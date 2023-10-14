Popular Items

Drinks

Hot Beverages

Fresh Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Herbal Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Macchiato

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Red Eye

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Green Iced Tea

$4.50+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Sodas

Topo Chico

$3.50

Topo Chico Lime

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sm

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

S. Pellegrino L

$7.00

Sangria

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Bottled water

$2.00

Canada Dry

$3.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Sides

Side of Eggs

$4.00

Chicken

$6.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Avocado

$3.50

Breakfast

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50

Whole wheat bagel

$2.50

Loaded Bagel

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes

Omelettes

Florentina Omelette

$12.00

sauteed spinach, filled with crumbled feta cheese, home fries and toast.

Lorraine Omelette

$12.00

sauteed onions, ham, swiss cheese. Served with home fries and toast

Country style omelette

$12.00

Filled with small diced peppers, chopped ham and cheddar cheese.

Benedicts

Florentine Benedict

$12.00

Sauteed spinach, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce and a side salad.

Smoked salmon Benedict

$17.00

Toasted english muffin, smoked salmon, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce and a side salad.

Main Dishes

Eggs any Style

$12.00

Two eggs any style served with homefries, bacon and toast.

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Avocado mash spread on sliced country bread topped with two poached eggs and a side salad.

Parfait

$6.00

Homemade granola bowl, greek yogurt, mixed berries, honey.

Fruit bowl

$5.00

Pancakes

$12.00

3 buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, strawberry, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

French Toast

$13.00

Challah bread soaked in vanilla milk batter, topped with strawberry, banana, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

B.L.T

$8.00

Breakfast & Lunch Specials

Breakfast

Bagel + Small Coffee

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich + Small Coffee

$7.00

Lunch

Rice + Beans + Protein + Soda

$12.00

Quesadilla + Soda

$12.00

Burrito + Soda

$12.00

Lunch - Dinner

Main Dishes

Tacos

$12.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Burrito

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast, chipotle mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato, french fries, Chiabatta

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna melt sandwich

$14.00

Philly cheese steak sandwich

$14.00

Sandwich Special

$14.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$14.00

8oz fresh ground beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion cheese, french fries, brioche bun

Salads

Martha's Salad

$15.00

Tomato, onion, corn, avocado, grilled chopped steak, chipotle ranch dressing, tortilla chips

Chicken Caesar salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, red onion, shredded pecorino cheese, croutons, caesar dressing.

Cobb salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, ranch, blue cheese.

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$10.00

California Wrap

$10.00

Pastries & Fruit

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$2.50

Almond Croissant

$3.00

Cheese Danish

$3.50

Red velvet muffin

$3.50

Double chocolate chip muffin

$3.50

Cappuccino Muffin

$3.50

Cranberry Muffin

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Marble Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate chip muffin

$3.50

Cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal raisin cookie

$1.50

Parfait

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate mousse cake

$6.00

Peach sponge cake

$6.00

caramel cheesecake

$5.00

Mixed berries tart

$6.00

Assorted Jello

$2.50

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Blueberry sponge cake

$6.00

Double chocolate mousse cake

$6.00

S’mores chocolate pudding

$6.00

Homemade chocolate chip cookies

$3.00

Homemade almond oatmeal raising cookies

$3.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Blueberry Muffins

$5.00

Vegan Blueberry Muffins

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Banana Roll

$6.00

Pineapple Roll

$6.00

Brownie (Homemade)

$3.00

Blueberry coffee crumble

$6.00