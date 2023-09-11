FOOD

Rolls

Classic Roll

$20.00

Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll

Connecticut Roll

$20.00

Sweet lobster served warm with butter in our New England split-top roll

Lobster BLT Roll

$20.00

Sweet lobster served with mayo, lemon butter, bacon, lettuce & tomato in our New England split-top roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$20.00

Sweet lobster tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll

Crab Roll

$20.00

Lump crab meat tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll

Shrimp Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll

Maine Event

Bar Harbor Roll

$27.00

Your choice of lobster roll with 50% more lobster meat, including lobster tail

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Texas toast grilled perfectly with white cheddar cheese and sweet lobster meat

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Sweet lobster served over pasta in a sharp white cheddar cheese cream sauce

Salads

Lobster Salad Over Greens

$20.00

Sweet lobster served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese

Crab Salad Over Greens

$20.00

Crab meat over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese

Shrimp Salad Over Greens

$15.00

Gulf shrimp served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese

Bar Harbor Over Greens

$27.00
Side Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & goat cheese

Soups & Sides

Lobster Bisque

$5.50+

Sweet lobster in a smooth, creamy bisque is infused with a medley of herbs and spices

New England Clam Chowder

$5.50+

Sea clams in a thick, creamy broth with potatoes, onions and celery

Potato Salad

$2.50

Potatoes tossed in a creamy dressing of mayo, Dijon mustard, and vinegar

New England Chips

$2.50

Cape Cod Original Potato chips

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fresh, crunchy cabbage & carrots tossed in a creamy dressing

Basket Of Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Crispy golden bite-sized potatoes seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices

Basket Of Tots

$5.00

Crispy golden bite-sized potatoes seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.00

Nathan's Famous all-beef hot dog served on our signature New England split-top roll

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Buttery Texas Toast filled with creamy, melted American cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Pasta served in a sharp white cheddar cheese cream sauce

Dessert

Whoopie Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Soft, chocolate cookie-cake sandwich with fluffy creme filling

Muffin

$3.50

Hot Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Pastry

$4.00

DRINKS

Bottled Drink

Maine Root

$3.50

Bottled Drink

$3.25

Fountain Drink

Coffee

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Long Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

French Vanilla Latte

Cafe Vanilla

$3.50

French Vanilla

Cortadito

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cafe Latte

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50