity, & Recovery - Non-Sparkling, Low-Sugar, Low-Calorie, No Caffeine
- Trētap- Blueberry Basil CBD 25mg-Sparkling Tree Water 11.5oz$5.99
What happens when two great Vermont brands come together? trētap CBD. Launched on April 20th, 2019, trētap CBD is the newest brand in the house of TFF Beverages, LLC. It is the first CBD infused, organic, sparkling tree water on the market. A delicious low calorie, low sugar alternative to soda, trētap CBD pairs your favorite fruits with a complimentary flower or herb….what we like to call a Companion Botanical. Top it off with 25mg of CBD and you’ve got a sparkling water that leaves you refreshed and feeling good. Healing without the High. Now available in four delicious flavors, Tangerine Turmeric, Blueberry Basil, Lemon Lavender, and Cranberry Hibiscus.
- NOBL-Cold Pressed Orange Juice 12oz$4.99
- NOBL-Cold Pressed 12oz Beet Apple Juice 12oz$4.99
- Sauce Mango Spicy$7.99
This is a spicy mango sauce, perfect for adding a sweet and tangy kick to your meals. It's versatile and can be used in marinades, dipping sauces, and dressings.
- Gingery Mango Sauce$7.99
This Mango Sauce is a delicious and versatile condiment for a variety of dishes. It features a sweet and tangy mango flavor, perfect for enhancing your meals or as a dipping sauce.
- Jamaican Original Pickapeppa Sauce - 5 Ounce$7.99
This Pickapeppa Sauce is imported straight from Jamaica and the flavor profile is both sweet and tangy. The 5 ounce bottle is the perfect size to test out whether it's the right condiment for you.
- Pickapeppa Pickapeppa Hot Mango Sauce 5 Oz$7.99
This Pickapeppa Hot Mango Sauce is a 5 oz bottle bursting with tropical flavor and a kick of heat. It's perfect for adding an exotic twist to your meals or as a zesty dip for your favorite snacks.
- Wicked Joe Coffee Co. Big House Medium Dark Roast Ground Coffee - 12oz$14.99
The Wicked Joe Coffee Co.'s Big House Medium Dark Roast is a perfect blend for those who like a bold and robust flavor. The 12oz bag comes pre-ground so it's easy to brew when you're in need of a pick-me-up.
- Yagi Chili Crisp$11.99
- Bar Harbor Wild Smoked Mackerel Fillets 6.7oz$6.99
Naturally wood smoked, delicious substitute for tuna in your favorite recipe. Excellent source of protein.
- Bar Harbor Salmon Fillets Wild Alaskan Smoked Smoked 6.7 Oz$7.99
These Bar Harbor salmon fillets are wild-caught from Alaskan waters and smoked for a delicious flavor. Each pack contains 6.7 oz of premium, quality fillets.
- Hot Cinnamon Organic Mints$2.99
Hot Cinnamon flavor is made of organic cane sugar, natural cinnamon oil, organic rice extract blend. True-to-Flavor Mints
- 203268 2 Oz Hickory Beef Jerky$7.99
This 2 oz package of Hickory Beef Jerky delivers a hearty, smoky flavor in every bite. It's ideal for a protein-packed snack on the go or for a quick energy boost during outdoor activities.
- Righteous Felon-Craft Jerky-Teriyaki Balboa 2oz$7.99
A prized flavor-fight of saké, tamari, and brown sugar, all in reverence to triumphant teriyaki.
- Asher S Chocolates Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers Gourmet Sweet and Salty Candy Small Batches of Kosher Chocolate Family Owned Since 1892 (7.1$9.99
Asher's Chocolates Company, Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers, Made From the Finest Kosher Chocolate, Small Batches, Family Owned Since 1892.
- Dark Chocolate Pretzels$9.99
These Dark Chocolate Pretzels are a delicious mix of sweet and salty flavors. They feature a classic pretzel crunch coated in rich, decadent dark chocolate.
- Belmont Peanuts-Butter Toffee 10oz$7.99
Belmont Butter Toffee Candied Peanuts are meant to fulfill your sweet tooth with their rich flavor. After being cooked, these peanuts are tossed with a sweet buttery candy coating for that perfect crunch. Made with simple ingredients and no preservatives. Perfect for snacking or gift giving! Comes in a ready to snack 10 oz. tin can.
- Belmont Chili Lime Peanuts 10oz$6.99
The Belmont Chili Lime Peanuts are a spicy, tangy snack that's perfect for parties or on-the-go. Each 10oz bag is packed with flavor, combining the heat of chili with a zesty lime kick.
- Belmont Peanuts Sea Salt Virginia Peanuts 10 Oz$7.99
The Belmont Peanuts Sea Salt Virginia Peanuts are a crunchy and salted snack, perfect for any occasion. This 10oz pack contains high-quality Virginia peanuts that are lightly seasoned with sea salt for a natural touch.
