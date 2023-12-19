Granny Squibb Organic Iced Tea- Charlie's Cranberry 16oz

$2.99

Named for Robin’s faithful hound, Charlie, our new cranberry iced tea has a distinctly New England taste that will be at home on a hot summer day or on your Thanksgiving table. We know Granny would be proud of this new recipe, and the pup it is named after. This might be our favorite flavor yet! SAVE THE BAY Part of the proceeds from each bottle of Charlie’s Cranberry sold go to Save The Bay, an organization that works tirelessly to improve the conditions of the Narragansett Bay. Narragansett Bay is the lifeblood of Rhode Island and plays a huge role in not only the health of our state itself, but the health of all of us.