Markum Inn & Muddy Boots Bar 36903 S Hwy 213
FOOD
Munchies
- Ahi Tuna$16.95
- Baked Potato$5.95
- Breadsticks$7.95
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Fried Pickle Bash$7.95
- Garlic Parm Fries$10.95
- Large Fries$6.95
- Loaded Baked Potato$8.95
- JoJo's$6.95
- M. Green Beans$7.95Out of stock
- Onion Rings$10.95
- Roasted Hummus$10.95
- Side of Cheese Sauce$2.95
- Small Fries$3.95
- Steak Bites$9.75
- TMK Cheese Curds$14.95
- Wings$15.95
- Side of Veg.$3.50
Salad/Sandwich
- Add on side salad or soup$3.95
- Buf. Chx Caeser$15.95
- Buf. Chx Horseshoe$17.95
- Burger/Sand. Salad 1st
- Caeser$9.95
- Clam Chowder$7.95
- Cream O' Tomato$7.95
- Double Mix Green Salad$11.95
- French Dip$18.95
- Grilled Cheese$13.95
- Grilled Chx Club$18.95
- Large Chili no chips$18.00
- Lg. Bowl Soup$9.95
- Mixed Green$7.95
- Philly Chese Steak$22.90
- Reuban$18.95
- Smoked Gouda & Ham$19.95
- Smokehouse Pot.$7.95
- Steak Bite Salad$19.95
- Steakhouse Chili$8.95
- Upgrade to Caesar salad$5.95
- Upgrade to Chili$5.95
- Wedge Salad$11.95
- Kale soup$8.95
Pizza
Burgers/Steak
Specialties
Desserts
Kids
Holiday Party Menu
DRINK
N/A Bev
- Coke$2.95
- D. Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Rootbeer$2.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Cranberry$2.50
- Lg Orange Juice$3.50
- Kid OJ$2.50
- Apple Juice$2.50
- Kid Milk$2.50
- Lg Milk$2.95
- Choc. Milk$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Shirley Ginger, NA$4.50
- Mountain Mojito, NA$4.50Out of stock
- Boston Ice Tea, NA$4.00
- Lemonade Mojito, NA$4.00Out of stock
- Fun on the Beach, NA$4.25
- Virgin Pina Colada$4.75
- Strawberry Lemonade, NA$4.25
- Virgin Paloma, NA$4.25
- Strawberry Fields$4.25
- Virgin Bloody Mary$4.25
- Virgin Strawberry Daq.$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.95
Beer
- Beer of Week$3.00
- Pineapple/loganberry Mix$6.25
- Loganberry Cider$6.25
- Pucker Planet Sour$7.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Wanderlust "Breakside"$6.50
- City of Dreams$6.00
- Blue Moon$5.50
- Fort George Cavatica Stout$6.75
- Fuzztail Hefe$6.00
- Buoy IPA$6.50
- Mac n Jack$5.75
- Deuce Coupe$5.75
- Ratchet Blond$5.00
- Greese Monkey Porter$6.00
- Pineapple Cider$6.25
- Tom. Juice or B.M. Mix$1.50
- 1/2 Beer on Tap$3.25
- 1/2 Coors Light$2.00
- Budweiser Bottle$3.50
- Bud Light Bottle$3.50
- Coors Banquet$3.50
- Non-Alcoholic Beer Bottle$3.50
- Corona Bottle$4.00
- Heineken Bottle$4.25
- Miller Lite Bottle$3.50
- Michelob Ultra 16 oz Bottle$4.50
- PBR 16oz Can$3.50
- Stella Artois Bottle$4.00
- White Claw$4.50
- Hamm's 12oz Can$3.00
- Elysian Pumpkin Ale$5.00
- The Shelby$4.50
- New Growler Only$7.50
- Growler Coos Light$12.00
- Growler Blond$19.00
- Growler Heff$19.00
- Growler Loganberry$18.00
- Growler City of Dreams$19.00
- Growler F.G. Stout$22.00
- Growler Wanderlust$19.00
- Growler Bouy$19.00
- Growler Ace Pineapple$18.00
- Growler Porter$20.00
- Growler Deuce Coupe$19.00
- Growler Mac n Jack$19.00
- Growler Rotating Tap$23.00
Liquor
- Infused Liquor$4.50
- Vodka House$4.00
- Rum House$4.00
- Gin House$4.00
- Scotch House$4.00
- Tequila House$4.00
- Whiskey/Bourbon House$4.00
- Coffee Liquor House$4.00
- Brandy House$4.00
- Absolut$7.75
- Amaretto$5.75
- Aperol$7.75
- Bacardi Dark$5.75
- Bacardi Light$5.75
- Basil Hayden Whiskey$9.75
- Bailey's$7.75
- Beefeater Gin$5.75
- Black Velvet$4.00
- Blanton's Bourbon$13.25
- Blueberry Vodka$4.00
- Bombay Saphire$7.75
- Bulleit Rye$7.75
- Bulleit Whiskey$7.75
- Buffalo Trace Whiskey$7.75
- Butter Shots$4.00
- Bushmills Irish$7.75
- Carolans$4.00
- Captain Morgan$5.75
- Citrus Smirnoff$4.00
- Chevis Regal$10.75
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Royal Peach$7.75
