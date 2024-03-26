Marrakech Mediterranean Restaurant 3900 Paradise Rd
Drink Menu
Wine/Champagne
- Pinot Grigio - LoveBlock
- Sauvignon Blanc - Kim Crawford
- Chardonnay - Chalk Hill
- Chardonnay - Rombauer$124.00
- Riesling - Dr. Loosen Blue Slate
- Cabernet - Justin
- Cabernet - Stag's Leap Artemis$220.00
- Merlot - Decoy
- Merlot - Duckhorn$130.00
- Red Blend - Quilt$95.00
- Pinot Noir - Meiomi
- Prosecco - Accademia
- Tawny Port (Dessert Wine)
- Moet Chandon Imperial Brut$154.00
- Dom Perignon$680.00
- Veuve Cliquot$180.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Rum
Whiskey
Japanese Whiskey
Scotch
Cognac
House Cocktails
NA Beverages
Food Menu
6-course
3-course
A La Carte Menu
Starters
- Small Mediterranean Shrimp Scampi$30.00
Sautéed in lemon, butter, wine, and garlic
- Large Mediterranean Shrimp Scampi$35.00
Sautéed in lemon, butter, wine, and garlic
- Harira Lentil Soup$8.00
Lentil, rice, lemon, and spices
- Mezze Tower$25.00
Hummus (garbanzo and tahini dip), baba ghannouj (eggplant and tahini dip), falafel, Moroccan olives, cucumbers, and marinated carrots
- Merguez$30.00
Spicy Moroccan sausage, sautéed in olive oil, tomato, cilantro, and onion
- Falafel Platter$10.00
Vegetarian deep-fried patties made of chickpeas. Served with hummus and vegetables
- Yogurt cucumber dip$8.00
Salads
- Tabbouli$15.00
A Lebanese vegetarian dish made of tomatoes, finely chopped parsley, mint, bulgur wheat, and onion. Seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt
- Fattoush Salad$15.00
Freshly cut romaine, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, topped with toasted pita bread. Seasoned with our zesty olive oil and sumac vinaigrette
Entrées
- Lamb Shank Platter$40.00
Slow-cooked lamb shank, served over couscous and vegetables
- Moroccan Couscous and Chicken Platter$32.00
Prepared the traditional way, with couscous, and heaps of assorted vegetables. Served with our homemade harissa hot sauce
- Vegetarian Couscous Platter$28.00
Slow-cooked stew of butternut squash, brussels sprouts, tomato, zucchini, and carrots. Served over couscous
- Beef Kabob Platter$28.00
Two succulent beef kabobs, marinated and grilled to perfection. Served over couscous
- Chicken Kabob Platter$25.00
Two chicken skewers grilled. Marinated overnight in our tangy blend of paprika and spices. Served over couscous
- Kafta Kabob Platter$28.00
Choice ground beef, in our signature blend of parsley, onion, and spices. Served over couscous
- Shrimp Kabob Platter$28.00
Two zesty marinated shrimp skewers. Served over couscous
- Vegetarian Kabob Platter$22.00
Assorted vegetables - marinated and grilled. Served over couscous
- Small Traditional Chicken B'stilla$23.00
Phyllo pastry stuffed with shredded chicken, eggs, onions, and walnuts, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
- Large Traditional Chicken B'stilla$30.00
Phyllo pastry stuffed with shredded chicken, eggs, onions, and walnuts, topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
Pita Sandwiches
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$18.00
Thinly sliced seasoned beef, wrapped in pita bread. With onion, tomato, and tahini sauce
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$18.00
Thinly sliced chicken, wrapped in pita bread. With lettuce, tomato, and tahini sauce
- Falafel Sandwich$15.00
Vegetarian deep-fried patties made of chickpeas. Wrapped in pita bread, with lettuce, tomato, and tahini sauce
Desserts
- Small Chocolate B'stilla$15.00
Our version of the classic Moroccan pastry stuffed with bananas, nuts and chocolate. Topped with heaps of powdered sugar and cinnamon
- Large Chocolate B'stilla$20.00
Our version of the classic Moroccan pastry stuffed with bananas, nuts and chocolate. Topped with heaps of powdered sugar and cinnamon
- Small Fruit B'stilla$15.00
Phyllo dough pastry stuffed with peaches, pears, and walnuts. Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
- Large Fruit B'stilla$20.00
Phyllo dough pastry stuffed with peaches, pears, and walnuts. Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon
- Rice pudding$8.00
- Baklava$10.00
A rich Middle Eastern pastry consisting of phyllo dough layered with chopped nuts, and butter and soaked in our homemade sugar syrup
- Kunafa$30.00