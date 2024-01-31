Macaronis and Martinos
ANTIPASTI
- Meatballs App$13.50
A blend of pork, beef, breadcrumbs, parmesan, topped with marinara, and more parmesan
- Brusch App$11.00
Marinated diced tomatoes, basil, and melted mozzarella on toasted sourdough slices
- Gar Toast App$8.50
Locally made sourdough bread toasted with our homemade garlic butter
- Saus and Pep App$14.00
Grilled Italian sausage with braised red and yellow peppers, caramelized onions, and grain mustard
- Scampi App$15.50
- Clams App$21.00
Fresh manila clams, leeks, sundried tomato, chili flakes, and white wine butter sauce
INSALATA - ZUPPA
PASTA
- Angel$16.00
- Carbonara$22.00
- Chicken Parm$22.00
- Eggplant Parm$20.00
- Fettucini Alfredo$17.50
- Lasagna$19.00
- Linguine Diovolo$27.00
- Linguine Vongole$24.00
- Macaroni and Cheese$15.00
Tillamook Oregon sharp white cheddar with a crunchy panko crust
- Mediterranean$18.00
- Pollo Martino$22.00
- Ravioli$22.00
- Salciccia$20.00
- Spag Meatball$19.00
- Spag Bolognese$19.00
- Spag Sausage$19.00
- Spag Marinara$14.00
- Tortellini$22.00
PIZZA
- Alla Casa$18.50
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, olives, red onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, pizza sauce
- Bacon and Bees$17.00
Applewood smoked bacon, goat cheese, mozzarella, green onion, honey, roasted garlic oil
- Bianca$16.00
Diced tomato, basil, garlic, green onion, baby spinach, creamy ricotta white sauce
- Cheese Pizza$14.50
- Firenze$16.50
Feta, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach, kalamata olives, red onion, roasted garlic oil
- Hawaiian$16.00
Black Forest ham, mozzarella, pineapple, pizza sauce
- Margherita$15.00
Mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic oil
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
- Pesto Primavera$17.00
Mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, spinach, fresh pesto
- Pizza Special$17.50
- Calzone Carne$19.00
Served with Marinara. Italian sausage, pepperoni, Black Forest ham, ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes
- Calzone Prima$18.00
Served with a side of marinara. Ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, spinach
DOLCI
- Chocolate Mud Pie$10.00
Chocolate cookie crust, mocha ice cream, topped with almond slivers, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce
- Chocolate Torte$10.00
(Gluten Free) Flourless chocolate torte served with chocolate and Oregon mixed berry coulis
- Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake$10.50
Lemon infused ricotta and cream cheese, graham. cracker almond crust with Oregon mixed berry coulis
- Raspberry Sorbet$7.50
(Dairy and Gluten Free) Light and refreshing.
- Sicilian Vanilla Ice Cream$8.50
Walnuts, marsala wine, nutmeg, cinnamon
- Spumoni Classico$8.00
Chocolate, cherry, and pistachio ice cream
- Tiramisu$10.00
Brandy, mascarpone, coffee, kahlua-soaked lady fingers
- Scoop Sicilian$4.25
- Scoop Spumoni$4.25
- Scoop Sorbet$4.00
- Plain Vanilla$6.00
SIDES
KIDS MENU
Beverages
N/A Drinks
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Chamomile$3.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Earl Grey$3.50
- English Breakfast$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Hot Cider$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Italian Soda Blackberry$4.50
- Italian Soda Peach$4.50
- Italian Soda Vanilla$4.50
- Jasmine$3.50
- Large Milk$5.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Mocha$6.50
- Peppermint$3.50
- Pepsi$3.50
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- San Pellegrino$6.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sierra Mist$3.50
- Small Milk$3.50
Coffee
- Regular Coffee
- Decaf Coffee
- Americano$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Double Cappuccino$7.00
