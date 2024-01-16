Marsanne 233 8th Avenue
APETIZERS
- Artichokes
Artichokes | Sunchokes | salsa verde | feta crema | Dry olives (GF$23.00
- Tuna Crudo
Tuna Crudo | Citrus dressing | cucumber l chili l red onion (GF)$25.00
- Beef tartare
Beef tartare, brioche, butter, quail egg$28.00
- Foie grass
Foie grass torchon, Fig chocolate jam, brioche, brown butter crumbs$24.00
- Egg Nest
Poached egg | creamy parmesan polenta | Brussels sprouts | carbonara sauce (GF)$22.00
- Shrimp
Shrimp l chorizo, Onion, Peppers & spicy Tomato stew (GF)$24.00
- Scalops app
Lamb meatballs, roasted peppers – tomato sauce, labneh, sesame seeds$29.00
- Arugula mix salad
Arugula, radicchio, fennel, citrus dressing (GF), vegan$19.00
- Beets Carpaccio
Beetroot carpaccio, goat cheese mousse, mustard dressing, pistachio$23.00
- OUT OF STOCKFlatbread Marsanne
Double smoked Bacon, tomato, red onion, chilli mozzarella, parmesanOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKFlatbread Tartufata
Truffle labneh, mushrooms, truffle oil, Gruyere, arugula, prosciuttoOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKFlatbread Mediteran
Medeteranean bread, Tomato sauce Artichokes, mushrooms, olivesOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKLabneh
Labne , za’atar , preserved lemonOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKSpicy feta
Spicy cream cheese, roasted peppers, chorizoOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKRicotta artichoke dip
Ricotta and artichokesOUT OF STOCK
- OUT OF STOCKBabaganoush
Babaganoush (charred eggplant)OUT OF STOCK$1.00
- OUT OF STOCKHummus
Beets hummusOUT OF STOCK
PASTAS
- Cavatelli
Handmade Cavatelli | house bacon, red onion, spicy amatriciana sauce$34.00
- Risotto
Vegan Risotto | Mushrooms | butternut squash | vegan Parmesan | Truffle butter (GF)$29.00
- Gnocchi
Gnocchi | braised short ribs, dill & beef jus , goat cheese, pickles$34.00
- Agnolotti
Carbonara agnolotti, smoked confit chicken, roasted garlic, thyme chicken jus$31.00
ENTREE
- Branzino
Bouillabaisse, Branzino | Scallop | Shrimp| potato | smoked paprika fish sauce (GF)$41.00
- Chicken
Chicken duo l savoy cabbage| mushrooms, Brown butter hollandaise foam (GF)$38.00
- Filet mignon
Filet mignon | sunchokes puree | potato thyme millefeuille | truffle mushroom duxelles (GF)$56.00
- Salmon
Salmon, roasted cauliflower, romesco sauce, almonds$39.00
- Hanger steak
Hanger steak, French fries, peppercorn sauce$48.00
- Vegan Risoto$29.00
- Scallops entre$46.00
- OUT OF STOCKRed snapperOUT OF STOCK$41.00
- Kids pasta$18.00
DESSERTS
- Vanilla diplomat
Vanilla diplomat | strawberry jam l elderflower l almond biscuit$14.00
- Tiramisu
Flavors of tiramisu | Mascarpone mousse, cocoa crumbs, coffee cream patisserie (GF)$14.00
- Chocolate
Chocolate hazelnut mousse, orange puree, biscuit crumbs$25.00
- Pannacotta
Pecan pannacotta, apple, pecan crumbs, brown butter$14.00
- Sorbet lemon$8.00
- Ice cream pistachio$9.00
- chocolate ice cream$8.00
- vanilla ice cream$8.00
- raspberry sorbet$8.00