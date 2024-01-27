The Mash House 10 E. 191st St.
Mash House Lunch
Lunch Entrees
- Tenderloin Sandwich$14.00
- Truffle Be Jammin'$17.00
Two 4-ounce Fischer Farms beef patties topped with provolone cheese, bourbon bacon jam, and truffle aioli, on a potato bun, served with fries.
- Double Mash Burger$16.00
Two 4-ounce Fischer Farms beef patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and fancy sauce, on a potato bun, served with fries.
- Mushroom Bleu Cheese Burger$18.00
- Pulled Pork Sammie$14.00
House-smoked pulled pork tossed in house bourbon bbq and topped with our superfood slaw, on a potato bun, served with fries.
- Philly$23.00
- Chicken Sandwich$17.00
- Meatloaf Sandwich$19.00
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$17.00
- Fish N Chips$19.00
- Steak Frites$26.00
8 oz. Fischer Farms dry-aged sirloin topped with parmesan and peppercorn butter, served with a heaping pile of fries.
- Monterey Chicken$20.00
Salads
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sauce Sides
- Cup of Queso$3.00
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side BBQ$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side Bourbon Glaze$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Cajun Remoulade$0.50
- Side Cilantro Ranch$0.50
- Side Cranberry White Balsamic$0.50
- Side Dijonaise$0.50
- Side Fancy Sauce$0.50
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Side Hot Honey$0.50
- Side Maple Butter$0.50
- Side Nashville hot$0.50
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Side Truffle Aioli$0.50
- Side Whole Grain Mustard Vin$0.50
Starters & Shareables
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
- Corn Puppies$9.00
Seven large puppies drizzled with maple syrup and served with whipped maple butter.
- Barrel Wood Smoked Nachos$13.00
Smoked pulled pork, jalapenos, pickled onions, queso, and bbq drizzle on top of a bed of corn tortilla chips.
- Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
Eight drummies and ats from the smoker, smothered in... Classic Buffalo / Apple Bourbon BBQ / Garlic Parmesan Served with celery and carrots. Blue Cheese or Ranch? You will be judged.
- Cheese Curds$12.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes$14.00
- Classic American Sliders$12.00
Retail Shop
Bottle Bar
- BTL WFX Peach$64.99
- BTL WFX Double Oaked$64.99
- BTL Rum Finish$59.99
- BTL WFX Cherry Cider$64.99
- BTL WFX Maple Syrup$64.99
- BTL WFX Cabernet Finish$69.99
- BTL Apple Brandy$64.99
- Btl WFX Honey$64.99Out of stock
- Btl White Dog Corn Whiskey$24.99
- Btl House Bourbon$34.99
- Btl High Corn Bourbon$39.99
- Btl Wheated Bourbon$39.99
- BTL Wheated DBL$54.99
- Btl High Rye Bourbon$39.99
- BTL High Rye BIB$54.99
- Btl Rye Whiskey$44.99
- Btl 3rd Degree$24.99
- BTL West Fork Peach Finish$42.99
- BTL West Fork Maple Finish$42.99
- Btl Old Hamer Straight Bourbon (80 proof)$29.99
- Btl Old Hamer Straight Rye Whiskey (90 proof)$34.99
- Btl Old Hamer Single Barrel (100 proof)$39.99
- Btl Old Hamer Cask Strength Bourbon$49.99
- Btl Old Hamer Cask Strength Rye Whiskey$54.99
- Btl Old Hamer 7 Year Cask Strength$89.99Out of stock
- BTL Old Hamer 8$99.99
- Btl East Spoon Gin$29.99
- Btl For Caroline Vodka$24.99
Apparel
- Golf Shirt$54.99
- Navy Blue Trucker Hat$30.00
- Charcoal Black Trucker Hat with Leather Logo$32.00
- Brown Leather Patch Hat$30.00
- Blue Leather Patch Hat$30.00
- Khaki Dad Hat with Embroidered Logo$15.00
- Pink Dad Hat with Embroidered Logo$15.00
- West Fork Tortoise Shell Sunglasses$11.00
- West Fork Maroon Beanie$30.00
Drinkware
Items
- West Fork Koozie$2.00
- West Fork SPF Lip Balm$2.00
- Penn & Beech West Fork 16 oz Candle$32.00
- Penn & Beech 32 oz Pillar Candle$45.00
- West Fork Burlap Gift Bag$5.00
- Wooden Stave Board$9.00
- Stave Barrel Chips$22.00
- West Fork Collapsible Dog Bowl$6.00
- Howl + Hide Keyfob$20.00
- Howl + Hide Coaster (set of 4)$16.00
- Hamer Sign$25.00
- Used Whiskey Barrel$100.00
- Mash Shake Up$5.00
- Westfield Ornament$20.00
- Companion Pack$30.00
Retail Cans
- West Fork Lager$7.00
- West Fork Lager (4 Pack)$13.00
- Sun Fork Seltzer$7.00
- Sun Fork Seltzer (4 Pack)$13.00
- Cold Hamer$8.00
- Cold Hamer (4 Pack)$14.00
- Ash & Elm - Fleeting Youth$8.00
- Seasonal Ash & Elm$8.00
- Cream Ale$7.00
- Osiris$7.00
- Upland Dragon Fly$6.00
- Big Lug Topanga$6.00
- Blonde Orange Blonde$6.00
- Track Jumper$6.00