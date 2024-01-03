Syriana Mediterranean Cuisine 26920 Center Ridge Rd
Appetizers
- Hummus$7.99
- Foul (Small)$12.99
- Foul (Large)$19.99
- Baba Ghanouj$7.99
- Zaatar Flatbread$5.99
- Cheese Flatbread$6.99
- Meat Flatbread$8.99
- Wings (6 Pcs)$8.99
Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo sauce
- Wings (12 Pcs)$15.99
Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo sauce
- Syriana Veggie Platter$19.99
Tabouleh, Fattoush, Falafel, Hummus & Baba Ghanouj
- Fattah (Small)$12.99
- Fattah (Large)$19.99
- Falafal (5 Pcs)$7.99
- Fried Kibbeh (4 Pcs)$9.99
- Dawali (6 Pcs)$7.99
- Mozzarella Skewers$7.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
- Pie Combo$12.99
3 pieces of Each Spinach, Meat, and Cheese
- Chicken Tenders$12.99
5 Chicken Tenders with Fries
- Soup$5.99
- French Fries$4.99
Entrees
- Shawarma Plate$14.99
Beef or Chicken marinated with our special spices
- Syriana Mixed Grill$27.99
4 pieces Shish Kabab, 1 Kafta, 4 pieces Tawook & Muhamara Bread
- Hummus Shawarma$14.99
Beef or Chicken marinated with our special spices
- Syriana Grilled Chicken Breast$15.99
Choice of BBQ, Garlic Lemon Sauce, or Buffalo Sauce
- Shish Kabab Cube$15.99
1 skewer, 8 pieces Tender Beef Kabob
- Beef & Chicken Shawarma Combo$17.99
Beef & Chicken Marinated with our special spices
- Kafta Plate$15.99
2 Skewer Beef Kafta
- Shish Tawook Plate$15.99
1 skewer, 8 pieces of Shish Tawook
- Specials$19.99
Pita Sandwiches
- Beef Kafta Sandwich$11.99
Pickles, tomato, onion, and tahini sauce topped with parsley
- Shish Kabab Sandwich$11.99
Pickles, tomato, onion, and tahini sauce topped with parsley
- Sujuk Sandwich$11.99
Garlic, Pickles & Tomato topped Squeeze of Lemon Juice
- French Fries Sandwich$11.99
Lettuce and Tomato
- Nakanek Sandwich$9.99
Garlic, Pickles & Tomato topped Squeeze of Lemon Juice
- Hummus Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles
- Angus Steak Burger$11.99
Half Pounder, Lettuce, Tomatoes & American Cheese
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$10.99
Pickles, tomato, onion, and tahini sauce topped with parsley
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$10.99
Pickles, Garlic Sauce, & Lettuce
- Chicken Tawook Sandwich$10.99
Pickles, Garlic Sauce, & Lettuce
- Falafel Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Parsely & Tahini sauce
Salads
- Tabbouleh$9.99
Parsley, Onions, Tomatoes, Cracked Wheat, Fresh Lemon Juice, Olive oil
- Syriana Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheddar cheese, and Italian dressing
- Fattoush$9.99
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Homemade Dressing, Topped with Pita Chips & Pomegranate Malases
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons Tossed in a Caesar Dressing
Syriana Platter Combos
- Syriana 5 Meat Platter For 8$199.99
Shish Tawook, Beef Kafta, Shish Kabab, Meat Shawarma & Chicken Shawarma. Served with Rice and Fries, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Hummus & Baba Ghanouj
- Family For 2$59.99
2 skewers of Shish Tawook, 2 Skewers of Beef Kafta, 2 Skewers of Shish Kabob, Served with Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Hummus & Baba Ghanouj
- Family For 4$89.99
4 skewers of Shish Tawook, 4 skewers of Beef Kafta, 4 skewers of Shish Kabob. Served with Fatoush, Tabbouleh, Hummus & Baba Ghanouj
- Family For 8$169.99
8 skewers of Shish Tawook, 8 Skewers of Beef Kafta, 8 skewers of Shish Kebab. Served with Rice and Fries, Fattoush, Tabbouleh, Hummus & Baba Ghanouj