Masthi Bar and Grill
Food Menu
Soup's
Cilantro Lime Soup
A zesty and aromatic soup with cilantro, lime, and optional veg, egg, or chicken, offering a flavorful and refreshing culinary experience.
Hot & Sour Soup
It captures the essence of Hot and Sour Soup, highlighting its spicy and tangy flavors, along with the option of Paneer, egg, or chicken, all infused with aromatic spices, creating a delightful and comforting culinary experience.
Mutton Paya Soup
A rich and flavorful broth made with mutton trotters (paya), slow-cooked with aromatic spices, offering a nourishing and hearty traditional soup.
South Indian Tiffins
Poori(2)
A popular Indian deep-fried bread, soft and fluffy, often served with curries or as a delightful snack.
Idly (3)
A South Indian steamed rice cake, soft and spongy, served with chutney and sambar, a wholesome and popular breakfast.
Kuthu Paratha
Mouthwatering fusion dish with shredded paratha stir-fried with flavorful chicken, aromatic spices, and herbs, offering a delightful culinary experience.
Dosa's
A diverse array of South Indian crepes, creatively filled with masala, cheese, paneer, and more, presenting a delightful and flavorful culinary journey.
Onion Chilli Uttapam
Veggi Uttapam
Methi Vada (3)
Veg-Appetizers
Stuffed Mirchi (4 pieces)
Jalapeno peppers dipped in batter and deep-fried to golden perfection, A popular Indian Street snack
Cut Mirchi
Jalapeno peppers battered in chick pea batter, deep fried and served with mint chutney.
Pakoras
A medley of different veggies dipped in Chickpea & Rice Flour batter
Samosas (2)
A delectable duo of handmade crisp cones filled with potatoes, peas, cumin, spiced & seasoned.
Chilli Paneer
A popular Indo-Chinese starter made by seasoning fried Indian cottage cheese sautéed in chili sauce.
Manchuria
Deep fried Cauliflower fritters, marinated in the spicy batter and sauteed with our Chef made "Manchurian" sauce.
Soya Chaap
Malai Soya Chaap is a delectable Indian vegetarian dish made from soy protein (chaap) cooked in a rich and creamy malai (cream) gravy, seasoned with aromatic spices
Chilli Baby Corn
Crispy baby corn coated in spicy batter, deep-fried, and tossed in a tangy chili sauce with vegetables, creating a delightful Indo-Chinese appetizer loved for its bold flavors and crunch.
Non-veg Appetizers
Chicken 65
Well marinated Boneless Chicken with Indian spices and sauteed with Chef made 65 sauce.
Karampodi Chicken
Fiery and flavorful chicken appetizer coated with spicy Karampodi seasoning, guaranteed to ignite your taste buds with its bold and zesty flavors.
Chilli Chicken dry
Crispy and succulent fried chicken, stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and a spicy sauce, creating a delectable Chilli Chicken dry dish with bold and irresistible flavors.
Chicken Majestic
Chicken Majestic is a popular South Indian appetizer made with marinated and deep-fried chicken, tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce, creating a flavorful and delightful dish.
Apollo Shrimp
Apollo Shrimp is an irresistible appetizer featuring succulent shrimp infused with celestial spices, offering a delightful taste of Apollo cuisine's unique flavors.
Tandoori Pomfret
Whole pomfret fish marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices, cooked in a clay oven, offering tender, flavorful, and smoky goodness—a delightful Indian seafood delicacy.
Pomfret Fish Fry
Crispy and golden-brown, Pomfret fish fry is a delectable Indian dish, where pomfret fish is coated in flavorful spices and shallow-fried to perfection, offering a delightful seafood treat.
Tawa Fish
Tawa Fish is an Indian seafood delicacy featuring marinated fish fillets pan-fried on a tawa (griddle), resulting in moist, flavorful, and tender fish, perfect for seafood enthusiasts.
