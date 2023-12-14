Mathews Brewing Company Scratch Kitchen 125 S Dixie Hwy
Scratch Kitchen Menu
Smash Burgers & Dawgs
- Single Hamburger$10.00
Smash Burger Served with Mathews Special Sauce, Lettuce,Tomato,Onion , American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll.
- Double Hamburger$14.00
Smash Burger Served with Mathews Special Sauce, Lettuce,Tomato,Onion, American Cheese on a Kaiser Roll.
- Hot Dawg$7.00
100 % Waygu Hot Dog seasoned with a dash of celery salt, yellow mustard ,chopped onions & sport peppers
- Chili-Dawg$9.00
100% Beef Natural Casing Hot Dog w/ our House Beef Chili on a Bun
- House Salad$8.00
Gourmet Green Salad with heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers & House dressing.
Pub Grub
- Scotch Egg$8.00Out of stock
Hard boiled egg wrapped in English style dinner sausage, breaded and fried. Served with Colemans.
- Fish n' Chips$13.00
Hand battered with Mathews Palm Beach Lager Fresh Cod. Hand Cut Chips.
- Curry n' Chips$8.00
Pub Style Curry served with hand cut chips.
- Bangers n' Chips$13.00
Two English Style Dinner Sausage served with fresh cooked chips.
East Lwb Mexican
Appetizer
House made Mexican Salsa (medium heat) and fresh cooked tortilla chips.
Chili Bar
