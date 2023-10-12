Food

Starters

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$14.00

Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces

BONELESS WINGS (10)

$13.00

Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Asian style sauces

CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.00

With honey mustard sauce

BAVARIAN PRETZELS

$10.00

Served with mustard or cheese sauce

SHORT RIB QUESADILLAS

$15.00

Carmelized onions, ripe avocado, cheddar jack shred, pico de gallo and cilantro

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL (5)

$16.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

Crispy fried calamari with marinara sauce

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

Creamy house-made dip, fresh tortilla chips

TUNA CRISPS

$16.00

Seared Ahi tuna served over crispy tortilla chips, sliced avocado drizzled with spicy Wasabi dressing

MASON JAR MOZZARELLA TRIANGLES

$11.00

House breaded with a classic marinara sauce

NACHOS VEGATERIAN

$13.00

Refried beans, fresh tortilla chips, guacamole, black beans, tomato, jalapeño, olives, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese.

BANG-BANG SHRIMP

$15.00

Battered & fried in a sweet and tangy chili sauce, topped with scallions & diced tomato

POTATO SKINS (3)

$13.00

Aged Cheddar, Jack cheese & Applewood smoked bacon, served with sour cream, garnished with scallions.

Cheese Quesdila

$10.00

Chicken Quesadila

$15.50

Soups & Salads

SOUP OF THE DAY (CROCK)

$8.00

CLASSIC FRENCH ONION SOUP

$9.00

Herb crouton and gruyere cheese

LOBSTER BISQUE

$11.00

With sherry and lobster meat

MASON JAR ALL-BEEF CHILI

$12.00

Kidney beans, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, herb croutons & Shaved parmesan.

CHICKEN COBB SALAD

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, boiled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado and crumbled blue cheese.

LOBSTER COBB SALAD

$32.00

AHI TUNA SALAD

$17.00

Seared tuna served over mixed greens, tomatoes, Diced avocado, served with Cusabi dressing topped with crispy tortilla chips

ALY’S SALAD

$15.00

Chopped organic mixed greens, ripe avocado, roasted bell peppers, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing

Olde Tyme Favorites

LOBSTER & SHRIMP TACO (OUR VERSION)

$23.00

Sauteed with fresh spinach, onions rolled in a flour tortilla with cheddar, monterey jack cheese, and tomatillo sauce. served with rice & beans.

NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON

$25.00

Broiled or poached with 2 sides.

FISH & CHIPS

$21.00

Beer battered cod served with home-made cole slaw and tartar sauce.

BEEF SHORT RIBS

$28.00

Braised in a red wine reduction sauce served with macaroni & cheese, garnished with crispy onions.

BALSAMIC CHICKEN

$20.00

Chicken breast topped with Portabello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze, served with smashed potatoes.

GRILLED BONELESS CHICKEN DINNER

$18.00

With choice of 2 sides

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$21.00

With Pasta

SHRIMP SCAMPI (6)

$22.00

Over pasta.

AHI TUNA dinner

$28.00

Seared tuna with roast pepper, avocado, salsa and rice.

linguini clam sauce

$16.00

Marinara or vodka sauce (Gluten-Free available)

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$21.00

pasta

$16.00

BBQ

HALF BBQ SMOKED CHICKEN

$20.00

Free-range smoked chicken and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

JAR-B-QUE COMBO for 1

$30.00

All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

Jar B Que Combo for 2

$42.00

JAR-B-Q Additional Guest

$16.00

KANSAS CITY BABY BACK RIBS

$16.00+

Dry rub and BBQ sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

MEMPHIS STYLE RIBS

Signature mop sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

MJ BURNT ENDS

$22.00

Burnt ends of beef brisket and pork ends, double smoked for extra flavor, housemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

PULLED PORK

$20.00

Slow cooked pulled pork shoulder and homemade sauces. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

RIB COMBO MIX & MATCH

$32.00

Priced accordingly All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

SANDWICHES

$17.00

Served on homemade kaiser roll, with fries and pickle chips. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

SMOKED PORK KIELBASA SAUSAGE

$17.00

Smoked and lightly grilled, served with mustard. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

TEXAS BEEF BRISKET PLATTER

$22.00

Beef brisket trimmed lean, served with sauce. All Platters Come With 2 Sides & Cornbread

Premium Steaks

12oz. SKIRT STEAK

$28.00

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00

18oz. COWBOY RIB-EYE

$39.00

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00

14oz. NEW YORK STRIP

$35.00

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00

10oz. FILET MIGNON

$34.00

Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Add one additional side $4.00

OPEN SLICED STEAK SANDWICH

$25.00

8 oz FILET MIGNON

$29.00

12 oz FILET MIGNON

$36.00

Brick Oven Wood-Fired Pizzas

10" CHEESE

$12.00

Additional Toppings $3.00 Each

16” CHEESE

$17.00

Additional Toppings $3.00 Each

BIANCO

$15.00

Mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese.

