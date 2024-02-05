Mattenga's Mobile Location
Beverages
Drinks
- Fountain Drink (20 oz)$2.20
- Sweet Iced Tea (20 oz)$2.20
- Unsweetened Iced Tea (20 oz)$2.20
- 20 oz - Dr Pepper$2.50
- 20 oz - Diet Dr Pepper$3.00
- 20 oz - Pepsi$2.50
- 20 oz - Bottled Water$2.50
- 20 oz - Diet Coke$2.50
- 20 oz - Sprite$2.50
- 20 oz Barqs Root Beer$2.50
- 20 oz - Sierra Mist$2.50
- 20 oz - Big Red$2.50
- Moonshine Sweet Tea$2.20
- Moonshine UNSWEET Tea$2.20
Salads
Small Salads
- SMALL Spinach Caprese Salad$6.99
A classic salad with a twist. Served on a bed of spinach, sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cubes, topped with Fresh Basil oil, and the sophisticated drizzle of balsamic glaze! Oh yum!!
- SMALL Garden Salad$6.99
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, crunchy carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
- SMALL Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons.
- SMALL Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported Spanish green olives, roasted red bell peppers and feta cheese.
- SMALL Antipasto Salad$6.99
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese
Large Salads
- LARGE Spinach Caprese Salad$9.50
A classic salad with a twist. Served on a bed of spinach, sliced tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cubes, topped with Fresh Basil oil, and the sophisticated drizzle of balsamic glaze! Oh yum!!
- LARGE Garden Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, crunchy carrots, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
- LARGE Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan and croutons.
- LARGE Greek Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Roma tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, topped with imported green olives and feta cheese.
- LARGE Antipasto Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Spanish imported green olives, artichokes, feta cheese & sliced Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon and mozzarella cheese
Appetizers
- Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$6.50
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
- Pizza Rolls$6.50
4 Pockets of goodness filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
- 5 Breadsticks$4.47
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.50
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
- Garlic Nuggets$4.99
Small dough balls deep fried and coated in a Garlic Parm sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with our House Marinara Sauce.
PARTY
Party Rolls
Party Wings
Wings
Chicken Wings
- Lemon Pepper Wings$12.99
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in a cracked black pepper and zesty lemon dry rub. YUM!
- Garlic Parm Wings$12.99
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in garlic parm and topped with grated Parmesan.
- Thai Sweet Chili Wings$12.99
10 Crispy chicken wings tossed in our sticky, sweet lick your finger delicious Thai Chili sauce.
- Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)$12.99
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
- BBQ Wings$12.99
10 wings tossed in a bold, smoky, sweet, rich... everything you love about BBQ sauce!
- Plain Wings$12.99
10 perfectly fried and crispy chicken wings served with Wing Dressings of your choice.
Desserts
Dessert
- Cookies & Cream Roll$9.50
One of our signature Texas Rolls filled to capacity with crumbled Oreo Cookies then baked till golden brown. It is served with sweet decadent cannoli cream and tart raspberry preserves. This will surely satisfy any sweet tooth out there.
- Zeppole Italian Donuts$5.99
Mattenga's Signature Zeppole taste like "Angel Babies" according to a Chick Fil A Schertz Employee! Add Nutella for double Wonderment. Seriously!
- Cannoli$5.99
An Italian tradition! Two Shells filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip.
- Tiramisu$6.49
Another classic Italian Dessert. Literally means "Pick Me Up!". It's a rich treat blending the bold flavors of Cocoa and Espresso With Savory Mascarpone Cheese, Layered with Layered Lady Finger Biscuits. This pairs with the Chocolate Stout in a fantastic way. You have to try it to believe it!
The TEXAS Rolls
- The Brisket TEXAS ROLL$7.50
A 10" Personal Dough filled with BOLD TEXAS flavors! Rolled 10" dough, filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Smoky Brisket, Onion and BBQ sauce. YUM! Dip it in the TEXAS Ranch or the Mattenga's Ranch!
- The Meatball TEXAS ROLL$7.50
A 10" DOUGH filled with our delicious meatballs, mozzarella cheese and parm! Like a meatball parm sub.. except better! Since the dough is freshly baked. Dip it in the Mattenga's Ranch to accentuate the Italian aromatics of garlic and fresh basil!
- Cookies & Cream Roll$9.50
One of our signature Texas Rolls filled to capacity with crumbled Oreo Cookies then baked till golden brown. It is served with sweet decadent cannoli cream and tart raspberry preserves. This will surely satisfy any sweet tooth out there.
Dips
Mattenga's DIP (2 OZ)
- TEXAS RANCH (Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch)$0.75
Our Jalapeño ranch is PERFECT compliment to any pizza! Mild kick from the Jalapeño, deep flavor of cilantro and creaminess of ranch! (2 oz cup)
- MATTENGA'S RANCH (BASIL Garlic Ranch)$0.75
Fresh basil, fresh garlic is heaven on earth! The depth of flavor makes every bite absolutely pizzalicious! (2 oz cup)
- Ranch$0.75
Ranch, the perfect and the classic dip. (2 oz cup)
- Marinara Dip$0.75
Vine-ripened fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, black pepper and garlic. (2 oz cup)
- Bleu Cheese Dip$0.75
- Thai Sweet Chili Dip$1.00
- Hot Honey Dip$3.00
- Kansas City BBQ Sauce Dip$0.75
- Thousand Island Dip$0.75
- 2 Oz Beer Cheese Cup$1.50
Calzones
Pastas
- Small Spaghetti with Meatballs$7.50
Two Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one ladle of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.
- Large Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$9.99
Four Meatballs served over Spaghetti Noodles, Topped with one two ladles of our House Made Marinara Sauce. Bread sticks pictured are extra.
Other Crust Options
Gluten Free Pizza
- 10" Gluten Free Crust Pizza$13.99
Gluten-free option! The thin crust's main ingredients are Smart Flour (tapioca, sorghum, amaranth, and teff), water, and potato starch. Naturally free of Gluten/wheat, no casein/dairy, no soy, egg, and rice. (NOTE: Keep in mind that this is a pizza full of flour, so we can't guarantee 100% GF, but we'll get close. Celiac and other medical conditions should take notice).
Protein Pizza
- 7" Protein Pizza, up to 3 Toppings$10.50
No, you’re not dreaming! It’s really true! This dough only contains 8g of carbs and 50g of protein. It’s made with clean ingredients including freshly ground chicken and fresh Parmesan cheese. Plus, it’s grain free and gluten free. That makes it guilt free too! (toppings shown are optional, build your own with whatever toppings you want, up to 3 included)
Vegan Pizza
Cauliflower Pizza
Mattenga's Specialties
The BIG MATT
- 20" Big Matt Pizza$28.99
Creamy Beer Cheese base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle Relish and topped with Thousand Islands! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.
- 16" Big Matt Pizza$23.99
Creamy Beer Cheese base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle Relish and topped with Thousand Islands! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.
- 10" Big Matt Pizza$12.99
Creamy Beer Cheese base, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle Relish and topped with Thousand Islands! The new "Big Matt" pizza tastes suspiciously like a certain burger but with Mattenga's beef and a pickle relish that just makes the experience out of this world.
The POTHOLE
- 20" Call a Tow Truck I Hit a Pothole Pizza$28.99
Italian sausage, Cup N Char Sausage, Red Roasted Bell Peppers, Ricotta Cheese topped with Hot Honey The Cup N Char Sausage curls up like a pothole going through the oven. Creamy ricotta, and hot honey! This pizza combination is a MUST try!
- 16" Texas Pothole Pizza$23.99
Italian sausage, Cup N Char Sausage, Red Roasted Bell Peppers, Ricotta Cheese topped with Hot Honey. The Cup N Char Sausage curls up like a pothole going through the oven. Creamy ricotta, and hot honey! This pizza combination is a MUST try!
- 10" Texas Pothole Pizza$12.99
Italian sausage, Cup N Char Sausage, Red Roasted Bell Peppers, Ricotta Cheese topped with Hot Honey. The Cup N Char Sausage curls up like a pothole going through the oven. Creamy ricotta, and hot honey! This pizza combination is a MUST try!
BRISKET Specialty Pizza
- 20" Texas Brisket Pizza$27.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
- 16" Texas Brisket Pizza$23.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
- 10" Texas Brisket Pizza$12.99
Delicious MeeMaw’s Molasses Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce as the base, then, our premium Mozzarella Cheese, topped with tender hickory slow smoked Brisket which was marinated in lager brewed right here in Texas + onions
Margherita Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty$26.99
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Chopped Basil, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty$21.99
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Chopped Basil, Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Margherita Specialty$10.99
Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Chopped Basil , Pizza Sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
Santa Fe Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$27.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
1/2 & 1/2 Specialties
Just the Classics
SUPREME Specialty
- 20" SUPREME$26.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" SUPREME$21.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" SUPREME$11.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
MOLTO Meat Specialty
- 20" MOLTO Meat$26.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" MOLTO Meat$21.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" MOLTO Meat$11.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Pesto Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto$27.99
Basil pesto sauce drizzle, sliced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, artichokes and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)
- 16" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto$23.99
Basil pesto sauce drizzle, sliced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, artichokes and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)
- 10" Mattenga's Chicken Pesto$12.99
Basil pesto sauce drizzle, sliced tomatoes, roasted chicken breast, artichokes and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)
Veggie Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Veggie$26.99
Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted mushroom, onions, diced red bell peppers, premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce). Serves up to 6 guests.
- 16" Mattenga's Veggie$20.99
Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted mushroom, onions, diced red bell peppers, premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce). Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Veggie$10.99
Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted mushroom, onions, diced red bell peppers, premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce).
Greek Specialty
- 20" Mattenga's Greek Pizza$26.99
Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted chicken breast, artichokes. Topped with premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese and Feta cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)
- 16" Mattenga's Greek Pizza$21.99
Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted chicken breast, artichokes. Topped with premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese and Feta cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)
- 10" Mattenga's Greek Pizza$11.99
Sliced tomatoes, a layer of fresh spinach, roasted chicken breast, artichokes. Topped with premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese and Feta cheese. > (This is a Bianca pizza, comes with no red pizza sauce)