- Belmont Peanuts Smokey Sweet Chipotle Virginia Peanuts 10 Oz$6.99
The Belmont Peanuts Smokey Sweet Chipotle Virginia Peanuts is a 10 Oz bag loaded with flavor. These peanuts are seasoned with sweet and smoky chipotle spices to give an addictive kick to your snack time.
Frozen
Coffee Bean & Ground
- COFFEE GROUND DARK ROAST-12 OZ -Pack of 6$12.99
This dark roast coffee ground pack comes in 12 oz bags and is perfect for robust coffee lovers. The pack contains 6 bags, so you'll be stocked up for your morning brews.
- Winter Time Blend$14.99
A creamy, cozy brew, this seasonal blend is destined to bring Winter Time comfort. Roast Level: Medium-Dark Origin: Africa, South America Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Sweet Berries, Wisps by the Fireside
- Wicked Joe Coffee: First Tracks Breakfast Blend Whole Bean, 12 Oz (2640826)$14.99
The Wicked Joe Coffee: First Tracks Breakfast Blend is a whole bean coffee that comes in a 12 Oz package. With a delightful flavor and aroma, it's a perfect way to start your day.
- Moka Gold 100% Arabica$5.99
Tostini Gold ground coffee is stored in a soft pack, equipped with an aroma-saving valve. 100% Arabica blend, with a sweet and enterprising character, enhanced by a slight acidity.
- Ground Coffee African Blend$10.99
The blend contained in My African Blend coffee is composed of 5 single-origin varieties of the African continent, 4 Arabica and 1 robusta. Strong and decisive taste for an unforgettable tasting experience, able to evoke all the noir flavours of the continent
- Central American Blend$12.99
The blend of this coffee is made up of 5 single-origin varieties of Arabica from Central America. Sweet and delicate flavor for an enveloping and total experience.
- Aroma Gold 100% Arabica$10.99
The Kimbo il Caffe di Napoli Aroma Gold is a 100% Arabica ground coffee and medium-dark roast. Coffee made with this has multiple notes, most strongly notes of malt and toasted bread, both sweet and acidic.
- Wicked Joe Coffee Sumatra Ground Case of 6 X 12 Oz by Wicked Joe Coffee$12.99
The Wicked Joe Coffee Sumatra Ground is a pack of six, 12-ounce bags of premium coffee grounds. With each bag, you'll experience the rich, bold flavors characteristic of Sumatran coffee.
- Wicked Joe Organic Coffee COFFEE GROUND M ROAST-12 OZ$12.99
12 oz bag of medium roast ground coffee. It's perfect for those who enjoy a classic, full-bodied cup of coffee.
- Wicked Joe Organic Ground Coffee Dark Roast Wicked Italian 12 Oz$14.99
Experience the rich, bold flavor of Wicked Joe's Organic Ground Coffee in a dark, Wicked Italian roast style. This 12oz package will definitely wake you up in the morning with its intense depth and satisfying aroma.
- Maine State Parks Blend$14.99
The Maine State Parks Blend is a unique mix inspired by the tranquil beauty of Maine's public parks. It delivers a harmonious blend of flavors that capture the essence of nature's bounty, perfect for an afternoon savoring the great outdoors.
- Wicked Joe Allagash Blend$14.99
Beverages
- Nobl Cold Pressed Pineapple Green Juice$4.99
- Nobl Midnight Mocha Late$3.99
- Nobl Hibiscus Lavender Tea$2.99
- Pride of - Hngarian Szeged Hot Paprk - Case of 3-2.2 OZ$2.99
This case includes three 2.2 oz tins of Pride of Hungarian Szeged Hot Paprika. It's a flavorful spice that packs a spicy punch and is perfect for giving your dishes an authentic Hungarian edge.
- Nobl Dirty Chai Latte$3.99
- Nobl Peach Turmeric Tea$2.99
- Mati - Peach Mango Tea Energy Can$2.99
- Mati Energy: Drink Energy Blueberry Pomegranate, 12 Oz (2647462)$2.99
Mati Energy's Blueberry Pomegranate Energy Drink is a delicious beverage with a fruity aroma that packs a punch. In a convenient 12oz size, it's the perfect pick-me-up when you need a boost of energy.
Prepared Meals
- Chicken Marsala$13.00
- Chicken Picatta$13.00
- Meat Lasagana$14.00
- Veggie Lasagna$14.00
- 2Lbs Wings$15.00
- Meat Loaf Dinner$13.00
- Turkey Meat Loaf Dinner$13.00
- Chicken Pot Pie$15.00
- Shepards Pie$15.00
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$22.00
- Thanksgiving Dinner$14.00
- Pasta Bolognese$14.00
- Chicken Alfredo$13.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$13.00
- Beef Bourguignonne$14.00
- Chicken & Mushroom Rissotto$14.00
- Curry Chicken$13.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.00
- Chicken Parmesan$13.00
- Egg Plant Parmesan$13.00
- Mac & Cheese$10.00