- Espresso$4.50
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Latte$5.50
- Americano$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.50
- Mocha$6.50
- Decaf Americano$5.00
- Decaf Cappuccino$5.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Espresso$4.50
- Decaf Mocha$6.50
Wine
White Wine
Red
- GLS Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- GLS Chianti$9.00
- GLS Di'Tani$11.00
- GLS Merlot$9.00
- GLS Montepulciano$9.00
- GLS Pinot Noir Stoller$10.00
- BTL Barbera$30.00
- BTL Barolo$75.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauvignon$32.00
- BTL Di'Tani$36.00
- BTL Merlot$32.00
- BTL Merlot$32.00
- BTL Montepulciano$26.00
- BTL Paradox$55.00
- BTL Pinot Noir Stoller$32.00
- BTL Pinot Rex Hill$52.00
- BTL Super Tuscan$34.00
- BTL Tempranillo$36.00
Rose
Sparkling
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles Beer
Liquor
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Well Scotch Lauders$7.00
- Basil Hayden$12.25
- Black Bush$10.00
- Blanton Sgl Barrel$16.00
- Bookers$16.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.25
- Bushmills$9.50
- Crown Royal$10.50
- Early Times$7.00
- Fireball Cinn$8.00
- Four Roses$9.75
- Jack Daniel$9.50
- James E Pepp$11.25
- Jim Beam$9.25
- John Jameson$9.75
- John O Bourbon$10.75
- John O Rye$11.00
- Knob CRK$10.25
- Makers Mark$9.50
- Pendleton$10.25
- Red Breast$16.25
- Seagrams 7$9.25
- Seagrams VO$9.25
- Tullamore Dew$10.25
Liqueurs
- Dekuyper Triple Sec$8.00
- DKY Melon$8.00
- DKY White Cacao$8.00
- Drambuie$12.25
- Frangelico$11.00
- Galliano$10.00
- Goldschlager Sinn$10.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- GRN Chartreuse$16.50
- Hpnotiq$10.00
- Jagermeister$9.50
- Kahlua$9.50
- Kamora$7.00
- Lucid Absinthe$14.50
- Midori Melon$9.25
- Monarch Triple Sec$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$9.00
- Pernod$10.25
- Romana Sambuca$12.00
- Rumple Minze$11.25
- Southern Comfort$9.25
- Spiritopia Ginger$10.75
- St. Germain$11.00
- Tuaca$10.00
SGL Malt Scotch
Brandy - Cognac
Speed Bar
Martini
- Well Gin$9.00
- Aviation$11.75
- Beefeater$12.25
- Bombay$14.00
- Boords$9.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Plymouth$12.25
- Saphire$14.00
- St. George Botanivor$12.75
- St. George Terror$11.25
- Tangueray$11.25
- Well Vodka$9.00
- Absolut$11.25
- Absolut GPFT$11.00
- Absolut Mand$11.00
- Absolut Peppar$11.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Ketel One$13.25
- Ketel One CIT$13.00
- McCormick$9.00
- Rose City Marionberry$11.00
- Skyy$10.75
- Stoli$10.00
- Stoli Blueberry$12.25
- Stoli Rasberry$12.25
- Titos$12.50
- Wild Roots Pear$12.50
- GLS Bianco$9.00
- GLS Chardonnay$11.00
- GLS Pinot Grigio$10.00
- GLS Pinot Gris$10.00
- GLS Riesling$9.00
- GLS Sauv Blanc$10.00
- GLS Viognier$10.00
- Bianco BTL - Villa Antinori$26.00
- Chardonnay BTL - Kendall Jackson$36.00
- Pinot Grigio BTL - Mussio$32.00
- Pinot Gris BTL - Brandborg$32.00
- Riesling BTL - Willamette Valley$28.00
- Sauv Blanc BTL - Kriselle$32.00
- Viognier BTL - Pebblestone$32.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec
- Chianti BTL - Fattoria$26.00
- Barbera BTL - Vietti$30.00
- Super Tuscan BTL - Poggio$34.00
- Barolo BTL - Serralunga$75.00
- Montepulciano BTL - Collefrisio$26.00
- Pinot Noir BTL - Stoller$32.00
- Pinot Noir BTL - Rex Hill$52.00
- Merlot BTL - Pebblestone$32.00
- Cabernet Sauv BTL - Pedroncelli$32.00
- Tempranillo BTL - Abacela$36.00
- Di'Tani BTL - Kriselle Cellars$36.00
- Paraduxx BTL - Red Blend$55.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Syrah, Zinfandel, Petit Verdot, Syrah, Grenache, Malbec
- GLS White Zin$9.00
- GLS Rose$10.00
- White Zinfandel BTL - Sycamore$26.00
- Rose BTL - Chehalem$32.00
- Prosecco - Split - 187 ml$10.00
- Prosecco BTL - Borgo$26.00
- Brut BTL - Grand Brut Perrier Jouet$70.00
- Warre's Late Bottle Vintage - GLS$8.50
