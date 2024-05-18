Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Belleair Bluffs, Fl
Food Menu
*Rolls
- *Classic Roll$22.00
Maine lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll (calories: 324)
- *Connecticut Roll$22.00
Maine lobster served warm with butter in our New England split-top roll (calories: 417)
- *Crab Roll$20.00
Lump crab meat tossed in subtle blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll (calories: 325)
- *Lobster Salad Roll$22.00
Maine lobster tossed in subtle blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll (calories: 313)
- *Lobster BLT Roll$22.00
Maine lobster served with mayo, lemon butter, bacon, lettuce & tomato in our New England split-top roll (calories: 387)
- *Shrimp Roll$16.00
Shrimp tossed in subtle blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll (calories: 223)
*Maine Events
- *The Bar Harbor$29.00
Your choice of lobster roll with 50% more lobster meat, including lobster tail (calories: 334-453)
- *Lobster Mac & Cheese$16.00
Maine lobster served over pasta in a white cheddar cheese sauce (calories: 537)
- *Lobster Grilled Cheese$16.00
Texas toast grilled perfectly with white cheddar cheese and sweet lobster meat (calories: 470)
*Salads
- *Lobster Salad$22.00
Maine lobster served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese (calories: 245)
- *Shrimp Salad$16.00
Shrimp served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese (calories: 245)
- *Garden Salad$7.00
Fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese (calories: 175)
*Soup
- *New England Clam Chowder
Sea clams in a thick, creamy broth with potatoes, onions and celery. Choice of cup or bowl (calories: 161 or 242)
- *Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster in a smooth, creamy bisque is infused with a medley of herbs and spices. Choice of cup or bowl (calories: 248 or 372)
- *Rip Roarin' Crab
Crab meat served in a creamy soup with sweet corn and seasonal spices. Choice of cup or bowl (calories: 200 or 300)
*Kids
- *Grilled Cheese$5.00
Buttery Texas Toast filled with creamy, melted American cheese (calories: 500)
- *Nathan's® 100% Beef Hot Dog$5.00
Nathan's Famous 100% beef hot dog served on our signature New England split-top roll (calories: 470)
- *Mac & Cheese$6.00
Pasta served in a sharp white cheddar cheese cream sauce (calories: 467)
*Sides
- *Coleslaw$2.50
Fresh, crunchy cabbage & carrots tossed in a creamy dressing (calories: 234)
- *Kettle Cooked Chips$2.50
Kettle Cooked Potato chips (calories: 200)
- *Potato Salad$2.50
Potatoes tossed in a creamy dressing of mayo, Dijon mustard, and vinegar (calories: 248)
- *Tater Tots$5.00
Crispy golden bite-sized potatoes seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices
*Treats
Catering
*Catering Menu
- *Classic Roll Box (Box of 12)$199.00
Minimum 12 Classic Rolls: Maine lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll (calories: 324 per roll)
- *Shrimp Roll Box (Box of 12)$199.00
Minimum 12 Shrimp Rolls: Shrimp tossed in a subtle blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll (calories: 223 per roll)
- *Lobster Salad Roll Box (Box of 12)$199.00
Minimum 12 Classic Rolls: Maine lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll (calories: 324 per roll)
- *Mixed Roll Box (min. 12)
Minimum 12 Rolls (calories: 223-324)
- *Kettle Cooked Chips Box (12 bags)$1.50
Minimum 12 Kettle Cooked Chips: Original Flavor
- *Potato Salad (lb)$8.00
Potatoes tossed in a creamy dressing of mayo, Dijon mustard, and vinegar. One pound feeds 3-4 people (calories: 1443)
- *Cole Slaw (lb)$8.00
Fresh, crunchy cabbage & carrots tossed in a creamy dressing. One pound feeds 3-4 people (calories: 681).
- *Soup (quart)$16.00
Soup by the quart. One quart feeds 2-4 people.
- *Soup (pint)$9.00
Soup by the quart. One quart feeds 2-4 people.