Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Bibb Lettuce, Garlic-Ginger Chicken, Rice Noodles, Pickled Cucumber, Sweet & Spicy Hoisin, Thai Peanut Sauce

Chatham Bay Fish Fry

Chatham Bay Fish Fry

$26.00

Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, French Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemon-Caper Romoulade

MP All Day Menu

Small Plates

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Smoked chipotle aioli, fritto crunch

Buttermilk Fried Pickles

Buttermilk Fried Pickles

$10.00

Spicy Dipping Sauce

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$12.00

Corn Crema, Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, & tangy Tamarind

Truffle Frites

Truffle Frites

$9.00

Aged Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Scallions, Truffle Aioli

"7 spice" Roasted Cauliflower

"7 spice" Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Dates, Pickled Onion, Harissa Aioli, Cilantro.

To Share

Short Rib Empanadas

Short Rib Empanadas

$16.00

Roasted Poblano & Sweet Onion, Cotija Cheese Crema, Salsa Roja

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts, Honey Balsamic

Ahi Tuna Avocado "Sushi Roll"

Ahi Tuna Avocado "Sushi Roll"

$18.00

Market Place Ramen Style Noodles, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Crushed Peanuts

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, or Hot Honey Glaze

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$17.00

Hot Cherry Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Charred Lemon

Blackened Chicken Nachos

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Blackened Chicken, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli

Mussels Pot

Mussels Pot

$18.00

Chorizo, Garlic, Shallots, Harissa Cream, House Made Ciabatta Bread

Crispy Sushi

Crispy Sushi

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Crispy Rice, Ginger-Soy, Dynamite Sauce

Hummus & Falafel

Hummus & Falafel

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabbouleh Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread

Farm to Table

Farm to Table

$22.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Crushed Pistachios, Fig Jam

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Bibb Lettuce, Garlic Ginger Chicken, Rice Noodles, Pickled Cucumber, Sweet & Spicy Hoisin, Thai Peanut Sauce.

Plant Based

"IMPOSSIBLE" NACHOS

"IMPOSSIBLE" NACHOS

$19.00

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Impossible "Beef", Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Guacamole

Veggie Haystack

Veggie Haystack

$19.00

Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Corn, Charred Broccoli, Cauliflower, Spiced Chickpeas, Radish, Red Cabbage & Salsa Verde

"IMPOSSIBLE" BURGER

"IMPOSSIBLE" BURGER

$19.00

"Impossible" Plant-Based Beef Patty, Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Grilled Sourdough

Entrees

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

Sweet Corn Risotto, Local Zucchini, Blistered Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Salsa Verde

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Ramen Style Noodles, Edamame & Avocado, Ginger-Scallion Vinaigrette

Skillet Roasted Salmon

$29.00

Sweet Corn Puree, Charred Asparagus With "Everything Bagel Spice", Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette

"Chatham Bay" Fish Fry

"Chatham Bay" Fish Fry

$26.00

Beer Battered Chatham Bay Cod, Shoestring Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemn-Caper Remoulade

Roasted Freebird Chicken

Roasted Freebird Chicken

$26.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Peas, Carrots & Charred Lemon Pan Sauce

Pan Seared Pork Chop

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$28.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic Braised Kale, Charred Peach Pico, Hot Honey

"8 Hour" Korean Short Rib

"8 Hour" Korean Short Rib

$32.00

Kimchi Fried Rice, Sesame Spinach, Pickled Cucumber, Gochujang BBQ

Bistro Steak Frites

Bistro Steak Frites

$29.00

Garlic-Parmesan Frites, Black Trifle Aioli

12oz Angus NY Strip Steak

$42.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Bordelaise Sauce.