- Warre's 10 YR Tawny - Optima - GLS$9.50
Cocktails A - C
- Affinity$15.00
- Amaretto Sour$9.00
- AMF$13.00
- Apparol Spritzer$13.25
- Appletini$15.00
- Azurro$15.00
- B52 Coffee$11.00
- Bailey's Coffee$11.00
- Bandiera$15.00
- Bay Breeze$9.00
- Beautiful$13.00
- Bellini$12.75
- BFK Coffee$10.75
- Bikini Martini$15.00
- Black Opal$13.00
- Black Russian$9.75
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Blueberry Cosmo$15.00
- Blueberry Kami$15.00
- Cadillac MARG$15.00
- Campari$10.25
- Cape Cod$8.00
- Champ Cocktail$12.00
- Cloud Martini$15.00
- Coffee Nudge$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Bombay Martini$16.00
Cocktails D - I
- Duck Fart$7.50
- Eagle$11.00
- Elderflower Gimlet$15.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Floradora$15.00
- French 75$13.00
- Fuzzy Navel$10.00
- Gibson$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Ginger Drop$15.00
- GodFather$10.00
- Goose$12.00
- Goose Martini$16.00
- Grapefruit KAMI$15.00
- Grappa$11.00
- Grasshopper$11.00
- Greek Coffee$11.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Hot Apple & Peach$11.00
- Hot BTR Rum$11.00
- Hot Oatmeal Cook$11.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
- Irish Nut$11.00
- Italian Hot Chocolate$11.00
- Italian Manhattan$14.00
- Kettle marti$16.00
- Raspberry lemondrop$15.00
- Sapphire Martini$16.00
- Stohli Martini$16.00
Cocktails J - L
Cocktails M - P
- Madori Sour$8.50
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Mango Cosmo$15.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Margarita Blended$12.00
- Margatini$15.00
- Martini Gin$12.00
- Martini Vodka$12.00
- Martinopolitan$14.00
- Melon Ball$10.00
- Melon Drop$14.00
- Mexican Coffee$10.50
- Midori$9.25
- Mimosa$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$11.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Nutty Irish Coffee$11.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$10.50
- Old Fashion$11.00
- Pimms Cup$9.25
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Polar Bear HT CH$11.00
Cocktails R - Z
- Raspberry Lemondrop$15.00
- Rob Roy$10.25
- Rumple Mints$9.50
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Sambuca$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Seabreeze$9.00
- Shakes In Love$15.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Singapore Sling$13.00
- Snow Shoe$11.00
Coconut rum, peach schnapps, hot chocolate
- Stinger$10.25
- Stohli Martini$16.00
- Teachers$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tia Maria$9.25
- Tom Collins$8.50
- Whiskey Sour$8.50
- White Russian$10.00
- Woodford Man$14.00
Hot Cocktails
- B52 Coffee$11.00
Bailey's Irish Cream, Kailua, Grand Mariner, GoodBean coffee
- Bailey's Coffee$11.25
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Italian Hot Chocolate$11.00
Amaretto, vanilla vodka, hot chocolate
- Kahlua Coffee$11.25
- Keoki Coffee$11.25
- Mexican Coffee$10.50
- Mexican Coffee$11.25
- Nudge Coffee$11.25
- Nutty Irish Coffee$11.00
Irish whiskey, Bailey's Irish Cream, Frangelico hazelnut liquor, GoodBean coffee
- Polar Bear Hot Chocolate$11.00
Peppermint schnapps, Bailey's Irish Cream, white creme de cacao, hot chocolate
- Smooth Jamaican$11.00
Bailey's Irish Cream, dark rum, hot buttered rum
- Snow Shoe$11.00
Coconut rum, peach schnapps, hot chocolate
- Spanish Coffee$12.00
Bacardi 151, Kahlua, Cointreau, GoodBean coffee
- Tequila Hot Toddy$11.00
House tequila, fireball cinnamon liquor, honey, hot water
Vodka
- Well Vodka$7.00
- Absolut$9.25
- Absolut GPFT$9.00
- Absolut Mand$9.00
- Absolut Peppar$9.00
- Belvedere$11.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$11.25
- Ketel One CIT$11.00
- McCormick$7.00
- Rose City Marionberry$9.00
- Skyy$8.75
- Stoli 80$10.00
- Stoli Blueberry$10.25
- Stoli Rasberry$10.25
- Titos$10.50
- Wild Roots Pear$10.50
- Titos Martini$16.00
- Shakespr in Love$15.00
