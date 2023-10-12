Mason Jar2 219 Ramapo Valley Road
Food
Starters
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces
BONELESS WINGS (10)
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces
CHICKEN FINGERS
With honey mustard sauce
BAVARIAN PRETZELS
Served with mustard or cheese sauce
SHORT RIB QUESADILLAS
Carmelized onions, ripe avocado, cheddar jack shred, pico de gallo and cilantro
JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL (5)
CALAMARI
Crispy fried calamari with marinara sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Creamy house-made dip, fresh tortilla chips
TUNA CRISPS
Seared Ahi tuna served over crispy tortilla chips, sliced avocado drizzled with spicy Wasabi dressing
MASON JAR MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES
House breaded with a classic marinara sauce
NACHOS VEGATERIAN
Refried beans, fresh tortilla chips, guacamole, black beans, tomato, jalapeño, olives, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.
BANG-BANG SHRIMP
Battered & fried in a sweet and tangy chili sauce, topped with scallions & diced tomato
POTATO SKINS (3)
Aged Cheddar, Jack cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, served with sour cream, garnished with scallions.
Cheese Quesdila
Chicken Quesadila
Soups & Salads
SOUP OF THE DAY (CROCK)
CLASSIC FRENCH ONION SOUP
Herb crouton and gruyere cheese
LOBSTER BISQUE
With sherry and lobster meat
MASON JAR ALL-BEEF CHILI
Kidney beans, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, herb croutons & Shaved parmesan.
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado and crumbled blue cheese.
LOBSTER COBB SALAD
AHI TUNA SALAD
Seared tuna served over mixed greens, tomatoes, Diced avocado, served with Cusabi dressing topped with crispy tortilla chips
ALY’S SALAD
Chopped organic mixed greens, ripe avocado, roasted bell peppers, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing
Olde Tyme Favorites
LOBSTER & SHRIMP TACO (OUR VERSION)
Sauteed with fresh spinach, onions rolled in a flour tortilla with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, and tomatillo sauce. served with rice & beans.
NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON
Broiled or poached with 2 sides.
FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered cod served with home-made cole slaw and tartar sauce.
BEEF SHORT RIBS
Braised in a red wine reduction sauce served with macaroni & cheese, garnished with crispy onions.
BALSAMIC CHICKEN
Chicken breast topped with Portabello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze, served with smashed potatoes.
GRILLED BONELESS CHICKEN DINNER
With choice of 2 sides
CHICKEN PARMESAN
With Pasta
SHRIMP SCAMPI (6)
Over pasta.
AHI TUNA dinner
Seared tuna with roast pepper, avocado, salsa and rice.
linguini clam sauce
Marinara or vodka sauce (Gluten-Free available)
COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN
pasta
BBQ
HALF BBQ SMOKED CHICKEN
Free-range smoked chicken and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
JAR-B-QUE COMBO for 1
All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
Jar B Que Combo for 2
JAR-B-Q Additional Guest
KANSAS CITY BABY BACK RIBS
Dry rub and BBQ sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
MEMPHIS STYLE RIBS
Signature mop sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
MJ BURNT ENDS
Burnt ends of beef brisket and pork ends, double smoked for extra flavor, housemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
PULLED PORK
Slow cooked pulled pork shoulder and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
RIB COMBO MIX & MATCH
Priced accordingly All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
SANDWICHES
Served on homemade kaiser roll, with fries and pickle chips. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
SMOKED PORK KIELBASA SAUSAGE
Smoked and lightly grilled, served with mustard. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
TEXAS BEEF BRISKET PLATTER
Beef brisket trimmed lean, served with sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread
Premium Steaks
12oz. SKIRT STEAK
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00
18oz. COWBOY RIB-EYE
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00
14oz. NEW YORK STRIP
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00
10oz. FILET MIGNON
Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00
OPEN SLICED STEAK SANDWICH
8 oz FILET MIGNON
12 oz FILET MIGNON
Brick Oven Wood-Fired Pizzas
10" CHEESE
Additional Toppings $3.00 Each
16” CHEESE
Additional Toppings $3.00 Each
BIANCO
Mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese.
CLASSIC MARGHERITA
House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil.
THE BUTCHER BOY
Sweet fennel sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.
THREE CHEESE PIZZA
Provolone, muenster, pecorino romana, tomato sauce and oregano.
GLUTEN FREE/GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
Prime Rib
Sandwiches & Wraps
10 OZ. CAJUN BURGER
Blackened 8oz. all beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomatoes red onions, monterey jack cheese, jalapenos and creole mayonnaise.
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
BLT
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumble
CORN BEEF ON RYE
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, applewood smoked bacon and basil pesto mayo
MASON BURGER
8oz. all beef burger, served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes & onions.
MASON BURGER 10 0Z.
10oz. all beef burger, served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes & onions.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
Griddled steak & american cheese.
PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP
Sliced prime rib, french bread and beef au jus.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
REUBEN
NY style corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese thousand island dressing on seedless rye bread.
TEXAS BEEF & CHEDDAR
Sliced beef brisket, mushrooms, melted sharp cheddar applewood smoked bacon and chipotle mayonnaise.
THE CAJUN BURGER
Blackened 8oz. all beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomatoes red onions, monterey jack cheese, jalapenos and creole mayonnaise.
TURKEY AVOCADO BACON WRAP
TURKEY BURGER
With creole mayonnaise
TURKEY CLUB
TURKEY ON WHITE OR RYE BREAD
TURKEY REUBEN
Sliced turkey breast topped with cole slaw, melted swiss and thousand island dressing on seedless rye.
VEGGIE
Black bean burger served with lettuce, tomato & hot honey mustard.
Hot Dogs 2
Specials
baked brie
Smooth & creamy cheesecake layer with graham cracker in a mason jar with choice of blueberry, strawberry or pineapple topping
buffalo chicken dip
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken schnitzel
corn niblets
corn on the cob
full greek salad
German Goulash
German Home Fries
German Meatballs
German Potato Pancake
German Sausage Trio
guac and chips
honey garlic porkchop
italian meatballs
Jagerschnitzel
Large German Pretzel
lemon chicken
lobster roll w fries
meatloaf
penne pasta bolognase
Rouladen
Sauerbraten
shepherd's pie
side greek salad
Spaetzel
steamed middleneck clams
surf and turf
teriyaki shrimp and chicken
two lobster rolls with fries
Weiner Schnitzel (veal)
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Kids Spaghetti & Marinara or Butter Sauce (Meatballs)
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Kids Burger & Fries
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage
Sides
Dessert
Apple Crisp
Caramelized apple crisp, toasted cinnamon, sugar topping
Homemade Tiramisu
Sweetened mascarpone, espresso soaked lady fingers and cocoa powder
Mud Pie
Homemade brownie piled high with ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter Supreme Pie
Oreo cookie crust, chocolate ice cream, heavy cream and peanut butter cups, topped with chocolate sauce & whipped cream
Mason Jar Cheesecake In A Jar
Smooth & creamy cheesecake layer with graham cracker in a mason jar with choice of blueberry, strawberry or pineapple topping
Premium Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream
Liquor
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Ameretto DiSarno
Anisette
Fireball
Apricot Brandy
Blackberry Brandy
House Brandy
B & B
Cointreau
Baileys
Chambord
Drambuie
Ti Maria
Sambuca Romano
Grand Marnier
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Chivas Regal
Pinch
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Well Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Balvenie
Cutty Sark
Glenleivet 12 yr.
MacCallan 12 yr
Well Scotch
Anel Envy
Bulleit
Jim Beam
Bookers
Blantons
Eagle Rare
Jack Daniels Fire
Knob Creek'
Basil Hayden
Wild Turky
Well Bourbon
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Buffalo Trace
elijah craig
Tequila
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Well Tequila
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Casa Amigos
Patron Anejo
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Gold
Mason Margharita
Vodka
Whiskey
Cocktails
Mason Jar Cocktails
Honey Mule
Jack Daniels Honey Ginger Beer, Lemon
French Kiss
Absolut Vanilia, Patron Café, Cream
Maple old Fashioned
Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whiskey Maple Syrup, Hickory Smoke
Ice Chocolate Martini
Absolut Vanilia, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Shaken, Ice Cold In A Chocolate Syrup Lined Glass
Espresso Martini
Stolichnaya Vodka, Espresso, Baileys Irish Cream & Simple Syrup
Peach Martini
Stolichnaya Peach Vodka & Peach Liqueur Triple Sec,Shaken Ice Cold
Mason Jar Mai Tai
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum Bacardi Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime
Pineapple Squeeze
Patron Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Pineapple Juice, Lime
Mason Jar Cappuccino
Malibu Rum, Kahlua, Café Patron Cream
Mason Jar Mule
Maker’s Mark Bourbon Ginger Beer, Lemon
Titos French Martini
titos pineapple juice cranberry
Long Island Ice Tea
Creamsicle
Becca Bomb
Moscow Mule
Captain Morgan Apple Mule
Bacardi Daiquiri Martini
Dark and Stormy
Jameson Orange Creamsicle
Chocolate 43
jameO Orange
Belvedere French Martini
Specialty Coffees
Irish Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee, Irish whiskey, whipped cream
Mexican Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee with Kahlua liqueur and whipped cream
Hot Toddy
Black tea, honey, whiskey and lemon & cloves
Spanish Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee with Licor 43 and whipped cream
Baileys Irish Cream Coffee
Baileys Irish cream liqueur and whipped cream
Café Amaretto
Fresh brewed coffee with amaretto liqueur and whipped cream