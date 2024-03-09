The Sandwich Club 390 N Wantagh Ave
Salads
Soups
Old Fashion American Classics
Panini
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Kids Meal
Speciality Sandwiches
- El Cubano$11.95
- The Mexican$11.95
- Turkey Club$11.95
- Penzina$11.95
- The Pilgrim$11.95
- Turkey delight$11.95
- Chipotle BLT$11.95
- Tuna Melt$11.95
- The American$11.95
- The Veggie$11.95
- Chipotle melt$11.95
- Emiliano Sandwich$11.95
- The Shop’s Reuben$11.95
- The Shop’s Caprese$11.95
- Tuna Salad on Brioche$11.95
- Southern Spice$11.95
- The Jerusalem$11.95
- The Queen$11.95
The Sandwich Club 390 N Wantagh Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 884-0810
Closed