Ultimate Mai Tai

$11.00

Experience the pinnacle of Tiki mixology with our Ultimate Mai Tai. Crafted with the finest dark and light rums, almond orgeat, zesty lime, and a dash of orange liqueur, this tropical elixir is a symphony of flavors that transport you to a faraway island paradise. Served over crushed ice and garnished with a fresh pineapple slice and a cherry, the Ultimate Mai Tai is the epitome of exotic delight.