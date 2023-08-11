SMALL PLATES

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Chipotle Aioli, Frito Crunch

"7 spice" Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Dates, Pickled Onion, Harissa Aioli, Cilantro.

Truffle Frites

$9.00

Aged Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Scallions, Truffle Aioli

Crispy Pork Belly

$12.00

Corn Crema, Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, & tangy Tamarind

Buttermilk Fried Pickles

$10.00

Spicy Dipping Sauce

TO SHARE

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vermont Goat Cheese, Crushed Hazelnuts, Honey Balsamic

Ahi Tuna Avocado "Sushi Roll"

$18.00

Market Place Ramen Style Noodles, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Crushed Peanuts

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, or Hot Honey Glaze

Crispy Point Judith Calamari

$17.00

Hot Cherry Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Pomodoro Sauce, Charred Lemon

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Blackened Chicken, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vermont White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Hot Cherry Peppers, Arugula, Guacamole, Truffle Aioli

Farm to Table

$22.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata, Crushed Pistachios, Fig Jam

Hummus & Falafel

$18.00

Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabbouleh Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread

Mussels Pot

$18.00

Chorizo, Garlic, Shallots, Harissa Cream, House Made Ciabatta Bread

Short Rib Empanadas

$16.00

Roasted Poblano & Sweet Onion, Cotija Cheese Crema, Salsa Roja

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Bibb Lettuce, Garlic Ginger Chicken, Rice Noodles, Pickled Cucumber, Sweet & Spicy Hoisin, Thai Peanut Sauce.

Crispy Sushi

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Crispy Rice, Ginger-Soy, Dynamite Sauce

SOUP & SALADS

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Field Greens, Asparagus, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Crushed Hazelnuts, Local Goat Cheese, Radish, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Hearts, Shaved Grana Podano Cheese, Garlic Herb Brioche Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$21.00

Crispy Freebird Chicken, Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Radish, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Thai Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chopped Greens-Cabbage Blend, Julienne Vegetables, Edamame, Sesame-Peanut-Cilantro Dressing

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Rich & Creamy Soup, Fresh Maine Lobster

Strawberry & Burrata Salad

$16.00

Kale, Quinoa, Heirloom Tomatoes, Crushed Pistachios, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

Chopped Fattoush Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Pita Chips, Sweet 100 Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro, Toasted Pine Nuts, Sumac Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan.

ENTREES

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

Sweet Corn Risotto, Local Zucchini, Blistered Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Salsa Verde

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Ramen Style Noodles, Edamame & Avocado Salad, Ginger-Scallion Vinaigrette

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Sweet Corn Puree, Charred Asparagus With "Everything Bagel Spice", Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette

Market Place Fish Fry

$26.00

Beer Battered Chatham Bay Cod, Shoestring Fries, Malt Vinegar, Lemn-Caper Remoulade

Roasted Freebird Chicken

$26.00

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus, Peas, Carrots & Charred Lemon Pan Sauce

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$28.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic Braised Kale, Charred Peach Pico, Hot Honey

"8 Hour" Korean Short Rib

$32.00

Kimchi Fried Rice, Sesame Spinach, Pickled Cucumber, Gochujang BBQ

Bistro Steak Frites

$29.00

Garlic-Parmesan Frites, Black Trifle Aioli

12oz Angus NY Strip Steak*

$42.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Bordelaise Sauce.

Marketplace Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Veal, Pork & Beef Blend, Pomodoro Tomato Cream, Fresh Ricotta

Loaded Potato Gnocchi

$25.00

Hand Made Potato Pillows, Broccoli, Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chives

Lobster Pappardelle

$36.00

Fresh Picked Maine Lobster, Sweet Corn, Heirloom Tomatoes, Lobster Reduction

Veggie Haystack

$19.00

Sticky Rice, Asparagus, Beets, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Spiced Chickpeas, Radish, Red Cabbage & Salsa Verde

Sweet & Spicy Crispy Chicken

$22.00

Sticky Rice, Avocado, Arugula, Radish, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Cilantro-Lime Crema

Crispy Dynamite Shrimp

$24.00

Sticky Rice, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Shredded Veggies, Peanuts, Creamy-Spicy Scallion Sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke

$25.00

Sticky Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Dynamite Sauce

HAND HELDS

MP Burger

$17.00

Prime House Blend; Romaine Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Shaved Red Onions, Vermont White Cheddar, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun

Kobe Burger

$19.00

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Aged Provolone, Truffle Aioli, Brioche Bun

Steak Sandwich*

$19.00

Angus NY Strip, Tillamook Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Garlic Bread Baguette

Short Rib Focaccia

$19.00

Shredded Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Natural Jus Dipping Sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun

Crispy Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Warm Flour Tortillas

Short Rib Tacos

$18.00

Avocado, Crispy Onions, Crumbled Cojita, Warm Flour Tortillas

Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"

$16.00

Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread

PLANT BASED - VEGAN

"IMPOSSIBLE" NACHOS

$19.00

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Mozzarella, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Impossible "Beef", Arugula, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Guacamole

VEGGIE HAYSTACK

$19.00

Sticky Rice, Butternut Squash, Beets, Root Vegetables, Saved Brussel Sprouts, Red Cabbage, Spiced Chick Peas, Salsa Verde

"IMPOSSIBLE" BURGER

$19.00

"Impossible" Plant-Based Beef Patty, Arugula, Avocado, Red Onion, Beefsteak Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Grilled Sourdough

KIDS MENU & SIDES

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00
Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta

$8.00
Grilled Chicken & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$11.00
Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00
Kids NY Strip Steak

$16.00
Side Fries

$6.00

Side Brussels

$7.00

Side MP Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$6.00
Sweet Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.50

DESSERTS

Flourless Chocolate PB Cake

$12.00

GLITEN FREE! Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Espresso Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo crust, espresso cheesecake filling, served with chocolate covered espresso beans, fudge and fresh whipped cream

Italian Cream Cake

$11.00

Coconut, Pecan Layered Cake, Almond Cream Frosting, Whipped Cream

Salted Caramel Cake

$12.00

3 Layers Chocolate Cake, Malt Chocolate, Ganache, Salted Caramel Frosting, Chocolate Crunch, Vanilla Gelato

Almond Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Almond Vanilla Cake, Strawberry Compote, Lemon Curd & Oat Crumble, Whipped Cream

Sorbet

$10.00

Gelato Trio

$10.00

Gelato 1 Scoop

$3.00

Gelato 2 Scoop

$6.00