Konaseema Kodi Vepudu ( Bone In)
Konaseema Kodi Vepudu is a traditional Telugu dish, where tender chicken pieces are marinated in spicy masala and stir-fried with onions, curry leaves, and peppers, offering a fiery and flavorful culinary delight.
Lamb Chops (4)
Indulge in the exquisite pleasure of juicy, tender, and flavorful lamb chops. Expertly seasoned, grilled to perfection, and served with delightful accompaniments—a culinary delight for meat enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
Veg Curries
Tadka Daal
Dal Tadka is a comforting Indian lentil dish, prepared by tempering aromatic spices with cooked lentils, resulting in a delightful blend of flavors that is both satisfying and nourishing.
Dal Makhani
Rich and creamy Punjabi lentil dish with black lentils and kidney beans, slow-cooked with butter and aromatic spices.
Bhindi Masala
Bhindi Masala is a flavorful Indian dish featuring stir-fried okra (lady's finger) with aromatic spices, creating a delicious and vegetarian delicacy.
Gutti Vankaya
Delectable bagara baingan, a flavorful dish of tender eggplants cooked in a rich, aromatic gravy. Truly satisfying!
Paneer Butter Masala
Creamy and indulgent Paneer Butter Masala, featuring soft cottage cheese in a rich, flavorful tomato-based gravy. Simply irresistible for all.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Grilled paneer cooked in a luscious tomato-based gravy with aromatic spices—a delightful and popular North Indian vegetarian dish.
Palak Paneer
Palak Paneer is a classic North Indian dish featuring creamy spinach cooked with paneer (Indian cottage cheese), offering a nutritious and flavorful vegetarian delight.
Methi Cheman
Methi Chaman is a Kashmiri dish with paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in a creamy fenugreek (methi) gravy, offering a delectable vegetarian delicacy.
Kadai Paneer
A flavorful Indian dish with paneer, bell peppers, and a rich gravy, delivering a delightful and aromatic experience.
Malai Kofta
Malai Kofta is a creamy Indian dish with deep-fried paneer and potato dumplings served in a rich tomato-based gravy. A luscious vegetarian delight.
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Colorful medley of vegetables in flavorful sauce, creating a delightful and hearty vegetarian curry, perfect for a satisfying meal.
Channa Masala
A classic Indian dish with chickpeas cooked in a spiced tomato-based gravy, offering a flavorful and satisfying vegetarian option.
Aloo Gobi
Navarathan Kurma
Mutter Paneer
Non-Veg Curries
Egg Masala
A delicious Indian dish featuring boiled eggs cooked in a flavorful tomato-based gravy, seasoned with aromatic spices.
Chicken Chettinadu
Chicken Chettinadu Curry is a bold and flavorful South Indian dish, featuring tender chicken cooked with a unique blend of Chettinadu spices, offering a delicious and aromatic culinary delight.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tender chicken tikka in a creamy tomato-based gravy, enriched with aromatic spices, creating a beloved and flavorful Indian classic.
Chicken Vindaloo
Ambur Chicken
Ambur Chicken is a flavorful South Indian dish known for its marinated chicken cooked with aromatic spices and served with fragrant and fluffy biryani rice.
Murgh Mughalai
Murgh Mughalai is a rich and creamy North Indian dish with tender chicken cooked in a luscious cashew and cream gravy. A decadent and delicious culinary treat.
Hyderabadi Chicken Curry
Hyderabadi Chicken Curry is a spicy and aromatic Indian dish, infused with flavors from Hyderabad's rich culinary heritage, creating an absolutely delightful and satisfying dining experience.
Butter Chicken
Creamy and indulgent North Indian chicken curry, with tender chicken in a tomato-based gravy enriched with butter. A delightful favorite!
Coconut Chicken Curry
Tender chicken in a creamy coconut-based gravy, enriched with aromatic spices, creating a delightful and flavorful culinary experience.
Goat curry
Goat Chukka
Tender goat meat pan-roasted with caramelized onions, spices, ginger, and garlic. Rich, spicy, and well-cooked until it falls off the bone. Best served with chapati or rice.