- Cutty Sarks$5.75
- Don Julio$12.25
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$9.75
- Fireball$5.75
- Frangelico$7.75
- George Dickel$5.75
- Glenlivet S. M. 12y$12.25
- Glenlivet S.M. 15y$15.50
- Grand Marnier$12.25
- Grey Goose Vodka$9.25
- Hennessey$9.25
- Hornitos$7.75
- Jagermeister$6.75
- Jameson$7.75
- Jack Daniels$7.75
- Jack Daniels Honey$7.75
- Jim Beam$5.75
- Johnny Walker Red$7.75
- Jose Cuervo Gold$5.75
- Kahlua$7.75
- Ketel One$7.75
- Kinky$5.75
- Knob Creek$9.75
- Makers Mark$7.75
- Malibu Rum$5.75
- Meyers Dark Rum$5.75
- Midori$7.75
- Patron$12.25
- Pendleton$7.75
- Pendleton 1910$9.75
- Peppermint Sp$4.00
- Raspberry Vodka$4.00
- Rum 151$5.75
- Rumple Minze$7.75
- Seagram 7$5.75
- Smirnoff$4.00
- Southern Comfort$5.75
- Stoli$7.75
- Tanqueray$7.75
- Titos$7.75
- Wild Turkey 101$7.75
- Yukon Jack$5.75
- Drink Special$9.25
- Drink Special Premium$9.75
- Sailor Jerry$5.75
- Silverton Rum$5.75
- Gallon House Gin$5.00
- Vanilla Smirnoff$4.00
House Cocktails
- A.M.F.$9.25
- Angie's Peach Tea$9.25
- Bahama Mama$9.25
- Bloddy Mary "Tito's"$14.50
- Bloody Mary$10.75
- Cosmopolitan "Tito's"$10.75
- Desert Pear Mojito$9.00
- Lemon Drop$8.25
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.25
- Margarita$8.25
- Markum Mule "Tito's"$11.50
- Markum's Old Fashion$8.75
- Mojito$8.75Out of stock
- Moscow Mule$8.25
- Muddy Boot Slide$9.25
- Seasonal Margarita$9.00
- The Diamond "Old Fashion"$12.75
- Top Shelf Long Island$14.25
- Happy Hour Mimosas$5.00
Cocktails
- Apple Tini$8.25
- Bacardi Hot Buttered Rum$9.25
- BFK$9.25
- Big Boy Milk Shake$15.25
- Bloody Mary (S. Green Chile)$13.00
- Cadillac Margarita$11.75
- Chocolate Cake Shot$8.75
- Coffee Nodge$9.25
- Duck Fart$9.25
- Flaming Dr. Pepper (Coors Lt.)$10.25
- Fuzzy Navel$8.25
Jack Daniels, Triple Sec and Sweet n Sour
- Georgia Peach$9.25
- GreyHound$4.50
- Harvey Wallbanger$9.25
- Hot Toddie$6.25
- Irish Car Bomb$7.25
- Irish Cream Coffee$7.25
- Irish Whiskey Coffe$5.75
- Kamikaze Shot$5.75
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.75
- Lynchburg Lemonaid$8.25
- Mai Tai$9.25
- Manhattan$8.75
- Martini, Gin$8.75
- Martini, Vodka$8.75
- Midori Sour$7.25
- Mimosa$6.50
- Mule Caribbean$8.75
- Mule Irish$8.75
- Mule Kentucky$8.75
- Mule London$8.75
- Mule Long Island$10.25
- Mule Mexican$8.75
- Oregon Apple$7.75
- Peach Lemon Drop$8.75
- Pina Colada$9.25
- Salty Dog$5.50
- Sangria$7.75
- Screwdriver$5.25
- Sex on the Beach$9.25
- Spanish Coffee$10.25
- Strawberry Daiquiri$9.25
- Strawberry Margarita$9.25
- Washington Apple$9.75
- White Chocolate Martini$9.75
- White Russian$9.25
Wine
- Abiqua Wind Cuvee$9.00
- St. Josef's Riesling$6.50
- Haden Fig Riesling$9.00
- Pudding River Chardonnay$12.00
- Scenic Valley Chardonnay$9.00
- Domaine Margelle Rose$6.50
- Wycliffe Champagne$6.50
- Vitis Ridge Pinot Gris$7.00
- Paradis Pinot Gris$9.00Out of stock
- Pheasant Run Pinot Grigio$6.50
- Alexeli Merlot$9.50
- Quilt Cabernet Sauv.$11.00
- Vitis Ridge Pinot Noir$12.00
- House Red Wooden Shoe$8.75
- Pheasant Run Red Blend$8.00
- Paradis Pinot Noir$13.00
- Pudding River Pinot Noir$13.00
- Abiqua Winds Cuvee$42.00
- Domaine Margelle Rose$30.00
- Scenic Valley Chardonnay$33.00
- Haden Fig Riesling$30.00
- Pheasant Run Pinot Grigo$32.00
- St. Josef's Riesling$32.00
- Wycliff Brute Champagne$28.00
- Paradise Pinot Gris$36.00
- Pudding River Chardonnay$45.00
- Vitis Ridge Riesling$32.00
- Prosecco La Marca$15.00
- W.S. Tempranillo$39.00
- Pheasent Run Blend$32.00
- Prisoner Red Blend$65.00
- Quilt Cabernet Sauv.$42.00
- Alexeli Merlot$44.00
- Pudding River Pinot Noir$36.00
- Paradis Pinot Noir$36.00
- Pudding River Malbec$65.00
- Vitis Ridge Pinot Noir$42.00
