Masterfry & Grill 1511 E Marshall Ave
Apps/Misc
- 6 Whole Wings$12.99
- Extra Whole Wing$2.99
- 3 Whole Wings$7.99
- 12 Shrimp$12.99
- 6 Shrimp$8.99
- 2 Pc Fish$8.99
- 1 pc Fish$4.99
- 1 Porkchop$4.99
- Master fries
Seasoned fries with master sauce melted cheese chives and bacon bits$5.99
- Masterfries/ Chicken$9.99
- Masterfries / Shrimp$12.99
- Masterfries/ Chicken and Shrimp$15.99
- Add sausage$1.99
- Get it sauced
Get tenders or whole tossed in sauce$0.99
- Cheeseburger
Fully dressed$4.99
- Master the fries
Add melted cheese to fries$0.99
- Extra patties$1.99
- Add chicken$1.99
- Add beef$1.99
- Add shrimp$2.99
- Extra bread$0.49
- Master Burger
2 Smash ground chuck patties Fully dressed with cheese master sauce or mayonnaise or mustard with fries$11.99
- Masterburger/bacon
Fully dressed With cheese and bacon with fries$12.99
- Masterburger XL
3 smash patties and cheese with fries$13.99
- Masterburger XL/ bacon
Bacon and cheese with fries$14.99
- Big Fish meal
1 fish fillet dressed with lettuce and tomato with fries$7.99
- Chicken Sandwich meal
3 grilled or fried chicken strips with mayo lettuce and tomato and fries$7.99
- Add Bacon$0.99
- Master Your Combo
Master your fries with your combo$1.99
Sides
- Cajun Rice$2.99
- Cajun Rice Lrg$5.99
- Corn$1.99
- Corn Lrg$3.99
- Fries$1.99
- Fries Lrg$4.99
- Mac and Cheese$2.99
- Mac and Cheese Lrg$5.99
- Red Beans and Rice
New Orleans style red beans and smoked sausage with a side of white rice$2.99
- Red Beans and Rice Lrg$5.99
- Rice and Gravy$1.99
- Rice Gravy Lrg$3.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Lg Grits$5.99
- Sm Grits$2.99
Masterfry & Grill Location and Hours
(903) 215-8783
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM