Market Place Tavern - Brookfield
Popular Items
B.L.T. Panini
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Greens, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Ciabatta Bread
Ragin' Cajun Wrap
Blackened Chicken, Greens, Pico de Gallo, Cherry Peppers, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Grilled Flour Tortilla
New York Strip
Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Melted Blue Cheese, Mushroom Demi Glace
SPECIALTY BURGERS - Wednesday Only
All Specialty Burgers Served with Fries unless Otherwise Noted
All The Napkins
8oz Patty, White Cheddar & American, Fried Pickles, Red Onion, Cape Cod Kettle Chips, Roasted Garlic Aioli, BBQ Sauce
Birria Taco Burger
8oz Patty, Pulled Short Rib, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese, Birria Consume, Side Chips & Salsa
Italian Stallion
8oz Patty, Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto di Parma, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto (contains nuts)
Cowboy
8oz Angus Patty, Chopped Pork Belly, Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Onion, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce
Thiccc Boy
**Two 5oz Patties, Double American Cheese, Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, House Pickles, Crispy Onions, Chipotle Aioli **patties cooked through
B.E.C. Breakfast Burger
8oz Patty, Sunny Side Up Egg, VT White Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Ketchup
MENU
Starters
Everything Spiced Pretzel
Cheddar Provolone Fondue
Fried Pickles
Chipotle Dipping Sauce
Glazed Pork Belly
Gochujang, Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, Sesame, Scallions
Tavern Chicken Wings
Blue Cheese Dressing
Crispy Point Judith Calamari
Hot Cherry Peppers, Chili Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Fresh Lemon
Short Rib Poutine
Pulled Short Rib, White Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Rosemary Gravy
Blackened Chicken Nachos
Blackened Chicken Breast, Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Red Peppers, Onion and Garlic, Creamy Cheddar, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Crispy Cauliflower Bites
General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Fresh Lime
Mediterranean Sampler
Roasted Garlic Hummus, House Made Falafel, Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad, Feta Cheese, Grilled Naan Bread, Tahini
Farm to Table
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Pistachios, Fig Jam, Balsamic
Ranch Spiced Yucca Fries
Creamy Roasted Garlic Dipping Sauce
Soup & Salads
Creamy Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Herb Croutons, Parmesan
Farmhouse Salad
Field Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Balsamic
Caesar Salad
Shaved Grana Padano, Crispy Garlic-Parmesan Croutons, Tavern Caesar Dressing
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Radish, Crispy Onion, Smoked Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Crispy Falafel Salad
Field Greens, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Crispy Falafel, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Main Dishes
Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon
Veggie Fried Rice, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Herb Chimmichurri
Everything Crusted Ahi Tuna
Ramen Noodles, Shaved Red Cabbage Slaw, Hoisin Chili Sauce, Sriracha Aioli
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, Slaw, Pickles, Fries, Tartar Sauce
Burrata Chicken
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Melted Burrata Cheese, Plum Tomato Bruschetta, Basil Pesto Sauce, Balsamic
Bone in Chicken Breast
Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Green Beans, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Demi Glace
Rigatoni Bolognese
Beef and Sweet Italian Sausage Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Ricotta
Tavern Bacon Mac & Cheese
Caramelized Onions, Smoked Bacon, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda Sauce
Market Bowls
Haystack
Sticky Rice, Crispy Chickpeas, Shredded Carrots, Red Peppers, Cabbage, Radish, Scallions, Maple-Tahini
Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Sticky Rice, Avocado (or Guacamole), Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
Ahi Poke Bowl
Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Creamy Spicy-Scallion Sauce, Soy Ginger Vinaigrette, Crispy Rice Noodles
Hand Held (served with fries)
MP Tavern Burger
Prime House Angus Patty, Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, VT White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Truffle Burger
Prime House Angus Patty, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onion, Black Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Steakhouse Burger
Short Rib and Brisket Blend Patty, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, Brioche
Filet Mignon Sandwich
Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Crispy Onion, Balsamic, Ciabatta Bread
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Hot Chili Oil, Cabbage Slaw, Pickles, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche
Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Pulled Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, White Cheddar and Gruyere Cheese
