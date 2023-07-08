Mateo Tapas 109 w chapel hill st

Dinner

Tapas

Albondigas

$14.00

Almejas

$16.00

NC little neck clams, shallots, garlic, guajillo chili, jamon, boiled peanuts

Calamares

$13.00

semolina encrusted calamares, piquillo tarter sauce

Chicken Croquetta

$10.00

espelette honey, aioli

Colas De Cerdo

$13.00

sherry & pepper jelly glazed NC pig tails

Datiles

$10.00

goat cheese stuffed dates, crispy serrano ham, romesco

Ensalada

$12.00

local lettuce, picled strawberry vinagreta, smoked marcona almonds, pickled green strawberries, watermelon radish, romano pepato

Gambas Al Ajillo

$15.00

shrimp, olive oil, garlic, guajillo chili, lemon, parsley

Huevo Diablo

$7.00

Spanish deviled egg, chorizo

Marrow

$18.00

roasted bone marrow, shortrib marmalade, radish, pickled mushroom, baguette

Mata

$12.00

baguette, house-made farmer's cheese, espelette pepper jelly

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

crispy potatoes, brava sauce, aioli espuma

Pato Y Arroz

$16.00

Paté

$12.00

Chicken liver pate, pedro ximenez gelee, pickled okra, green tomato marmalade, toasted baguette

Pollo Frito

$14.00

fried chicken stuffed mahon cheese& serrano ham, pickles aioli

Pulpo

$16.00

Octopus, chorizo verde, crispy potato, green tomato rojo

Queso Frito

$13.00

fried farm egg and manchego, romesco, maitakes

Remolacha

$13.00

citrus roasted beets, golden beet gazpacho, shaved candy cane beets, toasted cashews

Sautéed Kale

$14.00

asparagus, white asparagus aioli, cucumber, saffrom cured egg yolk, dill

Zanahorias

$13.00

citrus roasted carrots, harissa creme fraiche, lentil falafel, baby mustard greens

Pan con Tomate

Small Pan

$6.00

Large Pan

$10.00

Jamon y Queso

Serrano

$14.00

18 mo. ESP

Chorizo

$19.00

Spain

Bentons

$17.00

22 mo. TN

Surryano

$17.00

VA

Idiazabal

$12.00

cow, VA

Leonora

$12.00

goat, Spain

Tomme Chevre

$12.00

goat, Spain

Valdeon

$12.00

cow, sheep, goat Spain

Mixto- Large

$36.00

sample of any four

For the Table

Paella

$56.00

Calaspara rice, head on shrimp, octopus, mussels, squid, chorizo, aioli

Pork Porterhouse

$54.00Out of stock

Heritage Farms pork porterhouse, ramp-bacon butter, roasted spring vegetables

Bistec

$96.00+

35 day dry aged ribeye, smoked bone marrow, horseradish crema

Vegan Paella

$48.00

Dulces

Blueberry Hand Pie

$9.00

whipped farmer's cheese, burnt honey, almonds

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

PX Videri Chocolate mousse, caramalized white chocolate, cocoa nib streusel

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Pecan wafers, PX cream, toasted meringue

Flan

$8.00

Olive oil, sea salt

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00

Graham cracker crust, macerated lyon Farms' strawberries and Tarragon

Spanish Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Almond milk "tres leches," apricot caramel *Dairy free

Plate fee

$3.00