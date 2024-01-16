Matchaful Culinary Lab - Clinton Hill
Drinks
Matcha Classics
Creative Lattes
- Vanilla Zen (Calm)
matcha, MCT, vanilla extract, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple, oat milk$8.50+
- Earth Glow (Beauty/Antioxidant Power)
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, housemade oat milk, tocos, taro, butterfly pea flower, blue spirulina, maple, vanilla$8.50+
- Brain Power Soothing Strawberry
Served iced. Ingredients: matcha, strawberry powder, oat straw, maple, vanilla, and macadamia milk$9.00
- Ginger Zing (Immunity)
Matcha, ginger, turmeric, camu camu, peppercorn, raw honey, and macadamia milk$8.50+
- Indigo Glow (Beauty)
Matcha, taro, maqui berry, maple, and oat milk$8.50+
- Secret Garden (Focus)
Matcha, gaba tea, rose, lavender, ginkgo, raw honey, and oat milk$8.50+
- Cacao Dream (Energy)
Matcha, ceremonial cacao, chaga, Gynostemma, maple, and macadamia milk$8.50+
- Fountain of Chai (Longevity)
Matcha, fresh house made chai, reishi, maple, vanilla, cinnamon, and oat milk$8.50+
Smoothies
Immune Boosting Ginger Shots
Seasonal Drinks
- Matcha Nog (Mood-Boosting)
Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, mucuna, tocos, maple syrup, housemade oat milk$9.50+
- Houjicha Nog (Mood-Boosting)
Houjicha, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, mucuna, tocos, maple syrup, housemade oat milk$9.50+
- Red Velvet (Grounding)
Hikari ceremonial matcha, almond extract, cacao, beet, vanilla extract, coconut sugar, and housemade oat milk$9.50+
- Shroomy Matcha Chocolate (Brain Power)
Hikari ceremonial matcha, cacao butter, lion's mane, Himalayan pink salt, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and housemade oat milk. *Can only be served hot$9.50
Food
Housemade Pastries
- Matcha Donut
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Almond flour, sorghum flour, arrowroot flour, baking soda, baking powder, sea salt, coconut sugar, psyllium husk, lemon juice, homemade apple sauce, coconut oil, vanilla extract GLAZE: cacao butter, cashew, maple sugar, Hikari matcha, black sesame$6.00
- Matcha Brownie
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Sorghum Flour, rice flour, salt, cacao butter, coconut oil, maple sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, oat milk, Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, arrowroot, psyllium husk, cashews, coconut milk powder, maple sugar, vanilla powder$7.00
- Yuzu Donut
Vegan. Refined-sugar-free. Gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Sorghum flour, almond flour, baking soda, baking powder, arrowroot, psyllium husk, coconut sugar, pink Himalayan salt, homemade apple sauce, vanilla extract, lemon juice, coconut oil GLAZE: Cacao butter, cashews, maple sugar, yuzu juice, vanilla powder, lemon zest, marigold flowers$6.00
Other Plant-Based Pastries
- Houjicha Pound Cake by Sixteen Mill Bakeshop
Vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free Ingredients: Matchaful Houjicha green tea powder, almond flour, brown rice flour, potato flour, sweet rice flour, coconut milk, tapioca flour, avocado oil, maple syrup, baking powder, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, coconut flour, lemon juice, vanilla bean$11.00
- Walnut Banana Bread by Sixteen Mill Bakeshop
Vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free Ingredients: Banana, almond flour, buckwheat flour, tapioca, maple syrup, avocado oil, flax meal, apple cider vinegar, walnuts, Himalayan salt, baking soda$11.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie by Sixteen Mill Bakeshop
Vegan, gluten-free, refined sugar-free Ingredients: Almond butter, maple syrup, almond flour, tapioca, dark maple Raaka chocolate, Himalayan salt, baking soda, maldon salt flakes$9.00
- Chocolate Chip Matcha Cookie by Knead Love Bakery
Vegan, Reﬁned-sugar free, Made with gluten-free sourdough Ingredients: Sourdough starter, oat flour, Japanese buckwheat, coconut sugar, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, chocolate (Raaka Maple Discs, Fine + Raw Chocolate Chips), Hikari Ceremonial Matcha$9.00
- "Ciao Cacao" Seasonal Brownie by Keay.k
date based brownie crafted with seasonal changing flavors from local produce, herbs, & spices organic, gluten-free, plant based, nourishing *contains almond *may contain traces of other tree nuts + seeds *no trans fat *no corn, soy$8.50
- Fancy Fig Scone by Keay.k
*organic . gluten-free . dairy-free . egg-free . refined sugar free key ingredients: coconut, quinoa, brown rice, oat, flax seed, fresh rosemary, fresh lemon, fig, raw bee-friendly honey, vanilla bean, sea salt$6.00
- Choc-ame Scone by Keay.k
sprouted sesame + housemade cacao choc-chip organic. gluten free. plant based. naturally sweetened. key ingredients: sprouted white sesame, toasted tahini, housemade cold-pressed cacao chocolate, coconut, quinoa, brown rice, gluten-free oat, flax seed, bee-friendly honey, flaked salt *contains sesame$6.00
- AB+J Muffin (Almond butter + Jam) by Keay.k
banana bread + almond butter + berry jam organic. gluten free. plant based. naturally sweetened. key ingredients: local up-cycled almond, seasonal berries, golden flax seed, hudson valley maple, prebiotic green banana, coconut, cold-pressed virgin olive oil, coconut palm sugar, brown rice, vanilla bean, flaked sea salt *contains almond$7.50
- Antioxidant-rich Cacao Loaf by Keay.k
(feel-good flavonoids) organic. gluten free. plant based. naturally sweetened. key ingredients: antioxidant-rich cold-pressed cacao, seasonal farmers market squash, flax seed, coconut oil, molasses, quinoa, buckwheat, gluten-free oat, flaked sea salt$6.50
Parfaits
- Matcha Sunflower Overnight Oats
Hikari matcha, coconut milk, rolled oats, steel-cut oats, chia seeds, shredded coconut, inulin (jerusalem artichoke), vanilla, monk fruit, chlorophyllin, sunflower butter, cacao nibs$9.50
- PB & Oats
Macadamia milk, rolled oats, steel-cut oats, inulin (Jerusalem artichoke), monk fruit, peanut butter, cacao nibs$9.50
Soft Serve
- Frozen Pint: Matcha Soft Serve
Vegan. Ingredients: Cashews, oats, water, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, Matchaful Hikari matcha, chlorophyllin, arrowroot flour, sunflower lecithin$12.50
- Frozen Pint: Vanilla Zen Soft Serve
Vegan. Ingredients: Cashews, oats, water, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, vanilla bean powder, cinnamon, ashwagandha, arrowroot flour, sunflower lecithin$12.50
- Frozen Pint: Twist: Vanilla Zen Soft Serve
Vegan. Ingredients: Cashews, oats, water, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, Matchaful Hikari matcha, chlorophyllin, vanilla bean powder, cinnamon, ashwagandha, arrowroot flour, sunflower lecithin$12.50
- Frozen Pint: Twist: Black Sesame + Matcha Soft Serve
Vegan. Cashews, oats, water, coconut sugar, Hikari Ceremonial Matcha, chlorophyllin, black sesame, black cacao, arrowroot ﬂour, sunﬂower lecithin$12.50
- Frozen Pint: Black Sesame Soft Serve
Vegan. Cashews, oats, water, coconut sugar, black sesame, black cacao, arrowroot ﬂour, sunﬂower lecithin$12.50
Granola
- Cacao Mint Matcha Granola
Completely free of grains and refined sugars, our granola is rich in antioxidants. Featuring our Hikari single origin ceremonial matcha, our granola is made from organic nutrient dense ingredients making for the perfect pick me up snack! INGREDIENTS: Pumpkin seeds*, hemp seeds*, raw unsweetened coconut flakes*, maple syrup*, cacao nibs*, coconut sugar*, virgin coconut oil*, peppermint extract, Matchaful Hikari matcha, vanilla extract*, Himalayan pink salt *Organic$14.99
- Original Matcha Granola
Completely free of grains and refined sugars, our granola is rich in antioxidants. Featuring our Hikari single origin ceremonial matcha, our granola is made from organic nutrient dense ingredients making for the perfect pick me up snack! INGREDIENTS: Hemp seeds*, pumpkin seeds*, raw unsweetened coconut flakes*, maple syrup*, virgin coconut oil*, Matchaful Hikari matcha, vanilla extract*, coconut sugar*, Himalayan pink salt *Organic$14.99
Other Plant-Based Treats
- Monty's Scallion Cloud Cream Cheese
Squeezable scallion cashew cream cheese made with the simplest ingredients. Light as air. Ingredients: Organic Cashews, Filtered Water, Organic Scallion, Sea Salt, Cultures$16.00
- Monty's Original Cloud Cream Cheese
Dreamy dairy-free divine. Squeezable cashew cream cheese made with the simplest ingredients. Light as air. Made from cashews, sea salt, and cultures. Ingredients: Organic Cashews, Filtered Water, Sea Salt, Cultures$16.00
- Himalayan Pink Salt: Erewhon Organic Chocolate
Organic chocolate sweetened with coconut sugar with a sprinkle of pink Himalayan salt for a balanced flavor profile. Ingredients: Organic Dark Chocolate (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic coconut sugar, organic cocoa butter), Sea Salt$8.00
- Almond Butter Crunch: Erewhon Organic Chocolate
Organic dark chocolate and crunchy almonds, enrobed in organic cocoa butter, hulled buckwheat, and a touch of sea salt. Ingredients: Organic Dark Chocolate (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic coconut sugar, organic cocoa butter), Organic Almonds, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Hulled Buckwheat, Sea Salt.$8.00
- Hazelnut Ganache: Erewhon Organic Chocolate
A classic union of organic dark chocolate and roasted hazelnuts, enriched with Organic dark chocolate and crunchy almonds, enrobed in organic cocoa butter, hulled smooth organic cocoa butter. Ingredients: Organic Dark Chocolate (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic coconut sugar, organic cocoa butter), Organic Roasted Hazelnuts, Organic Cocoa Butter$8.00
- Pianta Plant-Based Cheese
Pianta plant-based cheese is thoughtfully made with fermented & activated cashews. It is packed with enzymes, vitamins, adaptogenic herbs, and live cultures. Non-dairy, plant-based, organic, raw, unrefined, unprocessed, and local. Ingredients: cashews, chl$14.99
Savory Food
Retail
- Gokou 100g Bag
This single-origin ceremonial grade matcha is also a single-cultivar, ground exclusively from the renowned Gokou cultivar. Limited to just one small annual harvest, we’ve been after this matcha for years. Gokou is revered for its distinctive sweet aroma an$89.00
- Gokou 30g Tin
This single-origin ceremonial grade matcha is also single-cultivar, ground exclusively from the renowned Gokou cultivar. Limited to just one small annual harvest, we’ve been after this matcha for years. Gokou is revered for its distinctive sweet aroma and$48.00
- Houjicha 30g Tin
Houjicha is a roasted Japanese green tea with a soothing and earthy profile. Our houjicha is made from first flush tea leaves grown in an organic tea farm community within the Tenryu District known as "Organic valley." It's rich in antioxidants and l-thean$25.00
- Houjicha 100g
Houjicha is a roasted Japanese green tea with a soothing and earthy profile. Our houjicha is made from first flush tea leaves grown in an organic tea farm community within the Tenryu District known as "Organic valley." It's rich in antioxidants and l-thean$40.00
- Premium Japanese Essentials Set
Our new, upgraded Essentials Set is an elevated collection of high-quality, handcrafted matcha must-haves thoughtfully sourced from Japanese makers. The quality and care that goes into Japanese craftsmanship is undeniable. So as we began curating an upgrad$92.00
- Matcha Sifter
Made in Tsubame City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan The fine mesh body of this minimal, two-part tea strainer (chakoshi) is ideal for sifting clump-free matcha. Its separate receiving dish can be used both as a vessel to hold sifted matcha and as a stand for t$28.00
- Gold Matcha Scoop
Made in Tsubame City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan Elegant and minimal, this gold measuring scoop is made from high-quality stainless steel to prevent rust and maintain a beautiful luster. We recommend it to easily measure the ideal portion of matcha every ti$11.00
- Misao Glass Whisk Stand
Made in Nara Prefecture, Japan • Limited Quantity of 40 Named “Misao'' meaning “elegant, graceful, and always unchanging,” this showpiece whisk stand (chasen yasume) is made by Mr. Narihiko Kawakita of Nara Blown Glass Studio for SUIKAEN. Each piece is car$60.00
- Hikari 30g Tin
Our single-origin Ceremonial Matcha, Hikari, is ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the green tea shrub, grown in the hills of Shizouka Prefecture, Japan. While many matcha products are matcha blends or mixed with green tea, Matchaful’s single-origin mat$35.00
- Hikari 100g
Our single-origin Ceremonial Matcha, Hikari, is ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the green tea shrub, grown in the hills of Shizouka Prefecture, Japan. While many matcha products are matcha blends or mixed with green tea, Matchaful’s single-origin mat$65.00
- Kiwami 30g Tin
Kiwami means “ultimate” or “extreme.” As such, our Kiwami matcha is our highest grade of matcha. It comes from single-cultivar tea leaves, ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the renowned Okumidori cultivar in Shizuoka, Japan. The Okumidori cultivated te$39.00
- Kiwami 100g
Kiwami means “ultimate” or “extreme.” As such, our Kiwami matcha is our highest grade of matcha. It comes from single-cultivar tea leaves, ground from hand-picked tea leaves of the renowned Okumidori cultivar in Shizuoka, Japan. The Okumidori cultivated te$79.00
- Traditional Bamboo Whisk
The Bamboo Whisk is the authentic traditional tool to prepare a perfect cup of matcha. This was the utensil used thousands of years ago during traditional Japanese tea ceremonies. Skillfully use the whisk in a zigzag motion until frothy. It will give the m$20.00
- Japanese Kazuho Whisk
Made in Takayama, Ikoma City, Nara Prefecture, Japan This traditional Kazuho-style white bamboo tea whisk (chasen) is made by Chikumeido Sabun, a 24th-generation family-run tea whisk manufacturer in Takayama, Nara Prefecture, Japan. Each whisk is hand-carv$55.00
- Celadon Whisk Stand
We recommend that you store your bamboo whisk on this whisk holder directly after using and cleaning. The bamboo prongs of the matcha whisk are delicate and, after repeated use, they can begin to lose shape. While the exact, original shape of the whisk is$12.00