Mas Tacos 2012 South Cooper Street
Tacos
Picadillo
The perfect blend of seasoned ground beef cooked with onions, garlic, and a medley of spices.
Tinga
Tender, shredded chicken cooked in a smoky chipotle sauce, creating harmonious balance of spice and savory.
Chicken Fajita
Juicy strips of grilled chicken marinated in a zesty blend of spices, sauteed with colorful bell peppers and onions.
Fish
Delicate, flaky fish, lightly battered and fried to perfection, served on warm tortillas.
Pork Belly
Succulent slices of slow-cooked belly with burnt ends with garlic slaw perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.
Fajita Beef
Juicy strips of grilled beef marinated in a zesty blend of spices, sauteed with colorful bell peppers and onions.
Carne Asada
Grilled steak marinated to perfection, infused with smoke and savory flavors.
Carne Guisado
Slow-cooked, tender beef stewed in a savory blend of aromatic spices and flavors.
Barbacoa
Slow-cooked beef, marinated in a blend of rich spices and seasonings.
Pastor
Savory marinated pork, tender and juicy, cooked to perfection on a spit with layers of flavorful spices, filled with succulent pastor meat.
Carnitas
Slow-cooked pork, tender and juicy, cooked to perfection until it reaches a crispy and caramelized onions.
Bistec
Tender and flavorful slices of steak, grilled to perfection, marinated in a blend of spices and seasonings.
Lengua
Birria Taco
Quesadilla
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken fajita and cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side.
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Beef fajita and cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side.
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Slow-cooked beef marinated in a blend of rich spices and seasonings served on a tortilla with melted cheese.
Pork Belly Quesadilla
Tinga Quesadilla
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Pastor Quesadilla
Bistec Quesadilla
Lengua Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Picadillo Quesadilla
Carne Guisado Quesadilla
Carnita Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Fountain Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Sunkist
Coca-Cola
Strawberry Fanta
Water (Bottled) Topo Chico
Water (Tap/Iced)
Lemonade
Root Beer
Big Red
Diet Coke (Bottle only)
Diet Dr. Pepper
Bottled Water
Sweet tea
Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Half sweet tea half lemonade
La Familia
Taco Family Meals
Kids Meals
2 Fried Chicken Strips
2 fried chicken strips served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink
Nachos
Refried beans and queso served with brands, rice and a 12oz drink
Tortilla Fried Hotdog
Hotdog wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried, served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink
Bean and Cheese Taco
Refried beans and shredded cheese served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink
Employee shirts
Shirt
Tortas
Tinga Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Lengua Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Barbacoa Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Pastor Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Pork Belly Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Carnitas Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Beef Fajita Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Chicken Fajita Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Picadillo Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Fish Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Bistec Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Carne Asada Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Carne Guisado Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Kids Meals (3PO)
Kids Meals
2 Fried Chicken Strips
2 fried chicken strips served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink
Nachos
Refried beans and queso served with brands, rice and a 12oz drink
Tortilla Fried Hotdog
Hotdog wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried, served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink
Bean and Cheese Taco
Refried beans and shredded cheese served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink
Tortas (3PO)
Tortas
Tinga Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Lengua Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Barbacoa Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Pastor Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Pork Belly Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Carnitas Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Beef Fajita Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Chicken Fajita Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Picadillo Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Fish Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Bistec Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Carne Asada Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.
Carne Guisado Tortas
Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.