Tacos

Picadillo

$2.50

The perfect blend of seasoned ground beef cooked with onions, garlic, and a medley of spices.

Tinga

$2.50

Tender, shredded chicken cooked in a smoky chipotle sauce, creating harmonious balance of spice and savory.

Chicken Fajita

$2.50

Juicy strips of grilled chicken marinated in a zesty blend of spices, sauteed with colorful bell peppers and onions.

Fish

$2.50

Delicate, flaky fish, lightly battered and fried to perfection, served on warm tortillas.

Pork Belly

$2.50

Succulent slices of slow-cooked belly with burnt ends with garlic slaw perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.

Fajita Beef

$2.50

Juicy strips of grilled beef marinated in a zesty blend of spices, sauteed with colorful bell peppers and onions.

Carne Asada

$2.50

Grilled steak marinated to perfection, infused with smoke and savory flavors.

Carne Guisado

$2.50

Slow-cooked, tender beef stewed in a savory blend of aromatic spices and flavors.

Barbacoa

$2.50

Slow-cooked beef, marinated in a blend of rich spices and seasonings.

Pastor

$2.50

Savory marinated pork, tender and juicy, cooked to perfection on a spit with layers of flavorful spices, filled with succulent pastor meat.

Carnitas

$2.50

Slow-cooked pork, tender and juicy, cooked to perfection until it reaches a crispy and caramelized onions.

Bistec

$2.50

Tender and flavorful slices of steak, grilled to perfection, marinated in a blend of spices and seasonings.

Lengua

$2.50

Birria Taco

$2.50

Quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken fajita and cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side.

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$5.99

Beef fajita and cheese on a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$5.99

Slow-cooked beef marinated in a blend of rich spices and seasonings served on a tortilla with melted cheese.

Pork Belly Quesadilla

$5.99

Tinga Quesadilla

$5.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$5.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$5.99

Bistec Quesadilla

$5.99

Lengua Quesadilla

$5.99

Birria Quesadilla

$5.99

Picadillo Quesadilla

$5.99

Carne Guisado Quesadilla

$5.99

Carnita Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Sides

Pinto Beans

$2.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Borracho Beans

$2.49

Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Fluffy rice infused with fresh cilantro and tangy lime.

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Fluffy rice grains infused with the flavors of onions, garlic, tomatores, and a hint of cumin.

French Fries

$2.99

Margaritas

Strawberry

$7.00+

Lime

$7.00+

Watermelon

$7.00+

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sunkist

$2.49

Coca-Cola

$2.49

Strawberry Fanta

$2.49

Water (Bottled) Topo Chico

$2.49

Water (Tap/Iced)

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Big Red

$2.49

Diet Coke (Bottle only)

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sweet tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Half sweet tea half lemonade

FRESCA

Pineapple

$2.49

Hibiscus

$2.49

Tamarindo

$2.49

Horchata

$2.49

Other Food Items

Elote

$4.99

Grilled corn in a cup, slathered with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder, and a squeeze of lime juice.

Queso

$0.99+

Chips

$1.99+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Salsa

$0.69+

Sour Cream

$0.50

Red Sauce

$0.25

Green Sauce

$0.25

Shredded Mixed Cheese

$0.50

Beer

Tecate

$4.00Out of stock

Modelo

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Simply Spike (Blueberry)

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

La Familia

Taco Family Meals

Taco Family Meal

$40.00+

Includes choice of meat, two sides, chips, queso, salsa, and all the fixings!

Burritos

Burrito

Tinga Burrito

$7.50

Barbacoa Burrito

$7.50

Pastor Burrito

$7.50

Bistec Burrito

$7.50

Carnitas Burrito

$7.50

Carne Guisado Burrito

$7.50

Carne Asada Burrito

$7.50

Beef Fajita Burrito

$7.50

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$7.50

Pork Belly Burrito

$7.50

Fish Burrito

$7.50

Picadillo Burrito

$7.50

Lengua Burrito

$7.50

Special

French Fries

Carne Asada French Fries

$7.50

Seasoned French Fries topped with mozzarella, Carne asada, red onions & Cilantro

Kids Meals

2 Fried Chicken Strips

$6.00

2 fried chicken strips served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink

Nachos

$6.00

Refried beans and queso served with brands, rice and a 12oz drink

Tortilla Fried Hotdog

$6.00

Hotdog wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried, served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink

Bean and Cheese Taco

$6.00

Refried beans and shredded cheese served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink

Employee shirts

Shirt

Shirt

$15.00

Tortas

Tinga Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Lengua Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Barbacoa Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Pastor Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Pork Belly Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Carnitas Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Beef Fajita Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Chicken Fajita Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Picadillo Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Fish Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Bistec Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Carne Asada Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Carne Guisado Tortas

$7.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Kids Meals (3PO)

Kids Meals

2 Fried Chicken Strips

$7.00

2 fried chicken strips served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink

Nachos

$7.00

Refried beans and queso served with brands, rice and a 12oz drink

Tortilla Fried Hotdog

$7.00

Hotdog wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried, served with beans, rice and a 12oz drink

Bean and Cheese Taco

$7.00

Refried beans and shredded cheese served with beans, rice and a 12 oz drink

Tortas (3PO)

Tortas

Tinga Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Lengua Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Barbacoa Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Pastor Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Pork Belly Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Carnitas Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Beef Fajita Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Chicken Fajita Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Picadillo Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Fish Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Bistec Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Carne Asada Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.

Carne Guisado Tortas

$8.50

Toasted white roll with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onions and your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce, avocado, cotija cheese and crema.