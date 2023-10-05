Popular Items

B.L.T. Panini

$16.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Greens, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Ciabatta Bread

Ragin' Cajun Wrap

$15.95

Blackened Chicken, Greens, Pico de Gallo, Cherry Peppers, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Grilled Flour Tortilla

New York Strip

$29.95

Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Melted Blue Cheese, Mushroom Demi Glace

SPECIALTY BURGERS - Wednesday Only

All Specialty Burgers Served with Fries unless Otherwise Noted

All The Napkins

$18.95

8oz Patty, White Cheddar & American, Fried Pickles, Red Onion, Cape Cod Kettle Chips, Roasted Garlic Aioli, BBQ Sauce

Birria Taco Burger

$17.95

8oz Patty, Pulled Short Rib, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese, Birria Consume, Side Chips & Salsa

Italian Stallion

$17.95

8oz Patty, Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto (contains nuts)

Cowboy

$19.95

8oz Angus Patty, Chopped Pork Belly, Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Onion, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce

Thiccc Boy

$18.95

**Two 5oz Patties, Double American Cheese, Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, House Pickles, Crispy Onions, Chipotle Aioli **patties cooked through

B.E.C. Breakfast Burger

$17.95

8oz Patty, Sunny Side Up Egg, VT White Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Ketchup

MENU

Starters

Everything Spiced Pretzel

$9.95

Cheddar Provolone Fondue

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Chipotle Dipping Sauce

Glazed Pork Belly

$12.95

Gochujang, Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, Sesame, Scallions

Tavern Chicken Wings

$14.95

Blue Cheese Dressing

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$14.95

Hot Cherry Peppers, Chili Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Lemon

Short Rib Poutine

$15.95

Pulled Short Rib, White Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Rosemary Gravy

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$15.95

Blackened Chicken Breast, Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.95

Red Peppers, Onion and Garlic, Creamy Cheddar, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$12.95Out of stock

General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Fresh Lime

Mediterranean Sampler

$16.95

Roasted Garlic Hummus, House Made Falafel, Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad, Feta Cheese, Grilled Naan Bread, Tahini

Farm to Table

$18.95

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Pistachios, Fig Jam, Balsamic

Ranch Spiced Yucca Fries

$10.95

Creamy Roasted Garlic Dipping Sauce

Soup & Salads

Creamy Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$9.95

Herb Croutons, Parmesan

Farmhouse Salad

$13.95

Field Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Balsamic

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Shaved Grana Padano, Crispy Garlic-Parmesan Croutons, Tavern Caesar Dressing

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Radish, Crispy Onion, Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Crispy Falafel Salad

$14.95

Field Greens, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Crispy Falafel, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Main Dishes

Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$25.95

Veggie Fried Rice, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Herb Chimmichurri

Everything Crusted Ahi Tuna

$28.95

Ramen Noodles, Shaved Red Cabbage Slaw, Hoisin Chili Sauce, Sriracha Aioli

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$23.95

Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, Slaw, Pickles, Fries, Tartar Sauce

Burrata Chicken

$23.95

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Melted Burrata Cheese, Plum Tomato Bruschetta, Basil Pesto Sauce, Balsamic

Bone in Chicken Breast

$23.95

Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Demi Glace

New York Strip

$29.95

Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Melted Blue Cheese, Mushroom Demi Glace

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.95

Beef and Sweet Italian Sausage Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Ricotta

Tavern Bacon Mac & Cheese

$18.95

Caramelized Onions, Smoked Bacon, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda Sauce

Market Bowls

Haystack

$18.95

Sticky Rice, Crispy Chickpeas, Shredded Carrots, Red Peppers, Cabbage, Radish, Scallions, Maple-Tahini

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$21.95

Sticky Rice, Avocado (or Guacamole), Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema

Ahi Poke Bowl

$24.95

Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Creamy Spicy-Scallion Sauce, Soy Ginger Vinaigrette, Crispy Rice Noodles

Hand Held (served with fries)

MP Tavern Burger

$14.95

Prime House Angus Patty, Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, VT White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Truffle Burger

$16.95

Prime House Angus Patty, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onion, Black Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Steakhouse Burger

$17.95

Short Rib and Brisket Blend Patty, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, Brioche

B.L.T. Panini

$16.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Greens, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Ciabatta Bread

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$17.95

Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Crispy Onion, Balsamic, Ciabatta Bread

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Chicken, Hot Chili Oil, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.95

Pulled Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, White Cheddar and Gruyere Cheese

Ragin' Cajun Wrap

$15.95

Blackened Chicken, Greens, Pico de Gallo, Cherry Peppers, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Grilled Flour Tortilla

Tacos (served with fries)

Pulled Short Rib Tacos

$15.95

Chipotle, Cilantro-Onion, Avocado (or Guacamole)

Crispy Baja Tacos

$16.95

Beer Battered Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Crema

Sides

Side of French Fries

$3.50

House French Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

House Fries with Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Italian Cream Cake

$11.00

Pecans, Shaved Coconut, Layers of Almond Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake

$10.00
Gluten Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$11.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served with Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken with Veggies

$10.00

Served with Veggies

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with Fries

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.00

Kids New York Strip

$12.00

Kids Salmon and Fries

$14.00