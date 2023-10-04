Lunch

Salads

Garden

$7.00

Spring mix, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons w/ ranch dressing.

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$7.50

Spinach, strawberry halves, avocado, red onion, feta, and almonds with a strawberry balsamic dressing.

Autumn Apple Salad

$9.00

Crumbled bacon,spinach, pecans, feta and apple with maple dijon vinaigrette

Deli Sandwiches

French Dip

$9.75

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a bag of chips.

Veggie Wrap with Hummus

$8.50

hummus, spinach, peppers, cucumber, carrots, onion and everything bagel seasoning in choice of tortilla or bread.

The Club

$9.50

Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Special

Meatball Sub

$9.75

Breakfast

Breakfast Entrees

Avo Toast

$7.50

Fresh smashed avocado with lemon juice, salt & pepper, olive oil and everything bagel seasoning on hearty toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled egg with your choice of bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, spinach, and avocado with pico on the side. can lose the wrap and make it a bowl

Breakfast bowl

$8.50

Sausage or bacon, scrambled egg, cheese, and pico served on bed of lettuce.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Egg and cheese on choice of bagel, croissant or biscuit. Option to add bacon, sausage, ham, spinach, avocado, tomatoes

Quiche

$7.50

Pastry crust filled with egg, meat, cheese, and veggies. Comes with a light side salad.

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.50

Waffles

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$7.00

Chocolate chip waffle served with whip cream, butter, and syrup

Plain

$6.00

Fluffy, sugar-studded waffle served with powdered sugar, syrup, and butter.

Breads

Plain Croissant w/butter

$2.50

Bagel w/ cream cheese

$3.75

Bakery Items

$4.00

Fresh assortment of baked goods daily

Focaccia

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

$1 Drip Special

$1.00

Non-Coffee

Water Bottle

$1.00

Sweet/ Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Matcha

$4.75+

Matcha powder combined with milk.

Steamer

$3.50+

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Club soda/seltzer water combined with flavored syrups.

London Fog

$4.50+

Black tea bag combined with vanilla syrup and steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate powder combined with steamed milk.

Vanilla Chai

$4.75+

Vanilla Chai concentrate mixed equal parts with milk.

Spiced Chai

$4.75+

Spiced chai concentrate mixed equal parts with milk.

Caramel Apple Spice

$4.50+

Caramel syrup combined with steamed apple juice.

Espresso

Mocha

$4.75+

A shot of espresso combined with chocolate powder and milk.

Latte

$4.25+

A shot of espresso combined with milk.

Espresso

$2.50+

Breve

$5.50+

A shot of espresso combined with half and half.

Americano

$3.75+

A shot of espresso combined with water.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and frothed milk

Macchiato

$4.45+

Refreshers

Refresher Iced

$4.50+

refresher mix with water and ice

The Knockoff

$4.95+

strawberry refresher and coconut milk (Starbucks pink drink)

Smoothies/Frappes

Vanilla Frappe

$5.25+

Frappe powder combined with choice of milk and ice. Add espresso - if requested.

Oreo Frappe

$5.25+

crushed oreos, vanilla frappe mix, ice and whip cream

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

caramel frappe mix, ice, milk, whip and caramel drizzle

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.50+

Mango smoothie

$5.50+

Four Berry Smoothie

$5.50+

Lotus

Lotus Energy

$6.00+

Lotus syrup combined with seltzer water and flavored syrups.

Lotus Energy- Sugar Free

$6.00+

Sugar free Lotus syrup combined with seltzer water and flavored syrups.

Milks

Coconut

$0.75

Almond

$0.75

Oat

$0.75

Whole Milk

Specialty Drinks

Latte

$5.50+

Frappe

$6.25+

Little Locals

LL Breakfast

Yogurt tube

$1.25

Egg and Bacon or sausage with fruit cup or applesauce

$5.00

one egg and one slice of bacon with a piece of toast

Fruit cup

$2.00

Apple Sauce cup

$1.50

Single waffle with butter and syrup

$5.00

comes with fruit cup or applesauce

Just a waffle

$3.50

LL Lunch

PB&J with Fruit cup or applesauce and goldfish

$5.00

with chips or goldfish

Cheese Quesadilla with fruit cup or apple sauce and goldfish

$5.00

served with salsa and sour cream

Mac n Cheese with fruit cup or applesauce and goldfish bag

$5.00

Kraft Mac n Cheese

Bag of Goldfish

$1.50

Cheese Stick

$1.00

Half Sandwich

$5.00

Half turkey or ham sandwich with goldfish and fruit/applesauce cup

LL Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Juice Box

$1.25

Steamer

$2.00

Extras

Add Ons

Toast w/butter and jelly

$1.75

Add Bacon

$1.25

Add Avocado

$1.50

Egg

$2.00

jelly

$0.50

Add Sausage

$1.25

Syrup/Flavor

$0.75

Espresso

$0.85

Milk Alternative

$0.75

cold foam

$1.00

Bakery Items

cookies

$2.50

croissant

$3.50

biscuit

$3.00

bagel

$3.00

assorted fresh

$4.00

strong arm

$5.50

donut

$2.25

Sugar Cookie

$0.50

Day Old

$2.00

Grab n Go

Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Yogurt with fresh berries, granola and honey

Overnight Oats GF

$5.25

rolled oats, milk, greek yogurt, chia seeds, vanilla

Apple Pie overnight oats

$6.25

diced apples, pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon and overnight oats base

PB&J overnight oats

$6.25

peanut butter, jelly, diced strawberries, peanuts

Fruit Bowl

$1.00

Lunch

Veggies and Hummus

$4.75

Veggies and Ranch

$4.75

Chicken salad with Crackers

$5.50

cheese stick

$1.00

bags of chips

$2.00

housewares

Seasonal

Table cloth

$9.99

Dilworth coffee

$13.95

White Mugs

$8.00

Towels

$9.50

candy bags

$3.00

Colored Mugs

$10.00