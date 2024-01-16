Marylous
Dinner
Appetizers
- Divine Egg Flight$10.00
A platter of Southern-style deviled eggs, each infused with a hint of Dijon, paprika, and chives. Choose your topping adventure with options like crab & jalapeno, bacon jam , or Cajun shrimp.
- Stuff Those Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo shrimp filled to the brim with a delectable blend of crab and spinach, baked to perfection for a taste of coastal indulgence.
- FGT$8.00
Crispy cornmeal-crusted green tomatoes, adorned with crumbled bacon and served with a tangy remoulade sauce, a true Southern classic with a flavorful twist.
- Some of Those Chicken Wings$12.00
Freshly prepared wings with a variety of options, including Marylou's BBQ, Thai Chili, Lemon Pepper, & Buffalo offering a nostalgic taste of the South in every bite.
- Bit of Crab
Taste the South with our Mini Crab Cakes. Made with premium crab meat, each bite bursts with flavor. Served with tangy remoulade sauce for a perfect starter.
- Fried Up Okra$8.00
Whole split okra, battered, and fried to golden perfection, served with a spicy remoulade for a zesty Southern kick.
- Soul Dip$9.00
A heartwarming blend of fresh collard greens and creamy artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, creating a dip that's as soulful as it is sophisticated.
- Mary's Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts tossed in signature House sauce infused with chili peppers and peach jam. Served with monkey face peppers, parmesan cheese, & pickled red onions
- Your Butter & Bread$7.00
Sharable Cornbread Skillet served with a luxurious butter trio (Vanilla honey butter, cinnamon butter, garlic herb butter)
- Pork Rinds
Cajun or Lemon Pepper
Soups and Salads
- Chef's Daily Soup Creation
A rotating selection of soulful soups crafted with the freshest ingredients and inspired by Southern traditions.
- Bayou Bliss Jambalaya
A spicy rice dish featuring bell peppers, okra, and your choice of vegetarian, shrimp, or chicken options for a taste of Louisiana in every bite.
- Nana's Garden Salad$10.00
A refreshing mix of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and carrots, with optional additions of boiled eggs, grilled salmon, chicken, or shrimp for an extra burst of flavor.
- Soulful Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine hearts, garlic-herb or cornbread croutons, Parmesan crisps, and classic Caesar dressing, with the option to add eggs, grilled salmon, chicken, or shrimp for a twist.
- Southern Charm Salad$10.00
Mixed greens topped with candied pecans, goat cheese, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled peaches and drizzled with peach vinaigrette and a balsamic reduction, offering a sweet and savory sensation with each bite, with optional protein add-ons available.
Main Course
- Crispy Bird$12.00
Crispy buttermilk-fried chicken or smothered, available in a variety of 2 pieces white or dark , offering a taste of Southern comfort in every bite.
- Soulful Oxtails$14.00
Smothered in a rich mushroom and onion gravy, for a comforting taste of the South.
- Golden Bayou Shrimp$12.00
Perfectly fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce infused with a hint of bourbon for a coastal delight.
- Catch That Fish$12.00
Succulent catfish, deep-fried to perfection, served with tangy tartar sauce for a taste of Southern tradition.
- Cabbage in Cakes
Savory fried cabbage patties offering a unique twist on a Southern favorite.
- Our Garden Had a Steak
Portobello Mushroom seared steak, drizzled with our chefs special sauce.
- Lathered Up Turkey Wings$14.00
Slow-cooked, tender turkey wings bathed in rich, delicious gravy for a comforting meal that feels like a warm embrace.
- Fried Pig with a Blanket
Fried or smothered pork chops, served with a velvety mushroom and onion gravy, for a hearty taste of home.
- Lamb Chops$16.00
Herb-encrusted lamb chops served with a drizzle of savory rosemary gravy and a balsamic demi-glace, offering a gourmet twist on Southern cuisine.
- Not Just Crab Cakes$18.00
Taste the Sea with our Crab Cakes. Packed with succulent crab meat and southern spices, each bite is a burst of flavor. Perfectly fried for a golden finish, they're southern hospitality on a plate.
- Put Some BBQ on Them Ribs
Slow-roasted, tender ribs basted in sweet and tangy signature BBQ sauce for a finger-licking good time.
- ML Cheddar Grits and Shrimp$16.00
Delight in a Southern classic with our Cheddar Grits with shrimp, veggies, and our special recipe sauce .
- Fish of the Day
Chef's Choice
- Big Bird Board
Choose between 4 piece fried, served family-style with three sides and cornbread, perfect for sharing and enjoying together. This moment serves 2 to 3
- Soulful Board
Share the love with our Soulful Board. Featuring an array of Southern favorites including fried chicken, succulent oxtails, fried fish, hearty collard greens, red beans and rice, yams, indulgent mac & cheese, and cornbread. Perfect for sharing with friends or family. *Serves 2-3
Sides
- Parmesan Herb Fries$5.00
Hand-cut French fries seasoned with Parmesan and fresh herbs for a crispy indulgence.
- Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese$5.00
Creamy macaroni and cheese featuring a blend of four cheeses for a decadent delight.
- Candied Yams$5.00
Sweet potatoes baked with brown sugar and butter. Offered with candied pecans and flambéed marshmallows for a Southern-style treat with an upcharge
- Red Beans and Rice$5.00
Slow-cooked red beans served with rice for a comforting taste of the South.
- Slow-Cooked Collard Greens$5.00
Collard greens slow-cooked with smoked turkey to perfection, offering a hearty and flavorful side dish.
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Creamy mashed potatoes infused with garlic for a flavorful twist.
- Cornbread Skillet$5.00
Sweet and fluffy cornbread served with honey butter for a comforting Southern classic.
- Southern Sunset Sauteed Cabbage$5.00
Indulge in our Southern-style Fried Cabbage, where farm-fresh cabbage meets the vibrant hues of tri-color peppers and caramelized onions.
Desserts
- Butter Cake$9.00
Indulge in the rich, buttery goodness of our classic butter cake for a sweet ending to your meal. Served with grilled peaches & ice cream
- Southern Carrot Cake$9.00
Moist and flavorful carrot cake topped with creamy frosting, a Southern favorite that never disappoints.
- Apple Orchard Cobbler
Dive into a slice of Southern nostalgia with our Apple Cobbler. Served warm with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream for the perfect blend of comfort and indulgence."
- FireCracker Pudding$9.00
Experience the epitome of Southern indulgence with our Rice Pudding Flambe. Creamy rice pudding infused with hints of vanilla and cinnamon, topped with a decadent flambeed blend of caramelized sugar and brandy. A captivating spectacle of flavor and flair that will ignite your senses."
Rooftop
Salads
Appetizers
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Cornmeal-Crusted Green Tomatoes with Remoulade Sauce
- Fresh Fried Okra
Whole smashed okra battered and fried, served with chili basil aioli
- Calamari Fusion
Embark on a culinary journey with our Fried Calamari & Peppers, kissed with the vibrant flavors of peach jam and chili sauce
- Fried Shrimp
Golden Fried Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce
- Fried Fish
Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish, Tartar Sauce
Sandwiches and Flatbreads
- Mushroom Philly Sub
- Sautéed Portobello, oyster, shitake, button Mushrooms - Caramelized Onions & tri colored peppers - Cheese - garlic aoili - Hoagie roll
- Oxtail Philly Sub
- Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms - Caramelized Onions - tri Bell Peppers - provolone Cheese - Mayo - Hoagie Roll
- Salmon Philly and Cheese Sub
-grilled salmon - Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms - Caramelized Onions - tri Bell Peppers - provolone Cheese - garlic aioli - Hoagie Roll
- Oxtail Flatbread
- Veggie Flatbread
- Chef's Choice Flatbread
- Floppy Bird
Crispy Fried Chicken drenched in Our signature hot sauce, topped with fresh coleslaw on a toasted bun
- Smash No Pass
2 all beef patties, smashed, with melted cheddar, beef bacon, crispy onions, homemade pickles, fried egg , lettuce, fried green tomato, and a garlic aioli
Sides
Wine Bar
Soup and Salads
Appetizers
- Charcuterie Board for Two
A thoughtfully curated selection of Southern-inspired charcuterie items, including smoked meats, cheese, pickles, artisanal crackers, and a variety of mustards. Or Assorted cheeses, honey, jam, grapes, and artisanal crackers.
