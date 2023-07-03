Masala Art 100 S Chowchilla Blvd

Save 10% on your entire order
SAVEBIG4894
Copied!
Save 10% on your entire order
SAVEBIG4894
Copied!

Food

Appetizers

Samosa

$5.99

Cauliflower Manchurian

$7.99

Avocado Pineapple Bhel

$7.99

Paani Poori

$6.99

Chicken Salt N Pepper

$9.99

Tawa Chicken

$9.99

Amritsari Fish

$10.99

Madera Greens

$6.99

Tandoor Special

Afghani Paneer Kebab

$16.99

Tandoori Pineapple Tikka

$13.99

Lasooni Shrimp

$17.99

Tandoori Chicken

$17.99

Murgh Hariyali Tikka

$16.99

Tandoori Lamb Chop

$24.99

Bread and Rice

Butter Naan

$2.49

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Tawa Roti (2 PC)

$1.99

Lachcha Parantha

$2.99

Fold Parantha

$2.99

Aloo Parantha

$2.99

Onion Kulcha

$2.99

Raita

$3.99

Steamed Rice

$3.49

Veggie Biryani

$15.99

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Goat Biryani

$17.99

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Veggies Lovers

Dal Makhani

$14.99

Yellow Dal Tadka

$13.99

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Paneer Lababdar

$15.99

Paneer Makhani

$15.99

Saag Paneer

$14.99

Aloo Gobi Adraki

$13.99

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Navrattan Korma

$14.99

Khumb Methi Malai

$14.99

Punjabi Choley

$13.99

Meat Lovers

Butter Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Chicken Chettinad

$15.99

Chicken Zaffrani Korma

$15.99

Lamb Chettinad

$17.99

Goat Curry

$17.99

Jhinga Masala

$17.99

Goan Fish Curry

$16.99

Lamb Curry

$17.99

Lamb Korma

$17.99

Lamb Masala

$17.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

Beverages

Mango lassi

$3.99

Fresh Lime soda

$3.99

Masala Chaas

$3.99

Chai

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Mango lassi disct

$1.99

Desserts

Saffron Rice Kheer

$5.99

Ras malai

$5.99

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Moong Dal Halwa

$7.99

Mango Kulfi

$5.99

Kesar Kulfi

$5.99

Catering

Tray

delivery

4TH OF JULY SPECIALS

App, Mains and Dessert

Crispy Arugula

$7.00

Paneer 65

$9.00

Homemade Cheese, Curry leaf, Secret Spices

Fish Lahori

$9.00

Caraway seeds, fresh lime, roasted cumin, battered fried

Chicken Pepper Fry

$9.00

Pan tossed chicken with peppers and southern Indian spices

Hawaiin Paneer Tikka

$14.00

Pan tossed chicken with peppers and southern Indian spices

Malai Lamb Chops

$25.00

Pan tossed chicken with peppers and southern Indian spices

Achari Shrimp Tikka

$16.00

Grilled tiger prawns flavored with pickle

Dal Dhaba

$13.00

Combination of 5 lentils cooked to impress

Paneer Mughlai

$15.00

Homemade cheese with special aromatic flavors

Subz Miloni

$14.00

Mix of refreshing vegetables tossed with flame and spices

Murgh Dhania Wala

$16.00

Chicken curry flavored with triple coriander

Bhunna Ghosht

$18.00

Fresh goat cooked with onions and spices served semi dry

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in double preparation

Gulab Jamun Brulee

$8.00

Fried Milk dumplings prepared in special way with French delicacy

Moong Dal Halwa

$8.00

Magic of lentils with a delightful & sweet perfection