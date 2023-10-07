Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Popular Items
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Almonds, Vermont Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction
Smoked Chicken Wings
House Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, or Smokey BBQ; Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery
Drunken Mussels Pot
Garlic, Shallot, IPA, Cream, North County Bacon, House Ciabatta Bread
Crispy Point Judith Calamari
Hot Cherry Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Lemon
Chicken Empanadas
Salsa Roja, Cojita Cheese
Market Place Blackened Chicken Nachos
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, VT White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Guacamole, Arugula, Truffle Aioli
Farm to Table
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Spiced Fig Jam, Crushed Pistachios, Balsamic Reduction
Mediterranean Sampler
Roasted Garlic Hummus, House Made Falafel, Tabbouleh Salad, Grilled Naan Bread, Tahini Sauce
Crispy Avocado-Tuna Roll
Market Place "Ramen Style" Noodles, Sriracha Aioli, Pickled Ginger, Furikaki, Chopped Peanuts
Crispy Cauliflower Bites
General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lime
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Truffle Aioli
Everything Spiced Pretzel Sticks
IPA White Cheddar Cheese Fondue
Fried Pickles
Chipotle Dipping Sauce
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Cojita Cheese, Cilantro and Lime
SOUP
SALADS
Farmhouse Salad
Baby Field Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Radish, Local Goat Cheese, Radish, Lemon-Dijon Vinaigrette
Caesar
Romaine, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Crispy Garlic Parmesan Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Field Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Radish, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Organic Baby Arugula, Fresh Strawberries, Cracked Wheat, Basil, Crushed Pistachios, Balsamic Vinairette
ENTREES
Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon
Fregola Sarda, Spring Vegetables, Salsa Verde
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Loin
MP Ramen Noodles, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, Avocado Edamame
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Crispy Chatham Bay Cod, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemon Caper Tartar
Rigatoni Bolognese
Beef & Sweet Italian Sausage, Pomodoro Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herb Whipped Ricotta
Tavern Mac & Cheese
Caramelized Onions, Smoked Gouda Bechamel, Parmesan Bacon Bread Crumbs
12oz NY Strip
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Rosemary Demi-Glace
Steak Frites
Bistro Steak, Parmesan Fries, Black Truffle Aioli
Skillet Roasted French Chicken Breast
Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Lemon- Herb Pan Gravy
Pan Seared Scallops
Sweet Corn Risotto, Heirloom Tomatoes, Burnt Orange Beurre Blanc
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Red Bliss Whipped Potatoes, Pickled Celery, Buttery Hot Sauce
Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken Bowl
Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro Lime Crema
Crispy Dynamite Shrimp Bowl
Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Chopped Peanuts, Creamy Spicy Scallion Sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce, Furikaki, Ginger- Soy
Organic Chicken Milanese
Baby Arugula, Burrata, Tomato Confit, Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette
VEGAN
VEGAN NACHOS
Crispy Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, 'Impossible' Beef, Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Fresh Guacamole
VEGAN Veggie Haystack Bowl
Asparagus, Spiced Chick Peas, Red Cabbage, Radish, Scallions, Salsa Verde, Crispy Leeks
VEGAN “Impossible” Burger
Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Grilled Sourdough Bread
HANDHELD
Tavern Burger
VT Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Brioche Bun, Garlic Aioli
Truffle Buger
Provolone Cheese, Roasted Mushrooms, Crispy Onions, Black Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
Jailhouse Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Onions, Toasted Brioche Bun
Steak Sandwich
Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette
Short Rib Focaccia
Shredded Beef Short Rib, Crispy Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Au Jus Dipping Sauce
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Gochujang Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Quick Pickles, Garlic Mayo, Toasted Brioche Bun
Mediterranean Chicken "Wrap"
Tabouleh, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
Crispy Baja Shrimp Tacos
Cabbage Slaw, Fresh Tomato, Chipotle Lime Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Crumbled Cojita Cheese, Warm Flour Tortilla
SIDES
DESSERTS
'Valrhona' Chocolate Layer Cake
Layers of Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Ganache, Topped w Chocolate Pearls, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Crunchies and Vanilla Gelato
Chocolate Brownie *GF
Peanut Butter Frosting, Vanilla Gelato, Fudge Sauce
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Graham Cracker Crumble, Fresh Whipped Cream, Candied Pepitas
Warm Apple Bread Pudding
Seasons Best Honey Crisp Apples, Creme Anglaise Sauce, Vanilla Gelato