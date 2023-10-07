Popular Items

$14.00

General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime

$11.00

IPA White Cheddar Cheese Fondue

$7.00

Baby Field Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Local Goat Cheese, Radish, Almonds, Lemon-Dijon Vinaigrette

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro and Lime
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Almonds, Vermont Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

House Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, or Smokey BBQ; Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery

Drunken Mussels Pot

$17.00

Garlic, Shallot, IPA, Cream, North County Bacon, House Ciabatta Bread

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$17.00

Hot Cherry Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Lemon

Chicken Empanadas

$16.00

Salsa Roja, Cojita Cheese

Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, VT White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Guacamole, Arugula, Truffle Aioli

Farm to Table

$22.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Spiced Fig Jam, Crushed Pistachios, Balsamic Reduction

Mediterranean Sampler

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus, House Made Falafel, Tabbouleh Salad, Grilled Naan Bread, Tahini Sauce

Crispy Avocado-Tuna Roll

$18.00

Market Place "Ramen Style" Noodles, Sriracha Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Furikaki, Chopped Peanuts

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Truffle Aioli

Everything Spiced Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

IPA White Cheddar Cheese Fondue

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Chipotle Dipping Sauce

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$16.00Out of stock

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro and Lime

SOUP

Parmesan Croutons, Cre'me Fraiche,

Sweet Corn Bisque

$11.00

Vincotto, Crumbled Feta

SALADS

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Baby Field Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Radish, Local Goat Cheese, Radish, Lemon-Dijon Vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Crispy Garlic Parmesan Croutons, House Caesar Dressing

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$21.00

Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Radish, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$16.00

Organic Baby Arugula, Fresh Strawberries, Cracked Wheat, Basil, Crushed Pistachios, Balsamic Vinairette

ENTREES

Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Fregola Sarda, Spring Vegetables, Salsa Verde

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Loin

$32.00

MP Ramen Noodles, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, Avocado Edamame

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$26.00

Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemon Caper Tartar

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herb Whipped Ricotta

Tavern Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Bechamel, Parmesan Bacon Bread Crumbs

12oz NY Strip

$38.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Rosemary Demi-Glace

Steak Frites

$28.00

Bistro Steak, Parmesan Fries, Black Truffle Aioli

Skillet Roasted French Chicken Breast

$25.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Lemon- Herb Pan Gravy

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

Sweet Corn Risotto, Heirloom Tomatoes, Burnt Orange Beurre Blanc

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$25.00

Red Bliss Whipped Potatoes, Pickled Celery, Buttery Hot Sauce

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema

Crispy Dynamite Shrimp Bowl

$24.00

Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Chopped Peanuts, Creamy Spicy Scallion Sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$25.00

Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce, Furikaki, Ginger- Soy

Organic Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Baby Arugula, Burrata, Tomato Confit, Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

VEGAN

VEGAN NACHOS

$19.00

Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, 'Impossible' Beef, Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole

VEGAN Veggie Haystack Bowl

$19.00

Asparagus, Spiced Chick Peas, Red Cabbage, Radish, Scallions, Salsa Verde, Crispy Leeks

VEGAN “Impossible” Burger

$19.00

Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Grilled Sourdough Bread

HANDHELD

Tavern Burger

$17.00

VT Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli

Truffle Buger

$18.00

Provolone Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Black Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Jailhouse Burger

$19.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette

Short Rib Focaccia

$19.00

Shredded Beef Short Rib, Crispy Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Au Jus Dipping Sauce

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Gochujang Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Quick Pickles, Garlic Mayo, Toasted Brioche Bun

Mediterranean Chicken "Wrap"

$16.00

Tabouleh, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread

Crispy Baja Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Cabbage Slaw, Fresh Tomato, Chipotle Lime Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$18.00

Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Crumbled Cojita Cheese, Warm Flour Tortilla

SIDES

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small Market Place Salad

$7.00

Baby Field Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Local Goat Cheese, Radish, Almonds, Lemon-Dijon Vinaigrette

DESSERTS

'Valrhona' Chocolate Layer Cake

$12.00

Layers of Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Topped w Chocolate Pearls, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Crunchies and Vanilla Gelato

Chocolate Brownie *GF

$12.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Frosting, Vanilla Gelato, Fudge Sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Graham Cracker Crumble, Fresh Whipped Cream, Candied Pepitas

Warm Apple Bread Pudding

$12.00

Seasons Best Honey Crisp Apples, Creme Anglaise Sauce, Vanilla Gelato

KIDS MENU

KIDS MENU (Drink Included)

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00
Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Pasta

$9.00
Grilled Chicken & Root Vegetables

$9.00
Grilled Steak & Root Vegetables or Fries

$14.00
Cheeseburger & Fries

$10.00

GIFT CARDS

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$150

$150.00

$200

$200.00