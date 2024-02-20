Mastra Italian Bakery and Bistro 476 N 900 West
Food
Appetizers
- Focaccia Genovese Classica$4.20
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia
- Focaccia Genovese Pomodoro$5.95
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia
- Focaccia Genovese Cipolla$5.95
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia
- Focaccia Genovese Olive$5.95
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia
- Bruschetta$9.95
Grilled Màstra bread with fresh tomatoes, garlic, Oregano, Basil and EVO oil
- Polpette$9.78
Meatballs are one of the most iconic and yummy Italian sides that never disappoint are meatballs! Soft and tasty are perfectly balanced and suitable for any meal whether formal or casual! Ingredients: Ground lean beef, focaccia crumbs, eggs, milk, tomato sauce, spices.
- Focaccia Genovese alla nutella$5.95
- Tagliere Mastra$15.95
Selection of Italian cured meats, cheeses, breads, sauces and appetizers.
- Focaccia di Recco$14.50
Melted Fresh Stracchino Cheese in two thin layers of dough, EVO oil, Salt
- Melone e prosciutto$9.95
Tuscany ripe melon bites topped with fresh Prosciutto di Parma
Pasta
- Lasagna al Pesto$20.95
Egg Pasta sheets Layers Seasoned with Pesto Genovese, Besciamella Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pecorino Romano, Pine nuts
- Lasagna Ragù$18.00
Egg Pasta sheets Layers Seasoned with Ragù Sauce, Besciamella Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano
- Spaghettone Aglio Olio e Peperoncino$15.95
Spaghettone with Garlic EVO Oil, Italian Parsley and fresh Peperoncino
- Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$17.50
Creamy Tonnarello with Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper
- Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$17.95
Homemade Baked Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Fresh Basil, Black Pepper and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Rigatoni al Pomodoro e Basilico$16.50
Rigatone with Garlic and Basil Tomato Sauce, Pomodori Confit, Pecorino Romano
- Fettuccine al Ragú Bolognese$18.90
Fettuccina with Slow cooked Beef and Pork, Tomato Sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano
- Bucatini all'amatriciana$18.50
Bucatino with Tomato Sauce, Bacon, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano
- Carbonara$18.90
Creamy Spaghettone with Bacon, Pecorino, Egg Yolk and Black pepper Sauce
- Pappardelle Sala di Noci$17.95
Creamy Pappardella with Walnut Sauce,Italian Parsley Parmigiano Reggiano
- Fusilloni al Pesto Genovese$18.95
Fusillone with Homemade Pesto Genovese Sauce Pine Nuts, Pecorino Cheese
- Kids Pasta$7.95
Pure Irish Butter, Parmigiano Or Any Pasta on the Menu 1/2 Portion 1/2 price
- Gnocchi Pesto Genovese$18.95
Homemade Gnocchi with Pure Irish Butter, Fresh Sage leaves Black Pepper, Parmigiano Reggiano
- Gnocchi Burro e Salvia$16.50
Homemade Gnocchi with Homemade Pesto Genovese Sauce Pine Nuts, Pecorino Cheese
Zuppa
- Zuppa del Campo$12.95
Homemade legumes Soup with, Pinto Beans, Black beans, Lentils, Red Potatoes, Tomatoes Farro, Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic, EVO oil, Black Pepper
- Zuppa del Fattore$14.95
Homemade legumes and Beef Soup with, Ground Beef, Pinto Beans, Black beans, Lentils, Red Potatoes, Tomatoes Farro, Croutons, Tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, Garlic, EVO oil Black Pepper
Insalate
- Caprese Salad$12.50
Fresh Burrata, Arugola, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes Warm Focaccia Genovese Seasoned with Màstra Vinaigrette
- Caprese di Bufala$14.95
Fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, Arugola, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes Marinated Olives EVO oil, oregano
- Nizzarda$13.95
Organic Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Yellowfin Tuna, Hard boiled egg, Black Olives. Evo oil, Lemon Juice, Balsamic Vinegar
- Locatelli Gourmet$14.95
Parsley Garlic Potatoes, Baked red onion, French beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Butter Lettuce Corn Sauce, Mastra Vinaigrette EVO Oil Black pepper, Salt
- Side Salad$5.95
Bowl of Organic Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Olives Seasoned with Màstra Vinaigrette
Secondi e Contorni
- Porchetta$14.95
Traditional Homemade Porchetta Slow Oven Roasted Pork EVO Oil, Black Pepper, Garlic, Rosemary,Sage, Salt
- Polpette$9.95
Breaded fried beef meatballs with Tomato Sauce, Parsley And Toasted Garlic bread
- Patate al Forno$8.50
Oven Roasted Potatoes Evo Oil, Garlic, Rosemary, Salt
- Lenticchie in umido$4.95
Slow cooked lentils, Tomato Sauce,Garlic, Fresh Italian Parsley,
Dessert
- Focaccia Genovese alla nutella$5.95
Màstra famous freshly baked focaccia with Nutella!
- Tiramisú Coffee$7.95
Homemade Mascarpone Cheese Homemade Pan di Spagna Whipping Creme, Pasteurized Egg yolks Sugar, Brewed Coffee, Cocoa powder
- Tiramisú Orzo$7.95
Homemade Mascarpone Cheese Homemade Pan di Spagna Whipping Creme, Pasteurized Egg yolks Sugar, Brewed Barley, CocoaPowder
- Tiramisú Nutella$7.95
Homemade Mascarpone Cheese Homemade Pan di Spagna Whipping Creme, Pasteurized Egg yolks Sugar, CocoaPowder, Nutella
- Panna Cotta Frutti di Bosco$7.60
Cream, Sugar, Vanilla. Berries Coulis, Berries,
- Panna Cotta Cioccolato$7.60
Cream, Sugar, Vanilla. Ghorardelli Chocolate Sauce, Shaved sweet Chocolate
- Panna Cotta Caramello$7.60
Cream, Sugar, Vanilla. Berries Coulis, Berries, Ghirardelli Caramel Sauce, Caramel Praline
- Torta della Lella$9.95
Lella's Apple Cake Apples, Butter, Flour, Milk, Sugar, Eggs, Lemon, Cinnamon. Mastra PastryCream
- Torta Pere e Noci$9.95
Pear and Walnut cake Pears, Butter, Flour, Milk, Sugar, Eggs, Walnuts, Lemon, Cinnamon. Mastra Pastry chef
Drinks
Sodas
Caffetteria
San Pellegrino's
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$3.95
Italian Carbonated Mountain Spring Water in Glass bottle 25 oz.
- San Pellegrino Essenza ZERO Tangerine-Strawberry$2.50
Italian flavored sparkling water zero calories Can 12 oz.
- San Pellegrino Essenza ZERO Blood Orange-Raspberry$2.50
Italian flavored sparkling water zero calories Can 12 oz.
- San Pellegrino Essenza ZERO Cherry-Pomegranate$2.50
Italian flavored sparkling water zero calories Can 12 oz.
- San Pellegrino Soda Pomegranade$2.70
Italian Soda Can 12 oz.
- San Pellegrino Soda Lemon$2.70
Italian Soda Can 12 oz.
- San Pellegrino Soda Orange$2.70
Italian Soda Can 12 oz.
- San Pellegrino Soda Blood Orange$2.70
Italian Soda Can 12 oz.
Catering
Focaccia Bulk
- Focaccia Genovese Classica Bulk$16.95
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia 5 pieces sliced in a box
- Focaccia Genovese Pomodoro Bulk$25.50
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia 5 pieces sliced in a box
- Focaccia Genovese Cipolla Bulk$25.50
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia 5 pieces sliced in a box
- Focaccia Genovese Olive Bulk$25.50
Mastra famous freshly baked Focaccia 5 pieces sliced in a box
Pasta Pans
- Lasagna Ragù Pan 10" x 12"$59.00
Egg Pasta sheets Layers Seasoned with Ragù Sauce, Besciamella Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano
- Lasagna al Pesto Pan 10" x 12"$69.00
Egg Pasta sheets Layers Seasoned with Pesto Genovese, Besciamella Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pecorino Romano, Pine nuts
- Lasagna Ragù Pan 20" x 12"$109.00
Egg Pasta sheets Layers Seasoned with Ragù Sauce, Besciamella Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano
- Lasagna al Pesto Pan 20" x 12"$131.00
Egg Pasta sheets Layers Seasoned with Pesto Genovese, Besciamella Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Pecorino Romano, Pine nuts
Desert Pans
- Tiramisú Coffee Pan 10" x 12"$65.00
Homemade Mascarpone Cheese Homemade Pan di Spagna Whipping Creme, Pasteurized Egg yolks Sugar, Brewed Coffee, Cocoa powder
- Tiramisú Orzo Pan 10" x 12"$65.00
Homemade Mascarpone Cheese Homemade Pan di Spagna Whipping Creme, Pasteurized Egg yolks Sugar, Brewed Barley, CocoaPowder
- Tiramisú Nutella Pan 10" x 12"$65.00
Homemade Mascarpone Cheese Homemade Pan di Spagna Whipping Creme, Pasteurized Egg yolks Sugar, CocoaPowder, Nutella
- Torta della Lella Whole Square 8" x 8"$29.00
Lella's Apple Cake Apples, Butter, Flour, Milk, Sugar, Eggs, Lemon, Cinnamon. Mastra PastryCream
- Torta Pere e Noci Whole Square 8" x 8"$29.00
Pear and Walnut cake Pears, Butter, Flour, Milk, Sugar, Eggs, Walnuts, Lemon, Cinnamon. Mastra Pastry chef