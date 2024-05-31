Maryville Munch Box 1532 E Broadway Ave
Snacks
Sandwiches
- Royale w/Cheese$11.00
1/4 Pound Beef Patty (double patty +$4), American Cheese, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato, Pimento Cheese
- Schnitzel Sandwich$15.00
Preserved Lemon Breaded, Dijonaise, Shaved Lettuce, Tomato
- Trout Sandwich$15.00
Sunburst Trout, Blackened OR Rice Flour Battered, Kraut Slaw, Green Onion Remoulade
- The Christoph Waltz$17.00
Six Ounce Bison Patty, Sauerkraut, Dijonaise, Pork Rind on a Amici Made Pretzel Bun
Maryville Munch Box 1532 E Broadway Ave Location and Ordering Hours
Closed • Opens Friday at 4:45PM