Goat Vindaloo
Lamb Vindaloo
A fiery and tangy Goan dish with tender lamb, marinated in vinegar and spices, offering a bold and flavorsome culinary experience.
Mutton Rogan Josh
A rich and aromatic Kashmiri dish with tender mutton, cooked in a flavorsome blend of spices, offering a delightful and indulgent experience.
Spicy Lamb Fry
A flavorful Indian dish with tender lamb, stir-fried with aromatic spices, delivering a fiery and satisfying culinary delight.
Mutton Masala
Flavorful Indian dish with tender mutton cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy, bursting with aromatic spices. A delightful indulgence.
Coconut Shrimp Curry
Succulent shrimp in a creamy coconut-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices, offering a delightful and flavorful culinary indulgence.
Pamplet Fish Curry(Bone In)
A spicy and flavorful South Indian fish dish with a rich tomato-based gravy and unique Chettinadu spices. Exquisite taste!
Malabaru Fish Curry (Bone less)
Rolls/Wraps
Paneer Tikka Roll
Mouthwatering paneer tikka roll in soft, fluffy bread; a popular choice for vegetarians and paneer lovers, offering a delightful experience.
Chicken Tikka Roll
Masthi Special Chicken Tikka Roll is a delectable Indian wrap featuring succulent marinated chicken tikka, onions, and special species, providing a uniquely flavorful and satisfying culinary delight.
Breads
Naan's
Tandoori Roti
Paratha
Butter Naan
Leavened white bread baked in tandoor oven with butter.
Garlic Naan
Bread baked in tandoor grill and topped with garlic.
Bullet Naan
Bread baked in tandoor grill and topped with chillies.
Plain Naan
Leavened white bread baked in tandoor oven.
Cheese Naan
Bread baked in Tandoor grill stuffed with cheese and chillies and made to perfection.
Plain
A classic Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor (clay oven), with a slightly crispy texture and smoky flavor.
Butter
A delectable Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor, brushed with butter for a rich and delightful taste.
Malabar Paratha (2 Pc)
A flaky, layered Indian flatbread, popular in Kerala cuisine, made with all-purpose flour and ghee, offering a delightful taste and texture.
Kebab's
Paneer Tikka
Soft paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and grilled to perfection, offering a delectable and vegetarian delight.
Haryali Paneer Tikka
Soft paneer marinated in a vibrant green mixture of mint, coriander, and spices, grilled to perfection for a flavorful and refreshing treat.
Achari Paneer Tikka
Chicken Tikka
Boneless free range Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).
Chicken Malai Tikka
Juicy chicken malai tikka marinated in a creamy and flavorful mixture, grilled to perfection, a delectable appetizer.
Hariyali Chicken Tikka
Chicken kebabs marinated in a vibrant green mix of mint, coriander, and spices, grilled to perfection for a flavorful and aromatic delight.
Tandoori Chicken(4 Pieces)
Boneless free range Chicken pieces mixed with special Chef made Afghani sauce and grilled in a Tandoor (Clay Oven).
Chicken Sheek Kabab
Succulent minced meat, seasoned with aromatic spices, skewered and grilled to perfection, offering a delicious and tender delight.
Tandoori Fish
Special Fish grilled in clay oven and with Desi spices.
Mixed Grill Chicken Platter
A tantalizing feast with a variety of flavors and textures, showcasing succulent chicken kebabs in all their deliciousness.
Lamb Sheek Kabab
Indo-Chinese
Gobi Manchurian
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce, a popular Indo-Chinese appetizer or side dish, offering delightful flavors and textures.
Chilli Baby Corn Manchurian
Crispy baby corn fritters tossed in spicy chili sauce, a delicious and addictive appetizer that tantalizes the taste buds.
Chilli Paneer Manchurian
Tender paneer (Indian cottage cheese) tossed with bell peppers and spicy sauces, a delightful Indo-Chinese fusion, offering a flavorful culinary experience.
