Martha's Pastries & Cafe 1183 Bedford Avenue
Drinks
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Sodas
Topo Chico
$3.50
Topo Chico Lime
$3.50
San Pellegrino Sm
$3.00
Mexican Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Coca Cola
$3.00
Diet Coca Cola
$3.00
S. Pellegrino L
$7.00
Sangria
$3.50
Jarritos Fruit Punch
$3.50
Jarritos Mandarina
$3.50
Jarritos Tamarindo
$3.50
Jarritos Grapefruit
$3.50
Jarritos Pineapple
$3.50
Sidral
$3.50
Bottled water
$2.00
Canada Dry
$3.00
Breakfast
Bagels
Omelettes
Benedicts
Main Dishes
Eggs any Style
$12.00
Two eggs any style served with homefries, bacon and toast.
Avocado Toast
$14.00
Avocado mash spread on sliced country bread topped with two poached eggs and a side salad.
Parfait
$6.00
Homemade granola bowl, greek yogurt, mixed berries, honey.
Fruit bowl
$5.00
Pancakes
$12.00
3 buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, strawberry, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
French Toast
$13.00
Challah bread soaked in vanilla milk batter, topped with strawberry, banana, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Breakfast Burrito
$12.00
Egg Sandwich
$6.00
B.L.T
$8.00
Breakfast & Lunch Specials
Lunch - Dinner
Main Dishes
Sandwiches
Burgers
Salads
Martha's Salad
$15.00
Tomato, onion, corn, avocado, grilled chopped steak, chipotle ranch dressing, tortilla chips
Chicken Caesar salad
$15.00
Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, red onion, shredded pecorino cheese, croutons, caesar dressing.
Cobb salad
$15.00
Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, ranch, blue cheese.
Sides
Pastries & Fruit
Pastries
Plain Croissant
$2.50
Almond Croissant
$3.00
Cheese Danish
$3.50
Red velvet muffin
$3.50
Double chocolate chip muffin
$3.50
Cappuccino Muffin
$3.50
Cranberry Muffin
$3.50
Corn Muffin
$3.50
Banana Walnut Muffin
$3.50
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Marble Muffin
$3.50
Chocolate chip muffin
$3.50
Cookie
$1.50
Oatmeal raisin cookie
$1.50
Parfait
$6.00
Fruit Bowl
$5.00
Desserts
Chocolate mousse cake
$6.00
Peach sponge cake
$6.00
caramel cheesecake
$5.00
Mixed berries tart
$6.00
Assorted Jello
$2.50
Acai Bowl
$10.00
Blueberry sponge cake
$6.00
Double chocolate mousse cake
$6.00
S’mores chocolate pudding
$6.00
Homemade chocolate chip cookies
$3.00
Homemade almond oatmeal raising cookies
$3.00
Tiramisu
$6.00
Blueberry Muffins
$5.00
Vegan Blueberry Muffins
$6.00
Cheesecake
$5.00
Banana Roll
$6.00
Pineapple Roll
$6.00
Brownie (Homemade)
$3.00
Blueberry coffee crumble
$6.00
Martha's Pastries & Cafe 1183 Bedford Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 207-0471
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM