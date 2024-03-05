Matteli's Pizza 18425 Miramar Parkway
Food Menu
Appetizers
- French Fries$4.50
- Cheese Fries$6.50
Choice of Cheddar sauce or mozzarella
- Loaded Fries$8.00
Cheddar sauce, mozzarella, and bacon
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
8 pieces. Served with a side of house sauce
- Calamari$13.50
Served with marinara
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Meatballs in Sauce$8.00
4 pieces. In sauce
- Meatballs and Ricotta$10.00
4 pieces. Sauce and ricotta
- Garlic Rolls$5.00
6 pieces. Garlic, Parmesan and parsley
- Fried Ravioli$9.00
- Plain Rolls$4.00
6 pieces
- Soup$5.00
12 oz. Pasta fagioli or minestrone
- 8 Pieces Wings$12.00
- 16 Pieces Wings$22.00
- 24 Pieces Wings$32.00
Salads
- Small House Salad$5.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, and green olives
- Large House Salad$8.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, and green olives
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side
- Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side
- Small Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$12.00
With grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, and caesar dressing on the side
- Large Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$15.00
With grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, and caesar dressing on the side
- Small Greek Salad$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and choice of dressing
- Large Greek Salad$13.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and choice of dressing
- Small Antipasto$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami, provolone, capicola, giardiniera, and choice of dressing
- Large Antipasto$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami, provolone, capicola, giardiniera, and choice of dressing
- Small Caprese$10.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze dressing
- Large Caprese$12.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze dressing
- Small Tuna Salad$10.00
Our house salad with tuna
- Large Tuna Salad$11.50
Our house salad with tuna
Platters
Pasta Dishes
Baked Dinner Dishes
- Lasagna$15.00
House tomato sauce, ground beef, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella
- Eggplant Rollatini$19.00
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, house tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta
- Baked Ziti$14.00
House tomato sauce, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, house tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta
- Shrimp Parmigiana$23.50
Large breaded shrimp, house tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta
- Baked Ravioli$15.00
8 pieces. Ravioli filled with ricotta, house tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella
- Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and choice of pasta
Daily Lunch Specials
- Mini Chicken Parm Sandwich with Side of Fries$7.49
- Mini Cheesesteak with Side of Fries$7.49
- Mini Eggplant Parm Sandwich with Side of Fries$7.49
- Mini Chicken Cheesesteak with Side of Fries$7.49
- Chicken Parm with Pasta LS$9.95
- Baked Ziti with Soup or Salad LS$9.49
- Cheese Ravioli with Soup or Salad LS$9.49
- Eggplant Parm with Side of Pasta LS$9.49
- Alfredo Pasta with Soup or Salad LS$7.99
- Penne Allá Vodka with Soup or Salad LS$7.99
Every Day Specials
Cheesesteaks
Burgers
Subs
Hot Subs
- Meatball Parmigiana Sand$10.00
Tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana Sand$11.00
House made breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sand$10.50
Tomato sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella
- Breaded Chicken Sand Lettuce & Tomatoes$11.00
With mayo
- Grilled Chicken Sand Lettuce & Tomatoes$11.00
With mayo
- Sausage and Peppers Sand$9.50
Tomato sauce and Parmesan
Desserts
Kids Meals
Extra Sauces
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side of Caeser$0.75
- Side of Creamy Italian$0.75
- Side of House Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side of Ranch$0.75
- Side of Cheddar Sauce$1.00
- Side of Tomato Sauce 3.5 oz.$0.75
- Side of Tomato Sauce 12 oz.$4.00
- Side of Olive Oil$0.75
- Side of BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Side of Hot Sauce$0.75
- Side of Mild Buffalo Sauce$0.75
Pizza Menu
Pizza Pocket
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- Small Margherita$15.00
12". Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, and grated cheese
- Small Meat Lovers$19.00
12". Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and bacon
- Small Mediterranean$18.00
12". Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, and fresh tomatoes
- Small Works$19.00
12". Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Small Veggie$18.00
12" Mozzarella, broccoli, tomatoes, fresh garlic, and onions
- Small Western BBQ$19.00
12" Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and bacon
- Small Hawaiian$14.00
12" Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- Small Chicken Parm$14.00
12" Mozzarella, tomato sauce, breaded chicken, and Parmesan
- Small Buffalo Chicken$14.00
12". Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and grilled chicken
- Small White$13.00
12". Ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh garlic
Medium Specialty Pizzas
- Medium Margherita$21.50
14". Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, and grated cheese
- Medium Meat Lovers$24.25
14". Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and bacon
- Medium Mediterranean$24.25
14". Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, and fresh tomatoes
- Medium Works$24.25
14". Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Medium Veggie$24.25
14". Mozzarella, broccoli, tomatoes, fresh garlic, and onions
- Medium Western BBQ$24.25
14". Mozzarella, BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and bacon
- Medium Hawaiian$19.25
14". Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- Medium Chicken Parm$19.25
14". Mozzarella, tomato sauce, breaded chicken, and Parmesan
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$19.25
14". Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and grilled chicken
- Medium White$19.25
14". Ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh garlic
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Large Margherita$23.25
16". Tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, and grated cheese
- Large Meat Lovers$25.75
16". Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and bacon
- Large Mediterranean$25.75
16" tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, and fresh tomatoes
- Large Works$25.75
16". Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Large Veggie$25.75
16". Mozzarella, broccoli, tomatoes, fresh garlic, and onions
- Large Western BBQ$25.75
16". Mozzarella, bbqq sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and bacon
- Large Hawaiian$20.75
16". Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, and pineapple
- Large Chicken Parm$20.75
16". Mozzarella, tomato sauce, breaded chicken, and Parmesan
- Large Buffalo Chicken$20.75
16". Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, and grilled chicken
- Large White$21.75
16". Ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh garlic