Baby Corn Chat Pata
Crunchy baby corn tossed in tangy and spicy seasoning, a delightful and zesty appetizer that delights the taste buds.
Chilli Gobi Manchurian
Baby Corn Manchurian
VEG Street Style Fried Rice
Flavorful stir-rice with an assortment of colorful vegetables, offering a delicious and satisfying vegetarian delight.
EGG Street Style Fried Rice
Scrumptious stir-ricenoodles with scrambled eggs and vegetables, delivering a delightful and protein-rich culinary treat.
CHICKEN Street Style Fried Rice
Delectable stir-ricenoodles with tender chicken and vegetables, offering a flavorful and satisfying culinary delight.
Paneer Street Style Fried Rice
VEG Street Style Noodles
Flavorful stir-fried noodles with an assortment of colorful vegetables, offering a delicious and satisfying vegetarian delight.
EGG Street Style Noodles
Scrumptious stir-fried noodles with scrambled eggs and vegetables, delivering a delightful and protein-rich culinary treat.
CHICKEN Street Style Noodles
Delectable stir-fried noodles with tender chicken and vegetables, offering a flavorful and satisfying culinary delight.
Regular Biryani's
65 Biryani's
65 Biryani is a spicy and flavorful Indian rice dish, featuring marinated chicken 65 or a vegetarian version, cooked with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices.
Dum Biryani's
Flavorful Indian rice dish prepared with marinated meat/vegetables, fragrant spices, and basmati rice, slow-cooked in a sealed pot, resulting in a delectable and aromatic masterpiece.
Masthi Special Biryani's
Masthi Special Biryani with succulent chicken, shrimp or vegetables, combined with fragrant long grain rice and aromatic spices, creates a mouthwatering and flavorful dish. It's a delightful treat for anyone who appreciates the rich flavors of Indian cuisine. The blend of spices and the slow-cooking process of special Biryani style make it an irresistible and unforgettable culinary experience.
Fry Piece Biryani's
Fry Piece Biryani offers a savory blend of marinated with meat or vegetables with fragrant rice and aromatic spices, resulting in a delectable and satisfying Indian feast.
555 Biryani's
Egg Biryani
Family Pack Biryani's
Dessert's
Gulab Jamun (2 pieces)
A classic Indian dessert made with deep-fried milk-based dumplings, soaked in fragrant sugar syrup, offering a sweet and irresistible treat for all occasions.
Gajar Ka Halwa
A traditional Indian dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and nuts, cooked to perfection, offering a rich and delightful sweet treat.
Double ka meetha
A Hyderabadi dessert made with bread slices soaked in milk, flavored with saffron, cardamom, and garnished with nuts, offering a luscious and indulgent experience.
Meetha Paan in a cup
Meetha Pan Flavored Tutty Fruity Bread: Layers of whipped cream, gulkand, and mukhwas, offering a delightful and unique dessert experience.
Gulab Jamun Fusion
Traditional Gulab Jamun, cake, and whipped cream fusion—a delightful and indulgent dessert for those craving something extraordinary.
Rasmalai trescleche
A luscious fusion dessert featuring Rasmalai soaked in three milks, offering a delightful and rich indulgence.
Casata Icecream
Casata Ice Cream is a delectable Italian dessert featuring layers of different ice cream flavors, fruits, nuts, and chocolate, providing a delightful and indulgent frozen treat.
Mud Pie ( can be made gluten and nut free)
A decadent dessert with a chocolate cookie crust, layers of chocolate/coffee ice cream, and whipped cream, topped with chocolate sauce, offering a delightful and indulgent treat.
Brownie Sundae
A delightful dessert with a warm and gooey brownie served on a sizzling hot plate, topped with ice cream, and finished with a sizzling chocolate sauce—a truly indulgent experience.
Bar Menu
Beer
Mac and Jack African Amber
This beer erupts with a floral, hoppy taste, followed by a well rounded malty middle, finishing with a nicely organic hop flavor. Amber Ale · 5.8% ABV · Redmond, WA
Good Life Sippy Cup
Sippy Cup is a hazy yet brightly golden color Pale Ale with a thick creamy head, bursting with juicy hop flavor and aroma. American Pale Ale · 6.4% ABV
Guinness Draught Nitro
Rich and creamy. Distinctively black. Velvety in its finish. Dry Stout · 4.2% ABV
New Belgium Fat Tire Classic Ale
The new Fat Tire Ale pours a clear, deep golden color with a off white creamy head. It’s definitely a bit crisper and less malty. Blonde Ale · 5.2% · CO & NC
Blue Moon
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. Witbier · 5.4% ABV
Georgetown Bodhizafa Fresh Hop
The flavor and aroma both express mandarin and citrus all around. Four pounds of hops per barrel makes this IPA truly Bodhilcious! IPA · 6.3% ABV
Silver City Hefeweizen
Unfiltered wheat ale with Pleasing clove, vanilla and banana notes.This light and tart ale blends full flavor with high drinkability. German Hefeweizen · 5.35% · Bremerton, WA
Sam Adams Summer Ale
Boston Lager illustrates our core mission to brew flavorful, complex and delicious beers. To this day it’s made using the same recipe that Jim Koch used in 1984. Lager · 5.0% · Boston, MA
Coors Light
Pale Lager · 4.2% · Golden, CO
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager · 4.5% · Mexico
Heineken
Pale Lager · 5.0% · Netherlands
Modelo Especial
Pilsner · 4.4% · Anáhuac, México
Stella Artois
Pale Lager · 5.0% · Leuven, Belgium
Wine
Etude Lyric Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir · 13.9% · Santa Barbara, Ca
The Stag Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon · 13.0% · North Coast, California
Apothic Red Blend
Red Wine · 13.5% · Modesto, CA
Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon · 13.0% · Napa, CA
St. Hubert's The Stag Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon · 13.0% · North Coast, California
the stag cabernet
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc · 13.0% · New Zealand
Sterling Vitner Collection Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon · 13.5% · Calistoga, CA
Venezie Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio · 12.0% · Gambellara, Italy
Gambino Prosecco
Prosecco · 11.0% · Treviso, Italy
Wine Bottles
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Merlot
BTL Zinfandel
BTL Syrah/Shiraz
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris
BTL Riesling
BTL Moscato
BTL Whispering Angel Rosé
BTL Meiomi Rosé
BTL Miraval Rosé
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rosé
BTL White Girl Rosé
BAR APPETIZERS
Tacos (3)
Indian-inspired tacos, showcasing a range of traditional flavors such as paneer, chicken, fish, and shrimp, all wrapped in tortillas to create a harmonious fusion of culinary cultures.
Nachos
rispy corn tortilla chips topped with tender, seasoned chicken or flavorful paneer, melted cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, and other toppings. Served with guacamole, salsa, and sour cream, it's a mouthwatering blend of Tex-Mex and Indian flavors, perfect for sharing as an appetizer or enjoying as a satisfying meal.
Sliders (2)
Mini paneer patties in soft buns with toppings—delightful vegetarian sliders, ideal for snacking or appetizers.
Spring rolls(4)
Thin, crispy pastry filled with a delightful mix of vegetables, meat, or seafood, spring rolls offer a delectable Asian appetizer bursting with savory flavors.
Masala Fries
Crispy and seasoned with aromatic masala spices, masala fries are a flavorful twist on traditional French fries, offering a delightful Indian-inspired snacking experience.
Spicy Potato Chips
Crispy and addictive, spicy potato chips are thinly sliced potatoes seasoned with a fiery blend of spices, delivering a tantalizing kick of heat and flavor.
Cripy Corn
Crispy corn is a delightful snack of golden-fried corn kernels, coated with savory spices, providing a crunchy and flavorful taste experience.