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Veal, Pork & Beef Blend, Pomodoro Tomato Cream, Fresh Ricotta

Loaded Potato Gnocchi

Loaded Potato Gnocchi

$25.00

Hand Made Potato Pillows, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chives

Lobster Pappardelle

Lobster Pappardelle

$36.00

Fresh Picked Maine Lobster, Sweet Corn, Heirloom Tomatoes, Lobster Reduction

Market Bowls

Veggie Haystack

Veggie Haystack

$19.00

Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Corn, Charred Broccoli, Cauliflower, Spiced Chickpeas, Radish, Red Cabbage & Salsa Verde

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken

$22.00

Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Crema

Crispy Dynamite Shrimp

Crispy Dynamite Shrimp

$24.00

Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Peanuts, Creamy-Spicy Scallion Sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$25.00

Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Rich & Creamy Soup, Fresh Maine Lobster

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Field Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Crispy Chickpeas, Crushed Hazelnuts, Local Goat Cheese, Radish, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Grana Podano Cheese, Garlic Herb Brioche Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Strawberry & Burrata Salad

Strawberry & Burrata Salad

$16.00

Kale, Quinoa, Heirloom Tomatoes, Crushed Pistachios, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Chopped Fattoush Salad

Chopped Fattoush Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Pita Chips, Sweet 100 Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sumac Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan.

Thai Chopped Salad

Thai Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chopped Greens-Cabbage Blend, Julienne Vegetables, Edamame, Sesame-Peanut-Cilantro Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$21.00

Crispy Freebird Chicken, Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Hand Helds

MP Burger

MP Burger

$17.00

Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Kobe Burger

Kobe Burger

$19.00

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Aged Provolone, Truffle Aioli, Brioche Bun

Short Rib Focaccia

Short Rib Focaccia

$19.00

Shredded Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Jus Dipping Sauce

Steak Sandwich*

Steak Sandwich*

$19.00

Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken & Hummus Wrap

Grilled Chicken & Hummus Wrap

$16.00

Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread

Crispy Baja Fish Tacos

Crispy Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas

Short Rib Tacos

Short Rib Tacos

$18.00

Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Cojita, Warm Flour Tortillas

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00
Grilled Chicken & Fries

Grilled Chicken & Fries

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$11.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids NY Strip Steak

Kids NY Strip Steak

$16.00

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Brussels

$7.00

Side MP Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$6.00
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate PB Cake

Flourless Chocolate PB Cake

$12.00

GLITEN FREE! Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Espresso Cheesecake

Espresso Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo crust, espresso cheesecake filling, served with chocolate covered espresso beans, fudge and fresh whipped cream

Italian Cream Cake

Italian Cream Cake

$11.00

Coconut, Pecan Layered Cake, Almond Cream Frosting & Whipped Cream.

Salted Caramel Cake

$12.00

3 Layers Chocolate Cake, Malt Chocolate, Ganache, Salted Caramel Frosting, Chocolate Crunch, Vanilla Gelato

Almond Cake

$11.00

Almond Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Compote, Lemon Curd & Oat Crumble, Whipped Cream

Sorbet

$10.00

Gelato Trio

$10.00

Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.00

Gelato 2 Scoop

$6.00

IPA, Smoked Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Butter, Scallions, Grilled Bread
Old Bay Mayo, Red Onion, Celery, Toasted New England Roll
Dessert

Italian Cream Cake

$11.00

Coconut, Pecan, Layered Cake, Almond Cream Frosting, Whipped Cream

Espresso Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo Crust, Espresso Cheesecake Filling, Fresh Whipped Cream, Served With Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, Fudge

Almond Strawberry Cake

$11.00

Almond Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Compote, Lemon Curd & Oat Crumble, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake

$12.00

3 Layers Chocolate Cake, Malt Chocolate, Ganache, Salted Caramel Frosting, Chocolate Crunch, Vanilla Gelato

Flourless Chocolate-Peanut Butter Brownie

$12.00

Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake, Peanut Butter Frosting, Chocolate Sauce & Vanilla Gelato (GLUTEN FREE)

