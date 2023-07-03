Masala Art 100 S Chowchilla Blvd
Food
Appetizers
Tandoor Special
Bread and Rice
Veggies Lovers
Meat Lovers
Beverages
Desserts
4TH OF JULY SPECIALS
App, Mains and Dessert
Crispy Arugula
$7.00
Paneer 65
$9.00
Homemade Cheese, Curry leaf, Secret Spices
Fish Lahori
$9.00
Caraway seeds, fresh lime, roasted cumin, battered fried
Chicken Pepper Fry
$9.00
Pan tossed chicken with peppers and southern Indian spices
Hawaiin Paneer Tikka
$14.00
Pan tossed chicken with peppers and southern Indian spices
Malai Lamb Chops
$25.00
Pan tossed chicken with peppers and southern Indian spices
Achari Shrimp Tikka
$16.00
Grilled tiger prawns flavored with pickle
Dal Dhaba
$13.00
Combination of 5 lentils cooked to impress
Paneer Mughlai
$15.00
Homemade cheese with special aromatic flavors
Subz Miloni
$14.00
Mix of refreshing vegetables tossed with flame and spices
Murgh Dhania Wala
$16.00
Chicken curry flavored with triple coriander
Bhunna Ghosht
$18.00
Fresh goat cooked with onions and spices served semi dry
Shrimp Tikka Masala
$17.00
Shrimp cooked in double preparation
Gulab Jamun Brulee
$8.00
Fried Milk dumplings prepared in special way with French delicacy
Moong Dal Halwa
$8.00
Magic of lentils with a delightful & sweet perfection
Masala Art 100 S Chowchilla Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(559) 665-6929
100 S Chowchilla Blvd, Chowchilla, CA 93610
Open now • Closes at 10:15PM