- Those Crab and Spinach Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo Shrimp filled with a Crab and Spinach Mixture, Oven-Baked to Perfection
- Soulful Collard & Artichoke Dip
We've taken the heartiness of fresh collard greens and combined them with the creamy richness of artichoke hearts, creating a dip that's both soulful and sophisticated.
- Truffle Fries
Hand-cut French Fries Tossed in Truffle Oil, Parmesan, and Fresh Herbs
Brunch
Appetizers
- Ol Lady Fried Green Tomatoes
Taste the nostalgia of the South with our Ol Lady Fried Green Tomatoes. Slices of tangy green tomatoes coated in a crispy cornmeal crust, served with our signature tangy remoulade sauce. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo.
- Deep South Avocado Toast
Elevate your brunch experience with our Deep South Avocado Toast. Toasted bread topped with creamy mashed avocado, a crispy fried green tomato, red pickled onion and a perfectly fried egg. A harmonious blend of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more.
French Toast Offerings
Brunch Specialties
- Marylou's Gravy Biscuits$15.00
Experience Southern comfort on a plate with our Mushroom and Onion Gravy Biscuits. Fluffy biscuits smothered in a rich mushroom and onion gravy, served with perfectly cooked eggs, crispy potatoes and bacon. A hearty and satisfying dish that will warm your soul.
- Salmon Cakes$12.00
Elevate your brunch experience with our Pan-Seared Salmon Cakes. Made with fresh salmon fillets and seasoned to perfection, these cakes are served with a tangy Aioli for dipping. A flavorful and elegant option for those looking for something a little different.
- Marylou's Breakfast Platter$12.00
Dive into a hearty breakfast with Marylou's Breakfast Platter. A generous serving of scrambled or fried eggs, crispy beef bacon, golden fried potatoes, and a flaky biscuit. Perfect for those who crave a classic Southern breakfast.
- BELT with Fried Green Tomato and Bacon$10.00
Our twist on the classic BLT features a crispy fried green tomato and savory beef bacon, fried runny egg, layered with crisp lettuce on toasted bread with garlic aioli. Served with a side of golden fried potatoes for a satisfying brunch option.
- Beef Kielbasa Sausage with Tri Peppers and Onions$12.00
Savor the flavors of the South with our Beef Kielbasa Sausage. Served with a colorful medley of tri peppers and onions, alongside perfectly cooked eggs and crispy fried potatoes. A hearty and delicious option that will keep you fueled throughout the day.
- Chicken & Waffles$15.00
- ML Cheddar Grits & Shrimp$18.00
Specialty Boards
- French Toast Board
Let's Break the Fast.Indulge in brunch bliss with our French Toast Board. Enjoy thick slices of cinnamon roll French toast, crispy country fried chicken, perfectly cooked eggs, savory beef bacon, flavorful turkey sausage, and a selection of seasonal fruit. Accompanied by a complimentary mimosa carafe for the ultimate brunch experience. *Serves 2-3*
- Marylou's Signature Board
The Experience. The best of Marylou's with our Signature Board. Featuring a mouthwatering combination of country fried chicken, fluffy Belgian waffle, decadent cinnamon roll French toast, crispy beef bacon, perfectly cooked eggs, shrimp & grits, golden fried potatoes, and a selection of seasonal fruit. Paired with a complimentary mimosa carafe to toast to good times and great food. *Serves 2-3*
Sides
- Fried Potatoes$3.00
Generous portion
- Fresh Fruit
Seasonal selection
- Cheese Grits$4.00