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

$17.00

House-made marinara, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil.

THE BUTCHER BOY

$22.00

Sweet fennel sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.

THREE CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

Provolone, muenster, pecorino romana, tomato sauce and oregano.

GLUTEN FREE/GLUTEN FREE CAULIFLOWER PIZZA

$15.00

Prime Rib

12oz. QUEEN CUT

$33.00

Beef Au Jus - served with choice of potato, extra side 4 each

16oz. KING CUT

$38.00

Beef Au Jus - served with choice of potato, extra side 4 each

24oz. COLOSSAL CUT

$48.00

Beef Au Jus - served with choice of potato, extra side 4 each

Sandwiches & Wraps

10 OZ. CAJUN BURGER

$20.00

Blackened 8oz. all beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomatoes red onions, monterey jack cheese, jalapenos and creole mayonnaise.

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumble

CORN BEEF ON RYE

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$16.00

leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, applewood smoked bacon and basil pesto mayo

MASON BURGER

$15.00

8oz. all beef burger, served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes & onions.

MASON BURGER 10 0Z.

$17.00

10oz. all beef burger, served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes & onions.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH

$16.00

Griddled steak & american cheese.

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$19.00

Sliced prime rib, french bread and beef au jus.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$17.00

REUBEN

$16.00

NY style corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese thousand island dressing on seedless rye bread.

TEXAS BEEF & CHEDDAR

$18.00

Sliced beef brisket, mushrooms, melted sharp cheddar applewood smoked bacon and chipotle mayonnaise.

THE CAJUN BURGER

$17.00

Blackened 8oz. all beef burger, leaf lettuce, tomatoes red onions, monterey jack cheese, jalapenos and creole mayonnaise.

TURKEY AVOCADO BACON WRAP

$15.00

TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

With creole mayonnaise

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

TURKEY ON WHITE OR RYE BREAD

$12.00

TURKEY REUBEN

$15.00

Sliced turkey breast topped with cole slaw, melted swiss and thousand island dressing on seedless rye.

VEGGIE

$14.00

Black bean burger served with lettuce, tomato & hot honey mustard.

Hot Dogs 2

$10.00

Specials

baked brie

$15.00

Smooth & creamy cheesecake layer with graham cracker in a mason jar with choice of blueberry, strawberry or pineapple topping

buffalo chicken dip

$11.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Chicken schnitzel

$22.00

corn niblets

$4.00

corn on the cob

$4.00

full greek salad

$14.00

German Goulash

$17.00

German Home Fries

$7.00

German Meatballs

$12.00

German Potato Pancake

$7.50

German Sausage Trio

$21.50

guac and chips

$12.00

honey garlic porkchop

$20.00

italian meatballs

$12.00

Jagerschnitzel

$26.00

Large German Pretzel

$10.00

lemon chicken

$18.00

lobster roll w fries

$22.00

meatloaf

$18.00

penne pasta bolognase

$18.00

Rouladen

$27.00

Sauerbraten

$26.00

shepherd's pie

$18.00

side greek salad

$7.00

Spaetzel

$6.00

steamed middleneck clams

$14.00

surf and turf

$39.00

teriyaki shrimp and chicken

$19.00

two lobster rolls with fries

$36.00

Weiner Schnitzel (veal)

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Kids Spaghetti & Marinara or Butter Sauce (Meatballs)

$10.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$10.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

All Kids Meals come with a scoop of ice cream and one beverage

Sides

SMASHED POTATOES

$5.00

BAKED POTATO

$5.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$6.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$5.00

BAKED BEANS

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

HOMEMADE APPLE SAUCE

$4.00

AU GRATIN POTATOES

$6.00

STEAMED MIXED VEGGIES

$6.00

loaded baked potato

$2.00

no second side

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Caramelized apple crisp, toasted cinnamon, sugar topping

Homemade Tiramisu

$6.00

Sweetened mascarpone, espresso soaked lady fingers and cocoa powder

Mud Pie

$6.00

Homemade brownie piled high with ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Supreme Pie

$6.00

Oreo cookie crust, chocolate ice cream, heavy cream and peanut butter cups, topped with chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Mason Jar Cheesecake In A Jar

$6.00

Smooth & creamy cheesecake layer with graham cracker in a mason jar with choice of blueberry, strawberry or pineapple topping

Premium Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Liquor

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Nolets Dry

$11.00

Tangueray Rang Pur

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tangerauy

$10.00

Tangueray Rang pur

Nolets Dry

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.50

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Anisette

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Apricot Brandy

$7.00

Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

House Brandy

$8.00

B & B

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Ti Maria

$9.00

Sambuca Romano

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling'S

Meyers

$10.00

Meyers Silver

$10.00

Mount Gay

La Hecheria

Bacardi Mango

$10.00

Cruzan Mango

Mmmmmmm

Malibu

$11.00

Malibu Lime

Capt. Morgan Lime

Bacardi Pineappple

Malibu Spice

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Pinch

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Balvenie

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Glenleivet 12 yr.