Crispy Vegetables
Crispy vegetables are a medley of fresh, thinly sliced vegetables, coated in a light batter and deep-fried to golden perfection—offering a delicious and crunchy texture.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushroom pepper fry is a delicious dish featuring sautéed mushrooms with a generous sprinkling of aromatic black pepper, offering a flavorful and savory experience.
Chicken Wings (4)
Deliciously seasoned and crispy chicken wings, a popular finger food, available in various flavors, perfect for snacking or as a party favorite.
Pizza Naan
Pizza naan is a delightful fusion dish, combining the flavors of traditional Indian naan bread with Italian pizza toppings—creating a mouthwatering, unique culinary experience.
Lamb Chops (4)
Indulge in the exquisite pleasure of juicy, tender, and flavorful lamb chops. Expertly seasoned, grilled to perfection, and served with delightful accompaniments—a culinary delight for meat enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
Masthi Special Wrap
Mouthwatering paneer tikka roll / Chicken Tikka roll in soft, fluffy bread; a popular choice for chicken and paneer lovers, offering a delightful experience.
Cocktails
Mojito
Crafted with precision and care, this delightful concoction brings together the perfect blend of fresh mint leaves, zesty lime, and premium white rum. Topped with a splash of sparkling soda, each sip delivers a burst of invigorating flavors that transport you to a sun-kissed Caribbean beach.
Long Island Ice Tea
Step into a world of tantalizing spirits with our signature Long Island Iced Tea. A legendary blend of five premium liquors - vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and triple sec - harmoniously mingled with a splash of fresh lemon juice and topped with a dash of cola for a mesmerizing hue.
Margarita
Crafted with the finest tequila, triple sec, and freshly squeezed lime juice, this iconic cocktail captures the true essence of a south-of-the-border adventure. Served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass, each sip offers a perfect balance of tangy, citrusy notes and the warmth of premium tequila.
Martini
Experience the epitome of elegance with our iconic Martini. A classic cocktail that exudes sophistication, it's a testament to the art of mixology. Indulge in the smoothness of premium gin or vodka, expertly blended with a whisper of dry vermouth for a refined touch. Served in a chilled, impeccably garnished glass, each sip unveils a harmonious marriage of flavors that dance on your palate.
Masthi Cooler
Step into a world of exuberant flavors with our signature Masthi Cooler. Inspired by the vibrant streets of India, this unique cocktail is a delightful fusion of tradition and innovation. Crafted with a premium blend of tropical fruit juices, zesty lime, and a splash of sparkling soda, it's a symphony of refreshment that will invigorate your senses.
Old Fashioned
We craft this libation with the utmost care, combining smooth bourbon or rye whiskey with a dash of aromatic bitters and a hint of simple syrup. Served over a large ice cube and garnished with an orange twist and a luxuriant cherry, every element comes together to create a symphony of flavors that unfold with each sip.
Pina Colada
Escape to a sun-drenched oasis with our luscious Piña Colada. This iconic cocktail is the epitome of tropical indulgence, a smooth and creamy blend of coconut cream, fresh pineapple juice, and premium white rum.
Sunset Daiquiry
Savor the splendor of a breathtaking sunset with our Sunset Daiquiri. A harmonious blend of luscious strawberries, tangy lime, and premium white rum, this vibrant cocktail delivers a burst of tropical radiance in every sip. Indulge in this captivating concoction as you watch the day transform into a mesmerizing spectacle of colors.
Ultimate Mai Tai
Experience the pinnacle of Tiki mixology with our Ultimate Mai Tai. Crafted with the finest dark and light rums, almond orgeat, zesty lime, and a dash of orange liqueur, this tropical elixir is a symphony of flavors that transport you to a faraway island paradise. Served over crushed ice and garnished with a fresh pineapple slice and a cherry, the Ultimate Mai Tai is the epitome of exotic delight.
Spicy Aam Panna
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Spicy Aam Panna. A tantalizing blend of raw mango, zesty lime, and a hint of chili, this traditional Indian cooler offers a refreshing twist with a spicy kick. Served chilled and garnished with mint leaves, it's a delightful symphony of flavors that awakens your senses.