Creamy and indulgent
- Eggs$3.00
Scrambled or fried
- Beef Bacon$5.00
Crispy and flavorful
- Pork Bacon$4.00
- Mushroom & Onion Gravy$1.00
Rich and savory
- Turkey Sausage Patties$4.00
Juicy and delicious
- Biscuit$2.00
Flaky and buttery
- Corn Beef Hash$4.00
Halved and baked with brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla, served with a caramel sauce drizzle
- Waffle$5.00
- Waffle (flavored)$7.00
Desserts
All Beverages
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Cocktails
- Strawberry Side Car$14.00
1.5 Cognac .5 Cointreau 1oz Lemon Juice .5 strawberry purée
- Cherry Limeade$13.00
1.5 Vodka .5 Simple Syrup .5 Cherry Juice .5 Sour Mix Splash Soda
- Mint Julep$13.00
Fresh Mint 1.5 Bourbon .5 Simple Syrup Angostura Bitters
- Kentucky Oats Lily$15.00
1.5 Vodka .5 Triple Sec 1oz Lime Juice Splash Cranberry
- Carolina Peach Sangria$14.00
1 Bottle Rose 3/4 Cup Vodka 1/2 Cup peach nectar 6 tablespoons thawed frozen lemonade concentrate 2 tablespoons of sugar 1 pound of ripe peaches 6oz Raspberries 2 cups club soda
- Shoo-Fly Punch$16.00
1 ounce White Rum .5 Malibu Rum .5 Sour Mix 1oz Orange juice 1oz Pineapple juice 151 Floater
- French 75$15.00
1.5 Gin .5 Lemon Juice .5 Simple Syrup 2oz Champagne
- Basil Bourbon Smash$16.00
1.5 Bourbon 1oz Orange Juice .5 Basil Simple Syrup Muddled Orange
- Sweet Tea Mule$14.00
1.5 Bourbon .5 Simple Syrup .5 Lime Juice 1oz Unsweetened Tea 1oz Ginger Beer
Brunch Cocktails
Wine
- G Aslina CHARD$15.00
- G Chambourcin$13.00
- G Frans CHENIN BLANC$11.00
- G Kitek SAUV Blanc$12.00
- G Kopke Port$11.00
- G L'Escart BORDEAUX$15.00
- G Langlois PINOT NOIR$12.00
- G Lavelle Rose$14.00
- G Malmsey Madeira$13.00
- G Rossell Brut CAVA$11.00
- G Rossell ROSE brut$12.00
- G Royal Tokaji$11.00
- BTL JUMEL BDB$75.00
- BTL JUMEL 555$110.00
- BTL GATINOIS$94.00
- BTL CHIQUET$105.00
- BTL MOET$68.00
- BTL CLICQUOT$80.00
- BTL RUINART$180.00
- BTL BERLUCCHI FRANCIACORTA$38.00
- BTL EMENDIS CAVA$25.00
- BTL ROSA DUCK$45.00
- BTL LENTISCUS NURIA$55.00
- BTL CLAOUSET$25.00
- BTL ADAMA HER$33.00
- BTL CAMPOREALE BENEDE$27.00
- BTL ASLINA CHENIN$35.00
- BTL MADAI GODELLO$40.00
- BTL EM QUAKER RUN CHARD$53.00
- BTL DEUX CLES ROSE$37.00
- BTL TERRAVIVA GIUSI$30.00
- BTL MADAI MENCIA$40.00
- BTL CC LETS BE FRIENDS$37.00
- BTL AZELIA DOLCETTO$37.00
- BTL GIRARDIN BEAUREGARD$80.00
- BTL CLOS DES POULETTES$130.00
- BTL CHATEAU LE BERGEY$25.00
- BTL MICHAEL LAVELLE ZINFANDEL$52.00
- BTL EM ELUVIUM$75.00
- BTL CAVA BRUT BRUNCH$25.00
- BTL CALVET BRUT$35.00
- G CAVA BRUT BRUNCH$8.00
Vodka
Tequila
- Patron$12.00
- Juarez Gold DSS$5.00
- 1800 Silver$8.00
- 1800 Coconut
- 1800 Reposado
- Jose Silver
- Jose Gold
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Rep.$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Cincoro Rep
- Cincoro Anejo
- Casamigos Blanco
- Casamigos Anejo
- Casamigos Rep.$14.00
- Don Julio Primavera
- 1942$25.00
- Azul Reposado
- Deleon Blanco
- Deleon Rep
- Deleon Anejo
- Avion Silver
- Avion Reserva 44
- Espolon Rep
- Espolon Anejo
- Espolon Blanco
- Teremana Rep$10.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Jack Daniels
- Jack Apple
- Jack Fire
- Jack Honey
- Jim Beam (L)
- Jameson (L)
- Crown Apple
- Crown Peach
- Crown Vanilla
- Crown Royal
- Makers Mark
- Southern Comfort
Cognac
Cordials
- Baileys
- Grand Marnier
- Hypnotiq
- Disarrono
- Blue Curacao (L)
- Sour Apple (L)
- Peach Schnapps (L)
- Triple Sec
- Watermelon
- Strawberry Pucker
- Melon
- Lime Juice
- Ginger Beer
