Market Place Kitchen & Bar Danbury
MP All Day Menu
Small Plates
Deviled Eggs
Smoked chipotle aioli, fritto crunch
Buttermilk Fried Pickles
Spicy Dipping Sauce
Crispy Pork Belly
Corn Crema, Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, & tangy Tamarind
Truffle Frites
Aged Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Scallions, Truffle Aioli
"7 spice" Roasted Cauliflower
Dates, Pickled Onion, Harissa Aioli, Cilantro.
To Share
Short Rib Empanadas
Roasted Poblano & Sweet Onion, Cotija Cheese Crema, Salsa Roja
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts, Honey Balsamic
Ahi Tuna Avocado "Sushi Roll"
Market Place Ramen Style Noodles, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Crushed Peanuts
Smoked Chicken Wings
Buffalo Sauce, or Hot Honey Glaze
Crispy Point Judith Calamari
Hot Cherry Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Charred Lemon
Blackened Chicken Nachos
Blackened Chicken, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli
Mussels Pot
Chorizo, Garlic, Shallots, Harissa Cream, House Made Ciabatta Bread
Crispy Sushi
Ahi Tuna, Crispy Rice, Ginger-Soy, Dynamite Sauce
Hummus & Falafel
Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabbouleh Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread
Farm to Table
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Crushed Pistachios, Fig Jam
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Bibb Lettuce, Garlic Ginger Chicken, Rice Noodles, Pickled Cucumber, Sweet & Spicy Hoisin, Thai Peanut Sauce.
Plant Based
"IMPOSSIBLE" NACHOS
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Impossible "Beef", Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Guacamole
Veggie Haystack
Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Corn, Charred Broccoli, Cauliflower, Spiced Chickpeas, Radish, Red Cabbage & Salsa Verde
"IMPOSSIBLE" BURGER
"Impossible" Plant-Based Beef Patty, Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Grilled Sourdough
Entrees
Pan Seared Scallops
Sweet Corn Risotto, Local Zucchini, Blistered Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Salsa Verde
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna
Ramen Style Noodles, Edamame & Avocado, Ginger-Scallion Vinaigrette
Skillet Roasted Salmon
Sweet Corn Puree, Charred Asparagus With "Everything Bagel Spice", Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
"Chatham Bay" Fish Fry
Beer Battered Chatham Bay Cod, Shoestring Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemn-Caper Remoulade
Roasted Freebird Chicken
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Peas, Carrots & Charred Lemon Pan Sauce
Pan Seared Pork Chop
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic Braised Kale, Charred Peach Pico, Hot Honey
"8 Hour" Korean Short Rib
Kimchi Fried Rice, Sesame Spinach, Pickled Cucumber, Gochujang BBQ
Bistro Steak Frites
Garlic-Parmesan Frites, Black Trifle Aioli
12oz Angus NY Strip Steak
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Bordelaise Sauce.
Rigatoni Bolognese
Veal, Pork & Beef Blend, Pomodoro Tomato Cream, Fresh Ricotta
Loaded Potato Gnocchi
Hand Made Potato Pillows, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chives
Lobster Pappardelle
Fresh Picked Maine Lobster, Sweet Corn, Heirloom Tomatoes, Lobster Reduction
Market Bowls
Veggie Haystack
Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Corn, Charred Broccoli, Cauliflower, Spiced Chickpeas, Radish, Red Cabbage & Salsa Verde
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Crema
Crispy Dynamite Shrimp
Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Peanuts, Creamy-Spicy Scallion Sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke
Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce
Soups & Salads
Lobster Bisque
Rich & Creamy Soup, Fresh Maine Lobster
Farmhouse Salad
Field Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Crispy Chickpeas, Crushed Hazelnuts, Local Goat Cheese, Radish, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Shaved Grana Podano Cheese, Garlic Herb Brioche Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Strawberry & Burrata Salad
Kale, Quinoa, Heirloom Tomatoes, Crushed Pistachios, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
Chopped Fattoush Salad
Romaine, Pita Chips, Sweet 100 Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sumac Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan.
Thai Chopped Salad
Chopped Greens-Cabbage Blend, Julienne Vegetables, Edamame, Sesame-Peanut-Cilantro Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Freebird Chicken, Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
Hand Helds
MP Burger
Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Kobe Burger
Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Aged Provolone, Truffle Aioli, Brioche Bun
Short Rib Focaccia
Shredded Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Jus Dipping Sauce
Steak Sandwich*
Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Grilled Chicken & Hummus Wrap
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
Crispy Baja Fish Tacos
Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas
Short Rib Tacos
Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Cojita, Warm Flour Tortillas
Kids Menu
Sides
Dessert
Flourless Chocolate PB Cake
GLITEN FREE! Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
Espresso Cheesecake
Oreo crust, espresso cheesecake filling, served with chocolate covered espresso beans, fudge and fresh whipped cream
Italian Cream Cake
Coconut, Pecan Layered Cake, Almond Cream Frosting & Whipped Cream.
Salted Caramel Cake
3 Layers Chocolate Cake, Malt Chocolate, Ganache, Salted Caramel Frosting, Chocolate Crunch, Vanilla Gelato
Almond Cake
Almond Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Compote, Lemon Curd & Oat Crumble, Whipped Cream
Sorbet
Gelato Trio
Gelato 1 Scoop
Gelato 2 Scoop
[TAKEOUT MENU]