Mocktails
Key West Cooler
A delightful fusion of pineapple, cranberry, and orange juices, with a splash of grenadine for a touch of sweetness, this vibrant concoction is a taste of the tropics. Served over ice with a colorful fruit garnish, it's a vacation in a glass that transports you to the sun-kissed shores of Key West.
Virgin Mojito
Savor the crispness of lime and the invigorating burst of fresh mint in our Virgin Mojito mocktail. A non-alcoholic delight, perfect for hot days and laid-back evenings.
Sunshine Daiquiry
Bask in the sunny flavors of pineapple, orange, and a splash of lime in our Sunshine Daiquiri mocktail. A delightful tropical escape, without the alcohol, served over ice for pure refreshment.
Masthi Cooler
Indulge in the vibrant fusion of tropical fruit juices with a tantalizing hint of Indian spices in our Masti Cooler mocktail. A refreshing and zesty delight that promises a playful burst of flavors.
Spicy Aam Panna
Experience the tangy goodness of raw mango infused with a delightful spice kick in our Spicy Aam Panna mocktail. A refreshing and invigorating tropical treat that leaves your taste buds tingling.
Mojito
A rejuvenating blend of zesty lime, aromatic mint, and a hint of sweetness, our Mojito Mocktail is a refreshing burst of flavors, perfect for a non-alcoholic delight. Served over ice with a sprig of mint, it's the ultimate summer cooler.
Pina Colada
Escape to a creamy tropical paradise with our Piña Colada Mocktail, a delightful fusion of coconut cream and fresh pineapple juice, served chilled with a pineapple slice garnish for a taste of pure indulgence.
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Don Julio Anejo
Tequila · 40.0% · Jalisco, Mexico
Patron Reposado
Reposado · 40.0% · Las Vegas, NV
Patron Roca Silver
Tequila · 45.0% · Las Vegas, NV
Sauza Silver
Tequila · 40.0% · Guadalajara, Mexico
Beam Hornitos Reposado
Reposado · 40.0% · Chicago, IL
Casamigos Reposado
Reposado · 40.0% · Oaxaca, Mexico
Whiskey
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Irish Whisky · 40.0% · Dublin, Ireland
Pendleton Director's Reserve 20 Year Old Canadian Whiskey
Seagram's 7 Crown
Whisk(e)y · Rochester, NY
High West American Prairie Bourbon
Bourbon · 50.0% · Park City, UT
Balcones Texas Single Malt Whisky
Single Malt · 53.0% · Waco, TX
Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Bourbon · 45.0% · Loretto, KY
Scotch
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal 12 Year
Scotch · 40.0% · Keith, Moray
Dewars 12 Year
Bourbon · 43.0% · Scotland
Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Year
Scotch · 40.0% · Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland
Lagavulin 12yr
Scotch · 43.0% · Isle of Islay, Scotland, UK
Laphroaig 10 Year
Single Malt · Port Ellen, Isle of Islay, Scotland
Glenmorangie 10 Year
Scotch · 40.0% · Tain, Scotland
Talisker 10 Year Old
Single Malt · 45.8% · Carbost, Loch Harport, Scotland
Aberlour 12 Year Old Double Cask
Scotch · 40.0% · Banffshire, Aberlour, Scotland
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Scotch · Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland
Glenlivet
Single Malt · Glenlivet, Ballindalloch, Scotland
Ardbeg 10 Year
Scotch · 46.0% · Scotland
Liqueurs/Cordials
Baileys Irish Cream
Liqueur · 17.0% · Dublin, Ireland
Grand Marnier
Liqueur · 40.0% · France
Malibu
Frangelico Liqueur
Campari Liqueur
Liqueur · 24.0% · Lombardia, Italy
Jägermeister Original
Liqueur · 35.0% · Germany
La Vie Parisienne St. Germain
Liqueur · 20.0% · France
Aperol Liqueur
Liqueur · 11.0% · Italy