Mason X Main 720 Bennett Ridge Ct
Lunch
Salads
Garden
Spring mix, cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, cheese, and croutons w/ ranch dressing.
Spinach Strawberry Salad
Spinach, strawberry halves, avocado, red onion, feta, and almonds with a strawberry balsamic dressing.
Autumn Apple Salad
Crumbled bacon,spinach, pecans, feta and apple with maple dijon vinaigrette
Deli Sandwiches
French Dip
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad with lettuce and tomato. Comes with a bag of chips.
Veggie Wrap with Hummus
hummus, spinach, peppers, cucumber, carrots, onion and everything bagel seasoning in choice of tortilla or bread.
The Club
Turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Gluten free bread
Breakfast
Breakfast Entrees
Avo Toast
Fresh smashed avocado with lemon juice, salt & pepper, olive oil and everything bagel seasoning on hearty toast.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla wrapped around scrambled egg with your choice of bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, spinach, and avocado with pico on the side. can lose the wrap and make it a bowl
Breakfast bowl
Sausage or bacon, scrambled egg, cheese, and pico served on bed of lettuce.
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and cheese on choice of bagel, croissant or biscuit. Option to add bacon, sausage, ham, spinach, avocado, tomatoes
Quiche
Pastry crust filled with egg, meat, cheese, and veggies. Comes with a light side salad.
Biscuits and Gravy
Waffles
Breads
Drinks
Non-Coffee
Water Bottle
Sweet/ Unsweet Tea
Soda
Refill
Matcha
Matcha powder combined with milk.
Steamer
Italian Soda
Club soda/seltzer water combined with flavored syrups.
London Fog
Black tea bag combined with vanilla syrup and steamed milk.
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate powder combined with steamed milk.
Vanilla Chai
Vanilla Chai concentrate mixed equal parts with milk.
Spiced Chai
Spiced chai concentrate mixed equal parts with milk.
Caramel Apple Spice
Caramel syrup combined with steamed apple juice.
Espresso
Mocha
A shot of espresso combined with chocolate powder and milk.
Latte
A shot of espresso combined with milk.
Espresso
Breve
A shot of espresso combined with half and half.
Americano
A shot of espresso combined with water.
Cappuccino
equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and frothed milk
Macchiato
Refreshers
Smoothies/Frappes
Vanilla Frappe
Frappe powder combined with choice of milk and ice. Add espresso - if requested.
Oreo Frappe
crushed oreos, vanilla frappe mix, ice and whip cream
Caramel Frappe
caramel frappe mix, ice, milk, whip and caramel drizzle
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Mango smoothie
Four Berry Smoothie
Lotus
Specialty Drinks
Little Locals
LL Breakfast
LL Lunch
PB&J with Fruit cup or applesauce and goldfish
with chips or goldfish
Cheese Quesadilla with fruit cup or apple sauce and goldfish
served with salsa and sour cream
Mac n Cheese with fruit cup or applesauce and goldfish bag
Kraft Mac n Cheese
Bag of Goldfish
Cheese Stick
Half Sandwich
Half turkey or ham sandwich with goldfish and fruit/applesauce cup
Extras
Add Ons
Bakery Items
Grab n Go
Breakfast
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt with fresh berries, granola and honey
Overnight Oats GF
rolled oats, milk, greek yogurt, chia seeds, vanilla
Apple Pie overnight oats
diced apples, pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon and overnight oats base
PB&J overnight oats
peanut butter, jelly, diced strawberries, peanuts