$15.00

MacCallan 12 yr

$17.00

Anel Envy

$15.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Bookers

$17.00

Blantons

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$11.00

Knob Creek'

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Wild Turky

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

elijah craig

$13.00

Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Xo Café

Casa Amigos

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Mason Margharita

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Firefly

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Stoli

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Absolute Vanilla

$9.00

Absolute Raspberry

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Absolute

$9.00

Whiskey

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Segrams 7

$7.75

Canadian Club

$8.00

Segrams VO

$7.75

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

Cocktails

Mason Jar Cocktails

Honey Mule

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey Ginger Beer, Lemon

French Kiss

$12.00

Absolut Vanilia, Patron Café, Cream

Maple old Fashioned

$12.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon Whiskey Maple Syrup, Hickory Smoke

Ice Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Absolut Vanilia, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Shaken, Ice Cold In A Chocolate Syrup Lined Glass

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Stolichnaya Vodka, Espresso, Baileys Irish Cream & Simple Syrup

Peach Martini

$13.00

Stolichnaya Peach Vodka & Peach Liqueur Triple Sec,Shaken Ice Cold

Mason Jar Mai Tai

$12.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum Bacardi Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime

Pineapple Squeeze

$12.00

Patron Silver Tequila, Triple Sec Pineapple Juice, Lime

Mason Jar Cappuccino

$11.00

Malibu Rum, Kahlua, Café Patron Cream

Mason Jar Mule

$12.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon Ginger Beer, Lemon

Titos French Martini

$12.00

titos pineapple juice cranberry

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Creamsicle

$12.00

Becca Bomb

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Captain Morgan Apple Mule

$12.00

Bacardi Daiquiri Martini

$13.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Jameson Orange Creamsicle

$12.00

Chocolate 43

$12.00

jameO Orange

$10.00

Belvedere French Martini

$13.00

Specialty Coffees

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Fresh brewed coffee, Irish whiskey, whipped cream

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Fresh brewed coffee with Kahlua liqueur and whipped cream

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Black tea, honey, whiskey and lemon & cloves

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Fresh brewed coffee with Licor 43 and whipped cream

Baileys Irish Cream Coffee

$10.00

Baileys Irish cream liqueur and whipped cream

Café Amaretto

$10.00

Fresh brewed coffee with amaretto liqueur and whipped cream

Beer

Bottled Beer

Bud Lite

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Heinekin 00

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Heineken Lite

$5.00

Micelob Ultra

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

nutrl

$6.00

Toms river Can

$7.00

Draft Beer

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$8.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Guinness

$8.00

Firestone Union Jack IPA

$8.00

Long Trail Green

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Doc’s Hard Cider

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Blue Point Tossed Lager

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Blue Moon New Belgian

$8.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.00

Breckingridge Vanilla Porter

$8.00

Captain Lawrence Hop Commander

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Flying Fish Hopfish IPA

$8.00

Montauk

$8.00

Hazy Little Things

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Black and Tan

$8.00

Great Lakes Porter

$8.00

Toms River

$7.00

SPATEN

$7.00

Pitchers

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$26.00

Coors Light

$17.00

Firestone Union Jack IPA

$24.00

Longtrail Green

$24.00

Doc’s Hard Cider

$22.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$19.00

Bud Light

$19.00

Blue Point Tossed Lager

$22.00

Yuengling Lager

$22.00

Blue Moon New Belgian

$25.00

Fat Tire

$25.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$25.00

Modelo Especial

$22.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$25.00

Breckingridge Vanilla Porter

$25.00

Captain Lawrence Hop Commander

$25.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$25.00

Flying Fish Hopfish IPA

$25.00

Montauk

$25.00

Hazy Little Things

$25.00

Kona Big Wave

$25.00

Wine

Mondavi

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL Merlot

$30.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$30.00

Red Wine

Menage a Trois Pinot Noir

$12.00

Markham Merlot

$12.00

J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Bodegas Norton 1895 Malbec

$12.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

BTL Menage a Trois Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Markham Merlot

$42.00

BTL J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Bodegas Norton 1895 Malbec

$42.00

BTL Red Sangria

$32.00

Sparkling

Frexinet Blanc de Blanc

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

White Wine

Schmitt Sohne Riesling

$11.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Hess “Shirt Tail” Chardonnay

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$13.00

whispering angel rose

$13.00

White Sangria

$10.00

BTL Schmitt Sohne Riesling

$39.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$55.00

BTL Hess “Shirt Tail” Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL whispering angel rose

$45.00

BTL White Sangria

$32.00

NA Beverages

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

Club

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea Raspberry

$4.00

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea Sweetended

$4.00

Lipton Brisk Iced Tea Unsweetened

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

SODA

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

TEA

$4.00

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$4.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00