Mattenga's Mobile Location
Trailer Drinks (Online)
- Hot chocolate$2.00
- Hot Chocolate with Jumbo Marshmellow$2.00
- Hot Chocolate with 3 Stuffed Oreos$5.00
- t Coke$3.00
- t Diet Coke$3.00
- t Big Red$3.00
- t Dr Pepper$3.00
- t Water$2.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Vault Energy Drink$4.00
- BR Espresso Mocha$3.00
- Gatorade$3.00
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$4.00
- Topo Chico Lime$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Mountain Dew$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Capri Sun$1.00
- 20 oz - Diet Dr Pepper$3.00
Trailer Appetizers
- Garlic Nuggets$6.00
Small dough balls deep fried and coated in a Garlic Parm sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with our House Marinara Sauce.
- Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$6.00
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
- 5 Breadsticks$6.00
Warm & garlicky bread sticks served with our House Marinara Sauce.
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
- Chips - Potato$2.00
- Cheetos$3.00
- Extra Dip Cup$0.50
Trailer Pizzas
- 16" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$30.00
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" Mattenga's Santa Fe Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Hatch Green Chile (harvested from Hatch, NM). Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
- 16" SUPREME$30.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" SUPREME$12.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms and black olives. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
- 16" MOLTO Meat$30.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese. Serves up to 4 guests.
- 10" MOLTO Meat$12.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted ground beef, Canadian Bacon. Red pizza sauce and premium 100% Mozzarella Cheese.
- Family (16")$25.00
Serves up to 4 Guests
- Personal (10")$12.00
Serves 1 to 2 guests
- Cheese Slice$5.00
- Pepperoni Slice$5.00
- Variety Slice$5.00
- Bacon Slice$5.00
- Santa Fe Slice$5.00
The TEXAS Rolls
- Pepperoni Texas Roll$12.00
- The Brisket TEXAS ROLL$12.00
A 10" Personal Dough filled with BOLD TEXAS flavors! Rolled 10" dough, filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Smoky Brisket, Onion and BBQ sauce. YUM! Dip it in the TEXAS Ranch or the Mattenga's Ranch!
- The Meatball TEXAS ROLL$12.00
A 10" DOUGH filled with our delicious meatballs, mozzarella cheese and parm! Like a meatball parm sub.. except better! Since the dough is freshly baked. Dip it in the Mattenga's Ranch to accentuate the Italian aromatics of garlic and fresh basil!
- Cookies & Cream Roll$12.00
One of our signature Texas Rolls filled to capacity with crumbled Oreo Cookies then baked till golden brown. It is served with sweet decadent cannoli cream and tart raspberry preserves. This will surely satisfy any sweet tooth out there.
Mattenga's DIP (2 OZ)
- TEXAS RANCH (Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch)$0.75
Our Jalapeño ranch is PERFECT compliment to any pizza! Mild kick from the Jalapeño, deep flavor of cilantro and creaminess of ranch! (2 oz cup)
- MATTENGA'S RANCH (BASIL Garlic Ranch)$0.75
Fresh basil, fresh garlic is heaven on earth! The depth of flavor makes every bite absolutely pizzalicious! (2 oz cup)
- Ranch$0.75
Ranch, the perfect and the classic dip. (2 oz cup)
- Marinara Dip$0.75
Vine-ripened fresh tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, black pepper and garlic. (2 oz cup)
- Bleu Cheese Dip$0.75
- Thai Sweet Chili Dip$1.00
- Hot Honey Dip$3.00
- Kansas City BBQ Sauce Dip$0.75
- Thousand Island Dip$0.75
- 2 Oz Beer Cheese Cup$1.50