Lady & Larder / Marmee's Bar 9 Del Fino Pl, Ste 101
Marmee's Bar Menu
Small Plates
- Ad Astra Focaccia + Butter + Radish$15.00
- Radish Snack (no bread)$10.00
- Warm Puffed Medjool Dates$6.00
- Marinated Olives$10.00
- Beans Like Buvette$6.00
- Charcuterie Dreams Plate$15.00
- Coppa + Celery Leaf Salad$12.00
- LL Cheese Plate$25.00
- CV Crudites$16.00
- Tinned Fish Plate$27.00
- Bowl of Cherries$12.00
- Side of Foccacia Bread$5.00
Wine BTG / Beverages
Wine by the Bottle
- 2022 DISKO Skin Contact Albariño Pét Nat$56.00
- 2022 Scribe Winery Rosé ‘Moon Queen III’ Pét Nat, Estate$78.00
- 2022 Donkey & Goat Lily’s Chardonnay Pét Nat$80.00
- 2022 Stolpman Vineyards Chenin Blanc Pét Nat$85.00
- 2022 Lorenza Picpoul Blanc$52.00
- 2023 Birdhorse Wines Verdelho$58.00
- 2021 The Wonderland Project ‘White Queen’ Chardonnay$45.00
- 2022 Farm Cottage Chardonnay, Trout Gulch Vineryard$84.00
- 2021 Lady of the Sunshine Chardonnay$90.00
- 2022 Subject to Change ‘Preconceived Notions’ Skin Fermented Muscat$45.00
- 2022 Scribe Winery ‘Una Lou’ Rosé of Pinot Noir$42.00
- 2023 Lieu Dit Rosé of Cabernet Franc$52.00
- 2022 Pax Mahle Trousseau Gris$68.00
- 2022 Scribe Winery White Pressed Pinot Noir$78.00
- 2022 Scar of the Sea Gamay$72.00
- 2023 Jolie-Laide Valdiguié / Mourvèdre ‘Glou d’etat’$52.00
- 2022 Broc Cellars Nero d’ Avola$60.00
- 2023 Stolpman Vineyards ‘Crunchy Roastie’ Carbonic Syrah$58.00
- 2021 Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra, Zin Grenache Blend$50.00
- 2022 Las Jaras Zin, Carignan, Petite Sirah + Charbono ‘Glou Glou’$60.00
Take Away
(831) 689-9800
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM