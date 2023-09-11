Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Bradenton, FL
FOOD
Rolls
Classic Roll
Sweet lobster served chilled with mayo & lemon butter in our New England split-top roll
Connecticut Roll
Sweet lobster served warm with butter in our New England split-top roll
Lobster BLT Roll
Sweet lobster served with mayo, lemon butter, bacon, lettuce & tomato in our New England split-top roll
Lobster Salad Roll
Sweet lobster tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll
Crab Roll
Lump crab meat tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll
Shrimp Roll
Gulf shrimp tossed in a creamy blend of mayo, celery & lemon served in our New England split-top roll
Maine Event
Bar Harbor Roll
Your choice of lobster roll with 50% more lobster meat, including lobster tail
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Texas toast grilled perfectly with white cheddar cheese and sweet lobster meat
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Sweet lobster served over pasta in a sharp white cheddar cheese cream sauce
Salads
Lobster Salad Over Greens
Sweet lobster served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese
Crab Salad Over Greens
Crab meat over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese
Shrimp Salad Over Greens
Gulf shrimp served over fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & crumbled goat cheese
Bar Harbor Over Greens
Side Salad
Fresh greens with cucumber, tomato, dried cranberries & goat cheese
Soups & Sides
Lobster Bisque
Sweet lobster in a smooth, creamy bisque is infused with a medley of herbs and spices
New England Clam Chowder
Sea clams in a thick, creamy broth with potatoes, onions and celery
Potato Salad
Potatoes tossed in a creamy dressing of mayo, Dijon mustard, and vinegar
New England Chips
Cape Cod Original Potato chips
Cole Slaw
Fresh, crunchy cabbage & carrots tossed in a creamy dressing
Basket Of Fries
Crispy golden bite-sized potatoes seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices
Basket Of Tots
Crispy golden bite-sized potatoes seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices